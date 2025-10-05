GP Ciudad de Eibar: Debora Silvestri nabs first pro victory

Debora Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa-Euskadi) gave the home team the victory, taking her first pro win in a rain-shortened GP Ciudad de Eibar.

Silvestri out-sprinted Noemie Thomson (DAS – Hutchinson) with Alice Coutinho (Massi Baix Ter Women's Team) third.

The 131.7km race was hit by heavy rain, forcing organisers to neturalise the first third of the race. With 70km to go, racing was finally back on.

The slick roads caused chaos in the finale, with Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral-Kutxa-Euskadi) going solo over the final climb but crashing on the descent and finishing a disappointed fifth.

The race marked the end of the career of Ane Santesteban, who will hang up her wheels after 25 years in the pro peloton.

"I can barely speak. Today has been a very exciting and beautiful day. In addition, Laboral Kutxa has won with Debora," Santesteban said.

"I had always said that I wanted to retire in a home team and the opportunity that the team has given me to do it here is a dream for me. For me this team and the people in it is much more than a team, it is my family, they are my friends, and it is very special to be able to share these moments with them."

