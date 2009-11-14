World Champ Albert on top in Dottenijs
France's Mourey secnd, Italy's Franzoi third
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|3
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
|4
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|5
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|9
|Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|10
|Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|11
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
|12
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drinks Cycling Team
|13
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
|15
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|16
|Wim Leemans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|17
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
|18
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|19
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Senges
|20
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|21
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|22
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|23
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|24
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|25
|Toon Devenyns (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk
|26
|Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)
|27
|Frederik Herpol (Bel) SDC - Rogelli Cycling Team
|28
|David Boucher (Fra)
|29
|Stephane Bonsergent (Fra)
|30
|Dennis Flahaut (Fra)
|31
|Naran Khangarid (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|32
|Baasankhuu Myagmasuren (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|33
|Frédéric Amorison (Fra)
|34
|Bolbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|35
|Jorge Cantalicio Calero (Spa)
|36
|Ariunbold Noaranbat (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclocross Team
|37
|Jean Baptist Taleux (Bel)
