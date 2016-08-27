Image 1 of 25 Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) takes a photo finish victory (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 25 World champion Lizzie Armitstead poses for photos with fans (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 25 The Orica-AIS squad head to the presentation podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 25 The riders line up for the 2016 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 25 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the start line (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 25 Špela Kern (BTC City Ljubljana) on the attack (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 25 Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 25 Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 25 Leah Kirchmann launches her attack (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 25 Tiff Cromwell and Lizzie Armitstead catch up post stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 25 British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 25 Smiles at the Orica-Camper (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 25 Women's WorldTour leader and winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 25 Elena Cecchini, Eugenia Bujak and Joelle Numainville on the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 25 Evelyn Stevens celebrates her final race with Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 25 Eugenia Bujak waits for news on the jury's decision (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 25 The GP de Plouay (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 25 The breakaway is caught (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 25 Malgorzata Jasinska of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team reaches the top of the last climb of the fourth lap with Rozanne Slik (Liv-Plantur) in tow (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 25 A small group of riders tries to reconnect with the main peloton in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 25 Claudia Lichtenberg (GER) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team leads the peloton to the bottom of the last climb in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 25 Carlee Taylor (AUS) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team rides at the front in the third lap of the 121.5 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 25 The UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 25 The UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Grand Prix Plouay (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 25 Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) took out a photo finish sprint victory in the penultimate round of the UCI Women's WorldTour, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The Polish rider topped Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Joelle Numainville (Cervelo-Bigla) to the line.

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was fifth and has sealed the overall victory in the Women's WorldTour as no rider can surpass her point total. The series' best young rider Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) was fourth and will also win that classification when the WWT wraps up on September 11 at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.

The action heated up as a lead group of 15 riders entered the 13.9km circuit together for the final lap, when Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) launched an attack that lasted nearly 10km.

She was reeled ahead of the steep Cote de Ty Marrec and a group of six riders - Guarnier, Niewiadoma, Numainville, Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) took the lead, but when Guarnier was tailed off, the cooperation in the group evaporated.

Alé Cipollini led the chase, bringing Bujak along with them, and joined the leaders in the final kilometre.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 3:12:31 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 3 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 7 Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 11 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 12 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 13 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini 14 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:01 15 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:24 16 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:03:20 17 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:06:04 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 19 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 20 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 21 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 22 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 23 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 24 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 25 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 26 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 27 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 28 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lensworld-Zannata 29 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 30 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 31 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 33 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 35 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan 36 Lena Gerault (Fra) France 37 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 38 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 39 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 40 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 41 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 42 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 43 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 44 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 45 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 46 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:06:09 47 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini 48 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 49 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:06:12 50 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:06:14 51 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 52 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 53 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 54 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:19 55 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:28 57 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 58 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 59 Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France 60 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 61 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:06:31 62 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:06:37 63 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:39 64 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 65 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 66 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 67 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 68 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:07:25 69 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:07:28 70 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:07:50 71 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 72 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:08:39 73 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 74 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:09:07

UCI Women's WorldTour standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 946 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 604 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 545 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 523 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 519 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 492 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 471 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 463 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 442 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 421 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 350 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 288 13 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 279 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 263 15 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 241 16 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 226 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 221 18 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 211 19 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 210 20 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 209 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 207 22 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 204 23 Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 190 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 172 25 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 170 26 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 164 27 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 158 28 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 157 29 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Footon 156 30 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 152 31 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 145 32 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 145 33 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon 144 34 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 140 35 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 136 36 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 135 37 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini 130 38 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 123 39 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 122 40 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 118 41 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 105 42 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 102 43 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 100 44 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 100 45 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 100 46 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 98 47 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 94 48 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini 92 49 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 90 50 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 87 51 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 79 52 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 77 53 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 77 54 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 75 55 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 70 56 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 68 57 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 67 58 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 61 59 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 61 60 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 60 61 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling Women 60 62 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 63 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 58 64 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink 58 65 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 58 66 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 58 67 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 55 68 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 54 69 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 46 70 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 45 71 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 42 72 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 73 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 42 74 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 41 75 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 41 76 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 41 77 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini 40 78 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 79 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon 36 80 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 35 81 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 35 82 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 35 83 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 34 84 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 32 85 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 32 86 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 31 87 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 30 88 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 30 89 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 30 90 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini 30 91 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 30 92 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 28 93 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 27 94 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Pro Team 26 95 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 25 96 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 97 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 25 98 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 24 99 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 24 100 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 24 101 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 22 102 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 21 103 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 20 104 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 20 105 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 20 106 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 20 107 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 18 108 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 18 109 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 18 110 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 17 111 Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women 16 112 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 15 112 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 15 114 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 14 114 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 14 116 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 14 117 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 118 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 12 119 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 120 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 121 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 12 122 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 12 122 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 124 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 11 125 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn 11 126 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 10 127 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 128 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) 10 129 Sungeun Gu (Kor) 10 130 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 10 130 Ruth Winder (USA) 10 132 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn 9 132 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn 9 132 Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn 9 135 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 8 135 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 8 137 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 8 138 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 8 139 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 8 140 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 141 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 7 141 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 7 143 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) 6 143 Julie Solvang (Nor) 6 143 Turid Korshavn (Nor) 6 143 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) 6 143 Emma Skjerstad (Nor) 6 148 Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling Women 6 149 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 6 150 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 151 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 6 152 Rosa Törmänen (Fin) 5 152 Antonia Grondahl (Fin) 5 152 Minna-Maria Kangas (Fin) 5 152 Cecilia Aintila (Fin) 5 156 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 157 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 158 Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 4 159 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 2 160 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 2 161 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 36 pts 2 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 18 3 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 12 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 10 7 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 10 8 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 9 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 6 10 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 6 11 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 12 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 4 13 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 4 14 Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 4 15 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 4 16 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon 4 17 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 4 19 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 4 20 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 2 21 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 2 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 23 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 2 24 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 2 25 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2