Giro d'Italia: Gorka Izagirre wins in Peschici
Jungels keeps his race lead ahead of Blockhaus
Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) fought his way up the difficult finish in Peschici to win stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia. He came out of a four-man group to take the win ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana).
Bob Jungels crossed the line only 12 seconds later with the peloton, holding on to his race lead for another day, with six seconds over Geraint Thomas (Sky) and 10 on Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and the rest.
Izagirre was not part of the day's early breakaway, but saw an opportunity on the descent of the day's category 2 Monte Sant'Angelo when the group was not too far off the front.
"We saw the opportunity to go for the stage and I'm so glad we could finish it off," Izagirre said. "This victory means a lot to me, it's the biggest I've ever achieved. I've spent so many years chasing a Grand Tour stage success, so many times into breakaways, many close calls, and reaching it in such a Giro stage - this is f-ing amazing."
The race saw some major action, although not amongst the GC candidates. A large breakaway eventually went clear, and although they never got a large lead, the group changed size and composition several times. In the end, Izaguirre, Visconti, Sanchez and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) were alone in the lead.
Conti was looking to take Italy's first win in this year's Giro, but crashed on a turn within the last kilometer and was swallowed up by the peloton.
"When Conti crashed just in front of me I was a bit hesitant, because there was still around one kilometer remaining," Izagirre said. "However, I looked back, saw that there was a split in our group, and I chose to go on full steam until the very end. It was really a long ascent with that action, but I'm just incredibly happy that I got this!"
The only GC rider to show any movement on the stage was Mikel Landa (Sky). The Spaniard jumped from the peloton inside the final 10km but was unable to stay away. The rest stayed tucked safely inside the group.
Luis Leon Sanchez was the most active rider of the day. He was not part of the original breakaway but was able to bridge up before the first climb of the day. He soon was at the head of the group and won both mountain sprints. He continued to race aggressively, continually attacking and pushing the pace. His hard work showed in the end as he weakened on the steep curving final meters, finishing only two seconds ahead of the peloton.
Jungels was happy to retain the pink jersey. "We did a pretty good job today. We showed we had some patience in the team because on the climb our best guys to pull were dropped. Then with Conti in front, there was a little game but in the end, we did really well to wait for our strong horses to come back and then pull the breakaway almost back at the finish."
How it unfolded
Stage 8 started with an 84 km long flat-as-a-pancake stretch, which just begged for a breakaway to form. The problem was that everyone wanted to be in it, and no one wanted anyone else to be in it. So it is no surprise that it took nearly 60km for the break of the day to form.
13 riders struggled to get away but were finally successful: Jan Barta (Bora-Hansgrohe), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), Maciej Paterski and Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin), Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates), Mirco Maestri and Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani-CSF), Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step), Chris Juul-Jensen (Orica-Scott), and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac).
An additional three riders gave chase. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Lukas Pöstlberger and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora Hansgrohe) caught up with the larger group and the gap quickly grew to some 3 minutes.
The pace was very high and the riders came to the first climb of the day sooner than expected, the category 2 Monte St Angelo, with a long ascent. And finally, some real action started. Sanchez took off and climbed all the way up by himself. Behind him, many riders fell out of the group on the long climb with its many hairpin curves, but equally, riders jumped from the peloton, and at one point the peloton broke into two parts.
Sanchez soloed over the summit and started flying down the descent. Behind him, the chasing group fell apart, and a chasing group of 12 formed with Visconti, Conti and Izagirre coming across to Mühlberger, Pöstlberger, Samoilau, Sbaragli and Didier with Davide Villella (Cannondale - Drapac), Julien Amezqueta (Wilier - Selle Italia), Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale), and Ivan Rovny (Gazprom - Rusvelo). They joined Sanchez on the descent.
But the maglia rosa group kept falling further and further back. Someone finally woke up and the chase started when the gap had reached over 4 minutes.
The second and last classified climb came at the 143km marker, with Sanchez once again taking the maximum points.
With 34km to go, the gap had dropped to 2:30. Five riders had broken from the lead group: Conti, Sanchez, Izagirre, Mühlberger, and Visconti. Conti, who had moved into the virtual race lead, jumped to get the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint. Behind them, the gap had gone back up to about three minutes, and uneasiness was setting in.
The finale promised to be a tricky one, with barely a flat or straight kilometre. The five leaders were about 40 seconds ahead of their nearest chasers, and with 15 km to go, the gap to the field was dropping towards the two-minute mark, dropping Conti out of virtual pink jersey.
Conti was not willing to give up and the group threatened to break up, as the others scurried to catch up. The next to go was Visconti with 10.7km to go and his move was more successful. Mühlberger was no longer able to keep up, as the other three soon caught Visconti, although Sanchez was starting to get into difficulty.
Mikel Landa of Sky was no longer willing to put up with the delays and jumped from the peloton. Only 10 seconds behind race leader Jungels, he was a danger to the overall rankings. The gap was down to just over a minute.
Sanchez was not as weak as he appeared to be, as he was in the next break with Visconti. But again, the other two caught up, and soon Izagirre and Visconti were in the lead. Landa caught up with Pöstlberger, who had earlier been in the break group. The Austrian was not able to stay with him. Quick-Step was now out of the lead work in the field, as the GC teams came to the fore.
The four leaders again came together before the top of the unranked Coppa del Fornaro at 6.2 kilometres from the line. Landa never had more than 15 seconds or so and soon drifted back to the field.
The descent started with just over 3km to go and a minute for the peloton. But there were still difficulties to be faced, with the uphill finish on Peschici's Via Montesanto. The road kicked up throughout the final 1500 metres, with the gradient stiffening to 12% in the final 400 metres.
The quartet stayed together on the final kilometre, but Conti took one risk to many and crashed on a right-hand curve. He was soon caught by the peloton. Izaguirre proved to be the best climber, pulling away on the steep twists and turns. His lead was narrow but he held on to take the win ahead of Visconti and Sanchez with the peloton sprinting in 12 seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:24:59
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:05
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|31
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|34
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|42
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:46
|45
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|47
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|48
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:03
|49
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:42
|55
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:03:11
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:23
|60
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:45
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|66
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|68
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|73
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:05:12
|74
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:44
|75
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:34
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:52
|77
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:59
|79
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|81
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|93
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|96
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|97
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:36
|100
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:32
|101
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:38
|102
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|103
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:08:59
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:37
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|107
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|108
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|109
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:10:26
|116
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|118
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|122
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|123
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|124
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|132
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|133
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|135
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|136
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|137
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|138
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|141
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|142
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|144
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|145
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|146
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|147
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|151
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|152
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|155
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|158
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|160
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:56
|161
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|162
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|164
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|165
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|166
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:02
|167
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|168
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|169
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|171
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|172
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|173
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:11
|174
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:17
|175
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|176
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:23
|177
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|178
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|179
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|180
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|181
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|182
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|183
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|184
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|185
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|186
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:29
|187
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:37
|188
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:59
|189
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|190
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:18:49
|191
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|8
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|14
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|16
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|6
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|3
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|6
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|8
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|10
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:15:21
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:26
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|10
|FDJ
|0:01:17
|11
|Dimension Data
|12
|Team Sky
|0:01:28
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:33
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:07
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:59
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:53
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:10
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:26
|19
|Wilier Triestina
|0:16:12
|20
|Orica-Scott
|0:20:40
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:23:26
|22
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:25:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|48
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|31
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|14
|7
|FDJ
|12
|8
|Orica-Scott
|8
|9
|Team Sky
|8
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|12
|Team Sunweb
|5
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|2
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|22
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|38:21:18
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:10
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:18
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:36
|23
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:55
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:26
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:39
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:56
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:06
|32
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:28
|33
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:43
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:18
|35
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:19
|36
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:08:13
|37
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:08:14
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:39
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:03
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:21
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:33
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:35
|43
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:45
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:10:54
|45
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:16
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:13:20
|47
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:21
|48
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:08
|49
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:11
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:27
|51
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:15:04
|52
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:25
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:56
|54
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:52
|55
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:07
|56
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:13
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:52
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:55
|59
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:07
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:19:12
|61
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:17
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:31
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:25
|64
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:34
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:04
|66
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:07
|67
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:24:13
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:24:22
|69
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:37
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:32
|71
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:36
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:42
|73
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:25:55
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:57
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:02
|76
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:30
|77
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:39
|78
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:27:15
|79
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:30
|80
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:31
|81
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:35
|82
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:39
|83
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:47
|84
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:53
|85
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:14
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:06
|87
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:29:13
|88
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:00
|89
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:30:39
|90
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:21
|91
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:56
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:55
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:34:14
|94
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:34:17
|95
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:23
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:34:33
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:59
|98
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:52
|99
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:57
|100
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:12
|101
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:59
|102
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:37:06
|103
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:16
|104
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:20
|105
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:37:56
|106
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:38:47
|107
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:56
|108
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:39:13
|110
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:14
|111
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:39:16
|112
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:39:41
|113
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:46
|114
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:40:21
|115
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:26
|116
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:40:35
|117
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:39
|118
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:46
|119
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:52
|120
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:41:29
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:41:34
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:23
|123
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:33
|124
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:42:51
|125
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:43:01
|126
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:24
|127
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:35
|128
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:58
|129
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:44:10
|130
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:44:17
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:57
|132
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:45:11
|133
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:23
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:57
|135
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:45:58
|136
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:02
|137
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:07
|138
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:46:11
|139
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:46:56
|140
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:00
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:02
|142
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:47:39
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:47:54
|145
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:48:01
|146
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:30
|147
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:32
|148
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:49:49
|149
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:11
|150
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:50:29
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:51:04
|152
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:41
|153
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:49
|154
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:01
|155
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:52:24
|156
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:52:57
|157
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:03
|158
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:53:38
|159
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:54:13
|160
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:14
|161
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:55:13
|162
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:55:17
|163
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:20
|164
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:39
|165
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:56:27
|166
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:57:15
|167
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:57:24
|168
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:57:28
|169
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|170
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:33
|171
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:13
|172
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:56
|173
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|1:02:07
|174
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:19
|175
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:02:54
|176
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:03:12
|177
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:04:43
|178
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:05:24
|179
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:06:02
|180
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:06:13
|181
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:06:25
|182
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:06:53
|183
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:46
|184
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:11:30
|185
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:04
|186
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:16:38
|187
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1:17:35
|188
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:18:14
|189
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:23
|190
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:21:49
|191
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:25:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|191
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|129
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|100
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|6
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|78
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|76
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|60
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|17
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|19
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|36
|20
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|35
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|25
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|24
|28
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|22
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|33
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|35
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|20
|36
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|38
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|39
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|40
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|45
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|46
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|47
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|11
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|49
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|50
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|51
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|52
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|53
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|56
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|57
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|58
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|63
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|65
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|66
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|67
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|69
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|70
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|71
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|72
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|2
|73
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|74
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|76
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|77
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|80
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|6
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|9
|10
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|11
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|17
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|6
|19
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|21
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|22
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|24
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|25
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|26
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|31
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|33
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|35
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|36
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|29
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|28
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|6
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|7
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|9
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|10
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|12
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|14
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|16
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|17
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|18
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|20
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|21
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|22
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|25
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|27
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|28
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|32
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|33
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|6
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|17
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|17
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|12
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|16
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|18
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|19
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|27
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|30
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|32
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|33
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|34
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|36
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|37
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|38
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|39
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|40
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|3
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|43
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|46
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|47
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|48
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|49
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|51
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|53
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|54
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|55
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|38:21:18
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:10
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:18
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:55
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:18
|8
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:08:13
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:45
|10
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:19:12
|11
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:34
|12
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:07
|13
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:24:37
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:30
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:30
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:31
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:14
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:56
|19
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:34:17
|20
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:52
|21
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:12
|22
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:59
|23
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:37:56
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:14
|25
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:39:16
|26
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:40:21
|27
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:39
|28
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:46
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:33
|30
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:58
|31
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:41
|32
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:49
|33
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:52:24
|34
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:53:38
|35
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:54:13
|36
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:55:17
|37
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:56:27
|38
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:57:15
|39
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:57:28
|40
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|1:02:07
|41
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:02:54
|42
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:03:12
|43
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:05:24
|44
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:06:25
|45
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|115:04:41
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:30
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:13
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:18
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:08:17
|8
|Team Sky
|0:09:39
|9
|FDJ
|0:10:34
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:39
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:25
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:19
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:22:10
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26:37
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:57
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:03
|17
|Orica-Scott
|0:39:49
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:44:17
|19
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:54:07
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:58:50
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|1:10:54
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|1:47:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|232
|pts
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|197
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|179
|4
|Dimension Data
|146
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|145
|6
|Orica-Scott
|132
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|119
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|80
|9
|Wilier Triestina
|77
|10
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|72
|11
|Movistar Team
|63
|12
|Team Sunweb
|60
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|58
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|15
|Team Sky
|54
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|45
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|33
|20
|FDJ
|30
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
