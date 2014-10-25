Sean Lake wins Grafton to Inverell
Kent-Spark and Juel round out podium
Battling some of the most testing conditions in the race's history, African Wildlife Safaris rider Sean Lake has ridden to victory in the 54th Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic sponsored by McDonalds.
Lake seized an opportunity in the final few kilometres to ride away from four other riders who elected not to chase and crossed the line in 6 hours 40 minutes and 26 seconds, an average of 34.2 kph.
"It's absolutely amazing, if you had of asked me before the race if I thought this was going to happen I would have told you pretty much no chance," said Lake.
"I've had a couple of good results in my rowing career but this is definitely the biggest thing, it’s crazy, it's only my second NRS race."
Oliver Kent-Spark of Search2Retain was second and Kristian Juel of Budget Forklifts crossed in third place.
The race became a war of attrition for the last 110 kilometres as the heat on the Tablelands took effect and hot, blustery winds met them head-on.
Budget Forklifts took the teams classification, Juel was crowned King of the Mountain and Edward White of GPS Sultz was Sprint King.
The final race of the Subaru National Road Series did not impact on the overall standings with Joseph Cooper (33rd) protecting his title for Avanti, and Avanti winning the NRS teams title.
Skybridge Financial B-Grade was a triumph for Liam Kelly of Caravello who outlasted Tom Gollins of Lifecycle in 7 hours 11 minutes 31 seconds, and Lewis Garland of Hunter District was third.
A three-up sprint in Inverell RSM Club C-grade saw Jacob Patterson of Northern Sydney prevail over Inverell's Brett Newton and Simon Anderson of Eastern Suburbs.
The new finish line in Vivian street proved a winner with a good crowd enjoying pre-race entertainment and the shaded areas before welcoming the cyclists.
Joe Cooper (Avanti) was crowned the 2014 Subaru National Road Series having finished safely in the bunch.
"This is one of the biggest highlights of my cycling career," said the 2013 New Zealand time trial champion. "I'm just so glad we got it done today.
"I'm so happy, it means a lot to me. I've put a whole year of hard work into this and to cap it off today and actually survive the race myself is pretty good," Cooper added.
Cooper finished the season on 68 points, three ahead of Tim Roe (Budget Forklifts) and 12 ahead of teammate Brenton Jones.
Avanti finished the season as the best ranked team on 222 points with Team Budget Forklifts second on 145 points, followed by health.com.au-search2retain in third place on 122 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris)
|6:40:26
|2
|Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain)
|0:00:31
|3
|Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
|5
|Jordan Davies
|6
|Edward White (GPM Stulz)
|0:01:59
|7
|Hamish Schreurs (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|0:04:31
|8
|Benjamin Hill (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|0:04:33
|9
|Chris Jory (GPM Stulz)
|10
|Samuel Horgan (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|Ben Dyball (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:04:38
|12
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|0:08:23
|13
|Jay Dutton
|14
|Ryan Thomas (GPM Stulz)
|0:14:56
|15
|David Edwards
|16
|Josh Aldridge (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|17
|Nicholas Woods (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
|18
|Cameron Bayly (health.com.au-search2retain)
|0:15:04
|19
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
|20
|Scott Bowden
|21
|Timothy Roe (Team Budget Forklifts)
|22
|Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team)
|23
|Andrew Macfarlane
|24
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|25
|Sam Crome (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|26
|Michael Jaeger (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
|27
|David Melville (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
|28
|Rowan Dever (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|29
|Josh Berry (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|30
|Michael Vink (Team Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Nathan Elliott (African Wildlife Safaris)
|32
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:15:07
|33
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|34
|Benjamin Albany
|0:27:12
|35
|Tom Paton
|0:27:13
|36
|Leslie Masters (Team Scody Downunder)
|37
|Tim Guy (health.com.au-search2retain)
|38
|Jay Callaghan
|39
|Craig Evers (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|40
|Tyson Chambers (African Wildlife Safaris)
|41
|Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz)
|42
|Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Thomas Coates
|44
|Matthew Slee (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|45
|Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain)
|46
|James Szollosi (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
|47
|James Hepburn (health.com.au-search2retain)
|48
|Keegan Aitchison (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|49
|Aaron Watts (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|0:48:05
|50
|Dylan Newbery (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
|51
|Ashley Dafrican Wildlife SafarisON
|52
|Todd Buschkuehl (Team Scody Downunder)
|53
|Mark Jamesion
|54
|John Peppard (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|55
|Anthony Collins
|56
|William Andersson
|57
|Kelsey Boreham (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|1:09:19
|58
|Hayden Campbell (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|59
|Greg Burgett (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|1:25:19
|60
|Andrew McCosker (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|1:48:18
|61
|Andrew Pickering (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DSQ
|Saxon Irvine (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team)
|DNF
|Tom Robinson (Avanti Racing Team)
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (Avanti Racing Team)
|DNF
|Alex Wohler (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Angus Tobin (health.com.au-search2retain)
|DNF
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNF
|Daniel Bonello (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Caleb Jones (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Michael Troy (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Joel Walsh (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|DNF
|Kris Johnston (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Molyneux (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|DNF
|Simon Dwyer (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DNF
|Samuel Moorby (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DNF
|Nathan Booth (Phoenix Cycling Collective)
|DNF
|Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Kane Macri (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Mark Rowling (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing)
|DNF
|Jayden Copp
|DNF
|Alex Quirk
|DNF
|Marcus Culey
|DNF
|Shaun Baxter
|DNF
|Reuben Donati
|DNF
|Mitchell Mulhern (Team Scody Downunder)
|DNF
|Aden De Jager (Team Scody Downunder)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts)
|12
|pts
|2
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris)
|4
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
|3
|4
|Jordan Davies
|3
|5
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|2
|6
|Matthew Slee (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|2
|7
|Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain)
|1
|8
|David Melville (Data#3 Symantec Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward White (GPM Stulz)
|8
|pts
|2
|Jordan Davies
|5
|3
|Kristian Juel (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|20:21:26
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|GPM Stulz Stulz
|0:01:20
|4
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:07:42
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|6
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:14:33
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:22:40
|8
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:37:05
|9
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|1:10:14
|10
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|2:25:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|222
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|145
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|122
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|112
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|87
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|78
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|8
|Wormall Civil CCS
|51
|9
|GPM Stulz Sultz
|22
|10
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|20
|11
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|17
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|17
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|17
|14
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|16
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|13
|16
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|12
|17
|SUVelo Racing
|11
|18
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|10
|20
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|9
|21
|St. George Merida
|9
|22
|Team Polygon Australia
|8
|23
|Team Seight
|6
|24
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|4
|27
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|28
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|3
|29
|DH Racing
|2
|30
|Team Direct Asia
|1
|31
|Racing Kangaroos
|1
|32
|GDT Racing
|1
|32
|Hall Cycle Training
|1
|32
|Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan
|1
|32
|Total Sports NeilPryde Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|68
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (Team Budget Forklifts)
|65
|3
|Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team)
|56
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|49
|5
|Patrick Bevin (health.com.au-search2retain)
|41
|6
|Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|41
|7
|Jack Haig (Avanti Racing Team)
|34
|8
|Ben Dyball (Avanti Racing Team)
|33
|9
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team)
|26
|10
|Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing Team)
|24
|11
|Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|23
|12
|Keagan Girdlestone (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|21
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
|20
|14
|Brodie Talbot (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|15
|Cameron Bayly (health.com.au-search2retain)
|17
