Walscheid wins GP de Denain

By published

Cofidis sprinter prevails as Ineos goes on the attack

Image 1 of 5

DENAIN FRANCE MARCH 17 Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Cofidis celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix R during the 63rd Grand Prix De Denain Porte du Hainaut 2022 a 2003km one day race from Denain to Denain GPDenain on March 17 2022 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Max Walscheid of Team Cofidis wins GP de Denain in bunch sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

DENAIN FRANCE MARCH 17 LR Ben Turner of United Kingdom and Magnus Sheffield of United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 63rd Grand Prix De Denain Porte du Hainaut 2022 a 2003km one day race from Denain to Denain GPDenain on March 17 2022 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers riders Magnus Sheffield (right) and Ben Turner in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 5

DENAIN FRANCE MARCH 17 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma leads The Peloton during the 63rd Grand Prix De Denain Porte du Hainaut 2022 a 2003km one day race from Denain to Denain GPDenain on March 17 2022 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo - Visma competes during the 63rd Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 5

DENAIN FRANCE MARCH 17 Ben Turner of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 63rd Grand Prix De Denain Porte du Hainaut 2022 a 2003km one day race from Denain to Denain GPDenain on March 17 2022 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) in the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

DENAIN FRANCE MARCH 17 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma and Samuel Watson of United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ compete during the 63rd Grand Prix De Denain Porte du Hainaut 2022 a 2003km one day race from Denain to Denain GPDenain on March 17 2022 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Primoz Roglic part of front group during 200.3km one-day race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Max Walscheid (Cofidis) won the Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut from a bunch sprint on Thursday. He held off Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) at the line, who took second, followed by Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in third.

It was the second podium in two days for the German, who was runner-up at Nokere Koerse on Wednesday.

The race looked like it would come down to a sprint among five breakaway riders, with Ineos Grenadiers having three representatives - Magnus Sheffield, Jhonatan Narváez and Ben Turner - alongside Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën). The break had been on the attack for the final 35 kilometres of the 200.3km race, but were caught in the final kilometre to set up Walscheid's victory.

"I'm incredibly happy we just did the best performance possible and I'm so happy to finish it off. We took already control in the beginning and also Piet Allegaert did a good lead out for me, he brought me to the last 500 metres and then it was just a bloc to the line," Walscheid said.

"I knew it was a pretty difficult situation and I was a little bit scared we would not catch them back. I have to say thank you to Wanty who also did an incredible team job and were super committed and luckily they brought it back."

In the race to stay in the WorldTour, Cofidis have been among the winners to avoid relegation, taking the Etoile de Besseges with Benjamin Thomas and two stages and a victory in Tour de la Provence. 

"I'm also super happy for our team, we scored a lot of points. My teammates already collected a few victories so I think we can keep this ball rolling."

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 4:42:24
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
6Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
8Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
9Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Bram Welten (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
11Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
12William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
13Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
15Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
18Karl-Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
19Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
20Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
21Maxime Urruty (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
22Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
23Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
24Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
25Kim Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
26Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
27Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
28Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
29Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:06
31Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10
32Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:16
33Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:20
34Samuel Watson (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:00:22
35Rait Ärm (Est) Groupama-FDJ Continental
36Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
39Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:27
40Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39
41Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:41
42Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
43Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:47
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies 0:01:01
45Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
46Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:38
47Milan Fretin (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:08
48Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
50Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
51David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
52Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
53Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
54Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
55Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
56Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
57Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
58Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
59Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
60Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team
61Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:05:18
62Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:08:19
63Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
64Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
65Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
67Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:08:23
69Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
70Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
71Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews