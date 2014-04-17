Bouhanni wins GP de Denain
Pelucchi, Chicchi denied in speedy sprint
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the GP de Denain, using his powerful late kick to dominate the high-speed finish. The Frenchman was well protected by his FDJ.fr teammates in the long straight run-in to the finish and then jumped on the right side of the road to open a gap and win by a bike length.
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Francesco Chicchi (Nero Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) finished second and third, with Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) was a close fourth.
It was Bouhanni's fifth victory of the 2014 season.
The race was shaped by a six-rider breakaway but some hard chasing by the Europcar team kept them under control as the French squad rode to set up Olympic Omnium champion Bryan Coquard. However he failed to emerge in the sprint, finishing outside the top ten.
The six adventurers were Antonino Parinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Pierre Luc Perrichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo), Federik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Rostollan (Team La Pomme Marseille) and Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie-Bruxelles).
They attacked after a kilometre and had a 3:30 lead after 90km. However the gap fell gradually and the break split with 50km to go. Parinello and Dufrasne kept going and fought to stay clear but they were swept up with 18km to go after some massive turns on the front by an on-form Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).
A late corner shuffled the pack and FDJ.fr dragged Bouhanni up to the front at just the right moment. He then opened up his sprint on the right of the road and distanced his rival sprinters, giving himself time to sit and celebrate.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:36:38
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|7
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|23
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|29
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|31
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|35
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|36
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|40
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|43
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|44
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|45
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|47
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|48
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|50
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|51
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|53
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|55
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|56
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|62
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|63
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|65
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|70
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Juan Estebon Arango (Col) Colombia
|78
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|79
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|81
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:21
|82
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|84
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:29
|85
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|86
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|92
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:40
|93
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:44
|94
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|96
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:47
|97
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|101
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|102
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:51
|104
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|105
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:26
|106
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|108
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|119
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|120
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|121
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Fréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:56
|123
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|125
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|128
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|129
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|130
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:04
|132
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|133
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:41
|134
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|135
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|136
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|138
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:50
|139
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:11
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Jefrry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNS
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNS
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|pts
|2
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|pts
|2
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|pts
|2
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|pts
|2
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|5
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|pts
|2
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|3
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|pts
|2
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|3
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|pts
|2
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|3
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|5
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|7
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|8
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|9
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|1
|10
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|4
|Edwin Alcibidades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|13
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|17
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|18
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|24
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|25
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|26
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|28
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|31
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|36
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|39
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|40
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|41
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:29
|42
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|43
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|45
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|46
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:40
|47
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:44
|48
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:47
|50
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|52
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|53
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:26
|54
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|55
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|61
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:56
|62
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:04
|63
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:41
|64
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|pts
|2
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|56
|3
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|56
|4
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|82
|5
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|82
|6
|IAM Cycling
|84
|7
|BigMat - Auber 93
|88
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|90
|9
|Katusha Team
|95
|10
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|98
|11
|Neri Sottoli
|102
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|119
|14
|FDJ.fr
|122
|15
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|127
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|143
|17
|Colombia
|146
|18
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|147
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|20
|Team Europcar
|154
