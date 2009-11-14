Trending

World Champ Albert on top in Dottenijs

France's Mourey secnd, Italy's Franzoi third

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) celebrates his third consecutive World Cup victory.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
2Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
3Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
4Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
5Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Continental Team
7Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
8Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
9Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
10Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
11Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
12Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drinks Cycling Team
13Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
16Wim Leemans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
17Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
18Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
19Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Senges
20Sascha Weber (Ger)
21Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
22Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
23Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
24Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
25Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk
26Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)
27Frederik Herpol (Bel) SDC - Rogelli Cycling Team
28David Boucher (Fra)
29Stephane Bonsergent (Fra)
30Dennis Flahaut (Fra)
31Naran Khangarid (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
32Baasankhuu Myagmasuren (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
33Frédéric Amorison (Fra)
34Bolbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
35Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa)
36Ariunbold Noaranbat (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
37Jean Baptist Taleux (Bel)

