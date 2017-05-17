Image 1 of 60 Omar Fraile celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) claimed the first Grand Tour victory of his career on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, winning from the breakaway with an impressive display in the Apennines, where the medium mountains saw some small shifts in the general classification.

The Spaniard sealed the win in a four-up sprint with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), and Tanel Kangert (Astana), who finished in that order as the remnants of the large breakaway closed in over the final few hundred metres.

Fraile was part of the 25-man move that formed on the first of four climbs, the Passo della Consuma, on the 161km leg from Florence to Bagno di Romana. An early second-category ascent, it sent the race into chaos and suggested race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) could be in for an exacting day.

But Dumoulin and his teammates regained control on the second climb, the Passo della Calla, as Fraile took off with Mikel Landa (Team Sky) to spend the next 70km in a two-man lead group ahead of the rest of the break. Landa was dropped as soon as things came back together out front, on the long second-category Monte Fumaiolo with 35km to go, but Fraile hung tight and went on the attack over the top as the gradients stiffened.

Rolland went with him, while Costa bridged across half-way down the final descent and Kangert at the bottom, all the while the rest of the break was a tense 14 seconds back on the flat 2km run to the line. That gap came crashing down in the final few hundred metres as the quartet soft-pedalled, but Fraile produced a powerful sprint, impressive for all his previous efforts, and celebrated wildly beyond the line.

"I'd dreamed about a win like this for a long time. It's great to finally pull it off," he said.

"I'd noticed that this stage suited me very well. I went on the attack early and went with Landa because we knew we could gain some ground. When they came back up to us, I marked Rui Costa because he's fast but I was even faster today."

Dumoulin held onto the maglia rosa, coming across the line in the third group on the road – a select GC group that contained all of the contenders save for Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who were dropped when Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked on the steep gradients towards the top of the final climb.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) went clear from the group over the top of the climb but was reeled in on the descent, and they came to the line together, 48 ahead of Thomas and Kruijswijk. Their losses paled in significance compared to those of Tejay van Garderen (BMC) who was dropped on the gentle early slopes of the final climb and ended up losing over 20 minutes, compounding what has been a thoroughly miserable Giro for the American.

The most significant shift GC-wise was Andrey Amador's jump from 9th to 6th, with the Movistar rider spending the day in the break to put 1:37 into the others in the top 10 and strengthen Movistar's tactical hand for the third week. Likewise, Astana's Tanel Kangert made the break and moved from 12th overall up into 8th.

After a chaotic start, Sunweb enjoyed a strong first day in defence of the maglia rosa. They kept things under control on the second and third climbs of the day and found allies on the final climb in Bauke Mollema's Trek-Segafredo and Pinot's FDJ teams, both concerned about Amador. Laurens ten Dam was also in the break and he was called back to guide Dumoulin down the final descent, helping to reel Pinot back.

"The whole team was amazing today. We never got stressed out and we'll do the same day after day to try to keep the pink jersey," said Dumoulin.

"It won't be easy for me to win the Giro but it won't be easy for anyone. For sure it's going to super hard for me too. But I'm happy to get through today's tricky stage. We survived today."

How it unfolded

With just 15 kilometres separating the start line and the fist of the four categorised climbs on the 161km route, many riders were out on the rollers in the Piazza Michelangelo to warm the legs up for a fast start. And it was indeed a fast start, with the peloton all together and led at speed by Movistar onto the 16km second-category Passo della Consuma.

From there, things became chaotic as numerous attacks pinged off and the situation chopped and changed quickly and constantly. The sprinters had been dropped and the peloton was heavily reduced by the time a group of 25 riders moved clear towards the top of the climb.

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) and Igor Anton (Dimension Data) were alone over the top, with De Plus taking the maximum KOM points, but they were joined by the 23 others on the twisting descent to Stia.

Movistar had three in there in Amador, José Joaquin Rojas and Jesus Herrada, while Sunweb had Laurens ten Dam, Bahrain-Merida Giovanni Visconti, and Sky Landa and Philip Deignan. Cannondale-Drapac had three stage win hopefuls in Rolland, Hugh Carthy and Davide Villella.

Also in there were Kangert and Dario Cataldo of Astana, Hubert Dupont and Matteo Montaguti of AG2R-La Mondiale, Ben Hermans (BMC), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tomasz Marczynski, Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa and Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF).

Onto the second climb of the day, the third-category Passo della Calla, and Landa attacked almost immediately, dragging Fraile with him. The two would spend the whole 16km climb out in front together, cresting it (Fraile first) with a lead of two minutes over their former companions.

In the peloton behind, Dumoulin's Sunweb team recovered from the first climb and put four men in front of the pink jersey to regain control of proceedings. They led the bunch the whole way up and were five minutes down on the leaders by the top.

A long, gradual descent followed all the way to the foot of the third climb of the day, the shorter third-category Passo del Carnaio. There was action in the second group as Montaguti put in a brief early attack before Amador tested the group further up, with Carthy, Rovny, and Keizer all dropped.

Fraile led Landa and the race over the top, with 58km to go, to pick up more points, with the now 20-man chase group coming over 2:10 in arrears and the peloton 5 minutes back.

A short descent followed and the riders crossed the finish line before heading out on the final climb of the day, the second-category Monte Fumaiolo – a huge 23km long with a gentle first half but steep gradients in the final few kilometres.

Trek-Segafredo and FDJ began to help Sunweb in the bunch as Amador became an increasing GC threat up the road, and the gap quickly started to fall. The pace, though, was lifting, as Tejay Van Garderen's miserable Giro went from bad to worse as he was dropped from the peloton.

The gap between the leading duo and the chase group was also dropping, and they came together with 40km remaining. Landa tried to string it out but as soon as he was caught he was dropped. Herrada continued to set a stiff pace for Movistar, causing Anton and Marczysnki to be dropped, and the Spaniard himself pulled over to hand the baton to Rojas.

Rojas pulled over 4km from the summit, at which point De Plus put in a strong attack before following a counter attack from Rui Costa along with Rolland. The gradients then stiffened dramatically and the trio opened up a decent gap, but Amador attacked and riders came back. Rolland pressed on alone before being joined by Fraile, who again collected maximum KOM points over the top.

Back in the peloton, Franco Pelizotti hit the front on the steep gradients, teeing up Nibali, and the sparks began to fly as the group thinned and Dumoulin was stripped of teammates. Nibali's surge soon came and while Pinot, Quintana, and Dumoulin followed, Thomas and Kruijswijk were dropped. Pinot had a teammate with him and put him to the front before going on the attack himself, taking a handful of seconds over the top.

Ten Dam dropped back to help guide Dumoulin down the descent, and Pinot was reeled in around 8km down, while later on Deignan was called back to help Thomas try and make it back to the pink jersey group.

A short incline half-way down the descent saw Rui Costa set off in pursuit of Fraile and Rolland, making it a trio out front with 9km to go. They had 10 seconds by the time they hit the flat, whereupon Kangert jumped from the chase group to make it four under the flamme rouge.

As the quartet started to soft-pedal in preparation for the sprint, the chasers came into view but there was just enough of a gap, and there was certainly no pulling back Fraile as he opened his sprint and claimed the biggest scalp of his career to date.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4:23:14 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:01:37 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:25 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 31 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 35 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 40 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 42 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 44 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 48 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 51 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 55 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:06 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:26 64 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 65 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 67 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 70 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 71 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 72 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:22 75 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:56 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 77 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:26 81 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 83 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 84 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:25 85 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 87 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:39 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 91 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 92 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:15:57 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:18 94 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 96 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 102 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:27 107 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:18 108 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:20 109 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 111 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 112 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 113 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 114 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 116 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 117 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:25:58 120 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 121 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 124 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 126 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 127 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 132 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 133 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 135 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 136 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 137 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 138 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 139 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 141 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 142 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 143 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 144 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 145 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 146 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 147 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 149 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 150 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 152 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 153 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 155 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 156 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 157 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 158 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 159 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 161 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 162 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 163 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 164 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 165 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 166 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 167 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 168 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 169 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 170 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 171 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 173 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:31:03 174 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 175 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 176 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 177 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 178 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 179 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 180 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 181 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 182 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 183 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 184 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 185 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 186 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNS Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 19 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 8 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Passo della Consuma, km. 31 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 8 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 4 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 5 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Passo della Calla, km. 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 7 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 4 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Passo del Carnaio, km. 102 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 7 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 4 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Stia, km. 48 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - San Piero in Bagno, km. 107 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 8 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 7 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 7 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 7 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 13:12:07 2 Astana Pro Team 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 4 Movistar Team 5 Bahrain-Merida 0:03:39 6 Cannondale-Drapac 7 Lotto Soudal 0:03:42 8 FDJ 0:05:16 9 Orica-Scott 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:06:21 11 Dimension Data 0:06:29 12 Team Sunweb 0:07:55 13 BMC Racing Team 0:09:08 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:31 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:45 16 Team Sky 0:11:51 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:05 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:23 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Wilier Triestina 0:44:18 21 Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 Bardiani CSF 1:10:51

Super Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 63 pts 2 UAE Team Emirates 43 3 Astana Pro Team 28 4 Cannondale-Drapac 27 5 Bahrain-Merida 14 6 BMC Racing Team 12 7 Movistar Team 11 8 Lotto Soudal 10 9 AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Team Sky 8 11 Quick-Step Floors 7 12 Orica-Scott 3 13 FDJ 2 14 Team Sunweb 2 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Trek-Segafredo 17 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Gazprom – Rusvelo 21 Wilier Triestina 22 Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 47:22:07 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:23 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:38 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:40 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:47 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:05 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:19 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:07 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:19 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:21 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:29 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:06:58 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:22 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:39 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:12 20 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:23 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:16:49 22 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:55 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:25 24 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:46 25 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:46 26 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:20:27 27 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:34 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:03 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:16 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:35 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:43 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:24 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:24:52 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:07 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:25 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:28:05 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:42 38 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:33 39 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:33:25 40 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:33 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:34:32 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:50 43 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:08 44 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:09 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:41 46 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:13 47 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:12 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:40:15 49 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:40:27 50 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:41:01 51 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:42:24 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:12 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:43:19 54 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:18 55 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:45:09 56 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:45:11 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:00 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:47:06 59 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:34 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:48:09 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:22 62 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:37 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:02 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:51:31 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:52:21 66 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:53:22 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:53:58 68 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:28 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:44 70 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:57 71 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:56:09 72 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:34 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:58:00 74 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:58:16 75 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:59:08 76 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:00:48 77 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:00:54 78 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:01:02 79 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:50 80 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:04:11 81 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:04:18 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:02 83 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:59 84 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:44 85 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:46 86 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:07:25 87 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:08:15 88 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:43 89 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:10:13 90 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:13:09 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:14:35 92 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:38 93 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:15:36 94 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:17:35 95 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:38 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:19:15 97 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 1:20:03 98 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:20:54 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:39 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:24:13 101 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 1:24:49 102 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:24:58 104 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:25:00 105 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:25:10 106 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:25:39 107 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:25:47 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:26:38 109 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:26:40 110 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:13 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:27:25 112 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:27:59 113 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1:28:33 114 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:28:49 115 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:29:33 116 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:29:42 117 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:29:51 118 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:31:30 119 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:32:18 120 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:33:07 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:34:25 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:35:13 123 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:35:42 124 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:36:19 125 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:36:44 126 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:36:58 127 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:46 128 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:37:51 129 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:38:46 130 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:38:47 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:39:00 132 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:39:41 133 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:05 134 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:40:24 135 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:40:46 136 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:40:55 137 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:41:23 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:41:33 139 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:41:38 140 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1:42:02 141 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:42:27 142 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:42:34 143 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:43:45 144 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:44:00 145 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:08 146 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:44:29 147 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:51 148 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 1:45:33 149 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:46:31 150 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:46:32 151 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:47:44 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:47:56 153 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 1:48:48 154 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1:49:20 155 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:26 156 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:50:39 157 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:50:45 158 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:51:31 159 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:52:15 160 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:52:24 161 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:52:51 162 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:52:58 163 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:53:11 164 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:54:42 165 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:55:34 166 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:57:18 167 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:35 168 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:57:57 169 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:00:05 170 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:00:16 171 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:00:29 172 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:02:07 173 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 2:03:56 174 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:19 175 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:04:30 176 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:06:39 177 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:07:11 178 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:07:31 179 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:10:34 180 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:11:25 181 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:11:55 182 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:12:27 183 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:54 184 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:16:13 185 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 2:18:18 186 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:29:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 191 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 160 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 129 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 100 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 6 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 78 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 60 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 14 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 42 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 16 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 39 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 20 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 21 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 35 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 33 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 26 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 28 27 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 27 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 30 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 24 32 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 22 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 39 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 20 40 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 19 41 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 45 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 48 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 50 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 52 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 10 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 54 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 55 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 57 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 60 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 64 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 66 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 67 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 69 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 71 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 74 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 75 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 76 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 77 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 78 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2 79 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 80 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 81 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 82 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 83 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 84 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 85 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 86 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 87 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1 88 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 89 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 90 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 92 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 93 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -1 94 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -5 95 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 44 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 17 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 11 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 12 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 16 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 19 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 20 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 8 21 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 24 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 25 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 27 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 29 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 30 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 31 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 32 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 33 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 34 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 44 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 45 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 46 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 37 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 29 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 28 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 6 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 8 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 17 9 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 10 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 12 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 14 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 15 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 10 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 18 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 10 19 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 21 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 24 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 25 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 26 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 27 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 4 29 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 33 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 34 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 38 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 42 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 43 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 44 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2 45 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 46 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 47 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 48 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 34 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 26 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 6 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 8 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 10 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 17 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 13 15 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 23 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 25 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 26 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 28 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 7 31 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 7 32 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 33 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 34 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 35 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 38 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 39 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 40 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 41 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 44 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 45 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 47 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 49 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 49 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4 51 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 55 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 56 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 58 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 59 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 63 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 64 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 65 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 66 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 69 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 70 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 72 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 73 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 75 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 47:26:03 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:23 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:03:02 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:27 6 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:16:31 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:38 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:36:31 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:16 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:04 11 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:43:38 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:44:13 13 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:26 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:32 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:56:58 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:58:54 17 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:48 18 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:03:29 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:47 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:42 21 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:42 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:16:58 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:53 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:17 25 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1:24:37 26 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:53 27 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:11 28 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:31:46 29 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:32:48 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:09 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:36:28 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:50 33 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:12 34 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:48:55 35 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:50:46 36 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:51:38 37 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:54:01 38 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:56:09 39 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:58:11 40 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 2:00:00 41 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:00:34 42 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:02:43 43 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:06:38 44 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:07:59 45 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:08:31

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 142:20:40 2 Astana Pro Team 0:03:39 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:42 4 Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:05 5 Bahrain-Merida 0:21:25 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:30 7 FDJ 0:22:35 8 Team Sunweb 0:25:17 9 BMC Racing Team 0:33:09 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:39:33 11 Team Sky 0:41:33 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:14 13 Dimension Data 0:50:42 14 Lotto Soudal 0:57:11 15 Quick-Step Floors 0:57:19 16 Orica-Scott 1:07:02 17 Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:57 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:25:07 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:26:14 20 Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:22:12 21 Wilier Triestina 2:44:28 22 Bardiani CSF 4:08:46