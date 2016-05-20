Wells and Compton win Grand Junction Fat Tire Criteriums
Friday prelude to Sunday races
Fat Tire Crit: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM TLD Scott
|2
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano
|3
|Cole House (USA) Door County Brewing Co , intelligentsia coffee , FSA
|4
|Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Clif Bar, Niner, Maxxis
|5
|Pablo Fernandez (USA) Novamex, Bicycle Co. El Paso, No Tube NM
|6
|Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
|7
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin, Trek, Shimano
|8
|Mathieu Belanger-barrette (Can) Pivot Cycle - On the Edge Canada
|9
|Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda
|10
|Dean Hill (USA) Aspen Pro Cycling/ Ute City Cycles/ Limelight Hotel
|11
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac
|12
|Jason Donald (USA) Skratch Labs/Donkey Label/Foundry Cycles
|13
|Josh Tostado (USA) Santa Cruz, Shimano, Maxxis
|14
|Jorge Munoz Jr. (USA) CZ Racing/ Go Tenac
|15
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona, Maxxis, Shimano
|16
|Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mikes Mix Recovery Drink, Crank Brothers
|17
|Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak, Ergon, Canyon
|18
|Ryan Petry (USA) CZ Racing / Go Tenac
|19
|George Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Hard Work
|20
|Levi Kurlander (USA) The RideBiker Alliance, Sho-Air International, Kenda Tires
|21
|Jay Henry (USA) Tokyo Joe's
|22
|Jason Hanson (USA) QUARV Imports
|23
|Donny Warbritton (USA) Stages Cycling
|24
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe Tires
|25
|Weston Rassmussen (USA) CZ Racing, Go Tenac
|26
|Nicolas Jimenez (USA) Yeti Bicycles, Colorado School of Mines
|27
|Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Giant Bikes, Jayne Pond
|28
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|29
|Mason Shea (USA) Me, myself, mom & dad
|30
|Josh Allen (USA)
|31
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) RideBiker, Sho-Air, Kenda
|32
|Bart Flynn (USA) Hoback Sports, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort,
|33
|Trevor Olson (USA)
|34
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC
|35
|Cary Smith (USA) The Hub Bikes, Cannondale, VFuel
|36
|Michael R Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist. Summit Bike Club. Pivot Cycles.
|37
|Elvind Roed (USA) CMU Cycling, LTR Sports
|38
|Mark Currie (USA) Lifetime Fitness, Scott Bikes, Champion System
|39
|Ricky Creel (USA) CZ Racing, Tenac
|40
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif
|41
|Ian Wilkey (USA) Az Devo, Trek, Bicycle Ranch Tucson
|42
|Nick Thomas (USA) AZ Devo, Trek, Bontrager
|43
|Eric Landis (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, MRP Deity
|44
|Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Fox
|45
|Sam Vickery (USA)
|46
|Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar, Niner, Kappius Components
|47
|Colby Lash (USA) Bicycle Outfitters and Sunlight Bike and Ski
|48
|Michael Lange (USA) unsure as of now
|49
|Cody Cupp (USA) San Juan Cycle, P/B Steamworths
|50
|Jeff Minotto (USA) Centennial Bank/Moots
|51
|Brett Denney (USA) Honey Stinger, Bontrager, Trek
|52
|Adam Looney (USA) Bikeparts.com
|53
|Noah Sears (USA) MRP, ENVE, Ergon, Stages
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano
|3
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans NoTubes Elite Womens
|4
|Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV Giant Schwalbe
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic, Zones
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (USA) LUNA Pro Team (Clif Bar), Shimano, Fox
|7
|Amy Beisel (USA) Team RideBiker | Isoride | LIV
|8
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) summit bike club, competitive cyclist and keegan swenson
|9
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stans NoTubes Elite Women/Cannondale
|10
|Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda Tires
|11
|Marlee Dixon (USA) mtbracenews.com, Pivot Cycles
|12
|Isnaraissa Moir (USA) MRP, Ergon, Pivot Cycles
|13
|Liz Carrington (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Big Agnes
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS, Sped Precision, Ritchey Logic
|15
|Jen Hanks (USA) Pivot Cycle, DNA Cycling
|16
|Elizabeth Gruber (USA) Lost Coast Brewery, Criterium Bike Shop, POC
|17
|Heidi Rentz (USA) The Cyclists Menu, Ibis Cycles, GU Energy Labs
|18
|Erin Alders (USA) Ride Biker Alliance, Sho-Air, SQ Lab
|19
|Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans Park City/Scott Bikes/Reynolds Cycling
|20
|Deidre Morrison (USA) Stages Cycling, Carborocket
|21
|Sian Crespo (USA) Bike Like a Girl, O2-Fitness, Silver Sage Sports and Fitness
|22
|Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Stans NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano
|23
|Emily Schaldach (USA) Ride Biker, Sho-Air, Kenda Tires
|24
|Sydney Fox (USA) Breck Bike Guides
|25
|Carri Wullner (USA) The Hub Bikes, Vfuel, Mountain Local
|26
|Ashley Carelock (USA) Kokopelli Bike and Board
|27
|Gretchen Reeves (USA) Tokyo Joes SRAM
