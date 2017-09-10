Ulissi wins GP de Montreal
Italian outsprints breakaway companions for WorldTour win
Diego Ulissi (UAE Emirates) outsprinted his breakaway companions to win the GP de Montreal Sunday, crossing the line ahead of Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) for the victory.
Ulissi joined the six-man move that got away late in the race and then countered a lead out by Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) to take the win.
"Last year I was third after two great champions, Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet," Ulissi said. "This year, I tried to be a little bit braver. Trying to attack earlier, trying to go for the victory, and I got it."
Ulissi was in the final move with Gallopin, Herrada, Slagter, Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) an Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) that escaped in the closing kilometres of the one-day WorldTour race. As Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) watched each other in the first chase group, Ulissi et al bore down on the finish with just a handful of seconds to spare.
Gallopin had a small gap heading tint the final 180-degree corner before the finish, and the Frenchman continued to lead the pace as the others caught his slipstream. Bakelants was first to jump off Gallopin's wheel, but the AG2R rider faded well before the line as Ulissi surged, followed by Herrda and Slagter. Bakelants finished fourth, followed by Mollema. Gallopin was sixth.
"I was really confident," Ulissi said. "After the Tour de France, my first Tour de France, I worked really hard on trying to get my condition to the max. This race was my big season goal. My teammates did a really good job, Valerio Conti and Marco Marcato, they worked really hard pulling back the breakaway. In the final, I knew I was fast in this kind of finish so I played my card and then everything worked out."
How it unfolded
Sunny, comfortable conditions greeted riders at the start of the 205.7km race.
Canadian road champion Matteo Dal-Cin, riding for the Canadian national selection, and Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) attacked the peloton within the first 200 metres of racing to immediately form the day's first major breakaway. The pack was content to give the pair some breathing room, with the escapees working their way to a three-minute gap by the end of the first of 17, 12.1-kilometre laps on the Montreal circuit.
By the end of the second lap the advantage was up to around five minutes, with Cannondale-Drapac moving to the front to take control of the race. A move to the front by UAE Team Emirates forced a surprising early split on the demanding Côte Camillien Houde, with Van Avermaet and Matthews in the front group and Sagan finding himself on the wrong side of the gap, but the pack was back together again as the next lap got underway. The pressure from behind put inroads into the break's advantage, with the lead of Dal-Cin and Perry down cut to two minutes briefly before growing again to four after the regrouping.
The next several laps saw the gap very gradually fall with little change in the race scenario until the seventh lap, when Sagan hit the front on a tricky descent and managed to force a small gap to the pack. His cheeky move was short-lived and ultimately came to nothing, but it spelled bad news for the two off the front, spurring the pack into a higher gear.With 30 kilometres to go, the peloton caught Dal-Cin and Perry.
Team Sky's Ian Boswell was the next to jump, with Dimension Data's Natnael Berhane moving to join him. The pair linked up on the 13th lap and rode to a gap of nearly a minute. Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) and Edward Ravasi (UAE Team Emirates) bridged, but the peloton was not far off. The move was reeled in with around 40 kilometres to go.
Ulissi's group escaped the bunch next, but the peloton was feeling stingy toward the end of the race and kept the new leaders in check just a dozen seconds behind. Sagan and Van Avermaet were waiting to pounce when the leaders were caught, but neither rider wanted to get caught out doing all the work to bring them back.
Up front, Gallopin jumped out of the small lead group with 1,500 metres to go and got a small gap, while Orica-Scott took up the chase behind. Mollema worked in the lead group to bring Gallopin back, making contact with less than 1km to go and setting up the sprint from the breakaway
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5:22:29
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|22
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|24
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|26
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:33
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:55
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:17
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|34
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:40
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) CAN
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|44
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|46
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|54
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:55
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:16
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:55
|58
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|59
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|64
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|67
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:08
|69
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|81
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|88
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:50
|90
|Jack Burke (Can) Canada
|0:09:49
|91
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:51
|92
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|94
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|96
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|97
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
|98
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|99
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:00
|100
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:03
|101
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ben O'connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
