Trending

Peter Sagan wins GP de Quebec City

Van Avermaet second, Roux third

Image 1 of 34

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 34

Peter Sagan wins in Quebec

Peter Sagan wins in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

Peter Sagan wins in Quebec

Peter Sagan wins in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 34

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 34

Julian Alaphilippe and Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe and Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 34

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 34

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Greg Van Avermaet finished second in Quebec

Greg Van Avermaet finished second in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 34

The podium in Quebec

The podium in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 34

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 34

The peloton in action in Quebec

The peloton in action in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 34

Hugo Houle attacks in Quebec

Hugo Houle attacks in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 34

Peter Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep)

Peter Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 34

Cyril Gautier (AG2R)

Cyril Gautier (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 34

Cyril Gautier (AG2R)

Cyril Gautier (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 34

Peter Sagan wins in Quebec

Peter Sagan wins in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 34

The peloton in Quebec

The peloton in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 34

The peloton in Quebec

The peloton in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 34

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 34

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 34

Jasper Stuyven in the pack in Quebec

Jasper Stuyven in the pack in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 34

Fabio Sabatini leads the bunch in Quebec

Fabio Sabatini leads the bunch in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 34

Winner Peter Sagan and runner-up Greg Van Avermaet on the Qubebc podium

Winner Peter Sagan and runner-up Greg Van Avermaet on the Qubebc podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 34

Peter Sagan wins the 2016 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Peter Sagan wins the 2016 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 34

The leaders bear down on the finish line in Quebec.

The leaders bear down on the finish line in Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 34

Matteo Trentin hits out near the end of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Matteo Trentin hits out near the end of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 34

Peter Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep)

Peter Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 34

The peloton in action during the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

The peloton in action during the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 34

The peloton in action during the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

The peloton in action during the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 34

Peter Sagan on the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec podium with Greg Van Avermaet and Anthony Roux

Peter Sagan on the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec podium with Greg Van Avermaet and Anthony Roux
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 34

Etixx QuickStep lead the peloton

Etixx QuickStep lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 34

World champion Peter Sagan comes out on top in Quebec, Canada

World champion Peter Sagan comes out on top in Quebec, Canada
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 34

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) timed his sprint perfectly to win in Quebec

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) timed his sprint perfectly to win in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) sprinted to the finish line to take the victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City. He caught late-race attacker and defending champion Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) just metres from the finish line to take the win ahead of Olympic gold medallist Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).

Related Articles

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec highlights - Video

"I felt like I didn't need to go full gas on the last two climbs because the end is so hard. The last kilometre was a headwind, Rigoberto tried like last year, but today it was different,” Sagan said at the finish line.

"The last kilometre was very fast after 200km. I saw Rigoberto go, and I thought maybe we would play for second place, but he slowed toward the end because it was so hard. The FDJ rider [Roux] started the sprint and I was there, OK. It was unbelievable."

After a valiant effort by Orica-BikeExchange to keep all breakaways in check for much of the 201.6km race, it was Tinkoff, Team Sky and FDJ that lead the intact field into the final decisive climb over the Rue de la Montagne with roughly four kilometres to go.

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) forced an attack, and was quickly followed by Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) and Etixx teammate Julian Alaphilippe. Etixx had the numbers but neither of the two were strong enough to hold Moscon in line, and the Italian powered away from them to take a small lead, along with the the top-weighted KOM points to win the mountain classification with under two kilometres to go.

Uran made a familiar surprise attack, which netted him the day’s victory last year, and it looked as though he was going to repeat that success as he powered passed Canada’s iconic Chateau Frontenac with a clear gap and only 500 metres to go. But the uphill drag, which presented a headwind to boot this year, was too much for the Colombian.

He desperately tried to make it to the finish line, but the bunch sprint ensued behind.

Roux started the gallop with 200 metres to go but only succeeded in providing a spring board for both Sagan and Van Avermaet to drag race to the line. In the end, it was Sagan who proved fastest, leaving Van Avermaet in second and Roux in third.

How it happened

It has become a tradition at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City for an all-day breakaway to be caught in the closing two laps, while the bunch sets up for a nail-biting finale, and this year’s edition proved to be another exciting one.

A decisive break set off early and included eight riders: Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Twan Castelijns (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data), Alexandre Pichot (Direct Energie), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) and Nicolas Masbourain (Canada).

They worked together for two-thirds of the race, gaining a maximum of 3:30. Barta and Masbourain battled for the first sets of lower-level KOM points on offer over the Rue de la Montagne, a steep 10 per cent grade climb each lap, and it looked as though Barta had built a solid lead in the classification, if not for the more heavily weighted sets of points offered on the last two laps.

A relatively subdued field rolled along behind, largely led by the efforts of five riders: Christian Meier (Orica-BikeExchange), Laurens De Plus (Etixx-QuickStep), Manuel Senni (BMC), and Evgney Petrov and Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff).

Bak made a last-ditch attack to shed his breakaway companions, but when push came to shove Orica-BikeExchange closed it down with roughly 40km to go, setting up the true race for the day’s glory over the last three laps.

Attacks came from Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Luke Rowe (Team Sky), and although they gained a quick 40 seconds, Orica snuffed out that move on the next climb over the Rue de la Montagne with 30km, two and half laps, to go.

A larger breakaway formed next with the likes of Fabio Aru (Astana), Rui Costa and Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal). It looked to have the makings of a promising move if it weren’t for Lampre-Merida having two riders represented, and in the end the others weren’t willing to work together.

Mohoric tried to go alone, but he wasn’t strong enough to hold off the chasing peloton on his own and was caught by a field led by Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange).

That led the way for Bora-Argon18's Paul Voss. A move that was later countered by Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) but they, too, were reeled back in before the last climb up the Rue de la Montagne.

Tradition held true as the field made the left hand turn onto the Rue de la Montagne one last time, setting up the fireworks for the last kilometres of the race through old Quebec City.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team5:07:13
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
11Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canadian National Team
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
27Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
28Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
32Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Bruno Langlois (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:14
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
35Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
36Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
39Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
43Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
44David Drouin (Can) Canadian National Team
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:23
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
48Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:33
49Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
51Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
52Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:39
53Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:47
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
56Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
57Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:59
59Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
60Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
62Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
64Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:03
65Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:24
67Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
69Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
71Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
72Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
73Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
74Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
75Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
76Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
77Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
78Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
79William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:02:46
80Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
86Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
87Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
88Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
91Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
92Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:01
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:48
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:57
96Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:07
97Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
98Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:52
99Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
100Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
101Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:00
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:02
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:14
106Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:36
107Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:00
109Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Benjamin Perry (Can) Canadian National Team
112Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
113Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
115Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:08:40
116Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
118Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:17
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFSebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNFXabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFJulian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMaxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFTwan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Canadian National Team
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Canadian National Team

Latest on Cyclingnews