Durasek claims GP Folignano
Croatian out-sprints Famoso, teammate Miholjevic takes third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|4:00:01
|2
|Giuseppe Famoso (Ita)
|3
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Mirko Boschi (Ita)
|0:00:28
|5
|Donato De Jeso (Ita)
|0:00:30
|6
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|7
|Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
|0:00:38
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|0:00:58
|9
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col)
|10
|Massimo D'elpidio (Ita)
|11
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|12
|Nathan Pertica (Ita)
|13
|Davide Censori (Ita)
|14
|Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
|15
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)
|16
|Matteo Ciavatta (Ita)
|0:01:11
|17
|Stefano Di Carlo (Ita)
|18
|Eros Piccin (Ita)
|19
|Innocenzo Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|0:01:17
|20
|Corrado Lampa (Ita)
|21
|Daniele Troian (Ita)
|22
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
|0:01:23
|23
|Paolo Totò (Ita)
|0:01:30
|24
|Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)
|25
|Fabrizio Venezia (Ita)
|0:01:36
|26
|Pavel Stöhr (Cze)
|0:01:44
|27
|Mattia De Marchi (Ita)
|0:01:49
|28
|Diego Bernardi (Ita)
|29
|Luca Galvani (Ita)
|0:01:57
|30
|Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|0:02:03
|31
|Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
|32
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|0:02:12
|33
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:02:18
|34
|Michele Foppoli (Ita)
|0:02:23
|35
|Fabrizio Di Lizio (Ita)
|0:02:55
|36
|Roman Gredler (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|0:03:15
|37
|Domenico Rosini (Ita)
|0:03:35
|38
|Daniil Koch (Rus)
|0:04:09
|39
|Leandro Cotesta (Ita)
|0:04:30
|40
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:05:10
|41
|Marco Ciccanti (Ita)
|42
|Luka Grubic (Cro)
|0:05:50
|43
|Riccardo Storti (Ita)
|44
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|45
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|46
|Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
