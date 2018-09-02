Ackermann wins GP de Fourmies
Demare is second, followed by Hodeg
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second win in as many days Sunday at the GP de Fourmies, following up Saturday's win at the Brussels Cycling Classic with another sprint victory in France.
The German champion beat Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) to the line in Fourmies after 205km of racing. Quick-Step Floors' Colombian sprinter Alvaro Hodeg was third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:46:56
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|19
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|21
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|22
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:07
|28
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|29
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|31
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Michele Corradini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|33
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|34
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|38
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Jasper de Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|40
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:12
|42
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|43
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Barnabas Peak (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|BIONDI TURCANU Veaceslav
|49
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|50
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|56
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|57
|German Nicolas Tivani (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|62
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|63
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|69
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|70
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|73
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|75
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|80
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
|81
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:25
|82
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|83
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:27
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:30
|85
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:32
|87
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|88
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|89
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:12
|90
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|91
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:27
|92
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|93
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|95
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|96
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:52
|97
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|99
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|David Riviere (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille-Provence Ktm
|103
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|104
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|105
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|106
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|107
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|108
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|109
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:19
|110
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|112
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|113
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|117
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|118
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|120
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|121
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|122
|Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|123
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:03:07
|124
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:16
|126
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:20
|127
|Pierre Goebeert (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|128
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|131
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:20
|132
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|133
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:34
|134
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|135
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:07:10
|136
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:08:07
|137
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:08
|138
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:15
|139
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jérémy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Maxence Moncassen (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Ital
|DNF
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy