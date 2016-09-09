Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec highlights - Video

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) timed his sprint perfectly to win in Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Related Articles Peter Sagan wins GP de Quebec City

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) added another WorldTour win to his already impressive palmares Friday in Canada, sprinting to the win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec ahead of classics rival Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) at the end of the 201.6km one-day race.

Sagan laid low in the peloton and appeared to be suffering in the final 40km before surging to the front in the finale and chasing down a late attack from 2015 winner Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), who faded just before the line and was passed by the leaders in the final metres of the race.

The Canadian WorldTour races continue Sunday with the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.