Grand Prix de Wallonie past winners
Champions from 1935 to 2011
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharam-Lotto
|2010
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|2009
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2008
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - Caffè Mokambo
|2007
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quickstep
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Marlux
|2002
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2001
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Alberto Elli (Ita) Deutsche Telekom
|1999
|Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
|1998
|Udo Bolts (Ger) Telekom
|1997
|Dimitry Konychev (Rus) - Roslotto
|1996
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) - Mapei
|1995
|Andrea Chiurato (Ita) - Mapei
|1994
|Peter Farazijn (Bel) - Lotto
|1993
|Patrick Evenepoel (Bel) - Collstrop
|1992
|Danny Nelissen (Hol) - PDM
|1991
|Frank Van den Abeele (Bel) - Lotto
|1990
|Luc Leblanc (Fra) - Castorama
|1989
|Thomas Wegmüller (Sui) - Domex Weinmann
|1988
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) - Hitachi
|1987
|Pascal Poisson (Fra) - System U (Laurent Fignon (Fra) disq)
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Hol) - PDM
|1985
|Marc Madiot (Fra) - Renault
|1984
|Frank Hoste (Bel) - Europ Decor
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Irl) - Peugeot
|1982
|Hennie Kuiper (Hol) - DAF Trucks
|1981
|Walter Dalgal (Ita) -
|1980
|Willy De Geest (Bel) - Ijsboerke
|1979
|Leo Van Vliet (Hol) - Ti Raleigh
|1978
|Willem Peeters (Bel) - Ijsborke
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1975
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1973
|Albert Van Vlierberghe (Bel)
|1972
|Emiel Cambre (Bel)
|1971
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1970
|Ferdinand Bracke (Bel)
|1950
|Joseph Verhaert (Bel)
|1949
|Jacques Geus (Bel)
|1944
|Joseph Somers (Bel)
|1943
|Edouard Van Dyck (Bel)
|1942
|Maurice Van Herzele (Bel)
|1941
|-
|1940
|-
|1939
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1938
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1937
|Karel Tersago (Bel)
|1936
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1935
|Gustave Degreef (Bel)
