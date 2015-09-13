Trending

Wellens wins rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

Lotto Soudal rider beats Adam Yates in two-up sprint

Image 1 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday.

Image 2 of 46

The peloton descend one of the two climbs on the Montreal circuit

Image 3 of 46

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 4 of 46

Tom Boonen used the race as preparation for the World Championships

Image 5 of 46

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Image 6 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Image 7 of 46

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski

Image 8 of 46

Michael Matthews follows Philippe Gilbert

Image 9 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski had a busy day

Image 10 of 46

Silvan Dillier was one of six riders in the break

Image 11 of 46

The riders assemble at the start line

Image 12 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Image 13 of 46

The riders don their rain gear at the start

Image 14 of 46

Tony Martin wraps up in the rain

Image 15 of 46

Katusha are presented to the crowd

Image 16 of 46

When the rain fell it came down hard

Image 17 of 46

Manuel Quinziato gets aero

Image 18 of 46

Pieter Weening on the front of the bunch

Image 19 of 46

Sam Bennett tucks in behind Julian Alaphilippe

Image 20 of 46

Rui Costa is a regular rider at the Candian WorldTour races

Image 21 of 46

Philippe Gilbert sprints into a corner

Image 22 of 46

Robert Gesink sits in the peloton

Image 23 of 46

Alexander Kristoff leads Arnold Jeannesson, who as FDJ's only finisher

Image 24 of 46

Orica-GreenEdge lead the way

Image 25 of 46

Orica-GreenEdge lead on the front of the peloton

Image 26 of 46

Philippe Gilbert look relaxed in the rain

Image 27 of 46

Etixx-QuickStep lead the peloton

Image 28 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet finished over a minute down

Image 29 of 46

Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 30 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski in the safety of the peloton

Image 31 of 46

AG2R-La Mondiale stirng the peloton out

Image 32 of 46

The peloton is drenched in the downpour

Image 33 of 46

Tony Martin and Tom Boonen

Image 34 of 46

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Image 35 of 46

The 2015 podium of Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Image 36 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on top of the podium with Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) to his left and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) on his right

Image 37 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday

Image 38 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday

Image 39 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday

Image 40 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday

Image 41 of 46

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski arrives at the finish in Montreal.

Image 42 of 46

Philippe Gilbert arrives at the finish in Montreal.

Image 43 of 46

The peloton negotiating the slick roads through the pouring rain at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

Image 44 of 46

World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

Image 45 of 46

Team Sky racing through the rain at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

Image 46 of 46

Michael Woods (Canada) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the main field at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday, taking the victory from a two-up sprint against his late-race breakaway companion Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge). Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) won the chase-group sprint for third place.

"I think my [overall] win at the Eneco Tour was nicer, but I won in a sprint and it was a nice feeling to win in a sprint. This was a WorldTour race here so it is very important," Wellens said. "The win at the Eneco Tour was a little bit nicer but I'm very happy with this victory."

Yates and Wellens attacked on the final decisive climb over Mont Royal and held off a chase group that included Costa, Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo). The pair rounded the final U-turn and tested one another in the final 400 metres to see who would jump first, almost getting caught by the chasers. In the end, it was Wellens who sprinted to the line with the victory, leaving Yates in second place.

"Wellens was super strong, and all they way in toward the finish he was doing the most work and giving the biggest turns," Yates said. "He wasn't just the strongest at the finish but also from the top of the last climb. I'm happy with second and I'll come back next year to try and do one better."

How it unfolded

At the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal, racers started on the wide-open Avenue du Parc before climbing up Mont Royal along the Cote de Camillien-Houde. They faced a smaller climb over the Cote de la Polytechnique half way around the 12.1km circuit. And one of the key factors in the final was the U-turn along the Avenue du Parc, which racers descended into and then climbed out of along the 400-metre uphill drag to the finish line. The race was 17 laps for a total of 205km.

Unlike the warm and sunny conditions at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City two days earlier, won by Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), the peloton lined up under rain and negotiated slick city streets in Montreal.

Several large breakaways formed early in the race but it settled into a group of six riders with Silvan Dillier (BMC), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Michael Valgren (Tinkoff-Saxo), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), Michael Albasini (Orica) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana). A chase group bridged across with Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Jose Herrada (Movistar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida).

Kwiatkowski pushed the pace on the climb over Mont Royal and opened a gap on his breakaway companions, which resulted in the world champion continuing on in a brief solo move before regrouping with the main field at the start of the next lap.

The most decisive breakaway of the day set off with 80km to go, ignited by Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), who was later joined by Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) and Manuel Quinziato (BMC).  Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) later bridge across to the three leaders and they built an advantage of two minutes with four laps to go. Juul Jensen was later brought back into the field.

Orica-GreenEdge sent six riders to the fore of the peloton to set the pace for Michael Matthews, while the Yates brothers, Adam and Simon, sat toward the back of the small field.

Although the rain had somewhat subsided half way through the race, it poured over the riders with three laps to go, causing large flowing streams of water on the course.

The four breakaway riders lost time to the field as Orica-GreenEdge drove the pace with 24km remaining (two laps), and they struggled to hold on to half a minute over Mont Royal. Vervaeke and Voeckler continued on, later joined by Michael Valgren (Tinkoff-Saxo), but the trio only held 15 seconds on the bunch as they raced through the start-finish area with one lap to go, as Etixx-QuickStep moved their riders to the front for Uran.

On the last climb up Mont Royal, the pack was all together and led by Kwiatkowski. Yates attacked over the climb but he only managed to gain a few seconds before he was joined by Wellens. Four riders formed a chase group with Bakelants, Bardet, Costa and Kelderman 12 seconds back with under three kilometres to go, and an additional eight seconds to the main field.

Wellens led Yates into the final U-turn and the pair played a nail-biting game of cat and mouse during the final 400 metres, nearly getting caught by the chase group at the finish line. Wellens ended up winning the sprint to the line for the victory, forcing Yates to settle for second.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:20:09
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:02
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:05
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:09
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
21Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
23Michael Woods (Can) Canada
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:19
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
30Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:18
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:31
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
41Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
42Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
43Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
46Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:22
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:59
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
49Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:06:41
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
51Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:43
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
58Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:06:46
59Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:57
61Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:21
62Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
63Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:08:25
64Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:59
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Team Sky
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
DNFWinner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFMichael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMatthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFGrégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJanier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFEdward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFMarcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFDarren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFSamuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFBernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Canada
DNFRob Britton (Can) Canada
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Canada
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Canada
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Canada
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Canada

