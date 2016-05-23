Todd Wells wins Pro 40 Grand
Rose Grant wins women's race
Pro 40 Grand: -
Image 1 of 47
Image 2 of 47
Image 3 of 47
Image 4 of 47
Image 5 of 47
Image 6 of 47
Image 7 of 47
Image 8 of 47
Image 9 of 47
Image 10 of 47
Image 11 of 47
Image 12 of 47
Image 13 of 47
Image 14 of 47
Image 15 of 47
Image 16 of 47
Image 17 of 47
Image 18 of 47
Image 19 of 47
Image 20 of 47
Image 21 of 47
Image 22 of 47
Image 23 of 47
Image 24 of 47
Image 25 of 47
Image 26 of 47
Image 27 of 47
Image 28 of 47
Image 29 of 47
Image 30 of 47
Image 31 of 47
Image 32 of 47
Image 33 of 47
Image 34 of 47
Image 35 of 47
Image 36 of 47
Image 37 of 47
Image 38 of 47
Image 39 of 47
Image 40 of 47
Image 41 of 47
Image 42 of 47
Image 43 of 47
Image 44 of 47
Image 45 of 47
Image 46 of 47
Image 47 of 47
USA Marathon Champion Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD-Scott) dropped the large peloton on the first climb and rode solo to victory. Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) finished second again this year while newcomer Nic Beechan (Trek) finished in third place.
USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) held off Alexis Skarda (Stans Notubes) to win the Grand Junction Off-Road. Skarda finished second and Amy Beisel (Team Ridebiker) finished in third place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM TLD Scott
|3:01:48
|2
|Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Clif Bar, Niner, Maxxis
|0:01:43
|3
|Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Fox
|0:08:15
|4
|Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
|0:09:08
|5
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin, Trek, Shimano
|0:09:10
|6
|Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co , intelligentsia coffee , FSA
|0:10:38
|7
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) RideBiker, Sho-Air, Kenda
|0:10:56
|8
|Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda
|0:11:35
|9
|Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak, Ergon, Canyon
|0:11:36
|10
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac
|0:13:01
|11
|Pablo Fernandez (USA) Novamex, Bicycle Co. El Paso, No Tube NM
|0:14:22
|12
|Jay Henry (USA) Tokyo Joe's
|0:15:14
|13
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe Tires
|0:15:57
|14
|Michael R Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist. Summit Bike Club. Pivot Cycles.
|0:15:58
|15
|Josh Tostado (USA) Santa Cruz, Shimano, Maxxis
|0:18:24
|16
|Mathieu Belanger-barrette (Can) Pivot Cycle - On the Edge Canada
|0:18:50
|17
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC
|0:19:15
|18
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano
|0:19:36
|19
|Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label/Foundry Cycles
|0:21:58
|20
|Elvind Roed (USA) CMU Cycling, LTR Sports
|0:22:41
|21
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano
|0:22:52
|22
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:23:49
|23
|Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mikes Mix Recovery Drink, Crank Brothers
|0:25:19
|24
|Bart Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort,
|0:27:41
|25
|Weston Rassmussen (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac
|26
|Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling
|0:29:07
|27
|Cary Smith (USA) The Hub Bikes, Cannondale, VFuel
|0:29:19
|28
|George Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Hard Work
|0:29:54
|29
|Levi Kurlander (USA) The RideBiker Alliance, Sho-Air International, Kenda Tires
|0:30:19
|30
|Jason Hanson (USA) QUARV Imports
|0:31:00
|31
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif
|0:34:39
|32
|Cody Cupp (USA) San Juan Cycle, P/B Steamworths
|0:35:06
|33
|Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Giant Bikes, Jayne Pond
|0:35:23
|34
|Brett Denney (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager, Trek
|0:35:58
|35
|Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling/ Ute City Cycles/ Limelight Hotel
|0:37:33
|36
|Mason Shea (USA) Me, myself, mom & dad
|0:38:51
|37
|Jeff Minotto (USA) Centennial Bank/Moots
|0:39:22
|38
|Mark Currie (USA) Lifetime Fitness, Scott Bikes, Champion System
|0:40:06
|39
|Josh Allen (USA)
|0:44:20
|40
|Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Bicycles, Colorado School of Mines
|0:44:58
|41
|Michael Lange (USA) unsure as of now
|0:45:28
|42
|Nick Thomas (USA) AZ Devo, Trek, Bontrager
|0:47:09
|43
|Jorge Munoz Jr. (USA) CZ Racing/ Go Tenac
|0:50:37
|44
|Sam Vickery (USA)
|0:50:58
|45
|Noah Sears (USA) MRP, ENVE, Ergon, Stages
|0:51:05
|46
|Eric Landis (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, MRP Deity
|0:51:52
|47
|Colby Lash (USA) Bicycle Outfitters and Sunlight Bike and Ski
|0:56:33
|48
|Ian Wilkey (USA) Az Devo, Trek, Bicycle Ranch Tucson
|0:56:38
|49
|Adam Looney (USA) Bikeparts.com
|1:25:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano
|3:41:50
|2
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans NoTubes Elite Womens
|0:05:21
|3
|Amy Beisel (USA) Team RideBiker | Isoride | LIV
|0:05:31
|4
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stans NoTubes Elite Women/Cannondale
|0:07:23
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic, Zones
|0:07:46
|6
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) summit bike club, competitive cyclist and keegan swenson
|0:09:20
|7
|Isnaraissa Moir (USA) MRP, Ergon, Pivot Cycles
|0:10:17
|8
|Maghalie Rochette (USA) LUNA Pro Team (Clif Bar), Shimano, Fox
|0:10:37
|9
|Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda Tires
|0:13:05
|10
|Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV Giant Schwalbe
|0:15:45
|11
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS, Sped Precision, Ritchey Logic
|0:18:22
|12
|Gretchen Reeves (USA) Tokyo Joes SRAM
|0:19:40
|13
|Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling, Carborocket
|0:22:26
|14
|Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans Park City/Scott Bikes/Reynolds Cycling
|0:27:08
|15
|Marlee Dixon (USA) mtbracenews.com, Pivot Cycles
|0:27:57
|16
|Liz Carrington (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Big Agnes
|0:28:00
|17
|Elizabeth Gruber (USA) Lost Coast Brewery, Criterium Bike Shop, POC
|0:28:14
|18
|Heidi Rentz (USA) The Cyclists Menu, Ibis Cycles, GU Energy Labs
|0:30:14
|19
|Jen Hanks (USA) Pivot Cycle, DNA Cycling
|0:35:18
|20
|Emily Schaldach (USA) Ride Biker, Sho-Air, Kenda Tires
|0:40:22
|21
|Erin Alders (USA) Ride Biker Alliance, Sho-Air, SQ Lab
|0:40:41
|22
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:28
|23
|Sian Crespo (USA) Bike Like a Girl, O2-Fitness, Silver Sage Sports and Fitness
|0:48:35
|24
|Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano
|0:50:37
|25
|Carri Wullner (USA) The Hub Bikes, Vfuel, Mountain Local
|0:53:37
