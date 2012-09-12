Trending

Grand Prix de Wallonie past winners

Champions from 1935 to 2011

Past winners
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharam-Lotto
2010Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
2009Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
2008Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - Caffè Mokambo
2007Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
2006Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quickstep
2004Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Marlux
2002Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
2001Axel Merckx (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
2000Alberto Elli (Ita) Deutsche Telekom
1999Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
1998Udo Bolts (Ger) Telekom
1997Dimitry Konychev (Rus) - Roslotto
1996Franco Ballerini (Ita) - Mapei
1995Andrea Chiurato (Ita) - Mapei
1994Peter Farazijn (Bel) - Lotto
1993Patrick Evenepoel (Bel) - Collstrop
1992Danny Nelissen (Hol) - PDM
1991Frank Van den Abeele (Bel) - Lotto
1990Luc Leblanc (Fra) - Castorama
1989Thomas Wegmüller (Sui) - Domex Weinmann
1988Claude Criquielion (Bel) - Hitachi
1987Pascal Poisson (Fra) - System U (Laurent Fignon (Fra) disq)
1986Steven Rooks (Hol) - PDM
1985Marc Madiot (Fra) - Renault
1984Frank Hoste (Bel) - Europ Decor
1983Stephen Roche (Irl) - Peugeot
1982Hennie Kuiper (Hol) - DAF Trucks
1981Walter Dalgal (Ita) -
1980Willy De Geest (Bel) - Ijsboerke
1979Leo Van Vliet (Hol) - Ti Raleigh
1978Willem Peeters (Bel) - Ijsborke
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1976Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1975André Dierickx (Bel)
1974Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1973Albert Van Vlierberghe (Bel)
1972Emiel Cambre (Bel)
1971Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1970Ferdinand Bracke (Bel)
1950Joseph Verhaert (Bel)
1949Jacques Geus (Bel)
1944Joseph Somers (Bel)
1943Edouard Van Dyck (Bel)
1942Maurice Van Herzele (Bel)
1941-
1940-
1939Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
1938Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
1937Karel Tersago (Bel)
1936Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
1935Gustave Degreef (Bel)

