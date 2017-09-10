Trending

Ulissi wins GP de Montreal

Italian outsprints breakaway companions for WorldTour win

Image 1 of 46

Diego Ulissi wins GP de Montreal

Diego Ulissi wins GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

The peloton is strung out on a descent in Montreal

The peloton is strung out on a descent in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

The podium in Montreal

The podium in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Jan Bakelants talks with reporters after GP de Montreal

Jan Bakelants talks with reporters after GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Diego Ulissi gets congratulations after winning GP de Montreal

Diego Ulissi gets congratulations after winning GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Jack Bauer drives the pace for Quick-Step

Jack Bauer drives the pace for Quick-Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Guillaume Boivin takes a corner at GP de Montreal

Guillaume Boivin takes a corner at GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Michael Schar takes a corner at GP de Montreal

Michael Schar takes a corner at GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli takes a corner at GP de Montreal

Sonny Colbrelli takes a corner at GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Peter Sagan takes a corner at GP de Montreal

Peter Sagan takes a corner at GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Jan Bakelants in the breakaway

Jan Bakelants in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

British champion Steve Cummings of Dimension Data in Montreal

British champion Steve Cummings of Dimension Data in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Jasper De Buyst on the front in Montreal

Jasper De Buyst on the front in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Colombian champion Sergio Henao

Colombian champion Sergio Henao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Lukasz Wisniowski and Viatcheslav Kuznetsov

Lukasz Wisniowski and Viatcheslav Kuznetsov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Colorado Classic winner Manuel Senni races in Montreal

Colorado Classic winner Manuel Senni races in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Riders tuck on a descent during GP de Montreal

Riders tuck on a descent during GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Jacob Fuglsang

Jacob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Julien Vermote

Julien Vermote
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy)

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Tom Dumoulin applies the pressure on the Montreal circuit

Tom Dumoulin applies the pressure on the Montreal circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Ian Boswell takes a corner at GP de Montreal

Ian Boswell takes a corner at GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

AG2R La Mondiale riders wait for the start in Montreal

AG2R La Mondiale riders wait for the start in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Tom Dumoulin on the start line in Montreal

Tom Dumoulin on the start line in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet line up in Montreal

Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet line up in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Diego Ulissi wins the GP de Montreal

Diego Ulissi wins the GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Jan Bakelants at the finish of Grand Prix Montreal

Jan Bakelants at the finish of Grand Prix Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Peter Sagan is animated near the finish of the Grand Prix de Montreal

Peter Sagan is animated near the finish of the Grand Prix de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Jens Keukeleire finishes the GP de Montreal

Jens Keukeleire finishes the GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Diego Ulissi wins the GP de Montreal

Diego Ulissi wins the GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Tim Wellens finishes the GP de Montreal

Tim Wellens finishes the GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Zak Dempster chats with Cycling Academy staff before the start in Montreal

Zak Dempster chats with Cycling Academy staff before the start in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Peter Sagan poses with fans in Montreal

Peter Sagan poses with fans in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Matteo Dal-Cin and Ben Perry in the early breakaway

Matteo Dal-Cin and Ben Perry in the early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Robert Kiserlovski in Montreal

Robert Kiserlovski in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Michal Golas (Team Sky)

Michal Golas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Gianluca Brambilla

Gianluca Brambilla
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Belgians Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen

Belgians Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet poses with fans

Greg Van Avermaet poses with fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Jens Keukeleire waits for the start in Montreal

Jens Keukeleire waits for the start in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

The GP Montreal rolls out from the start

The GP Montreal rolls out from the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Katusha riders wait for the start in Montreal

Katusha riders wait for the start in Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Peter Sagan at the finish of the GP de Montreal

Peter Sagan at the finish of the GP de Montreal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Emirates) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win the GP de Montreal Sunday, crossing the line ahead of Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) for the victory.

Related Articles

Ulissi to decide next week between Giro d'Italia and Tour de France

Peter Sagan wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Ulissi joined the six-man move that got away late in the race and then countered a lead out by Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) to take the win.

"Last year I was third after two great champions, Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet," Ulissi said. "This year, I tried to be a little bit braver. Trying to attack earlier, trying to go for the victory, and I got it."

Ulissi was in the final move with Gallopin, Herrada, Slagter, Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) an Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) that escaped in the closing kilometres of the one-day WorldTour race. As Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) watched each other in the first chase group, Ulissi et al bore down on the finish with just a handful of seconds to spare.

Gallopin had a small gap heading tint the final 180-degree corner before the finish, and the Frenchman continued to lead the pace as the others caught his slipstream. Bakelants was first to jump off Gallopin's wheel, but the AG2R rider faded well before the line as Ulissi surged, followed by Herrda and Slagter. Bakelants finished fourth, followed by Mollema. Gallopin was sixth.

"I was really confident," Ulissi said. "After the Tour de France, my first Tour de France, I worked really hard on trying to get my condition to the max. This race was my big season goal. My teammates did a really good job, Valerio Conti and Marco Marcato, they worked really hard pulling back the breakaway. In the final, I knew I was fast in this kind of finish so I played my card and then everything worked out."

How it unfolded

Sunny, comfortable conditions greeted riders at the start of the 205.7km race.

Canadian road champion Matteo Dal-Cin, riding for the Canadian national selection, and Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked the peloton within the first 200 metres of racing to immediately form the day's first major breakaway. The pack was content to give the pair some breathing room, with the escapees working their way to a three-minute gap by the end of the first of 17, 12.1-kilometre laps on the Montreal circuit.

By the end of the second lap the advantage was up to around five minutes, with Cannondale-Drapac moving to the front to take control of the race. A move to the front by UAE Team Emirates forced a surprising early split on the demanding Côte Camillien Houde, with Van Avermaet and Matthews in the front group and Sagan finding himself on the wrong side of the gap, but the pack was back together again as the next lap got underway. The pressure from behind put inroads into the break's advantage, with the lead of Dal-Cin and Perry down cut to two minutes briefly before growing again to four after the regrouping.

The next several laps saw the gap very gradually fall with little change in the race scenario until the seventh lap, when Sagan hit the front on a tricky descent and managed to force a small gap to the pack. His cheeky move was short-lived and ultimately came to nothing, but it spelled bad news for the two off the front, spurring the pack into a higher gear.With 30 kilometres to go, the peloton caught Dal-Cin and Perry.

Team Sky's Ian Boswell was the next to jump, with Dimension Data's Natnael Berhane moving to join him. The pair linked up on the 13th lap and rode to a gap of nearly a minute. Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) and Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) bridged, but the peloton was not far off. The move was reeled in with around 40 kilometres to go.

Ulissi's group escaped the bunch next, but the peloton was feeling stingy toward the end of the race and kept the new leaders in check just a dozen seconds behind. Sagan and Van Avermaet were waiting to pounce when the leaders were caught, but neither rider wanted to get caught out doing all the work to bring them back.

Up front, Gallopin jumped out of the small lead group with 1,500 metres to go and got a small gap, while Orica-Scott took up the chase behind. Mollema worked in the lead group to bring Gallopin back, making contact with less than 1km to go and setting up the sprint from the breakaway

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5:22:29
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
22Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
26Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:33
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:55
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:15
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:17
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:34
34Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:38
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:40
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
38Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
41Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) CAN
43Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
44Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
46Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
49Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
50Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
51Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
54Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:55
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:16
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
57Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:55
58Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
59Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
61Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
63Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
64Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
67Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:05:08
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
70Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
71Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
72Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
77Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
78Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
81Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
82Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
88Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
89Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:50
90Jack Burke (Can) Canada0:09:49
91Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:09:51
92Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
94Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
95Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
96Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
97Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
98Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
99Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:00
100Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:03
101Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
DNFAmael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
DNFHector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRuben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFKristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
DNFEdward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBen Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
DNFBen O'connor (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Canada
DNFPier-Andre Cote (Can) Canada
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Canada
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canada
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFKrists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFTyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy

Latest on Cyclingnews