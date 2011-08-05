Trending

Durasek claims GP Folignano

Croatian out-sprints Famoso, teammate Miholjevic takes third

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team4:00:01
2Giuseppe Famoso (Ita)
3Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team0:00:23
4Mirko Boschi (Ita)0:00:28
5Donato De Jeso (Ita)0:00:30
6Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
7Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)0:00:38
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava0:00:58
9Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col)
10Massimo D'elpidio (Ita)
11Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
12Nathan Pertica (Ita)
13Davide Censori (Ita)
14Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
15Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)
16Matteo Ciavatta (Ita)0:01:11
17Stefano Di Carlo (Ita)
18Eros Piccin (Ita)
19Innocenzo Di Lorenzo (Ita)0:01:17
20Corrado Lampa (Ita)
21Daniele Troian (Ita)
22Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)0:01:23
23Paolo Totò (Ita)0:01:30
24Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)
25Fabrizio Venezia (Ita)0:01:36
26Pavel Stöhr (Cze)0:01:44
27Mattia De Marchi (Ita)0:01:49
28Diego Bernardi (Ita)
29Luca Galvani (Ita)0:01:57
30Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team0:02:03
31Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
32Marino Palandri (Ita)0:02:12
33Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tyrol Team0:02:18
34Michele Foppoli (Ita)0:02:23
35Fabrizio Di Lizio (Ita)0:02:55
36Roman Gredler (Aut) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:03:15
37Domenico Rosini (Ita)0:03:35
38Daniil Koch (Rus)0:04:09
39Leandro Cotesta (Ita)0:04:30
40Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:05:10
41Marco Ciccanti (Ita)
42Luka Grubic (Cro)0:05:50
43Riccardo Storti (Ita)
44Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
45Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
46Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)

