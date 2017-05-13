Trending

Giro d'Italia: Gorka Izagirre wins in Peschici

Jungels keeps his race lead ahead of Blockhaus

Image 1 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) wins stage 8 in Peschici

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) wins stage 8 in Peschici
Image 2 of 56

Pink umbrellas against the blue skies

Pink umbrellas against the blue skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) takes a tumble inside the final kilometre

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) takes a tumble inside the final kilometre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

Katusha-Alpecin on the front of the peloton working hard

Katusha-Alpecin on the front of the peloton working hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

Julen Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina)

Julen Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) approaches the line as stage winner

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) approaches the line as stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Filippo Pozzato doing a spot with Eurosport

Filippo Pozzato doing a spot with Eurosport
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Sébastien Reichenbach has a custom bike at the Giro

Sébastien Reichenbach has a custom bike at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal)

Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) in a calm moment pre-stage

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) in a calm moment pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data)

Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

The Giro's number one dossard belongs to Vincenzo Nibali in 2017

The Giro's number one dossard belongs to Vincenzo Nibali in 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

The Sporza team have a very nicely custom painted car for the Giro

The Sporza team have a very nicely custom painted car for the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

You see all kinds of fans at a bike race

You see all kinds of fans at a bike race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

The pink Trulli houses of Alberobello

The pink Trulli houses of Alberobello
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 56

Ilia Koshevoy of Wilier Triestina poses with the fans

Ilia Koshevoy of Wilier Triestina poses with the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 56

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 56

The sprint from the field

The sprint from the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 56

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 56

Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) is consoled after hsi crash

Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) is consoled after hsi crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 56

Blood on the knee of Bob Jungels (Quick-Step) who had a minor spill on stage 8

Blood on the knee of Bob Jungels (Quick-Step) who had a minor spill on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 56

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates another day in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates another day in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 56

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates)

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 56

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 56

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) sprints for fourth

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) sprints for fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 56

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) on the attack

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) on the podium in the Giro d'ITalia

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) on the podium in the Giro d'ITalia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 56

Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates)

Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) en route to victory

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) en route to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 56

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 56

Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 56

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 56

Jan Barta and Iljo Keisse

Jan Barta and Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 56

The day's breakaway included Laurent Didier and Kristian Sbaragli

The day's breakaway included Laurent Didier and Kristian Sbaragli
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 56

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack with Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack with Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) marks an attack by Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) marks an attack by Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 56

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 56

Bob Jungels continued in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels continued in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 56

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
Image 47 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 56

Riders start stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

Riders start stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 56

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
Image 50 of 56

Fernado Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernado Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
Image 51 of 56

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) signs on

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) signs on
Image 52 of 56

The start of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia in Molfetta

The start of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia in Molfetta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 56

The Eritreans love Natnael Berhane of Dimension Data

The Eritreans love Natnael Berhane of Dimension Data
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 56

Astana await the stage on their bus

Astana await the stage on their bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 56

A warm welcome for Daniel Teklehaimanot

A warm welcome for Daniel Teklehaimanot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 56

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates)

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) fought his way up the difficult finish in Peschici to win stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia. He came out of a four-man group to take the win ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana).

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 finish line quotes

Giro d'Italia: Landa tries to inject chaos with surprise late attack

Jungels overcomes crash to retain Giro d'Italia lead

Gorka Izagirre matches his brother's record with Giro d'Italia stage win

Giro d'Italia: Conti disheartened as crash dashes his stage win hopes

Giro d'Italia: Sanchez fights to third in Peschici

Bob Jungels crossed the line only 12 seconds later with the peloton, holding on to his race lead for another day, with six seconds over Geraint Thomas (Sky) and 10 on Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and the rest.

Izagirre was not part of the day's early breakaway, but saw an opportunity on the descent of the day's category 2 Monte Sant'Angelo when the group was not too far off the front.

"We saw the opportunity to go for the stage and I'm so glad we could finish it off," Izagirre said. "This victory means a lot to me, it's the biggest I've ever achieved. I've spent so many years chasing a Grand Tour stage success, so many times into breakaways, many close calls, and reaching it in such a Giro stage - this is f-ing amazing."

The race saw some major action, although not amongst the GC candidates. A large breakaway eventually went clear, and although they never got a large lead, the group changed size and composition several times. In the end, Izaguirre, Visconti, Sanchez and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) were alone in the lead.

Conti was looking to take Italy's first win in this year's Giro, but crashed on a turn within the last kilometer and was swallowed up by the peloton.

"When Conti crashed just in front of me I was a bit hesitant, because there was still around one kilometer remaining," Izagirre said. "However, I looked back, saw that there was a split in our group, and I chose to go on full steam until the very end. It was really a long ascent with that action, but I'm just incredibly happy that I got this!"

The only GC rider to show any movement on the stage was Mikel Landa (Sky). The Spaniard jumped from the peloton inside the final 10km but was unable to stay away. The rest stayed tucked safely inside the group.

Luis Leon Sanchez was the most active rider of the day. He was not part of the original breakaway but was able to bridge up before the first climb of the day. He soon was at the head of the group and won both mountain sprints. He continued to race aggressively, continually attacking and pushing the pace. His hard work showed in the end as he weakened on the steep curving final meters, finishing only two seconds ahead of the peloton.

Jungels was happy to retain the pink jersey. "We did a pretty good job today. We showed we had some patience in the team because on the climb our best guys to pull were dropped. Then with Conti in front, there was a little game but in the end, we did really well to wait for our strong horses to come back and then pull the breakaway almost back at the finish."

How it unfolded

Stage 8 started with an 84 km long flat-as-a-pancake stretch, which just begged for a breakaway to form. The problem was that everyone wanted to be in it, and no one wanted anyone else to be in it. So it is no surprise that it took nearly 60km for the break of the day to form.

13 riders struggled to get away but were finally successful: Jan Barta (Bora-Hansgrohe), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), Maciej Paterski and Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin), Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates), Mirco Maestri and Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani-CSF), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step), Chris Juul-Jensen (Orica-Scott), and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac).

An additional three riders gave chase. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Lukas Pöstlberger and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora Hansgrohe) caught up with the larger group and the gap quickly grew to some 3 minutes.

The pace was very high and the riders came to the first climb of the day sooner than expected, the category 2 Monte St Angelo, with a long ascent. And finally, some real action started. Sanchez took off and climbed all the way up by himself. Behind him, many riders fell out of the group on the long climb with its many hairpin curves, but equally, riders jumped from the peloton, and at one point the peloton broke into two parts.

Sanchez soloed over the summit and started flying down the descent. Behind him, the chasing group fell apart, and a chasing group of 12 formed with Visconti, Conti and Izagirre coming across to Mühlberger, Pöstlberger, Samoilau, Sbaragli and Didier with Davide Villella (Cannondale - Drapac), Julien Amezqueta (Wilier - Selle Italia), Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale), and Ivan Rovny (Gazprom - Rusvelo). They joined Sanchez on the descent.

But the maglia rosa group kept falling further and further back. Someone finally woke up and the chase started when the gap had reached over 4 minutes.

The second and last classified climb came at the 143km marker, with Sanchez once again taking the maximum points.

With 34km to go, the gap had dropped to 2:30. Five riders had broken from the lead group: Conti, Sanchez, Izagirre, Mühlberger, and Visconti. Conti, who had moved into the virtual race lead, jumped to get the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint. Behind them, the gap had gone back up to about three minutes, and uneasiness was setting in.

The finale promised to be a tricky one, with barely a flat or straight kilometre. The five leaders were about 40 seconds ahead of their nearest chasers, and with 15 km to go, the gap to the field was dropping towards the two-minute mark, dropping Conti out of virtual pink jersey.

Conti was not willing to give up and the group threatened to break up, as the others scurried to catch up. The next to go was Visconti with 10.7km to go and his move was more successful. Mühlberger was no longer able to keep up, as the other three soon caught Visconti, although Sanchez was starting to get into difficulty.

Mikel Landa of Sky was no longer willing to put up with the delays and jumped from the peloton. Only 10 seconds behind race leader Jungels, he was a danger to the overall rankings. The gap was down to just over a minute.

Sanchez was not as weak as he appeared to be, as he was in the next break with Visconti. But again, the other two caught up, and soon Izagirre and Visconti were in the lead. Landa caught up with Pöstlberger, who had earlier been in the break group. The Austrian was not able to stay with him.  Quick-Step was now out of the lead work in the field, as the GC teams came to the fore.

The four leaders again came together before the top of the unranked Coppa del Fornaro at 6.2 kilometres from the line. Landa never had more than 15 seconds or so and soon drifted back to the field.

The descent started with just over 3km to go and a minute for the peloton. But there were still difficulties to be faced, with the uphill finish on Peschici's Via Montesanto. The road kicked up throughout the final 1500 metres, with the gradient stiffening to 12% in the final 400 metres.

The quartet stayed together on the final kilometre, but Conti took one risk to many and crashed on a right-hand curve. He was soon caught by the peloton. Izaguirre proved to be the best climber, pulling away on the steep twists and turns. His lead was narrow but he held on to take the win ahead of Visconti and Sanchez with the peloton sprinting in 12 seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team4:24:59
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:05
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
5Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
21Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
25Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
31Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:26
34Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
36Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
42Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
43Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:46
45Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:49
46Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
47Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
48Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:03
49Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
50Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:01:28
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
54Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:01:42
55Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:45
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:03:11
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
58Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
59José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:23
60José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
61Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:45
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
65Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
66Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
68Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
69Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
71Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
73Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:05:12
74Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:44
75Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:34
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:52
77Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:59
79Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
81Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
82Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
85Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
86Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
87Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
88Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
89Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
91Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
93François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
95Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
96Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
97Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
98Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
99Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:36
100Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:32
101Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:38
102Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
103Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:08:59
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:37
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
107Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
108Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
109Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
112Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:10:26
116Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
117Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
118Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
119Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
120Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
122Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
123Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
124Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
125Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
126Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
128Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
129Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
131Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
132Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
133Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
135Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
136Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
137Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
138Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
140Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
141Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
142Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
144Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
145Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
146Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
147Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
148Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
149André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
150Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
151Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
152Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
153Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
154Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
155Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
156Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
158Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
159Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
160Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:10:56
161Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
162Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
164Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
165Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
166Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:13:02
167Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
168Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
169Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
170Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
171Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
172Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
173Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:11
174Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:13:17
175Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
176Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:23
177Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
178Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
179Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
180Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
181Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
182Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
183Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
184Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
185Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
186Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:29
187Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:37
188Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:59
189Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
190Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:18:49
191Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team27pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
7Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac6
8Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
14Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
16Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Monte Sant'Angelo, km. 100
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
3Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
6Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Coppa Santa Tecla, km. 143
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
3Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Manfredonia, km. 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate spring 2 - Vieste, km. 160
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team13pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
6Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
8Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2
10Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:15:21
2UAE Team Emirates
3Astana Pro Team0:00:20
4Cannondale-Drapac0:00:26
5BMC Racing Team
6Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
7Team Sunweb0:00:49
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
10FDJ0:01:17
11Dimension Data
12Team Sky0:01:28
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:33
14Trek-Segafredo0:05:07
15Quick-Step Floors0:06:59
16Lotto Soudal0:07:53
17Katusha-Alpecin0:10:10
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:26
19Wilier Triestina0:16:12
20Orica-Scott0:20:40
21Bardiani CSF0:23:26
22Gazprom – Rusvelo0:25:13

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team52pts
2Bahrain-Merida48
3Astana Pro Team31
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
5Cannondale-Drapac14
6Quick-Step Floors14
7FDJ12
8Orica-Scott8
9Team Sky8
10UAE Team Emirates8
11Bora-Hansgrohe6
12Team Sunweb5
13Katusha-Alpecin3
14AG2R La Mondiale2
15Bardiani CSF2
16Trek-Segafredo
17BMC Racing Team
18Dimension Data
19Lotto Soudal
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Wilier Triestina
22Gazprom – Rusvelo

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors38:21:18
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:06
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:10
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:14
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
19Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:18
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
21Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:34
22Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:36
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:55
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:02:26
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:39
27Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:56
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:04
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:06:06
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:28
33Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:43
34Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:18
35Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:19
36Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:08:13
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:08:14
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:08:39
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:03
40Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:09:21
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:33
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:35
43Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:45
44Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:10:54
45Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:16
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:13:20
47Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:21
48Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:08
49Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:11
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:27
51Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:15:04
52Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:15:25
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:56
54Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:17:52
55José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:07
56Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:18:13
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:52
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:18:55
59Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:07
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:19:12
61Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:17
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:19:31
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:25
64François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:34
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:04
66Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:23:07
67Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:24:13
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:24:22
69Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:37
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:32
71Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:36
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:25:42
73Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:25:55
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:57
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:26:02
76Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:30
77Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:39
78Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:27:15
79Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:30
80Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:31
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:35
82Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:27:39
83Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:47
84José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:53
85Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:28:14
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:06
87Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:29:13
88Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:30:00
89Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:30:39
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:21
91Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:56
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:55
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:34:14
94Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:34:17
95Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:23
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:34:33
97Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:59
98Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:52
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:57
100Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:36:12
101Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:59
102Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:37:06
103Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:37:16
104Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:37:20
105Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:37:56
106Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:38:47
107Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:56
108Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:39:13
110Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:39:14
111Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:39:16
112Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:39:41
113Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:46
114Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:40:21
115Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:40:26
116Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:40:35
117Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:39
118Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:46
119Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:40:52
120Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:41:29
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:41:34
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:42:23
123Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:33
124Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:42:51
125Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:43:01
126Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:24
127Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:43:35
128Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:58
129Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:44:10
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:44:17
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:44:57
132Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:45:11
133Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:23
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:45:57
135Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:58
136Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:02
137Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:07
138Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:46:11
139Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:46:56
140Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:00
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:47:02
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:47:39
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:47:54
145Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:48:01
146Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:49:30
147Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:32
148Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:49
149Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:11
150Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott0:50:29
151Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:51:04
152Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:51:41
153Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:51:49
154Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:01
155Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:52:24
156Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:52:57
157Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:53:03
158Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:53:38
159Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:54:13
160Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:54:14
161Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:55:13
162Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:55:17
163Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:55:20
164Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:55:39
165Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:56:27
166Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:15
167Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:24
168Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:57:28
169Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
170Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:33
171Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:59:13
172Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:56
173Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina1:02:07
174Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:19
175Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:02:54
176Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:03:12
177Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:04:43
178Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:05:24
179Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:06:02
180Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:06:13
181Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:06:25
182Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:06:53
183Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:07:46
184Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1:11:30
185Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:14:04
186Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:16:38
187Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1:17:35
188Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:18:14
189Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:23
190Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:21:49
191Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:25:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors191pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo160
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal129
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott100
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
6Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data78
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina60
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe57
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates46
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe43
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data42
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice40
17Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
19Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo36
20Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina35
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo34
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky27
25Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb25
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors24
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data24
28Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott22
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
33Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina20
36Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
38Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14
40Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb13
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
45Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
46Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
47Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo11
48Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
49Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb10
50Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
51Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
53Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
56Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
57Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
58Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
60Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
63Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
65Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
66Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
67Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
69Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
71Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
72Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2
73Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
74Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
76Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
77Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
80Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates44pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin18
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data15
6Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ9
10Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data9
11Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
19Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb4
21Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4
22Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
24Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
25Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
31Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
33Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1
36Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data37pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina29
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo28
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
6Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
7Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14
9Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
10Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
12Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
13Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
14Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
16Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
17Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
18Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
20Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
21Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
22Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
23Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
25Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
27Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
28Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
30André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
31Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
32Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2
33Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors34pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
6Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina17
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team13
12Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo13
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott11
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
16Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
18Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
19Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe8
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
27Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
29Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
30Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
32Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
33Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
34Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
35Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
36Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
37Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
38Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors4
39Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
40Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data3
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
43Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
45Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2
46Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
47Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
48Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2
49Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1
51Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1
53Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
54Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
55Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors38:21:18
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:10
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:18
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:34
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:55
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:18
8Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:08:13
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:45
10Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:19:12
11François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:34
12Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:23:07
13Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:24:37
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:30
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:30
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:31
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:28:14
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:56
19Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:34:17
20Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:52
21Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:36:12
22Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:59
23Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:37:56
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:39:14
25Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:39:16
26Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:40:21
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:39
28Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:46
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:33
30Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:58
31Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:51:41
32Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:51:49
33Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:52:24
34Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:53:38
35Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:54:13
36Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:55:17
37Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:56:27
38Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:15
39Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:57:28
40Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina1:02:07
41Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:02:54
42Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:03:12
43Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:05:24
44Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:06:25
45Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:14:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates115:04:41
2Movistar Team0:00:27
3Cannondale-Drapac0:00:30
4Astana Pro Team0:03:32
5Bahrain-Merida0:05:13
6AG2R La Mondiale0:06:18
7Team Sunweb0:08:17
8Team Sky0:09:39
9FDJ0:10:34
10BMC Racing Team0:10:39
11Trek-Segafredo0:14:25
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:19
13Dimension Data0:22:10
14Lotto Soudal0:26:37
15Quick-Step Floors0:27:57
16Katusha-Alpecin0:35:03
17Orica-Scott0:39:49
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:44:17
19Gazprom – Rusvelo0:54:07
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:58:50
21Wilier Triestina1:10:54
22Bardiani CSF1:47:23

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors232pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe197
3Trek-Segafredo179
4Dimension Data146
5UAE Team Emirates145
6Orica-Scott132
7Lotto Soudal119
8Bahrain-Merida80
9Wilier Triestina77
10Gazprom – Rusvelo72
11Movistar Team63
12Team Sunweb60
13BMC Racing Team58
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo58
15Team Sky54
16Katusha-Alpecin49
17Astana Pro Team45
18Cannondale-Drapac34
19Bardiani CSF33
20FDJ30
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice30
22AG2R La Mondiale11

Latest on Cyclingnews