De Cleyn prevails in Differdange
Petrus edges Nipl for second
|1
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|1:03:44
|2
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:00:09
|3
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|0:00:11
|4
|Emilien Viennet (Fra)
|0:00:13
|5
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:00:39
|6
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies
|0:01:07
|7
|David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog
|0:01:12
|8
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|9
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|0:02:00
|10
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:02:37
|11
|Christian Helmig (Ger)
|0:02:41
|12
|Jo Pirotte (Bel)
|0:03:22
|13
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|0:03:27
|14
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|0:04:04
|15
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
|16
|Kaj Slenter (Ned)
|0:04:22
|17
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|0:04:30
|18
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|0:04:56
|19
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:05:06
|20
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line
|0:05:32
|21
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|0:06:07
|22
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|0:06:58
|23
|Tom De Kort (Bel)
|0:07:00
|24
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|25
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|26
|Massimo Morabito (Ita)
|27
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|28
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|29
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe)
|30
|Philipp Becker (Ger)
|31
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|32
|Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
|33
|Ralph Gleis (Lux)
|34
|Nelson Luis (Lux)
|35
|Markus Kersten (Ger)
|36
|Olivier Poppe (Bel)
|37
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)
|38
|Pol Flesch (Lux)
|39
|Ben Krux (Lux)
|40
|Michael Feller (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy