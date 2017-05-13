Image 1 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) wins stage 8 in Peschici Image 2 of 56 Pink umbrellas against the blue skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) takes a tumble inside the final kilometre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 Katusha-Alpecin on the front of the peloton working hard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Julen Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) approaches the line as stage winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Filippo Pozzato doing a spot with Eurosport (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 Sébastien Reichenbach has a custom bike at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) in a calm moment pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 56 Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 56 The Giro's number one dossard belongs to Vincenzo Nibali in 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 56 The Sporza team have a very nicely custom painted car for the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 56 You see all kinds of fans at a bike race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 56 The pink Trulli houses of Alberobello (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 56 Ilia Koshevoy of Wilier Triestina poses with the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 56 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 56 The sprint from the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 56 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 56 Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) is consoled after hsi crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 56 Blood on the knee of Bob Jungels (Quick-Step) who had a minor spill on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 56 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates another day in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 56 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 56 Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) sprints for fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 56 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) on the podium in the Giro d'ITalia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 56 Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) en route to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 56 Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 56 Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 56 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 56 Jan Barta and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 56 The day's breakaway included Laurent Didier and Kristian Sbaragli (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 56 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack with Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) marks an attack by Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 56 Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 56 Bob Jungels continued in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 56 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) Image 47 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 56 Riders start stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 56 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Image 50 of 56 Fernado Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Image 51 of 56 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) signs on Image 52 of 56 The start of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia in Molfetta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 56 The Eritreans love Natnael Berhane of Dimension Data (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 56 Astana await the stage on their bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 56 A warm welcome for Daniel Teklehaimanot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 56 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) fought his way up the difficult finish in Peschici to win stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia. He came out of a four-man group to take the win ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana).

Bob Jungels crossed the line only 12 seconds later with the peloton, holding on to his race lead for another day, with six seconds over Geraint Thomas (Sky) and 10 on Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and the rest.

Izagirre was not part of the day's early breakaway, but saw an opportunity on the descent of the day's category 2 Monte Sant'Angelo when the group was not too far off the front.

"We saw the opportunity to go for the stage and I'm so glad we could finish it off," Izagirre said. "This victory means a lot to me, it's the biggest I've ever achieved. I've spent so many years chasing a Grand Tour stage success, so many times into breakaways, many close calls, and reaching it in such a Giro stage - this is f-ing amazing."

The race saw some major action, although not amongst the GC candidates. A large breakaway eventually went clear, and although they never got a large lead, the group changed size and composition several times. In the end, Izaguirre, Visconti, Sanchez and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) were alone in the lead.

Conti was looking to take Italy's first win in this year's Giro, but crashed on a turn within the last kilometer and was swallowed up by the peloton.

"When Conti crashed just in front of me I was a bit hesitant, because there was still around one kilometer remaining," Izagirre said. "However, I looked back, saw that there was a split in our group, and I chose to go on full steam until the very end. It was really a long ascent with that action, but I'm just incredibly happy that I got this!"

The only GC rider to show any movement on the stage was Mikel Landa (Sky). The Spaniard jumped from the peloton inside the final 10km but was unable to stay away. The rest stayed tucked safely inside the group.

Luis Leon Sanchez was the most active rider of the day. He was not part of the original breakaway but was able to bridge up before the first climb of the day. He soon was at the head of the group and won both mountain sprints. He continued to race aggressively, continually attacking and pushing the pace. His hard work showed in the end as he weakened on the steep curving final meters, finishing only two seconds ahead of the peloton.

Jungels was happy to retain the pink jersey. "We did a pretty good job today. We showed we had some patience in the team because on the climb our best guys to pull were dropped. Then with Conti in front, there was a little game but in the end, we did really well to wait for our strong horses to come back and then pull the breakaway almost back at the finish."

How it unfolded

Stage 8 started with an 84 km long flat-as-a-pancake stretch, which just begged for a breakaway to form. The problem was that everyone wanted to be in it, and no one wanted anyone else to be in it. So it is no surprise that it took nearly 60km for the break of the day to form.

13 riders struggled to get away but were finally successful: Jan Barta (Bora-Hansgrohe), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), Maciej Paterski and Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin), Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates), Mirco Maestri and Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani-CSF), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step), Chris Juul-Jensen (Orica-Scott), and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac).

An additional three riders gave chase. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Lukas Pöstlberger and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora Hansgrohe) caught up with the larger group and the gap quickly grew to some 3 minutes.

The pace was very high and the riders came to the first climb of the day sooner than expected, the category 2 Monte St Angelo, with a long ascent. And finally, some real action started. Sanchez took off and climbed all the way up by himself. Behind him, many riders fell out of the group on the long climb with its many hairpin curves, but equally, riders jumped from the peloton, and at one point the peloton broke into two parts.

Sanchez soloed over the summit and started flying down the descent. Behind him, the chasing group fell apart, and a chasing group of 12 formed with Visconti, Conti and Izagirre coming across to Mühlberger, Pöstlberger, Samoilau, Sbaragli and Didier with Davide Villella (Cannondale - Drapac), Julien Amezqueta (Wilier - Selle Italia), Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale), and Ivan Rovny (Gazprom - Rusvelo). They joined Sanchez on the descent.

But the maglia rosa group kept falling further and further back. Someone finally woke up and the chase started when the gap had reached over 4 minutes.

The second and last classified climb came at the 143km marker, with Sanchez once again taking the maximum points.

With 34km to go, the gap had dropped to 2:30. Five riders had broken from the lead group: Conti, Sanchez, Izagirre, Mühlberger, and Visconti. Conti, who had moved into the virtual race lead, jumped to get the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint. Behind them, the gap had gone back up to about three minutes, and uneasiness was setting in.

The finale promised to be a tricky one, with barely a flat or straight kilometre. The five leaders were about 40 seconds ahead of their nearest chasers, and with 15 km to go, the gap to the field was dropping towards the two-minute mark, dropping Conti out of virtual pink jersey.

Conti was not willing to give up and the group threatened to break up, as the others scurried to catch up. The next to go was Visconti with 10.7km to go and his move was more successful. Mühlberger was no longer able to keep up, as the other three soon caught Visconti, although Sanchez was starting to get into difficulty.

Mikel Landa of Sky was no longer willing to put up with the delays and jumped from the peloton. Only 10 seconds behind race leader Jungels, he was a danger to the overall rankings. The gap was down to just over a minute.

Sanchez was not as weak as he appeared to be, as he was in the next break with Visconti. But again, the other two caught up, and soon Izagirre and Visconti were in the lead. Landa caught up with Pöstlberger, who had earlier been in the break group. The Austrian was not able to stay with him. Quick-Step was now out of the lead work in the field, as the GC teams came to the fore.

The four leaders again came together before the top of the unranked Coppa del Fornaro at 6.2 kilometres from the line. Landa never had more than 15 seconds or so and soon drifted back to the field.

The descent started with just over 3km to go and a minute for the peloton. But there were still difficulties to be faced, with the uphill finish on Peschici's Via Montesanto. The road kicked up throughout the final 1500 metres, with the gradient stiffening to 12% in the final 400 metres.

The quartet stayed together on the final kilometre, but Conti took one risk to many and crashed on a right-hand curve. He was soon caught by the peloton. Izaguirre proved to be the best climber, pulling away on the steep twists and turns. His lead was narrow but he held on to take the win ahead of Visconti and Sanchez with the peloton sprinting in 12 seconds later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4:24:59 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:05 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:12 5 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 21 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 31 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:26 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 36 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 38 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 42 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:46 45 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:49 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:53 47 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 48 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:03 49 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 50 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:28 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:01:42 55 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:45 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:03:11 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 58 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:23 60 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:45 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 65 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 66 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 68 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 69 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 71 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 73 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:05:12 74 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:44 75 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:34 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:52 77 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:59 79 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 81 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 82 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 85 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 87 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 89 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 91 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 93 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 95 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 96 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 97 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 98 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 99 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:36 100 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:32 101 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:38 102 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 103 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:08:59 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:37 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 107 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 109 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 112 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:10:26 116 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 117 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 118 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 122 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 123 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 124 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 128 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 129 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 131 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 132 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 133 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 135 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 136 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 137 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 138 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 140 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 141 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 142 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 144 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 145 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 146 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 147 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 148 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 149 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 151 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 152 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 153 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 154 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 155 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 156 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 158 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 159 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 160 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:56 161 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 162 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 164 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 165 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 166 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:13:02 167 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 168 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 171 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 172 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 173 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:11 174 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 0:13:17 175 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 176 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:23 177 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 178 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 179 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 180 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 181 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 182 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 183 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 184 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 185 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 186 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:29 187 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:37 188 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:59 189 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 190 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:18:49 191 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 5 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 7 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 8 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 16 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Monte Sant'Angelo, km. 100 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 6 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Coppa Santa Tecla, km. 143 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 3 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Manfredonia, km. 84 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 4 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate spring 2 - Vieste, km. 160 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 6 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 8 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2 10 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:15:21 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 4 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:26 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 7 Team Sunweb 0:00:49 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:53 10 FDJ 0:01:17 11 Dimension Data 12 Team Sky 0:01:28 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:07 15 Quick-Step Floors 0:06:59 16 Lotto Soudal 0:07:53 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:10 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:26 19 Wilier Triestina 0:16:12 20 Orica-Scott 0:20:40 21 Bardiani CSF 0:23:26 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:25:13

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 52 pts 2 Bahrain-Merida 48 3 Astana Pro Team 31 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 5 Cannondale-Drapac 14 6 Quick-Step Floors 14 7 FDJ 12 8 Orica-Scott 8 9 Team Sky 8 10 UAE Team Emirates 8 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 6 12 Team Sunweb 5 13 Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Bardiani CSF 2 16 Trek-Segafredo 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Dimension Data 19 Lotto Soudal 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Wilier Triestina 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 38:21:18 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:10 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:14 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:23 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 19 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:18 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:34 22 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:36 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:55 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:26 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:39 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:56 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:04 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:06 32 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:28 33 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:43 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:18 35 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:19 36 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:08:13 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:08:14 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:08:39 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:03 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:21 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:33 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:35 43 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:45 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:10:54 45 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:16 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:13:20 47 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:21 48 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:08 49 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:11 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:27 51 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:15:04 52 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:25 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:56 54 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:52 55 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:07 56 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:13 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:52 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:55 59 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:07 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:19:12 61 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:17 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:31 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:25 64 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:34 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:04 66 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:07 67 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:24:13 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:24:22 69 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:37 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:32 71 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:36 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:25:42 73 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:25:55 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:57 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:02 76 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:30 77 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:39 78 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:27:15 79 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:27:30 80 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:31 81 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:35 82 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:27:39 83 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:47 84 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:53 85 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:14 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:06 87 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:29:13 88 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:30:00 89 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:30:39 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:21 91 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:56 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:55 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:34:14 94 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:34:17 95 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:23 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:34:33 97 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:59 98 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:52 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:57 100 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:12 101 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:59 102 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:37:06 103 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:37:16 104 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:37:20 105 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:37:56 106 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:38:47 107 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:56 108 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:39:13 110 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:14 111 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:39:16 112 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:39:41 113 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:46 114 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:40:21 115 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:40:26 116 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:40:35 117 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:39 118 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:46 119 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:40:52 120 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:41:29 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:41:34 122 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:23 123 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:33 124 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:42:51 125 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:43:01 126 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:24 127 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:35 128 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:58 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:44:10 130 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:44:17 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:44:57 132 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:45:11 133 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:23 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:45:57 135 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:58 136 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:02 137 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:07 138 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:46:11 139 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:46:56 140 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:00 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:02 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:47:39 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:47:54 145 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:48:01 146 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:49:30 147 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:32 148 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:49:49 149 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:11 150 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:50:29 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:51:04 152 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:41 153 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:49 154 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:01 155 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:52:24 156 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:52:57 157 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:03 158 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:53:38 159 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:54:13 160 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:14 161 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:55:13 162 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:55:17 163 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:20 164 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:55:39 165 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:56:27 166 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:15 167 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:24 168 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:28 169 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 170 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:33 171 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:13 172 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:56 173 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 1:02:07 174 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:19 175 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:02:54 176 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:03:12 177 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:04:43 178 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:05:24 179 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:02 180 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:06:13 181 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:06:25 182 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:06:53 183 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:07:46 184 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:11:30 185 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:14:04 186 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:38 187 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1:17:35 188 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:18:14 189 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:23 190 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:21:49 191 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:25:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 191 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 160 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 129 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 100 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 6 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 78 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 60 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 15 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 42 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 17 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 19 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 20 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 35 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 27 25 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 24 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 24 28 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 22 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 33 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 35 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 20 36 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 38 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 39 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 40 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 45 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 46 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 47 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 11 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 49 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 50 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 51 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 53 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 56 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 57 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 58 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 63 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 65 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 66 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 67 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 68 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 69 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 70 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 71 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 72 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2 73 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 74 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 76 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 77 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 80 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 6 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 9 10 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 9 11 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 19 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 21 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4 22 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 24 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 25 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 26 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 31 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 33 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 35 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1 36 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 37 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 29 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 28 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 6 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 7 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 9 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 10 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 12 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 13 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 14 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 16 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 17 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 18 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 21 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 22 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 25 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 27 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 28 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 31 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 32 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2 33 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 34 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 6 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 17 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 12 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 16 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 18 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 19 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 22 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 27 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 30 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 32 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 33 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 34 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 35 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 36 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 37 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 38 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4 39 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 40 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 3 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 42 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 43 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2 46 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 47 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 48 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 51 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1 53 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 54 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 55 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 38:21:18 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:10 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:18 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:34 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:55 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:18 8 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:08:13 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:45 10 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:19:12 11 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:34 12 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:07 13 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:24:37 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:30 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:27:30 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:31 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:14 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:56 19 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:34:17 20 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:52 21 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:12 22 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:59 23 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:37:56 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:14 25 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:39:16 26 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:40:21 27 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:39 28 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:46 29 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:33 30 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:58 31 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:41 32 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:49 33 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:52:24 34 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:53:38 35 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:54:13 36 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:55:17 37 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:56:27 38 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:15 39 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:28 40 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 1:02:07 41 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:02:54 42 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:03:12 43 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:05:24 44 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:06:25 45 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:14:04

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 115:04:41 2 Movistar Team 0:00:27 3 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:30 4 Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 5 Bahrain-Merida 0:05:13 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:18 7 Team Sunweb 0:08:17 8 Team Sky 0:09:39 9 FDJ 0:10:34 10 BMC Racing Team 0:10:39 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:14:25 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:19 13 Dimension Data 0:22:10 14 Lotto Soudal 0:26:37 15 Quick-Step Floors 0:27:57 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:03 17 Orica-Scott 0:39:49 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:44:17 19 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:54:07 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:58:50 21 Wilier Triestina 1:10:54 22 Bardiani CSF 1:47:23