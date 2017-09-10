Image 1 of 46 Diego Ulissi wins GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 The peloton is strung out on a descent in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 The podium in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Jan Bakelants talks with reporters after GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Diego Ulissi gets congratulations after winning GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Jack Bauer drives the pace for Quick-Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Guillaume Boivin takes a corner at GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Michael Schar takes a corner at GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli takes a corner at GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Peter Sagan takes a corner at GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Jan Bakelants in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 British champion Steve Cummings of Dimension Data in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Jasper De Buyst on the front in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Colombian champion Sergio Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Lukasz Wisniowski and Viatcheslav Kuznetsov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Colorado Classic winner Manuel Senni races in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Riders tuck on a descent during GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Jacob Fuglsang (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Julien Vermote (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Tom Dumoulin applies the pressure on the Montreal circuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Ian Boswell takes a corner at GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 AG2R La Mondiale riders wait for the start in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Tom Dumoulin on the start line in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet line up in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Diego Ulissi wins the GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Jan Bakelants at the finish of Grand Prix Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Peter Sagan is animated near the finish of the Grand Prix de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Jens Keukeleire finishes the GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Diego Ulissi wins the GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Tim Wellens finishes the GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Zak Dempster chats with Cycling Academy staff before the start in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Peter Sagan poses with fans in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Matteo Dal-Cin and Ben Perry in the early breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Robert Kiserlovski in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Michal Golas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Belgians Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet poses with fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Jens Keukeleire waits for the start in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 The GP Montreal rolls out from the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Katusha riders wait for the start in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Peter Sagan at the finish of the GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Emirates) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win the GP de Montreal Sunday, crossing the line ahead of Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) for the victory.

Ulissi joined the six-man move that got away late in the race and then countered a lead out by Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) to take the win.

"Last year I was third after two great champions, Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet," Ulissi said. "This year, I tried to be a little bit braver. Trying to attack earlier, trying to go for the victory, and I got it."

Ulissi was in the final move with Gallopin, Herrada, Slagter, Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) an Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) that escaped in the closing kilometres of the one-day WorldTour race. As Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) watched each other in the first chase group, Ulissi et al bore down on the finish with just a handful of seconds to spare.

Gallopin had a small gap heading tint the final 180-degree corner before the finish, and the Frenchman continued to lead the pace as the others caught his slipstream. Bakelants was first to jump off Gallopin's wheel, but the AG2R rider faded well before the line as Ulissi surged, followed by Herrda and Slagter. Bakelants finished fourth, followed by Mollema. Gallopin was sixth.

"I was really confident," Ulissi said. "After the Tour de France, my first Tour de France, I worked really hard on trying to get my condition to the max. This race was my big season goal. My teammates did a really good job, Valerio Conti and Marco Marcato, they worked really hard pulling back the breakaway. In the final, I knew I was fast in this kind of finish so I played my card and then everything worked out."

How it unfolded

Sunny, comfortable conditions greeted riders at the start of the 205.7km race.

Canadian road champion Matteo Dal-Cin, riding for the Canadian national selection, and Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked the peloton within the first 200 metres of racing to immediately form the day's first major breakaway. The pack was content to give the pair some breathing room, with the escapees working their way to a three-minute gap by the end of the first of 17, 12.1-kilometre laps on the Montreal circuit.

By the end of the second lap the advantage was up to around five minutes, with Cannondale-Drapac moving to the front to take control of the race. A move to the front by UAE Team Emirates forced a surprising early split on the demanding Côte Camillien Houde, with Van Avermaet and Matthews in the front group and Sagan finding himself on the wrong side of the gap, but the pack was back together again as the next lap got underway. The pressure from behind put inroads into the break's advantage, with the lead of Dal-Cin and Perry down cut to two minutes briefly before growing again to four after the regrouping.

The next several laps saw the gap very gradually fall with little change in the race scenario until the seventh lap, when Sagan hit the front on a tricky descent and managed to force a small gap to the pack. His cheeky move was short-lived and ultimately came to nothing, but it spelled bad news for the two off the front, spurring the pack into a higher gear.With 30 kilometres to go, the peloton caught Dal-Cin and Perry.

Team Sky's Ian Boswell was the next to jump, with Dimension Data's Natnael Berhane moving to join him. The pair linked up on the 13th lap and rode to a gap of nearly a minute. Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) and Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) bridged, but the peloton was not far off. The move was reeled in with around 40 kilometres to go.

Ulissi's group escaped the bunch next, but the peloton was feeling stingy toward the end of the race and kept the new leaders in check just a dozen seconds behind. Sagan and Van Avermaet were waiting to pounce when the leaders were caught, but neither rider wanted to get caught out doing all the work to bring them back.

Up front, Gallopin jumped out of the small lead group with 1,500 metres to go and got a small gap, while Orica-Scott took up the chase behind. Mollema worked in the lead group to bring Gallopin back, making contact with less than 1km to go and setting up the sprint from the breakaway

Full Results