Bouhanni wins GP de Denain

Pelucchi, Chicchi denied in speedy sprint

Image 1 of 8

The GP de Denain podium: Matteo Pelucchi, Nacer Bouhanni and Francesco Chicchi

The GP de Denain podium: Matteo Pelucchi, Nacer Bouhanni and Francesco Chicchi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 8

Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli)

Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 8

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 8

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his win in Denain

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his win in Denain
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 8

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 8

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the GP de Denain

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 8

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) topped Matteo Pelucchi and Francesco Chicchi

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) topped Matteo Pelucchi and Francesco Chicchi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 8

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won the high-speed sprint for the GP de Denain

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won the high-speed sprint for the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the GP de Denain, using his powerful late kick to dominate the high-speed finish. The Frenchman was well protected by his FDJ.fr teammates in the long straight run-in to the finish and then jumped on the right side of the road to open a gap and win by a bike length.

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Francesco Chicchi (Nero Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) finished second and third, with Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) was a close fourth.

It was Bouhanni's fifth victory of the 2014 season.

The race was shaped by a six-rider breakaway but some hard chasing by the Europcar team kept them under control as the French squad rode to set up Olympic Omnium champion Bryan Coquard. However he failed to emerge in the sprint, finishing outside the top ten.

The six adventurers were Antonino Parinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Pierre Luc Perrichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo), Federik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Rostollan (Team La Pomme Marseille) and Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie-Bruxelles).

They attacked after a kilometre and had a 3:30 lead after 90km. However the gap fell gradually and the break split with 50km to go. Parinello and Dufrasne kept going and fought to stay clear but they were swept up with 18km to go after some massive turns on the front by an on-form Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).

A late corner shuffled the pack and FDJ.fr dragged Bouhanni up to the front at just the right moment. He then opened up his sprint on the right of the road and distanced his rival sprinters, giving himself time to sit and celebrate.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:36:38
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
6Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
7Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
23Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
27Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
29James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
31Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
33Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
35Domingos Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
36Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
39Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
40Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
42Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
43Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
44Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
45Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
47Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
48Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
50Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
51Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
52Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
53Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
55Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
56Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
58Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
59Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
62Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
63Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
65Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
69Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
70Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
71Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Juan Estebon Arango (Col) Colombia
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
79Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
81Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:21
82Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
84Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:29
85Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
86Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
87Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
92Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:40
93Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:44
94Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
96Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:47
97Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
101Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
102Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:51
104Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:20
105Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:26
106Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
108Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
111Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
112Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
117Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
119Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
120Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
121Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
122Fréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:56
123Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
124Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
125Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
127Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
128Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
129Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
130Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:04
132Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
133Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:41
134Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
135Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
136Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
138Denis Flahaut (Fra) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:50
139Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:11
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFDuber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFJefrry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNSMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNSStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Sprint 1 - km 30.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Sprint 2 - km 84.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4pts
2Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 3 - km 115.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4pts
2Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Sprint 4 - km 132.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4pts
2Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 5 - km 167.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4pts
2Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles18pts
2Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1
5Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 1 - km 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4pts
2Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
3Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 2 - km 18.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3 - km 27.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4pts
2Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 4 - km 42.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 1 - km 112.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli2
3Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8pts
2Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
3Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
5Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
7Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
8Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
9Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli1
10Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
4Edwin Alcibidades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
13Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
17Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
18Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
19Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Domingos Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
24Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
25Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
26Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
28Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
30Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
31Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
32Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
36Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
39Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
40Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:21
41Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:29
42Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
43Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
45Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
46Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:40
47Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:44
48Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:47
50Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
52Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:20
53Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:26
54Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
55Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
56Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
61Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:56
62Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:04
63Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:41
64Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roubaix Lille Metropole52pts
2Team La Pomme Marseille 1356
3Wallonie - Bruxelles56
4Lotto-Belisol Team82
5Bretagne Séché Environnement82
6IAM Cycling84
7BigMat - Auber 9388
8Cofidis, Solutions Crédits90
9Katusha Team95
10Wanty-Groupe Gobert98
11Neri Sottoli102
12MTN - Qhubeka105
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela119
14FDJ.fr122
15Veranclassic - Doltcini127
16Bardiani CSF143
17Colombia146
18Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise147
19AG2R La Mondiale148
20Team Europcar154

Latest on Cyclingnews