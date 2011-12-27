Trending

De Cleyn prevails in Differdange

Petrus edges Nipl for second

Full Results
1Dave De Cleyn (Bel)1:03:44
2Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:00:09
3Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project0:00:11
4Emilien Viennet (Fra)0:00:13
5Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:00:39
6Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies0:01:07
7David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog0:01:12
8Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:55
9Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project0:02:00
10Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:02:37
11Christian Helmig (Ger)0:02:41
12Jo Pirotte (Bel)0:03:22
13Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube0:03:27
14Irwin Gras (Fra)0:04:04
15Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
16Kaj Slenter (Ned)0:04:22
17Jérôme Junker (Lux)0:04:30
18Claude Wolter (Lux)0:04:56
19Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:05:06
20Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line0:05:32
21Pascal Triebel (Lux)0:06:07
22Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar0:06:58
23Tom De Kort (Bel)0:07:00
24Benn Würth (Lux)
25Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
26Massimo Morabito (Ita)
27Tomas Bohata (Cze)
28Tom Flammang (Lux)
29Hakan Nilsson (Swe)
30Philipp Becker (Ger)
31Petr Hampl (Cze)
32Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
33Ralph Gleis (Lux)
34Nelson Luis (Lux)
35Markus Kersten (Ger)
36Olivier Poppe (Bel)
37Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)
38Pol Flesch (Lux)
39Ben Krux (Lux)
40Michael Feller (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews