Trending

Giro d'Italia: Fraile cleans up in Bagno di Romagna

Breakaway sticks on frantic day in Tuscany

Image 1 of 60

Omar Fraile celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win.

Omar Fraile celebrates his first Grand Tour stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 60

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) wins

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 60

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived a hectic stage 11 in the maglia rosa

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived a hectic stage 11 in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 60

Franco Pellizotti leads for Vincenzo Nibali into the final climb

Franco Pellizotti leads for Vincenzo Nibali into the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 60

Tom Dumoulin discusses the stage with Vincenzo Nibali

Tom Dumoulin discusses the stage with Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 60

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 60

Tom Dumoulin thanks his trusted teammate Laurens ten Dam

Tom Dumoulin thanks his trusted teammate Laurens ten Dam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 60

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 60

Bahrain-Merida rode hard on the final climb to set up Vincenzo Nibali's attack

Bahrain-Merida rode hard on the final climb to set up Vincenzo Nibali's attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 60

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 60

Stage 11 was a tough day in the Apennines

Stage 11 was a tough day in the Apennines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stayed well protected and in the shadows

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) stayed well protected and in the shadows
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 60

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) makes his move

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) makes his move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lined out the GC contenders and cracked Geraint Thomas

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lined out the GC contenders and cracked Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tried to go clear but was carefully controlled by his GC rivals

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tried to go clear but was carefully controlled by his GC rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 60

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) got away on the start of the testing descent to the finish

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) got away on the start of the testing descent to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) visited the start in Florence

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) visited the start in Florence
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 60

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) rode strongly in the attack and finished third

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) rode strongly in the attack and finished third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 60

Omar Fraile wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia.

Omar Fraile wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 60

Steve Morabito had some extra race food today

Steve Morabito had some extra race food today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 60

The crowds were again massive at the Giro d'Italia

The crowds were again massive at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 60

Tom Dumoulin was well protected by his Team Sunweb teammates

Tom Dumoulin was well protected by his Team Sunweb teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 60

There was an amazing view across Florence at the start

There was an amazing view across Florence at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 60

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) was aggressive all day

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) was aggressive all day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 60

The Giro d'Italia headed into the hills on stage 11

The Giro d'Italia headed into the hills on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 60

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) produced a strong sprint to win in Bagno di Romagna

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) produced a strong sprint to win in Bagno di Romagna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 60

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) celebrates the biggest win of his career

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) celebrates the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 60

Here comes Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)

Here comes Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 60

Omar Fraile leads the late attack

Omar Fraile leads the late attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 60

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) with Mikel Landa (Sky) in the breakaway on stage 11

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) with Mikel Landa (Sky) in the breakaway on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 60

Omar Fraile, Rui Costa and Pierre Rolland nearing the Bagno di Romagna finish line in the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage

Omar Fraile, Rui Costa and Pierre Rolland nearing the Bagno di Romagna finish line in the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 60

Omar Fraile claims victory on the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage.

Omar Fraile claims victory on the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 60

Tom Dumoulin starts stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin starts stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 35 of 60

Mikel Landa at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Landa at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 60

Steven Kruijswijk descending on the Giro d'Italia's stage 11

Steven Kruijswijk descending on the Giro d'Italia's stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 60

Bob Jungels before stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels before stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 60

Sunweb leading Tom Dumoulin through stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Sunweb leading Tom Dumoulin through stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 60

Igor Anton and Laurens De Plus on the move at the Giro d'Italia

Igor Anton and Laurens De Plus on the move at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 60

Igor Anton and Laurens De Plus in the break on the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage

Igor Anton and Laurens De Plus in the break on the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 60

Igor Anton and Laurens De Plus up the road at the Giro d'Italia

Igor Anton and Laurens De Plus up the road at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 60

Nairo Quintana before the start of the Giro d'Italia's stage 11

Nairo Quintana before the start of the Giro d'Italia's stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 60

Matteo Montaguti at the Giro d'Italia

Matteo Montaguti at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 60

The pink jersey hopefuls back in the pack on the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage

The pink jersey hopefuls back in the pack on the Giro d'Italia's 11th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 60

Mikel Landa and Omar Fraile at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Landa and Omar Fraile at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 60

Breakers on the move on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Breakers on the move on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 60

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 60

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 60

Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb) marked the breakaway

Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb) marked the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 60

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 51 of 60

Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa on stage 11

Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa on stage 11
Image 52 of 60

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 53 of 60

The Giro d'Italia trophy poses in Florence with the famous dome in the background

The Giro d'Italia trophy poses in Florence with the famous dome in the background
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 54 of 60

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) in the maglia rosa

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 55 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 56 of 60

The start of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia in Florence

The start of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia in Florence
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 57 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 58 of 60

Tom Dumoulin with his Sunweb team

Tom Dumoulin with his Sunweb team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 60

Mikel Landa (Sky) and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) in the breakaway on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Landa (Sky) and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) in the breakaway on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 60

The GC group thinning out on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

The GC group thinning out on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) claimed the first Grand Tour victory of his career on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, winning from the breakaway with an impressive display in the Apennines, where the medium mountains saw some small shifts in the general classification.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 finish line quotes

Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 highlights - Video

Giro d'Italia: Yates comes through first multi-climb mountain stage in good shape

Giro d'Italia: Boomerang stage for Landa with long-distance break followed by time loss

Fraile clinches Dimension Data's first Giro d'Italia stage win with long break

Giro d'Italia: Pinot reassured after cameo in the Apennines

Giro d'Italia: Nibali expected a Quintana attack that never came on stage 11

Giro d'Italia: Kangert jumps up GC after aggressive day in the breakaway

The Spaniard sealed the win in a four-up sprint with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), and Tanel Kangert (Astana), who finished in that order as the remnants of the large breakaway closed in over the final few hundred metres.

Fraile was part of the 25-man move that formed on the first of four climbs, the Passo della Consuma, on the 161km leg from Florence to Bagno di Romana. An early second-category ascent, it sent the race into chaos and suggested race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) could be in for an exacting day.

But Dumoulin and his teammates regained control on the second climb, the Passo della Calla, as Fraile took off with Mikel Landa (Team Sky) to spend the next 70km in a two-man lead group ahead of the rest of the break. Landa was dropped as soon as things came back together out front, on the long second-category Monte Fumaiolo with 35km to go, but Fraile hung tight and went on the attack over the top as the gradients stiffened.

Rolland went with him, while Costa bridged across half-way down the final descent and Kangert at the bottom, all the while the rest of the break was a tense 14 seconds back on the flat 2km run to the line. That gap came crashing down in the final few hundred metres as the quartet soft-pedalled, but Fraile produced a powerful sprint, impressive for all his previous efforts, and celebrated wildly beyond the line.

"I'd dreamed about a win like this for a long time. It's great to finally pull it off," he said.

"I'd noticed that this stage suited me very well. I went on the attack early and went with Landa because we knew we could gain some ground. When they came back up to us, I marked Rui Costa because he's fast but I was even faster today."

Dumoulin held onto the maglia rosa, coming across the line in the third group on the road – a select GC group that contained all of the contenders save for Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who were dropped when Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked on the steep gradients towards the top of the final climb.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) went clear from the group over the top of the climb but was reeled in on the descent, and they came to the line together, 48 ahead of Thomas and Kruijswijk. Their losses paled in significance compared to those of Tejay van Garderen (BMC) who was dropped on the gentle early slopes of the final climb and ended up losing over 20 minutes, compounding what has been a thoroughly miserable Giro for the American.

The most significant shift GC-wise was Andrey Amador's jump from 9th to 6th, with the Movistar rider spending the day in the break to put 1:37 into the others in the top 10 and strengthen Movistar's tactical hand for the third week. Likewise, Astana's Tanel Kangert made the break and moved from 12th overall up into 8th.

After a chaotic start, Sunweb enjoyed a strong first day in defence of the maglia rosa. They kept things under control on the second and third climbs of the day and found allies on the final climb in Bauke Mollema's Trek-Segafredo and Pinot's FDJ teams, both concerned about Amador. Laurens ten Dam was also in the break and he was called back to guide Dumoulin down the final descent, helping to reel Pinot back.

"The whole team was amazing today. We never got stressed out and we'll do the same day after day to try to keep the pink jersey," said Dumoulin.

"It won't be easy for me to win the Giro but it won't be easy for anyone. For sure it's going to super hard for me too. But I'm happy to get through today's tricky stage. We survived today."

How it unfolded

With just 15 kilometres separating the start line and the fist of the four categorised climbs on the 161km route, many riders were out on the rollers in the Piazza Michelangelo to warm the legs up for a fast start. And it was indeed a fast start, with the peloton all together and led at speed by Movistar onto the 16km second-category Passo della Consuma.

From there, things became chaotic as numerous attacks pinged off and the situation chopped and changed quickly and constantly. The sprinters had been dropped and the peloton was heavily reduced by the time a group of 25 riders moved clear towards the top of the climb.

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) and Igor Anton (Dimension Data) were alone over the top, with De Plus taking the maximum KOM points, but they were joined by the 23 others on the twisting descent to Stia.

Movistar had three in there in Amador, José Joaquin Rojas and Jesus Herrada, while Sunweb had Laurens ten Dam, Bahrain-Merida Giovanni Visconti, and Sky Landa and Philip Deignan. Cannondale-Drapac had three stage win hopefuls in Rolland, Hugh Carthy and Davide Villella.

Also in there were Kangert and Dario Cataldo of Astana, Hubert Dupont and Matteo Montaguti of AG2R-La Mondiale, Ben Hermans (BMC), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tomasz Marczynski, Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa and Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF).

Onto the second climb of the day, the third-category Passo della Calla, and Landa attacked almost immediately, dragging Fraile with him. The two would spend the whole 16km climb out in front together, cresting it (Fraile first) with a lead of two minutes over their former companions.

In the peloton behind, Dumoulin's Sunweb team recovered from the first climb and put four men in front of the pink jersey to regain control of proceedings. They led the bunch the whole way up and were five minutes down on the leaders by the top.

A long, gradual descent followed all the way to the foot of the third climb of the day, the shorter third-category Passo del Carnaio. There was action in the second group as Montaguti put in a brief early attack before Amador tested the group further up, with Carthy, Rovny, and Keizer all dropped.

Fraile led Landa and the race over the top, with 58km to go, to pick up more points, with the now 20-man chase group coming over 2:10 in arrears and the peloton 5 minutes back.

A short descent followed and the riders crossed the finish line before heading out on the final climb of the day, the second-category Monte Fumaiolo – a huge 23km long with a gentle first half but steep gradients in the final few kilometres.

Trek-Segafredo and FDJ began to help Sunweb in the bunch as Amador became an increasing GC threat up the road, and the gap quickly started to fall. The pace, though, was lifting, as Tejay Van Garderen's miserable Giro went from bad to worse as he was dropped from the peloton.

The gap between the leading duo and the chase group was also dropping, and they came together with 40km remaining. Landa tried to string it out but as soon as he was caught he was dropped. Herrada continued to set a stiff pace for Movistar, causing Anton and Marczysnki to be dropped, and the Spaniard himself pulled over to hand the baton to Rojas.

Rojas pulled over 4km from the summit, at which point De Plus put in a strong attack before following a counter attack from Rui Costa along with Rolland. The gradients then stiffened dramatically and the trio opened up a decent gap, but Amador attacked and riders came back. Rolland pressed on alone before being joined by Fraile, who again collected maximum KOM points over the top.

Back in the peloton, Franco Pelizotti hit the front on the steep gradients, teeing up Nibali, and the sparks began to fly as the group thinned and Dumoulin was stripped of teammates. Nibali's surge soon came and while Pinot, Quintana, and Dumoulin followed, Thomas and Kruijswijk were dropped. Pinot had a teammate with him and put him to the front before going on the attack himself, taking a handful of seconds over the top.

Ten Dam dropped back to help guide Dumoulin down the descent, and Pinot was reeled in around 8km down, while later on Deignan was called back to help Thomas try and make it back to the pink jersey group.

A short incline half-way down the descent saw Rui Costa set off in pursuit of Fraile and Rolland, making it a trio out front with 9km to go. They had 10 seconds by the time they hit the flat, whereupon Kangert jumped from the chase group to make it four under the flamme rouge.

As the quartet started to soft-pedal in preparation for the sprint, the chasers came into view but there was just enough of a gap, and there was certainly no pulling back Fraile as he opened his sprint and claimed the biggest scalp of his career to date.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4:23:14
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:01:37
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
23Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:25
30Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
31Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
35Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
39Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
40Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
41Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
42Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
44Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
48Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
51Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
53Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
54Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
55Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
57Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:06
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:09:26
64Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
65Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
67José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
68Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
71Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
72Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
73Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:10:22
75Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:56
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
77Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
80Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:13:26
81Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
83Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
84François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:25
85Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:39
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
91Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
92Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:15:57
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:18
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
96Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
102Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
106Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:27
107Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:18
108Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:20
109Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
111Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
112Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
113Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
114Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
116Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
117Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
118Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:25:58
120Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
121Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
126Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
127Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
132Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
133Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
135Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
136Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
137Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
138Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
141Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
142Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
143Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
144Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
145Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
146Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
147Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
149Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
150Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
151Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
152Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
153Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
155Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
156Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
157Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
158Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
159Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
161Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
162Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
163Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
164Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
165Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
166Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
167Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
168Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
169Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
170Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
171Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
173Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:31:03
174Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
175Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
176Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
177Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
178Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
179Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
180Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
181Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
182Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
183Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
184Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
185Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
186Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNSGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data19pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates12
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data8
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky8
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
10Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Passo della Consuma, km. 31
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data8
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6
4Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
5Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Passo della Calla, km. 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data7pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky4
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Passo del Carnaio, km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data7pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky4
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Stia, km. 48
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data10pts
2Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal3
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Intermediate sprint 2 - San Piero in Bagno, km. 107
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky10pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac8
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data7
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky7
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
7Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal3
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates13:12:07
2Astana Pro Team
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
4Movistar Team
5Bahrain-Merida0:03:39
6Cannondale-Drapac
7Lotto Soudal0:03:42
8FDJ0:05:16
9Orica-Scott
10Quick-Step Floors0:06:21
11Dimension Data0:06:29
12Team Sunweb0:07:55
13BMC Racing Team0:09:08
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:31
15Trek-Segafredo0:10:45
16Team Sky0:11:51
17Katusha-Alpecin0:13:05
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:23
19Bora-Hansgrohe
20Wilier Triestina0:44:18
21Gazprom – Rusvelo
22Bardiani CSF1:10:51

Super Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data63pts
2UAE Team Emirates43
3Astana Pro Team28
4Cannondale-Drapac27
5Bahrain-Merida14
6BMC Racing Team12
7Movistar Team11
8Lotto Soudal10
9AG2R La Mondiale8
10Team Sky8
11Quick-Step Floors7
12Orica-Scott3
13FDJ2
14Team Sunweb2
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Trek-Segafredo
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Bora-Hansgrohe
20Gazprom – Rusvelo
21Wilier Triestina
22Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb47:22:07
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:23
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:38
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:40
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:47
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:05
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:59
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:17
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:19
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:07
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:19
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:21
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:06:29
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:06:58
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:22
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:07:39
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:12
20Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:23
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:16:49
22Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:55
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:25
24Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:46
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:46
26Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:20:27
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:34
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:03
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:22:16
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:22:35
31Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:43
32Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:23:24
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:24:52
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:07
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:25
36Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:28:05
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:42
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:33
39Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:33:25
40Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:33
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:34:32
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:50
43Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:08
44Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:09
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:37:41
46José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:13
47Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:12
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:40:15
49Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:40:27
50Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:41:01
51Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:42:24
52Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:43:12
53Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:43:19
54Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:18
55Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:45:09
56Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:45:11
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:47:00
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:47:06
59Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:34
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:48:09
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:22
62Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:37
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:02
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:51:31
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:52:21
66Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:22
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:53:58
68Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:28
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:44
70José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:57
71Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:56:09
72Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:34
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:58:00
74Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:58:16
75Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:59:08
76Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:00:48
77Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:00:54
78Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:01:02
79Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:50
80Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:04:11
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:04:18
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:05:02
83Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:05:59
84Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:06:44
85Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:46
86Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:07:25
87Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:08:15
88Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:43
89Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:10:13
90Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:13:09
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:14:35
92Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:38
93Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:15:36
94Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:17:35
95Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:17:38
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:19:15
97Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky1:20:03
98Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:20:54
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:21:39
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:24:13
101Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ1:24:49
102Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:24:58
104Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:25:00
105Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:25:10
106Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:25:39
107Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:25:47
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:26:38
109Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:26:40
110Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:27:13
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:27:25
112Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:27:59
113Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1:28:33
114Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:28:49
115Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:29:33
116Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:29:42
117Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:29:51
118Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:31:30
119Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:32:18
120Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:33:07
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott1:34:25
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:35:13
123Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:35:42
124Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott1:36:19
125Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:36:44
126Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:36:58
127Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:46
128Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:37:51
129Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:38:46
130Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:38:47
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:39:00
132Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:39:41
133Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:05
134Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:40:24
135Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:40:46
136Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:40:55
137Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:41:23
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:41:33
139Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:41:38
140Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1:42:02
141Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:42:27
142Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:42:34
143André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:43:45
144William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:44:00
145Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:44:08
146Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:44:29
147Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:51
148Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina1:45:33
149Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:46:31
150Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:46:32
151Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:47:44
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:47:56
153Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott1:48:48
154Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1:49:20
155Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:49:26
156Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:50:39
157Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:50:45
158Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:51:31
159Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb1:52:15
160Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:52:24
161Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:52:51
162Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:52:58
163Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:53:11
164Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:54:42
165Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:55:34
166Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:57:18
167Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:57:35
168Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:57:57
169Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:00:05
170Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:00:16
171Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:00:29
172Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott2:02:07
173Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina2:03:56
174Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:19
175Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:04:30
176Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:06:39
177Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:07:11
178Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:07:31
179Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:10:34
180Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:11:25
181Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:11:55
182Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:12:27
183Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe2:12:54
184Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:16:13
185Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina2:18:18
186Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:29:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors191pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo160
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal129
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott100
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
6Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data78
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina60
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe57
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates46
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe43
14Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data42
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice40
16Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky39
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb37
20Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo36
21Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina35
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo34
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team34
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors33
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida29
26Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors28
27Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data27
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
30Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb25
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ24
32Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott22
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
36Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
39Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina20
40Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo19
41Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates18
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
45Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
48Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team11
50Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
52Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data10
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
55Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
57Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky8
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
60Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
62Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
63Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
67Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
69Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
71Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
74Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
75Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
76Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3
77Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
78Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2
79Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
80Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
81Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
82Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
83Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
84Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
85Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
86Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
87Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
88Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
89Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
90Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
92Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
93Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-1
94Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-5
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates44pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data44
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team35
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ27
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors22
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac17
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb16
11Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data15
12Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
16Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
19Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky8
20Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data8
21Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
24Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
26Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
27Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
29Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
31Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
32Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
33Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
34Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
39Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
41Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
42Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
44Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
45Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
46Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data37pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina29
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo28
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
6Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
8Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data17
9Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
12Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
14Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
15Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky10
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
18Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data10
19Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
20Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
21Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
25Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
26Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
27Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac4
29Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
30Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
33Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
35Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
38Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
42André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
43Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
44Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2
45Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
46Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
47Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
48Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors34pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data26
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
6Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
7Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
8Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina17
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb13
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ13
15Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo13
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott11
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky11
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
23Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
25Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
26Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
28Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe8
30Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky7
31Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data7
32Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
33Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
34Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
35Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
37Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
38Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
39Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
40Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
41Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
44Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
45Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
47Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
49Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
49Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors4
51Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
55Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
56Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
57Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
58Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
59Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
63Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
64Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
65Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
66Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
69Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
70Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
72Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
73Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
75Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors47:26:03
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:23
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:03:02
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:03:43
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:27
6Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:16:31
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:16:38
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:36:31
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:39:16
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:43:04
11Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:43:38
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:44:13
13François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:26
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:32
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:56:58
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:58:54
17Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:02:48
18Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:03:29
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:47
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:42
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:42
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:16:58
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:20:53
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:23:17
25Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1:24:37
26Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:24:53
27Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:11
28Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:31:46
29Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:32:48
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:09
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:36:28
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:36:50
33Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:40:12
34Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:48:55
35Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:50:46
36Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:51:38
37Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:54:01
38Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:56:09
39Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:58:11
40Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina2:00:00
41Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:00:34
42Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:02:43
43Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:06:38
44Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:07:59
45Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:08:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team142:20:40
2Astana Pro Team0:03:39
3UAE Team Emirates0:09:42
4Cannondale-Drapac0:20:05
5Bahrain-Merida0:21:25
6AG2R La Mondiale0:21:30
7FDJ0:22:35
8Team Sunweb0:25:17
9BMC Racing Team0:33:09
10Trek-Segafredo0:39:33
11Team Sky0:41:33
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:14
13Dimension Data0:50:42
14Lotto Soudal0:57:11
15Quick-Step Floors0:57:19
16Orica-Scott1:07:02
17Katusha-Alpecin1:17:57
18Bora-Hansgrohe1:25:07
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:26:14
20Gazprom – Rusvelo2:22:12
21Wilier Triestina2:44:28
22Bardiani CSF4:08:46

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors265pts
2Dimension Data218
3Trek-Segafredo203
4Bora-Hansgrohe197
5UAE Team Emirates194
6Lotto Soudal140
7Team Sunweb139
8Orica-Scott138
9Movistar Team136
10Bahrain-Merida120
11Astana Pro Team112
12Team Sky111
13Gazprom – Rusvelo82
14Wilier Triestina80
15FDJ74
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo70
17BMC Racing Team70
18Cannondale-Drapac69
19Katusha-Alpecin61
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice35
21AG2R La Mondiale33
22Bardiani CSF33

Latest on Cyclingnews