Image 1 of 5 Sean Lake wins his second consecutive Grafton to Inverall title. (Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 5 Sean Lake solos to his second consecutive Grafton to Inverall title. (Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 5 The peloton in action during the 2015 Grafton to Inverall. (Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 5 Tom Davison, Sean Lake and Cyrus Monk. (Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 5 Avanti Racing (Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia)

Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) has made history with the first ever back-to-back Crowe Horwath Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic victory, securing the 55th edition of the race with a solo effort to repeat his 2014 achievement.

Despite being unable to compete at the last stop on the men’s Subaru National Road Series calendar, an insurmountable points lead saw New Zealander Patrick Bevin (Avanti Racing) crowned overall champion.

While Jamie Drew won the iconic Grafton to Inverell in 1997 and 1999, Lake becomes the first cyclist to win consecutive editions of what is often labelled the hardest one-day race in Australia. The former rower broke away with 50 kilometres to go, before maintaining his lead on the Inverell descent to beat team-mate Cyrus Monk and Tom Davison (Avanti Racing) by over four minutes.

"It is absolutely amazing," said an exuberant Lake, who has only been cycling competitively for two years, following his win. "I love this race, and especially with my team-mates finishing second and fourth to get our best-ever team result – I am just stoked."

The 228 kilometre epic was particularly special for Avanti Racing, who claimed the Subaru National Road Series team’s title by six points after a tight year-long tussle with CharterMason Giant Racing and finished the season with Bevin in the aggregate leader’s jersey.

Bevin will soon become the latest Avanti Racing rider to join a World Tour team, with the Kiwi set to race for Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling in 2016. While Bevin had an unassailable lead atop the rankings prior to the race, he was pleased to confirm his victory after a strong year.

"To take the title is very satisfying personally and it really underlines a great overall season," said Bevin, who is currently in the United States training with Cannondale-Garmin. "Being the sixth Avanti Racing rider to win the Subaru National Road Series shows the amount of preparation and work that the team does to have top riders every year and manage them through a long season."

Ahead of his forthcoming World Tour switch, Bevin paid credit to Australia’s premier domestic cycling competition and its role developing elite talent.

"The diversity of the Subaru National Road Series puts me in great shape for moving to Cannondale-Garmin next year," he continued. "When you look at the different riders to have won over the last few seasons there is not just one mould of rider, which in my opinion demonstrates that the Series gives all riders the opportunity to showcase their ability."

Lake’s team-mate Monk collected the Jakazni King of the Mountain jersey after his strong effort over the Gibraltar Range and the TopBuild Frame & Truss Sprint King jersey, to cap an impressive day for African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team. The Crowe Horwath Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic concludes the men’s Subaru National Road Series for 2015.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 6:01:13 2 Cyrus Monk (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:04:05 3 Tom Davison (Avanti Racing Team) 4 Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 5 Lucas Hamilton 6 Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team) 7 Samuel Hill (GPM Stulz) 0:04:51 8 Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team) 0:05:10 9 Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:48 10 Michael Torckler (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:11:46 11 Samuel Burston (Mobius Future Racing) 0:12:35 12 Alexander Smyth (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 13 Malcolm Rudolph 14 Mitchell Mulhern (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 Alex Grunke (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody) 16 Saxon Irvine 17 Nathan Elliott 18 Mathew Ross 19 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 20 Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team) 21 Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody) 22 Rowan Dever (Cobra9 Racing) 23 Timothy Cameron (AMR Renault Racing Team) 24 Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz) 25 Rylee Field (GPM Stulz) 26 Brodie Talbot (Team Budget Forklifts) 27 Karl Evans 0:12:41 28 Dylan Newbery (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody) 0:12:43 29 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:23:56 30 Matthew Rizzuto (AMR Renault Racing Team) 31 Aden Reynolds (Mobius Future Racing) 32 Rob Webb (Mobius Future Racing) 33 Aaron Watts (AMR Renault Racing Team) 0:33:53 34 Harrison Wiles (St. George Merida) 35 Jordan Payne 36 Adam Allen (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody) 37 Ayden Toovey 38 Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz) 39 Kurtis Brent (Cobra9 Racing) 40 Cameron Judson (Sydney University Velo Club) 41 Danny Pulbrook 42 Dugald MacArthur (Cobra9 Racing) 43 Adam White (Cobra9 Racing) 44 David Melville (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody) 45 Daniel Paine 46 Jesse Coyle (Sydney University Velo Club) 47 John Freiberg (AMR Renault Racing Team) 0:57:20 48 Aaron Dunford 0:59:09 49 Nicholas Leonard 50 Rupert Leigh (Cobra9 Racing) 0:59:12 51 Marcus Culey (Mobius Future Racing) 1:04:19 52 Lucas Laxale (Mobius Future Racing) 53 Andrew Finlayson 54 Wesley Hurrell 55 Benjamin Harvey (St. George Merida) 1:09:00 DNF Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) DNF Benjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) DNF Sam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) DNF David Edwards (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) DNF Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) DNF Tom Leaper (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) DNF Tom Robinson (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) DNF Nicholas Katsonis (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) DNF Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team) DNF Fraser Gough (Avanti Racing Team) DNF Taylor Gunman (Avanti Racing Team) DNF Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team) DNF Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Matthew Slee (AMR Renault Racing Team) DNF Ben Carman (AMR Renault Racing Team) DNF Terence Bonner (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody) DNF Kyle Bridgwood (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody) DNF Joel Walsh (GPM Stulz) DNF Edward White (GPM Stulz) DNF Jesse Ewavanti Racing Team (GPM Stulz) DNF Patrick Sharpe (St. George Merida) DNF Tamas Allenby (St. George Merida) DNF Daniel Bonello (St. George Merida) DNF Rhys O'Shea (Sydney University Velo Club) DNF Mark Keefe (Sydney University Velo Club) DNF Nicholas Woods DNF Andrew Fell DNF Thomas Coates DNS Patrick Wilson DNS Samuel Volkers

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 190 pts 2 Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 184 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 90 4 Team Budget Forklifts 64 5 Pat's Veg Cycling 54 6 Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 50 7 search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 32 8 Mobius Future Racing 30 9 AMR Renault Racing Team 27 10 OTOC Vault Racing 25 11 Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 25 12 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 23 13 Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team 23 14 GPM Stulz 20 15 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 19 16 Team Scody Downunder 13 17 Oliver's Real Food Racing 13 18 Phoenix Cycling Collective 10 19 Seight Cycling Team 10 20 Subaru Albion Development Team 9 21 Jayco/John West/VIS 8 22 Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team 8 23 SASI/Callidus Cycling Team 6 24 Dulux TIS Racing Team 5 25 Anchor Point South Coast 4 26 St. George Merida 3 27 Team Lightsview 3 28 Team McDonalds Downunder 2 29 DH Racing 1 30 GDT Provident Racing 1