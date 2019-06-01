Giro d'Italia stage 20 highlights - Video

Descending on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia saw Astana's Pello Bilbao take his second victory of the race from the mid-stage breakaway. The Basque beat compatriot Mikel Landa (Movistar) to the line after the Movistar man attacked on the penultimate climb of the race before teammate and maglia rosa Richard Carapaz and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) bridged on the descent.

Carapaz weathered several attacks from Nibali in the finale, but was able to cope with everything that was thrown at him. Earlier in the stage, on the Passo Manghen, the Italian himself looked in dire straits after being dropped by the Movistar duo and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). The Colombian had a rough time of it later on though, colliding with a fan on the climb to the finish at Monte Avena, and then slapping him twice before getting back on his bike and losing nearly two minutes to the leaders.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) took third on the stage, and sealed his mountain classification victory in the process, while Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) took the Cima Coppi prize over the Manghen, as well as sealing the intermediate sprint classification.

With much of the Giro d'Italia's general classification now set ahead of Sunday's final time trial in Verona, all eyes will be on Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who lost 54 seconds to Landa on the stage (as well as a 6-second time bonus and a 10-second penalty for getting a push from a fan). The 1:10 time loss puts him 23 seconds behind Landa, though he should make up his third place during the 17km test against the clock.