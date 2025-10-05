GP Ciudad de Eibar: Debora Silvestri nabs first pro victory

Italian out-sprints Thomson, Coutinho

POZA DE LA SAL, SPAIN - MAY 22: Debora Silvestri of Italy and Team Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi competes during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025, Stage 1 a 113k 125km stage from Burgos to Poza de la Sal / #UCIWWT / on May 22, 2025 in Poza de la Sal, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Debora Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa-Euskadi) gave the home team the victory, taking her first pro win in a rain-shortened GP Ciudad de Eibar.

Silvestri out-sprinted Noemie Thomson (DAS – Hutchinson) with Alice Coutinho (Massi Baix Ter Women's Team) third.

