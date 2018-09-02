Trending

Ackermann wins GP de Fourmies

Demare is second, followed by Hodeg

Pascal Ackermann on the podium

Pascal Ackermann on the podium
(Image credit: Marc Van Hecke)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his second win in as many days Sunday at the GP de Fourmies, following up Saturday's win at the Brussels Cycling Classic with another sprint victory in France.

The German champion beat Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) to the line in Fourmies after 205km of racing. Quick-Step Floors' Colombian sprinter Alvaro Hodeg was third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:46:56
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
4Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
7Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
19Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
21Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Club
22Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
24Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
26Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:07
28Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
29Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
32Michele Corradini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
33Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
34Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
38Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Jasper de Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
40Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
41Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:00:12
42Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
43Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Barnabas Peak (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
45Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
46Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
47Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
48BIONDI TURCANU Veaceslav
49Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
50Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
52Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
56Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
57German Nicolas Tivani (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
59Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
62Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
65Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
69Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
70Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
73Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
75Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
76Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
79Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
80Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
81Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:25
82Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
83Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:27
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:30
85Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:32
87Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
88Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
89Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:12
90Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:15
91Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:27
92Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
93Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
94Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
95Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:50
96Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:52
97Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98Pierre Gouault (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
99Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
101David Riviere (Fra) Direct Energie
102Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille-Provence Ktm
103Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
104Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
105Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
106Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
108Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
109Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:19
110Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
111Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Amore & Vita-Prodir
112Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
113Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
114Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
115Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
117Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
118David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
120Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
121Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
122Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
123Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:03:07
124Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:16
126Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:20
127Pierre Goebeert (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
128Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
131Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:20
132Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
133Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:34
134Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
135Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:07:10
136Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:08:07
137Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:08
138Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:15
139Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFPierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMagnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJérémy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFSasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMaxence Moncassen (Ita) Wilier Triestina - Selle Ital
DNFSimone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Latest on Cyclingnews