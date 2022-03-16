Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut 2022
Roglic takes on Tour de France cobbles 'dress rehearsal' at GP Denain'We particularly want to see how we can support Jonas and Roglic' says Jumbo-Visma coach
Jasper Philipsen working to extend winning streak after third victoryAlpecin-Fenix rider relishes unexpected sprint at GP de Denain, looks to hold form
Jasper Philipsen wins GP de DenainAlpecin-Fenix rider takes third win in a row
Stages
Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut 202217 March 2022 | Denain | 1.Pro
Elite men | Denain - Denain2022-03-17 200.3km
Roglic takes on Tour de France cobbles 'dress rehearsal' at GP Denain
News 'We particularly want to see how we can support Jonas and Roglic' says Jumbo-Visma coach
