Image 1 of 37 Swiss teammates Michael Schar and Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) enjoying a post-win drink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Petr Vakoc (QuickStep Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 Mitch Docker after signing on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 French champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Former teammates Mitch Docker and Bert de Backer chat on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 It was a good weekend for Phil Deignan. Wife Lizzie won on Saturday and teammate Elia Viviani won on Sunday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Luka Mezgec (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Elia Viviani wins the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 The final sprint at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 Elia Viviani celebrates a Bretagne Classic victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Elia Viviani wins the Bretagne Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Owain Doull and Mat Hayman at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Elia Viviani after the Bretagne Classic in Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Elia Viviani atop the Bretagne Classic podium flanked by Alexander Kristoff and Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 The final podium at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 The pack hits the finishing straight at the Bretagne Classic. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Michal Golas celebrates the victory of teammate Elia Viviani at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Simon Gerrans at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen at the start of the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Alexander Kristoff and Greg Van Avermaet in Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Elia Viviani at the start of the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Caleb Ewan at the start in Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 The start line of the Bretagne Classic – Ouest France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Katusha at the start of the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Michal Kwiatkowski ahead of the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 AG2R at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Christophe Riblon in Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Rick Zabel in Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Oliver Naesen in Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 AG2R at the team presentation in Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Sebastian Langeveld at the Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Elia Viviani wins the Bretagne Classic in Plouay. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the bunch sprint to take the Bretagne Classic – Ouest France in Plouay. He beat out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida).

It was a day of attack groups, with many forming early and getting away but never for long. Finally Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Sylvain Dillier (BMC), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Sky), Arnaud Gérard (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jacopo Mosca (Willier Triestina-Selle Italia), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) and Petr Vakoc (QuickStep Floors) were able to break away and build up a lead of not quite a minute. Team Sunweb and Dimension Data, neither in that front group, led the chase.

This group too was doomed to failure, and soon only Devenyns and Dillier were left in the lead. With 20 kilometres to go they had only 15 seconds on the reduced chasing peloton. Dillier dropped Devenyns and was then joined by Cyril Gautier (AG2R), Albert Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) and Julien Simon (Cofidis). They took 20 seconds with them into the final 10 kilometres.

The field moved closer and closer as the finish line approached. Even though Dillier was up front, BMC lead the chase. Things totally fell apart on the final climb, the Ty-Marrec, and Bettiol jumped to take a lead solo. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was among a number of riders who made the attempt to bridge to him, but Bettiol crested the climb alone. The pack closed him down at the flamme rouge, however, setting up a closing sprint, with Viviani pulling past Kristoff in the closing metres to take the win.

Full Results