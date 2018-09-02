Pascal Ackermann on the podium (Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second win in as many days Sunday at the GP de Fourmies, following up Saturday's win at the Brussels Cycling Classic with another sprint victory in France.

The German champion beat Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) to the line in Fourmies after 205km of racing. Quick-Step Floors' Colombian sprinter Alvaro Hodeg was third.

