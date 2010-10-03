Trayter wins GP Massi finale in Calaf
Santanyes fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)
|1:33:37
|2
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|0:00:48
|3
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:04:07
|4
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:04:52
|5
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|0:05:11
|6
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:05:34
|7
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:07:22
|8
|David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)
|0:08:40
|9
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:09:01
|10
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:10:06
|11
|Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)
|0:10:38
|12
|Frederic Balaguer (Fra)
|0:10:49
|13
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:12:24
|14
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:12:52
|15
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:13:44
|16
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:14:42
|17
|Jordi Martorell (Spa)
|0:15:04
|18
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:15:24
|19
|Jordi Camps (Spa)
|0:15:58
|20
|Aitor Tur (Spa)
|0:16:31
|21
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|0:16:37
|22
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:16:40
|23
|Albert Codinach (Spa)
|0:19:37
|24
|Roger Puig (Spa)
|0:20:31
|25
|Albert Carreras (Spa)
|0:21:22
|26
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|0:22:35
|27
|Jordá Cullell (Spa)
|0:24:43
|28
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|29
|Xavier Jornet (Spa)
|30
|Albert Mendoza (Spa)
|31
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|32
|Florian Prudhomme (Fra)
|33
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|34
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|35
|José Manuel Blanco (Spa)
|DNF
|Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
|DNF
|Pau Bosch (Spa)
|DNF
|Alex Marrase (Spa)
|DNF
|Santiago Jurado (Spa)
|DNF
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|DNF
|Felicia Talavera (Spa)
|DNF
|Jordi Soler (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|2
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|3
|Merce Petit (Spa)
|4
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|5
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|6
|Clara Soms (Spa)
|7
|Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy