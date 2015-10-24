Trending

Sean Lake wins his second consecutive Grafton to Inverall title.

(Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia)
Sean Lake solos to his second consecutive Grafton to Inverall title.

(Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia)
The peloton in action during the 2015 Grafton to Inverall.

(Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia)
Tom Davison, Sean Lake and Cyrus Monk.

(Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia)
Avanti Racing

(Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia)

Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) has made history with the first ever back-to-back Crowe Horwath Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic victory, securing the 55th edition of the race with a solo effort to repeat his 2014 achievement.

Despite being unable to compete at the last stop on the men’s Subaru National Road Series calendar, an insurmountable points lead saw New Zealander Patrick Bevin (Avanti Racing) crowned overall champion.

While Jamie Drew won the iconic Grafton to Inverell in 1997 and 1999, Lake becomes the first cyclist to win consecutive editions of what is often labelled the hardest one-day race in Australia. The former rower broke away with 50 kilometres to go, before maintaining his lead on the Inverell descent to beat team-mate Cyrus Monk and Tom Davison (Avanti Racing) by over four minutes.

"It is absolutely amazing," said an exuberant Lake, who has only been cycling competitively for two years, following his win. "I love this race, and especially with my team-mates finishing second and fourth to get our best-ever team result – I am just stoked."

The 228 kilometre epic was particularly special for Avanti Racing, who claimed the Subaru National Road Series team’s title by six points after a tight year-long tussle with CharterMason Giant Racing and finished the season with Bevin in the aggregate leader’s jersey.

Bevin will soon become the latest Avanti Racing rider to join a World Tour team, with the Kiwi set to race for Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling in 2016. While Bevin had an unassailable lead atop the rankings prior to the race, he was pleased to confirm his victory after a strong year.

"To take the title is very satisfying personally and it really underlines a great overall season," said Bevin, who is currently in the United States training with Cannondale-Garmin. "Being the sixth Avanti Racing rider to win the Subaru National Road Series shows the amount of preparation and work that the team does to have top riders every year and manage them through a long season."

Ahead of his forthcoming World Tour switch, Bevin paid credit to Australia’s premier domestic cycling competition and its role developing elite talent.

"The diversity of the Subaru National Road Series puts me in great shape for moving to Cannondale-Garmin next year," he continued. "When you look at the different riders to have won over the last few seasons there is not just one mould of rider, which in my opinion demonstrates that the Series gives all riders the opportunity to showcase their ability."

Lake’s team-mate Monk collected the Jakazni King of the Mountain jersey after his strong effort over the Gibraltar Range and the TopBuild Frame & Truss Sprint King jersey, to cap an impressive day for African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team. The Crowe Horwath Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic concludes the men’s Subaru National Road Series for 2015.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)6:01:13
2Cyrus Monk (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:04:05
3Tom Davison (Avanti Racing Team)
4Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
5Lucas Hamilton
6Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team)
7Samuel Hill (GPM Stulz)0:04:51
8Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:05:10
9Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts)0:09:48
10Michael Torckler (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:46
11Samuel Burston (Mobius Future Racing)0:12:35
12Alexander Smyth (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
13Malcolm Rudolph
14Mitchell Mulhern (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Alex Grunke (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody)
16Saxon Irvine
17Nathan Elliott
18Mathew Ross
19Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
20Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
21Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody)
22Rowan Dever (Cobra9 Racing)
23Timothy Cameron (AMR Renault Racing Team)
24Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz)
25Rylee Field (GPM Stulz)
26Brodie Talbot (Team Budget Forklifts)
27Karl Evans0:12:41
28Dylan Newbery (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody)0:12:43
29Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:23:56
30Matthew Rizzuto (AMR Renault Racing Team)
31Aden Reynolds (Mobius Future Racing)
32Rob Webb (Mobius Future Racing)
33Aaron Watts (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:33:53
34Harrison Wiles (St. George Merida)
35Jordan Payne
36Adam Allen (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody)
37Ayden Toovey
38Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
39Kurtis Brent (Cobra9 Racing)
40Cameron Judson (Sydney University Velo Club)
41Danny Pulbrook
42Dugald MacArthur (Cobra9 Racing)
43Adam White (Cobra9 Racing)
44David Melville (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody)
45Daniel Paine
46Jesse Coyle (Sydney University Velo Club)
47John Freiberg (AMR Renault Racing Team)0:57:20
48Aaron Dunford0:59:09
49Nicholas Leonard
50Rupert Leigh (Cobra9 Racing)0:59:12
51Marcus Culey (Mobius Future Racing)1:04:19
52Lucas Laxale (Mobius Future Racing)
53Andrew Finlayson
54Wesley Hurrell
55Benjamin Harvey (St. George Merida)1:09:00
DNFMichael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
DNFBenjamin Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFSam Crome (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFDavid Edwards (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFJoshua Taylor (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFTom Leaper (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFTom Robinson (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFNicholas Katsonis (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team)
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing Team)
DNFFraser Gough (Avanti Racing Team)
DNFTaylor Gunman (Avanti Racing Team)
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
DNFJacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFMatthew Slee (AMR Renault Racing Team)
DNFBen Carman (AMR Renault Racing Team)
DNFTerence Bonner (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody)
DNFKyle Bridgwood (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody)
DNFJoel Walsh (GPM Stulz)
DNFEdward White (GPM Stulz)
DNFJesse Ewavanti Racing Team (GPM Stulz)
DNFPatrick Sharpe (St. George Merida)
DNFTamas Allenby (St. George Merida)
DNFDaniel Bonello (St. George Merida)
DNFRhys O'Shea (Sydney University Velo Club)
DNFMark Keefe (Sydney University Velo Club)
DNFNicholas Woods
DNFAndrew Fell
DNFThomas Coates
DNSPatrick Wilson
DNSSamuel Volkers

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team190pts
2Charter Mason Giant Racing Team184
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team90
4Team Budget Forklifts64
5Pat's Veg Cycling54
6Navitas Satalyst Racing Team50
7search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team32
8Mobius Future Racing30
9AMR Renault Racing Team27
10OTOC Vault Racing25
11Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody25
12Swiss Wellness Cycling Team23
13Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team23
14GPM Stulz20
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team19
16Team Scody Downunder13
17Oliver's Real Food Racing13
18Phoenix Cycling Collective10
19Seight Cycling Team10
20Subaru Albion Development Team9
21Jayco/John West/VIS8
22Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team8
23SASI/Callidus Cycling Team6
24Dulux TIS Racing Team5
25Anchor Point South Coast4
26St. George Merida3
27Team Lightsview3
28Team McDonalds Downunder2
29DH Racing1
30GDT Provident Racing1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team82pts
2Michael Schweizer (Ger) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team51
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team43
4Brad Evans (NZl) Pat's Veg Cycling39
5Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team38
6Benjamin Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team36
7Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team36
8Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts32
9Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team30
10Sam Crome (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team27
11Daniel Fitter (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team26
12Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti Racing Team24
13Keagan Girdlestone (NZl) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team22
14Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts18
15Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team18

