Bujak wins GP de Plouay

Guarnier seals overall WorldTour victory

Image 1 of 25

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) takes a photo finish victory

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) takes a photo finish victory
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 25

World champion Lizzie Armitstead poses for photos with fans

World champion Lizzie Armitstead poses for photos with fans
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 25

The Orica-AIS squad head to the presentation podium

The Orica-AIS squad head to the presentation podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 25

The riders line up for the 2016 GP de Plouay

The riders line up for the 2016 GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the start line

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the start line
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 25

Špela Kern (BTC City Ljubljana) on the attack

Špela Kern (BTC City Ljubljana) on the attack
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 25

Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)

Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 25

Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)

Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 25

Leah Kirchmann launches her attack

Leah Kirchmann launches her attack
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 25

Tiff Cromwell and Lizzie Armitstead catch up post stage

Tiff Cromwell and Lizzie Armitstead catch up post stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 25

British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 25

Smiles at the Orica-Camper

Smiles at the Orica-Camper
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 25

Women's WorldTour leader and winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

Women's WorldTour leader and winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 25

Elena Cecchini, Eugenia Bujak and Joelle Numainville on the podium

Elena Cecchini, Eugenia Bujak and Joelle Numainville on the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 25

Evelyn Stevens celebrates her final race with Boels Dolmans

Evelyn Stevens celebrates her final race with Boels Dolmans
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 25

Eugenia Bujak waits for news on the jury's decision

Eugenia Bujak waits for news on the jury's decision
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 25

The GP de Plouay

The GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 25

The breakaway is caught

The breakaway is caught
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 25

Malgorzata Jasinska of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team reaches the top of the last climb of the fourth lap with Rozanne Slik (Liv-Plantur) in tow

Malgorzata Jasinska of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team reaches the top of the last climb of the fourth lap with Rozanne Slik (Liv-Plantur) in tow
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 25

A small group of riders tries to reconnect with the main peloton in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay

A small group of riders tries to reconnect with the main peloton in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 25

Claudia Lichtenberg (GER) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team leads the peloton to the bottom of the last climb in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay

Claudia Lichtenberg (GER) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team leads the peloton to the bottom of the last climb in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 25

Carlee Taylor (AUS) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team rides at the front in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay

Carlee Taylor (AUS) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team rides at the front in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 25

The UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay

The UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 25

The UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay

The UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 25

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) celebrates her victory

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) celebrates her victory
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) took out a photo finish sprint victory in the penultimate round of the UCI Women's WorldTour, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The Polish rider topped Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Joelle Numainville (Cervelo-Bigla) to the line.

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was fifth and has sealed the overall victory in the Women's WorldTour as no rider can surpass her point total. The series' best young rider Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) was fourth and will also win that classification when the WWT wraps up on September 11 at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.

The action heated up as a lead group of 15 riders entered the 13.9km circuit together for the final lap, when Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) launched an attack that lasted nearly 10km.

She was reeled ahead of the steep Cote de Ty Marrec and a group of six riders - Guarnier, Niewiadoma, Numainville, Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) took the lead, but when Guarnier was tailed off, the cooperation in the group evaporated.

Alé Cipollini led the chase, bringing Bujak along with them, and joined the leaders in the final kilometre.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana3:12:31
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
3Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
7Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
11Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
12Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
14Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:01
15Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:24
16Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:03:20
17Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:04
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
19Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
22Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
23Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
24Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
27Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lensworld-Zannata
29Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
30Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
31Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
33Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
35Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
36Lena Gerault (Fra) France
37Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
38Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
39Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
40Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
41Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
42Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
43Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
44Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
45Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
46Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:06:09
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
48Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
49Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:06:12
50Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:06:14
51Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
52Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
53Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
54Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:19
55Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
56Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:28
57Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
58Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
59Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
60Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
61Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:06:31
62Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:06:37
63Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:39
64Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
65Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
66Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
68Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:07:25
69Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:28
70Lorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:07:50
71Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
72Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:08:39
73Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
74Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:09:07

UCI Women's WorldTour standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team946pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur604
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team545
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5523
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team519
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team492
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team471
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5463
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team442
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team421
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5350
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM288
13Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team279
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5263
15Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team241
16Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata226
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM221
18Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies211
19Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana210
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS209
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team207
22Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86204
23Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling190
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM172
25Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS170
26Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini164
27Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team158
28Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5157
29Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Footon156
30Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS152
31Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products145
32Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM145
33Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon144
34Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team140
35Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5136
36Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5135
37Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini130
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products123
39Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women122
40Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker118
41Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM105
42Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86102
43Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata100
44Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM100
45Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products100
46Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team98
47Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini94
48Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini92
49Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank90
50Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling87
51Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team79
52Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team77
53Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur77
54Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team75
55Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS70
56Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team68
57Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products67
58Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team61
59Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team61
60Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker60
61Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling Women60
62Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling58
63Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker58
64Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink58
65Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women58
66Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team58
67Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team55
68Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS54
69Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink46
70Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana45
71Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana42
72Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
73Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team42
74Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling41
75Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling41
76Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink41
77Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini40
78Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank39
79Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon36
80Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team35
81Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur35
82Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team35
83Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi34
84Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur32
85Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team32
86Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank31
87Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team30
88Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies30
89Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling30
90Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini30
91Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano30
92Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur28
93Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team27
94Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Pro Team26
95Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker25
96Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team25
97Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata25
98Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur24
99Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team24
100Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8624
101Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team22
102Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana21
103Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini20
104Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8620
105Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur20
106Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM20
107Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi18
108Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High518
109Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies18
110Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team17
111Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women16
112Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana15
112Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana15
114Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink14
114Amber Neben (USA) Bepink14
116Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women14
117Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team13
118Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team12
119Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS12
120Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
121Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High512
122Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High512
122Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling12
124Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team11
125Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn11
126Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango10
127Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS10
128Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)10
129Sungeun Gu (Kor)10
130Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo10
130Ruth Winder (USA)10
132Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn9
132Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn9
132Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn9
135Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products8
135Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products8
137Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata8
138Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team8
139Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS8
140Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling8
141Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata7
141Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata7
143Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)6
143Julie Solvang (Nor)6
143Turid Korshavn (Nor)6
143Katrine Aalerud (Nor)6
143Emma Skjerstad (Nor)6
148Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling Women6
149Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa6
150Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
151Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High56
152Rosa Törmänen (Fin)5
152Antonia Grondahl (Fin)5
152Minna-Maria Kangas (Fin)5
152Cecilia Aintila (Fin)5
156Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
157Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
158Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker4
159Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or2
160Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana2
161Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team36pts
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur18
3Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team14
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling12
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies12
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team10
7Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM10
8Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
9Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker6
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata6
11Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
12Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink4
13Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur4
14Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker4
15Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women4
16Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon4
17Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
18Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or4
19Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power4
20Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata2
21Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink2
22Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
23Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52
24Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi2
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2814pts
2Wiggle High52023
3Raboliv Womencyclingteam1853
4Canyon Sram Racing1031
5Team Liv-Plantur820
6Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team794
7Orica - AIS677
8Ale' Cipollini560
9Hitec Products426
10Lensworld-Zannata373
11Cylance Pro Cycling357
12BTC City Ljubljana335
13Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86330
14Lotto Soudal Ladies269
15Twenty16 - Ridebiker265
16Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team254
17Unitedhealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team210
18Servetto Footon180
19Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank168
20Bepink165
21Chinese Taipei156
22Astana Women's Team68
23Rally Cycling56
23Hagens Berman /Supermint Pro Cycling Team56
25Inpa - Bianchi52
26Team Bms Birn38
27Drops Cycling Team35
28Aromitalia Vaiano30
29Norway24
30Finland20
31Bizkaia - Durango10
31Top Girls Fassa Bortolo10
31Korea10
31Thailand10
35United States8
36Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa6
37Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx2
37Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2

