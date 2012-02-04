Trending

Viviani sprints to victory at Donoratico

Liquigas rider beats Modolo in Italian season-opener

Image 1 of 17

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wraps up against the cold.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) didn't add to his impressive tally of wins at the GP degli Etruschi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was dominant in the sprint.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) has started his season well.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) beat Sacha Modolo and Filippo Baggio.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 17

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni), Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese-Selle Italia) and Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord-Named) formed the early break.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 17

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni), Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese-Selle Italia) and Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord-Named) were ultimately swept up by the peloton.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Donoratico.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni) rides through snow banked roads at the GP degli Etruschi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the GP Costa degli Etruschi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) flanked by Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) and Filippo Baggio (Utensilnord-Named).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) atop the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) was too fast for Modolo in the finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Paolo Bettini was on hand at his local race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni), Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese-Selle Italia) and Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord-Named) in the break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

Snow and freezing temperatures greeted the peloton as the GP degli Etruschi opened the Italian season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) claimed his second successive GP Costa degli Etruschi victory by outsprinting Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Bardiani) in a bunch finish in a frozen Donoratico, with Filippo Baggio (Utensilnord-Named) the best of the rest in third.

Viviani and Modolo enjoyed a number of sprint tussles on the domestic calendar last year, and their duel was always likely to decide the outcome of the traditional curtain opener to the Italian season, particularly given that Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) had insisted beforehand that he would not take any risks in the treacherous conditions.

Unsure of whether or not the wily Petacchi was bluffing, however, Viviani planted himself on his wheel in the finale. Although Petacchi was at the business end of affairs, he ultimately opted not to contest the sprint, and his reticence meant that Viviani was forced to change horses mid-course.

“I thought that Petacchi would be the man to beat and so I held his wheel from 3km to go until the last 300 metres,” Viviani said afterwards. “Seeing that he wasn’t going for it, I jumped onto Modolo’s wheel, because he was being led out. With 70 metres to go, I came around him.”

The win was Viviani’s second of the season, after he captured a stage victory at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina last week. For his rival Modolo, it was the first outing of the season, and his directeur sportif Roberto Reverberi was determined to focus on the positives.

“It was a beautiful sprint, uncertain right to the end, and Modolo jumped well with 200 metres to go,” Reverberi pointed out. “It’s a second place that augurs well.”

Extreme conditions see reduction in distance

Plummeting temperatures and heavy snowfall in Tuscany in the days leading up to the race had threatened the cancellation of the GP Costa degli Etruschi, with Saturday morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport going so far as to question whether it was reasonable to expect riders to risk life and limb in such conditions. Ultimately the race proceeded, albeit with one concession to the weather – the peloton would cover just two laps of the opening circuit rather than three, reducing the total distance to 169km.

Winter jackets, tights and snoods were the order of the day as the bunch pedalled gingerly away from a slightly delayed start in San Vincenzo. With temperatures hovering just above freezing, however, a number of riders were in no mood to hang around, and the main break of the day had forged clear within 15km.

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni), Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese-Selle Italia) and Federico Rocchetti (Utensilnord-Named) were the three men who forced their way clear, and they quickly built up a maximum advantage of 11 minutes as they proceeded steadily through the snow-draped Tuscan countryside.

Inside the final 80km, their lead slowly but surely began to dwindle, as Liquigas-Cannondale, Colnago-CSF Bardiani and Lampre-ISD set to work on the front of the peloton, and by the time they reached the final lap of the finishing circuit with 10km, they had just 20 seconds in hand on the bunch.

At that point, the plucky De Marchi took a flyer and tried to hold off the peloton alone, but his effort fizzled out within 3 kilometres, and the stage was set for a grandstand finish in Donoratico. While Lampre-ISD did much of the spadework in clearing a path for the sprint, it was ultimately the youngsters Viviani and Modolo who fought it out, with Viviani emerging victorious.

A big 2012 stretches out before Viviani. As well as competing with a number of fast young Italian sprinters on the road, he is also building towards the London 2012 Olympics, where he hopes to compete in the omnium on the track.

“Now I’m taking part in the next races on the Italian calendar, starting with the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria, but the next important aim is the last round of the track World Cup in London,” Viviani said. “It will be important to get a good result there for the Olympics.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:25:00
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Filippo Baggio (Ita) Utensilnord Named
4Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
5Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
10Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
11Luca Barla (Ita) Team Idea
12Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
15Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
16Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
17Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
19Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
20Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
21Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
23Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
24Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
26Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
27Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
28Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Marcel Aregger (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
30Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
31Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
33Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
34Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Team Idea
36Olivier Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
37Nicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
38Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
39Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
42Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
43Michaël Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
44Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
46Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
47Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
48Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
49Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
50Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
51Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
52Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
54Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Simone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
56Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
57Marton Solymosi (Hun)
58Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo
59Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
64Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
65Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
66Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
67Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
68Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
69Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
71Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
72Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
73Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
75Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
76Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
79Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
80Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
81Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
83Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Bendeguz Bernard (Hun)
85Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
87Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
88Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
89Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
90Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
91Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
93Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
94Adrian Kurek (Pol) Utensilnord Named
95Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
96Peter Simon (Hun)
97Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
99Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
100Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
101Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
104Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
105Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
106Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
107Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
110Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
111Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
112Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Alexander Zdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
114David John Mclean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team
115Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Aristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
122Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team

 

