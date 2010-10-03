Trending

Trayter wins GP Massi finale in Calaf

Santanyes fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)1:33:37
2José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:00:48
3Marc Colom (Fra)0:04:07
4Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:04:52
5Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)0:05:11
6Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:05:34
7Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:07:22
8David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)0:08:40
9Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:09:01
10Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:10:06
11Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)0:10:38
12Frederic Balaguer (Fra)0:10:49
13Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:12:24
14Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:12:52
15Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:13:44
16Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)0:14:42
17Jordi Martorell (Spa)0:15:04
18Enric Martorell (Spa)0:15:24
19Jordi Camps (Spa)0:15:58
20Aitor Tur (Spa)0:16:31
21Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:16:37
22Jofre Prunera (Spa)0:16:40
23Albert Codinach (Spa)0:19:37
24Roger Puig (Spa)0:20:31
25Albert Carreras (Spa)0:21:22
26Oriol Domenech (Spa)0:22:35
27Jordá Cullell (Spa)0:24:43
28Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
29Xavier Jornet (Spa)
30Albert Mendoza (Spa)
31Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
32Florian Prudhomme (Fra)
33David Peñaloza (Spa)
34Eduard Figueras (Spa)
35José Manuel Blanco (Spa)
DNFIsmael Rosillo (Spa)
DNFPau Bosch (Spa)
DNFAlex Marrase (Spa)
DNFSantiago Jurado (Spa)
DNFEloi Preckler (Spa)
DNFFelicia Talavera (Spa)
DNFJordi Soler (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
2Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
3Merce Petit (Spa)
4Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
5Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
6Clara Soms (Spa)
7Ingrid Carbones (Spa)

