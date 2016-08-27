Bujak wins GP de Plouay
Guarnier seals overall WorldTour victory
Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) took out a photo finish sprint victory in the penultimate round of the UCI Women's WorldTour, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The Polish rider topped Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Joelle Numainville (Cervelo-Bigla) to the line.
Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was fifth and has sealed the overall victory in the Women's WorldTour as no rider can surpass her point total. The series' best young rider Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) was fourth and will also win that classification when the WWT wraps up on September 11 at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.
The action heated up as a lead group of 15 riders entered the 13.9km circuit together for the final lap, when Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) launched an attack that lasted nearly 10km.
She was reeled ahead of the steep Cote de Ty Marrec and a group of six riders - Guarnier, Niewiadoma, Numainville, Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) took the lead, but when Guarnier was tailed off, the cooperation in the group evaporated.
Alé Cipollini led the chase, bringing Bujak along with them, and joined the leaders in the final kilometre.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|3:12:31
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|11
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|14
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:01
|15
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:24
|16
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:03:20
|17
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|22
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|23
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|24
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|28
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lensworld-Zannata
|29
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|30
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|31
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|33
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|35
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan
|36
|Lena Gerault (Fra) France
|37
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|38
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|39
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|40
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|42
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|43
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|44
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|45
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|46
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:06:09
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|48
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|49
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:06:12
|50
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:06:14
|51
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|52
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|53
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|54
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|55
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:28
|57
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|58
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|59
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
|60
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|61
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:06:31
|62
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:06:37
|63
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|64
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|65
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|66
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|67
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|68
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:07:25
|69
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:28
|70
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:07:50
|71
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|72
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|73
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|74
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:09:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|946
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|604
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|545
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|523
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|519
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|492
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|471
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|463
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|442
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|421
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|350
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|288
|13
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|279
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|263
|15
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|241
|16
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|226
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|221
|18
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|211
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|210
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|209
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|207
|22
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|204
|23
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|190
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|172
|25
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|170
|26
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|164
|27
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|158
|28
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|157
|29
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Servetto Footon
|156
|30
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|152
|31
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|145
|32
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|145
|33
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|144
|34
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|140
|35
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|136
|36
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|135
|37
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|130
|38
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|123
|39
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|122
|40
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|118
|41
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|105
|42
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|102
|43
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|100
|44
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|100
|45
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|100
|46
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|98
|47
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|94
|48
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|92
|49
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|90
|50
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|87
|51
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|79
|52
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|77
|53
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|77
|54
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|75
|55
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|70
|56
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|68
|57
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|67
|58
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|61
|59
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|61
|60
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|60
|61
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|60
|62
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|63
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|58
|64
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|58
|65
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|58
|66
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|58
|67
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|68
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|54
|69
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|46
|70
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|45
|71
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|42
|72
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|73
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|42
|74
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|75
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|76
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|41
|77
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|40
|78
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|79
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|36
|80
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|35
|81
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|35
|82
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|35
|83
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|34
|84
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|32
|85
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|32
|86
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|87
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|30
|88
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|89
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|30
|90
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|30
|91
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|30
|92
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|28
|93
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|27
|94
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Pro Team
|26
|95
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|25
|96
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|97
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|25
|98
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|24
|99
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|24
|100
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|24
|101
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|102
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|103
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|20
|104
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|20
|105
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|20
|106
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|20
|107
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|18
|108
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|18
|109
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|110
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|111
|Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|16
|112
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|112
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|114
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|14
|114
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|14
|116
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|14
|117
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|118
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|12
|119
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|120
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|121
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|12
|122
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|12
|122
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|124
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|11
|125
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|11
|126
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|10
|127
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|128
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
|10
|129
|Sungeun Gu (Kor)
|10
|130
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|10
|130
|Ruth Winder (USA)
|10
|132
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|9
|132
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|9
|132
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|9
|135
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|8
|135
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|8
|137
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|8
|138
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|139
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|8
|140
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|141
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|7
|141
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|7
|143
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
|6
|143
|Julie Solvang (Nor)
|6
|143
|Turid Korshavn (Nor)
|6
|143
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor)
|6
|143
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor)
|6
|148
|Jessica Corrin Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|6
|149
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|6
|150
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|151
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|6
|152
|Rosa Törmänen (Fin)
|5
|152
|Antonia Grondahl (Fin)
|5
|152
|Minna-Maria Kangas (Fin)
|5
|152
|Cecilia Aintila (Fin)
|5
|156
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|157
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|158
|Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|4
|159
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|2
|160
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|161
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|18
|3
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|8
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|9
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|6
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|6
|11
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|12
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|4
|13
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|14
|Janelle Cole (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|4
|15
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|4
|16
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|4
|17
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|4
|19
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|4
|20
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|2
|21
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|2
|22
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2
|24
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|2
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2814
|pts
|2
|Wiggle High5
|2023
|3
|Raboliv Womencyclingteam
|1853
|4
|Canyon Sram Racing
|1031
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|820
|6
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|794
|7
|Orica - AIS
|677
|8
|Ale' Cipollini
|560
|9
|Hitec Products
|426
|10
|Lensworld-Zannata
|373
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|357
|12
|BTC City Ljubljana
|335
|13
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|330
|14
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|269
|15
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|265
|16
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|254
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|210
|18
|Servetto Footon
|180
|19
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|168
|20
|Bepink
|165
|21
|Chinese Taipei
|156
|22
|Astana Women's Team
|68
|23
|Rally Cycling
|56
|23
|Hagens Berman /Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|56
|25
|Inpa - Bianchi
|52
|26
|Team Bms Birn
|38
|27
|Drops Cycling Team
|35
|28
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|30
|29
|Norway
|24
|30
|Finland
|20
|31
|Bizkaia - Durango
|10
|31
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|10
|31
|Korea
|10
|31
|Thailand
|10
|35
|United States
|8
|36
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa
|6
|37
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|2
|37
|Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
