Wells and Compton win Grand Junction Fat Tire Criteriums

Friday prelude to Sunday races

Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) was certainly one of the pre-race favorites.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) had a spot on the front row tonight.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) took the hole-shot and led the men’s field into an immediate left hand turn.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) was active early and challenging for the lead.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) finished second last year in the Grand Junction Off-Road.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Ricky Creel (CZ Racing) leads a large group that includes Todd Wells through the final turn on the course.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) and Barry Wicks (Kona) had a good breakaway going mid-race but were finally caught.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Taylor Lideen (Pivot) briefly found himself alone between the leaders and the peloton.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Adam Bucklin (Team Rowanda) rounding a corner mid-race

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Carl Decker (Team Giant) took a flier and held off the peloton for a lap or so.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) leading the race with two laps to go as the sun was settting.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) edges out Barry Wicks at the line to take the win

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Todd Wells (SRAM TLD) celebrates winning the Grand Junction Fat Boy Crit.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Prior to the pro men’s race, costumed riders took part in a “Klunker” race.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
The Pro Men’s field was large and deep with talent.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
The Pro Men streak through the streets of downtown Grand Junction.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Due to the flatness of the course, a large group stayed together for much of the race.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Many riders raced on their full-suspension bikes that they would use in Sunday’s Off-Road event, but many traded their knobby tires for semi-slicks.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Barry Wicks (Kona) was having one of his best races in recent memory.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Garrett Gechar (Cliff Bar) hammers out of the saddle after one of the turns on the course.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
High winds tonight made drafting highly advantageous.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Barry Wicks (Kona) found himself pulling the chase group behind leader Troy Wells.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
With one lap to go, the lead group was still huge.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Costumed racers competed in a "Klunker" race which preceded the Pro Women's event.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
The costumes were varied but everyone had to wear a helmet.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Veteran Gretchen Reeves (Tokyo Joe's) still races many Colorado events.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Rebecca Gross (KHS-Speed Precision) lined up on the first row.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
USA Cyclocross Champion Katie Compton (Trek) with fellow ‘crosser Courtenay McFadden ( American Classic-Zones) at the start

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) was the only representative from her team due to the World Cup in Albstadt, Germany.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) leads the pro women into the first turn on the course

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) takes the early lead

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes) leading through the final turn on the course with Amy Biesel (Ridebiker) close behind.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Jen Hanks (Pivot) riding in a big group with three laps remaining.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) put in perhaps too much effort on the front tonight.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) leads a select group through the starting area with two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes) seemed destined to battle Katie Compton (Trek) for the win tonight.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Katie Compton (Trek) edges out Rose Grant for the win by a margin of one inch.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes) and Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) both predicting before the race which of them was going to win.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
A Super Hero was seen on the course before the pro women started.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
This guy made a lap of the course while the pro women were warming up.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Amy Biesel (Team Ridebiker) is followed by Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) on the second lap of the race.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) chasing Amy Biesel while three NoTubes riders were chasing her.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Erin Alders (Team Ridebiker) has been looking strong this season as part of her new 25-member team.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Mical Dyck (Stans NoTubes) riding to a top ten finish.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Amy Biesel (Team Ridebiker) leading the race. Katie Compton never let herself be far from the front.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
While most of the spectators were on Main Street, some of the best racing was out of sight from the crowds.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) did not seem intimidates by having one of the best bike racers on the planet on her wheel.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Alexis Skarda leads her NoTubes teammate Rose Grant with two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
Alexis Skarda leads her NoTubes teammate Rose Grant with two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)
The race is on

(Image credit: Grand Junction Off-Road)

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Todd Wells (USA) SRAM TLD Scott
2Barry Wicks (USA) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano
3Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co , intelligentsia coffee , FSA
4Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Clif Bar, Niner, Maxxis
5Pablo Fernandez (USA) Novamex, Bicycle Co. El Paso, No Tube NM
6Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
7Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin, Trek, Shimano
8Mathieu Belanger-barrette (Can) Pivot Cycle - On the Edge Canada
9Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda
10Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling/ Ute City Cycles/ Limelight Hotel
11Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac
12Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label/Foundry Cycles
13Josh Tostado (USA) Santa Cruz, Shimano, Maxxis
14Jorge Munoz Jr. (USA) CZ Racing/ Go Tenac
15Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano
16Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mikes Mix Recovery Drink, Crank Brothers
17Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak, Ergon, Canyon
18Ryan Petry (USA) CZ Racing / Go Tenac
19George Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Hard Work
20Levi Kurlander (USA) The RideBiker Alliance, Sho-Air International, Kenda Tires
21Jay Henry (USA) Tokyo Joe's
22Jason Hanson (USA) QUARV Imports
23Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling
24Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe Tires
25Weston Rassmussen (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac
26Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Bicycles, Colorado School of Mines
27Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Giant Bikes, Jayne Pond
28Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar
29Mason Shea (USA) Me, myself, mom & dad
30Josh Allen (USA)
31Payson Mcelveen (USA) RideBiker, Sho-Air, Kenda
32Bart Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort,
33Trevor Olson (USA)
34Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC
35Cary Smith (USA) The Hub Bikes, Cannondale, VFuel
36Michael R Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist. Summit Bike Club. Pivot Cycles.
37Elvind Roed (USA) CMU Cycling, LTR Sports
38Mark Currie (USA) Lifetime Fitness, Scott Bikes, Champion System
39Ricky Creel (USA) CZ Racing, Tenac
40Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif
41Ian Wilkey (USA) Az Devo, Trek, Bicycle Ranch Tucson
42Nick Thomas (USA) AZ Devo, Trek, Bontrager
43Eric Landis (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, MRP Deity
44Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Fox
45Sam Vickery (USA)
46Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar, Niner, Kappius Components
47Colby Lash (USA) Bicycle Outfitters and Sunlight Bike and Ski
48Michael Lange (USA) unsure as of now
49Cody Cupp (USA) San Juan Cycle, P/B Steamworths
50Jeff Minotto (USA) Centennial Bank/Moots
51Brett Denney (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager, Trek
52Adam Looney (USA) Bikeparts.com
53Noah Sears (USA) MRP, ENVE, Ergon, Stages

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
2Rose Grant (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano
3Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans NoTubes Elite Womens
4Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV Giant Schwalbe
5Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic, Zones
6Maghalie Rochette (USA) LUNA Pro Team (Clif Bar), Shimano, Fox
7Amy Beisel (USA) Team RideBiker | Isoride | LIV
8Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) summit bike club, competitive cyclist and keegan swenson
9Mical Dyck (Can) Stans NoTubes Elite Women/Cannondale
10Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda Tires
11Marlee Dixon (USA) mtbracenews.com, Pivot Cycles
12Isnaraissa Moir (USA) MRP, Ergon, Pivot Cycles
13Liz Carrington (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Big Agnes
14Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS, Sped Precision, Ritchey Logic
15Jen Hanks (USA) Pivot Cycle, DNA Cycling
16Elizabeth Gruber (USA) Lost Coast Brewery, Criterium Bike Shop, POC
17Heidi Rentz (USA) The Cyclists Menu, Ibis Cycles, GU Energy Labs
18Erin Alders (USA) Ride Biker Alliance, Sho-Air, SQ Lab
19Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans Park City/Scott Bikes/Reynolds Cycling
20Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling, Carborocket
21Sian Crespo (USA) Bike Like a Girl, O2-Fitness, Silver Sage Sports and Fitness
22Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano
23Emily Schaldach (USA) Ride Biker, Sho-Air, Kenda Tires
24Sydney Fox (USA) Breck Bike Guides
25Carri Wullner (USA) The Hub Bikes, Vfuel, Mountain Local
26Ashley Carelock (USA) Kokopelli Bike and Board
27Gretchen Reeves (USA) Tokyo Joes SRAM

