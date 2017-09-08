Trending

Peter Sagan wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Van Avermaet second, Matthews third

Image 1 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) repeats in the GP Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won some useful prizes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

The sprint in the GP de Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) flanked by Matthews and Van Avermaet at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

The GP de Quebec podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

The 2017 GP de Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

The 2017 GP de Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

The 2017 GP de Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

The 2017 GP de Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

The peloton heads through Quebec's old city

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 30

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 30

Manuel Senni (BMC) leads the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 30

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 30

Tyler Williams (Cycling Academy) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 30

Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) stands out in the pack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 30

The start of the GP de Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 30

Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 30

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) signs autographs for fans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 30

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 30

Michael Matthews (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 30

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 30

The peloton in Québec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) scored the 100th victory of his young but storied career, taking out the 2017 GP de Quebec with a powerful burst of speed in the final 50m.

The world champion had a clean pair of wheels on second-placed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) sliding in for third. It was a repeat win for Sagan, who triumphed here last year in similar circumstances over Van Avermaet.

"It's like if you stamp the same results from last year," Sagan said. "The style of the race was very similar. The last kilometre, Rigoberto Urán attacked like always, and then went for the same in the last 100 meters."

Urán's teammates tried to counter his move in the final 200m, attacking on the right side of the road. But the Sunweb lead-out man for Matthews swung into their path, forcing Tom-Jelte Slagter to come around the long way. Sagan kept his cool and waited until there was a clear path up the centre, then blasted up the road to victory.

"It was hectic in the final. I decided I had to start at, I don't know, 100 metres, 150," Sagan said. "Thanks to my team. Bora-Hansgrohe did an amazing job. They were pulling all day at the front, and we were able to control the last three laps."

When asked about taking the 100th win of his career, Sagan was pleased but philosophical.

"100 is very nice. It's a nice number. But maybe it's better to live a hundred years," he said. "It's very nice but it's never enough. Once you're happy with something, you don't grow up, and we have to grow up always."

Van Avermaet never looked to be in contention once Sagan went, and explained, "I lost Sagan's wheel a little when he went, and I couldn't have come past him, so I am pretty happy about my race. I would love to win here but second is not too bad."

The Olympic champion has been building his form back after a hugely successful Spring Classics campaign and said he's happy with his form and feeling confident for his defense of the GP de Montreal title.

"For me, the most important thing is that I still have a lot of power in my legs over the last kilometer and from there, whether you win or not, is all in the details. Today I was second, and hopefully, when we go to Montreal, I can repeat the same result as last year."

How it unfolded

The first leg of the week's pair of WorldTour one-days kicked off under cloudy skies in Quebec City, but the rain held off and the skies ultimately cleared to make for a sunny afternoon of racing on 16 trips around a lumpy 12.6-kilometre circuit.

Pier-Andre Côté (Canada), Tyler Williams (Israel Cycling Academy), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin) formed the day's main breakaway, getting away from the pack on the first lap and rapidly working their way to a sizable advantage.

With two and a half minutes in hand after completing the first lap, the quartet build their lead all the way up to nine and a half minutes by the fourth lap, at which point the peloton finally decided to match their pace.

Brought down to around eight minutes, the gap hovered there or thereabouts for the better part of the next hundred kilometres with little change in the race situation until Côte began struggling and lost touch with the break with 70 kilometres to go.

Back in the pack, several teams began showing more of a concerted interest in bringing things back together. Bahrain-Merida, Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe and BMC all made their presence felt at the head of affairs, and the gap to the three leaders started falling.

At 50 kilometres to go, the advantage of the break was down to 5:30. 15 kilometres later the gap was at two and a half minutes and continuing to fall.

Van der Sande and Planckaert dropped Williams in the 14th of 16 laps, pushing on as two. With Orica-Scott and Trek-Segafredo lending a hand in the chase, however, the gap was down under a minute inside the penultimate lap.

As FDJ's Olivier Le Gac tried his luck off the front, Van der Sande called it a day in the escape. With Le Gac and Van der Sande reeled in, only Planckaert remained clear heading into the final lap of the race. He didn't hold out for long, with everything brought back together for the final lap.

Successive attacks by Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal), Kenny Elissonde (Sky) and Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott) all came up short with Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe squad playing a big part in reeling in the moves. When Urán's familiar strike on the long uphill drag to the line on the Grande Allée was brought to heel, it came down to the sprinters, with Sagan timing his move to perfection for the repeat win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5:00:31
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
23Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
24Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
26Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
29Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
30Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
32Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
34Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:12
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
38Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
41Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:17
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
43Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
46Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
47Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
48Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
49Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
50Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
51Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
52Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
54Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada0:00:25
57Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
59Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
60Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
65Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
66Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
68Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
69Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
70Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:48
72Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:01
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:06
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Jack Burke (Can) Canada
78Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
79Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
80Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
81Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
82Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
83Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:12
84Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
85Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:01:25
86Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:38
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:43
88Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
89Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
90Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
91Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
92Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
93Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:08
94Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
95Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
97Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
98Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
99Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
100Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:31
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:33
103Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
104Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
105Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
107Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada0:03:02
108Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
109Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
110Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:26
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:41
116Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
117Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:04:27
118Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
119Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
120Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:53
122Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:59
123Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
124Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
125Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:23
126Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
127Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
128Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
129Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
130Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
133Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
134Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
136Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
137Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:01
138Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
140Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:07
141Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:22
142Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:06
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFHéctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFÁngel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
DNFBen O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFPier-Andre Cote (Can) Canada
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Canada
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Canada
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy

