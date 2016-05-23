Trending

Todd Wells wins Pro 40 Grand

Rose Grant wins women's race

Image 1 of 47

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) had a spot on the front row tonight

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 47

Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) celebrates winning the Grand Junction Fat Boy Crit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 47

The Pro Men streak through the streets of downtown Grand Junction

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 47

The Pro Men’s field was large and deep with talent.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 47

Many riders raced on their full-suspension bikes that they would use in Sunday’s Off-Road event, but many traded their knobby tires for semi-slicks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 47

Due to the flatness of the course, a large group stayed together for much of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 47

Garrett Gechar (Cliff Bar) hammers out of the saddle after one of the turns on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 47

Barry Wicks (Kona) was having one of his best races in recent memory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 47

Riders round the final turn on the course with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 47

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) with a massive lead over the peloton

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 47

High winds tonight made drafting highly advantageous

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 47

Prior to the pro men’s race, costumed riders took part in a “Klunker” race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 47

Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) leading the race with two laps togo as the sun was settting

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 47

Troy Wels (Cliff Bar) was active early and challenging for the lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 47

Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) took the hole-shot and led the men’s field into an immediate left hand turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 47

Ricky Creel (CZ Racing) leads a large group that includes Todd Wells through the final turn on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 47

Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) finished second last year in the Grand Junction Off-Road

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 47

Taylor Lideen (Pivot) briefly found himself alone between the leaders and the peloton

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 47

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) and Barry Wicks (Kona) had a good breakaway going mid-race but were finally caught

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 47

Carl Decker (Team Giant) took a flier and held off the peloton for a lap or so

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 47

Adam Bucklin (Team Rowanda) rounding a corner mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 47

Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) edges out Barry Wicks at the line to take the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 47

With one lap to go, the lead group was still huge.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 47

Barry Wicks (Kona) found himself pulling the chase group behind leader Troy Wells

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 47

A race spectator trying to get a better view of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 47

Deidre Morrison (Stages Cycling) descending into one of the many valleys on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 47

Isnaraissa Moir (Pivot) riding a rock drop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 47

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) getting well behind her saddle on a technical descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 47

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) riding to a podium finish in her first big mountain bike race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 47

USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans Notubes-Pivot) wins the Grand Junction Off-Road and a check for $5,000

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 47

The views on the course were spectacular

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 47

USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans Notubes-Pivot) celebrating her victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 47

Twenty-five women competed in the 40-Grand pro race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 47

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) finishing fourth would collect $1,000 for her effort

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 47

Amy Beisel (Team Ridebiker) has looked strong all season, but was riding with a chest cold this weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 47

Amy Beisel (Team Ridebiker) putting in a solid ride which netted her third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 47

Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) riding in second place early in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 47

Accomplised cyclocross racer Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) was impressive on the mountain bike

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 47

The trail dropping down into Andy’s Loop was highly technical

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 47

At one point Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) reduced the lead to Rose Grant to 15 seconds

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 47

Rose Grant (Stans Notubes-Pivot) riding a rock drop off the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 47

Mical Dyck (Stan’s NoTubes) was having a podium ride. She finished fourth

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 47

The racecourse in the mountains outside of Grand Junction is quite rugged

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 47

The Grand Junction course was rocky from end to end

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 47

Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) riding a drop-off

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 47

Isnaraissa Moir (Pivot) from nearby Fruita, Colorado was impressive all weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 47 of 47

Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) was certainly one of the pre-race favorites

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

USA Marathon Champion Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD-Scott) dropped the large peloton on the first climb and rode solo to victory. Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) finished second again this year while newcomer Nic Beechan (Trek) finished in third place.

USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) held off Alexis Skarda (Stans Notubes) to win the Grand Junction Off-Road. Skarda finished second and Amy Beisel (Team Ridebiker) finished in third place.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) SRAM TLD Scott3:01:48
2Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Clif Bar, Niner, Maxxis0:01:43
3Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Fox0:08:15
4Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM0:09:08
5Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin, Trek, Shimano0:09:10
6Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co , intelligentsia coffee , FSA0:10:38
7Payson Mcelveen (USA) RideBiker, Sho-Air, Kenda0:10:56
8Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda0:11:35
9Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak, Ergon, Canyon0:11:36
10Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac0:13:01
11Pablo Fernandez (USA) Novamex, Bicycle Co. El Paso, No Tube NM0:14:22
12Jay Henry (USA) Tokyo Joe's0:15:14
13Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe Tires0:15:57
14Michael R Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist. Summit Bike Club. Pivot Cycles.0:15:58
15Josh Tostado (USA) Santa Cruz, Shimano, Maxxis0:18:24
16Mathieu Belanger-barrette (Can) Pivot Cycle - On the Edge Canada0:18:50
17Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC0:19:15
18Barry Wicks (USA) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano0:19:36
19Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label/Foundry Cycles0:21:58
20Elvind Roed (USA) CMU Cycling, LTR Sports0:22:41
21Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano0:22:52
22Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar0:23:49
23Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mikes Mix Recovery Drink, Crank Brothers0:25:19
24Bart Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort,0:27:41
25Weston Rassmussen (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac
26Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling0:29:07
27Cary Smith (USA) The Hub Bikes, Cannondale, VFuel0:29:19
28George Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Hard Work0:29:54
29Levi Kurlander (USA) The RideBiker Alliance, Sho-Air International, Kenda Tires0:30:19
30Jason Hanson (USA) QUARV Imports0:31:00
31Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif0:34:39
32Cody Cupp (USA) San Juan Cycle, P/B Steamworths0:35:06
33Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Giant Bikes, Jayne Pond0:35:23
34Brett Denney (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager, Trek0:35:58
35Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling/ Ute City Cycles/ Limelight Hotel0:37:33
36Mason Shea (USA) Me, myself, mom & dad0:38:51
37Jeff Minotto (USA) Centennial Bank/Moots0:39:22
38Mark Currie (USA) Lifetime Fitness, Scott Bikes, Champion System0:40:06
39Josh Allen (USA)0:44:20
40Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Bicycles, Colorado School of Mines0:44:58
41Michael Lange (USA) unsure as of now0:45:28
42Nick Thomas (USA) AZ Devo, Trek, Bontrager0:47:09
43Jorge Munoz Jr. (USA) CZ Racing/ Go Tenac0:50:37
44Sam Vickery (USA)0:50:58
45Noah Sears (USA) MRP, ENVE, Ergon, Stages0:51:05
46Eric Landis (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, MRP Deity0:51:52
47Colby Lash (USA) Bicycle Outfitters and Sunlight Bike and Ski0:56:33
48Ian Wilkey (USA) Az Devo, Trek, Bicycle Ranch Tucson0:56:38
49Adam Looney (USA) Bikeparts.com1:25:22

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano3:41:50
2Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans NoTubes Elite Womens0:05:21
3Amy Beisel (USA) Team RideBiker | Isoride | LIV0:05:31
4Mical Dyck (Can) Stans NoTubes Elite Women/Cannondale0:07:23
5Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic, Zones0:07:46
6Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) summit bike club, competitive cyclist and keegan swenson0:09:20
7Isnaraissa Moir (USA) MRP, Ergon, Pivot Cycles0:10:17
8Maghalie Rochette (USA) LUNA Pro Team (Clif Bar), Shimano, Fox0:10:37
9Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda Tires0:13:05
10Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV Giant Schwalbe0:15:45
11Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS, Sped Precision, Ritchey Logic0:18:22
12Gretchen Reeves (USA) Tokyo Joes SRAM0:19:40
13Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling, Carborocket0:22:26
14Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans Park City/Scott Bikes/Reynolds Cycling0:27:08
15Marlee Dixon (USA) mtbracenews.com, Pivot Cycles0:27:57
16Liz Carrington (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Big Agnes0:28:00
17Elizabeth Gruber (USA) Lost Coast Brewery, Criterium Bike Shop, POC0:28:14
18Heidi Rentz (USA) The Cyclists Menu, Ibis Cycles, GU Energy Labs0:30:14
19Jen Hanks (USA) Pivot Cycle, DNA Cycling0:35:18
20Emily Schaldach (USA) Ride Biker, Sho-Air, Kenda Tires0:40:22
21Erin Alders (USA) Ride Biker Alliance, Sho-Air, SQ Lab0:40:41
22Katie Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:45:28
23Sian Crespo (USA) Bike Like a Girl, O2-Fitness, Silver Sage Sports and Fitness0:48:35
24Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano0:50:37
25Carri Wullner (USA) The Hub Bikes, Vfuel, Mountain Local0:53:37

 

