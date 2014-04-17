Image 1 of 8 The GP de Denain podium: Matteo Pelucchi, Nacer Bouhanni and Francesco Chicchi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 8 Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 8 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 8 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his win in Denain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 8 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 8 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 8 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) topped Matteo Pelucchi and Francesco Chicchi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 8 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won the high-speed sprint for the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the GP de Denain, using his powerful late kick to dominate the high-speed finish. The Frenchman was well protected by his FDJ.fr teammates in the long straight run-in to the finish and then jumped on the right side of the road to open a gap and win by a bike length.

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Francesco Chicchi (Nero Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) finished second and third, with Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) was a close fourth.

It was Bouhanni's fifth victory of the 2014 season.

The race was shaped by a six-rider breakaway but some hard chasing by the Europcar team kept them under control as the French squad rode to set up Olympic Omnium champion Bryan Coquard. However he failed to emerge in the sprint, finishing outside the top ten.

The six adventurers were Antonino Parinello (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela), Pierre Luc Perrichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo), Federik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Rostollan (Team La Pomme Marseille) and Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie-Bruxelles).

They attacked after a kilometre and had a 3:30 lead after 90km. However the gap fell gradually and the break split with 50km to go. Parinello and Dufrasne kept going and fought to stay clear but they were swept up with 18km to go after some massive turns on the front by an on-form Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar).





A late corner shuffled the pack and FDJ.fr dragged Bouhanni up to the front at just the right moment. He then opened up his sprint on the right of the road and distanced his rival sprinters, giving himself time to sit and celebrate.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:36:38 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 7 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 8 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini 23 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 24 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 25 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 29 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 31 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 35 Domingos Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 36 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 40 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 42 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 43 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 44 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 45 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 46 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 47 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 48 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 50 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 51 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 52 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 53 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 55 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 56 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 62 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 63 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 65 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 70 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 76 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 77 Juan Estebon Arango (Col) Colombia 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 79 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 81 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:21 82 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 84 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:29 85 Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 86 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 87 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 92 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:40 93 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:44 94 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 95 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 96 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:47 97 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 101 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 102 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:51 104 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 105 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:26 106 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 108 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 116 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 119 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli 120 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 121 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Fréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:56 123 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 124 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 125 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 128 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 129 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 130 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:04 132 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 133 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:41 134 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 135 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini 136 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 138 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:50 139 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:11 DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar DNF Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia DNF Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia DNF Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia DNF Jefrry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia DNF Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli DNF Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNS Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNS Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Sprint 1 - km 30.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Sprint 2 - km 84.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 pts 2 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 3 - km 115.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 pts 2 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 1

Sprint 4 - km 132.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 pts 2 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 5 - km 167.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 pts 2 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 pts 2 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1 5 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 1 - km 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 pts 2 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 2 - km 18.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 - km 27.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 pts 2 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 4 - km 42.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 1 - km 112.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2 3 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 pts 2 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 3 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 5 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 6 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 7 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 8 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 9 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 1 10 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 4 Edwin Alcibidades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 13 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 17 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 18 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Domingos Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 24 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 25 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 26 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 27 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 28 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 31 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 32 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 36 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 39 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 40 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:21 41 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:29 42 Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 43 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 44 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 45 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 46 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:40 47 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:44 48 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:47 50 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 52 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 53 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:26 54 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 55 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 59 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli 61 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:56 62 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:04 63 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:41 64 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini