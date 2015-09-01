Trending

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal past winners

Champions 2010-2014

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
2013Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
2012Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
2011Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2010Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling

