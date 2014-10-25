Trending

Sean Lake wins Grafton to Inverell

Kent-Spark and Juel round out podium

Battling some of the most testing conditions in the race's history, African Wildlife Safaris rider Sean Lake has ridden to victory in the 54th Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic sponsored by McDonalds.

Lake seized an opportunity in the final few kilometres to ride away from four other riders who elected not to chase and crossed the line in 6 hours 40 minutes and 26 seconds, an average of 34.2 kph.

"It's absolutely amazing, if you had of asked me before the race if I thought this was going to happen I would have told you pretty much no chance," said Lake.

"I've had a couple of good results in my rowing career but this is definitely the biggest thing, it’s crazy, it's only my second NRS race."

Oliver Kent-Spark of Search2Retain was second and Kristian Juel of Budget Forklifts crossed in third place.

The race became a war of attrition for the last 110 kilometres as the heat on the Tablelands took effect and hot, blustery winds met them head-on.

Budget Forklifts took the teams classification, Juel was crowned King of the Mountain and Edward White of GPS Sultz was Sprint King.

The final race of the Subaru National Road Series did not impact on the overall standings with Joseph Cooper (33rd) protecting his title for Avanti, and Avanti winning the NRS teams title.

Skybridge Financial B-Grade was a triumph for Liam Kelly of Caravello who outlasted Tom Gollins of Lifecycle in 7 hours 11 minutes 31 seconds, and Lewis Garland of Hunter District was third.

A three-up sprint in Inverell RSM Club C-grade saw Jacob Patterson of Northern Sydney prevail over Inverell's Brett Newton and Simon Anderson of Eastern Suburbs.

The new finish line in Vivian street proved a winner with a good crowd enjoying pre-race entertainment and the shaded areas before welcoming the cyclists.

Joe Cooper (Avanti) was crowned the 2014 Subaru National Road Series having finished safely in the bunch.

"This is one of the biggest highlights of my cycling career," said the 2013 New Zealand time trial champion. "I'm just so glad we got it done today.

"I'm so happy, it means a lot to me. I've put a whole year of hard work into this and to cap it off today and actually survive the race myself is pretty good," Cooper added. 


Cooper finished the season on 68 points, three ahead of Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) and 12 ahead of teammate Brenton Jones.

Avanti finished the season as the best ranked team on 222 points with Team Budget Forklifts second on 145 points, followed by health.com.au-search2retain in third place on 122 points.

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris)6:40:26
2Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain)0:00:31
3Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts)
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
5Jordan Davies
6Edward White (GPM Stulz)0:01:59
7Hamish Schreurs (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)0:04:31
8Benjamin Hill (CharterMason Giant Racing)0:04:33
9Chris Jory (GPM Stulz)
10Samuel Horgan (Team Budget Forklifts)
11Ben Dyball (Avanti Racing Team)0:04:38
12Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)0:08:23
13Jay Dutton
14Ryan Thomas (GPM Stulz)0:14:56
15David Edwards
16Josh Aldridge (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
17Nicholas Woods (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
18Cameron Bayly (health.com.au-search2retain)0:15:04
19James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
20Scott Bowden
21Timothy Roe (Team Budget Forklifts)
22Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team)
23Andrew Macfarlane
24Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
25Sam Crome (CharterMason Giant Racing)
26Michael Jaeger (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
27David Melville (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
28Rowan Dever (CharterMason Giant Racing)
29Josh Berry (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
30Michael Vink (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Nathan Elliott (African Wildlife Safaris)
32Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team)0:15:07
33Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
34Benjamin Albany0:27:12
35Tom Paton0:27:13
36Leslie Masters (Team Scody Downunder)
37Tim Guy (health.com.au-search2retain)
38Jay Callaghan
39Craig Evers (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
40Tyson Chambers (African Wildlife Safaris)
41Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz)
42Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Thomas Coates
44Matthew Slee (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
45Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain)
46James Szollosi (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
47James Hepburn (health.com.au-search2retain)
48Keegan Aitchison (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
49Aaron Watts (Cellarbrations Racing Team)0:48:05
50Dylan Newbery (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
51Ashley Dafrican Wildlife SafarisON
52Todd Buschkuehl (Team Scody Downunder)
53Mark Jamesion
54John Peppard (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
55Anthony Collins
56William Andersson
57Kelsey Boreham (Phoenix Cycling Collective)1:09:19
58Hayden Campbell (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
59Greg Burgett (Cellarbrations Racing Team)1:25:19
60Andrew McCosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)1:48:18
61Andrew Pickering (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DSQSaxon Irvine (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
DNFBrenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team)
DNFTom Robinson (Avanti Racing Team)
DNFAaron Donnelly (Avanti Racing Team)
DNFAlex Wohler (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFAngus Tobin (health.com.au-search2retain)
DNFConor Murtagh (CharterMason Giant Racing)
DNFJake Magee (CharterMason Giant Racing)
DNFTyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNFDaniel Bonello (GPM Stulz)
DNFCaleb Jones (GPM Stulz)
DNFMichael Troy (GPM Stulz)
DNFJoel Walsh (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
DNFKris Johnston (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
DNFDaniel Molyneux (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
DNFLuke Davison (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
DNFSimon Dwyer (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DNFSamuel Moorby (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DNFNathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
DNFCameron Peterson (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
DNFKane Macri (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
DNFMark Rowling (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
DNFJayden Copp
DNFAlex Quirk
DNFMarcus Culey
DNFShaun Baxter
DNFReuben Donati
DNFMitchell Mulhern (Team Scody Downunder)
DNFAden De Jager (Team Scody Downunder)

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts)12pts
2Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris)4
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)3
4Jordan Davies3
5Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)2
6Matthew Slee (Cellarbrations Racing Team)2
7Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain)1
8David Melville (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward White (GPM Stulz)8pts
2Jordan Davies5
3Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts20:21:26
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:05
3GPM Stulz Stulz0:01:20
4Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:07:42
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:00
6CharterMason Giant Racing0:14:33
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:22:40
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:37:05
9Cellarbrations Racing Team1:10:14
10Phoenix Cycling Collective2:25:43

Final NRS team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team222pts
2Team Budget Forklifts145
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team122
4CharterMason Giant Racing112
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team87
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team78
7Drapac Professional Cycling53
8Wormall Civil CCS51
9GPM Stulz Sultz22
10Jayco/John West/VIS20
11Data#3 Symantec Racing Team17
12Team Scody Downunder17
13SASI Cycling Team17
14Cellarbrations Racing Team16
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team13
16Subaru Albion NRS Development Team12
17SUVelo Racing11
18Swiss Wellness Cycling Team10
19Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team10
20Bianchi DCM Arbitrage9
21St. George Merida9
22Team Polygon Australia8
23Team Seight6
24Paradice Investment Cycling Team5
25Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team4
26Phoenix Cycling Collective4
27Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
28Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part3
29DH Racing2
30Team Direct Asia1
31Racing Kangaroos1
32GDT Racing1
32Hall Cycle Training1
32Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan1
32Total Sports NeilPryde Team1

Individual NRS classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)68pts
2Timothy Roe (Team Budget Forklifts)65
3Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team)56
4Jesse Kerrison (Team Budget Forklifts)49
5Patrick Bevin (health.com.au-search2retain)41
6Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant Racing)41
7Jack Haig (Avanti Racing Team)34
8Ben Dyball (Avanti Racing Team)33
9Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team)26
10Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team)24
11Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)23
12Keagan Girdlestone (CharterMason Giant Racing)21
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)20
14Brodie Talbot (Team Budget Forklifts)18
15Cameron Bayly (health.com.au-search2retain)17

 

