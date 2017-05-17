Giro d'Italia: Fraile cleans up in Bagno di Romagna
Breakaway sticks on frantic day in Tuscany
Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) claimed the first Grand Tour victory of his career on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, winning from the breakaway with an impressive display in the Apennines, where the medium mountains saw some small shifts in the general classification.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 finish line quotes
Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 highlights - Video
Giro d'Italia: Yates comes through first multi-climb mountain stage in good shape
Giro d'Italia: Boomerang stage for Landa with long-distance break followed by time loss
Fraile clinches Dimension Data's first Giro d'Italia stage win with long break
Giro d'Italia: Pinot reassured after cameo in the Apennines
Giro d'Italia: Nibali expected a Quintana attack that never came on stage 11
Giro d'Italia: Kangert jumps up GC after aggressive day in the breakaway
The Spaniard sealed the win in a four-up sprint with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), and Tanel Kangert (Astana), who finished in that order as the remnants of the large breakaway closed in over the final few hundred metres.
Fraile was part of the 25-man move that formed on the first of four climbs, the Passo della Consuma, on the 161km leg from Florence to Bagno di Romana. An early second-category ascent, it sent the race into chaos and suggested race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) could be in for an exacting day.
But Dumoulin and his teammates regained control on the second climb, the Passo della Calla, as Fraile took off with Mikel Landa (Team Sky) to spend the next 70km in a two-man lead group ahead of the rest of the break. Landa was dropped as soon as things came back together out front, on the long second-category Monte Fumaiolo with 35km to go, but Fraile hung tight and went on the attack over the top as the gradients stiffened.
Rolland went with him, while Costa bridged across half-way down the final descent and Kangert at the bottom, all the while the rest of the break was a tense 14 seconds back on the flat 2km run to the line. That gap came crashing down in the final few hundred metres as the quartet soft-pedalled, but Fraile produced a powerful sprint, impressive for all his previous efforts, and celebrated wildly beyond the line.
"I'd dreamed about a win like this for a long time. It's great to finally pull it off," he said.
"I'd noticed that this stage suited me very well. I went on the attack early and went with Landa because we knew we could gain some ground. When they came back up to us, I marked Rui Costa because he's fast but I was even faster today."
Dumoulin held onto the maglia rosa, coming across the line in the third group on the road – a select GC group that contained all of the contenders save for Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who were dropped when Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) attacked on the steep gradients towards the top of the final climb.
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) went clear from the group over the top of the climb but was reeled in on the descent, and they came to the line together, 48 ahead of Thomas and Kruijswijk. Their losses paled in significance compared to those of Tejay van Garderen (BMC) who was dropped on the gentle early slopes of the final climb and ended up losing over 20 minutes, compounding what has been a thoroughly miserable Giro for the American.
The most significant shift GC-wise was Andrey Amador's jump from 9th to 6th, with the Movistar rider spending the day in the break to put 1:37 into the others in the top 10 and strengthen Movistar's tactical hand for the third week. Likewise, Astana's Tanel Kangert made the break and moved from 12th overall up into 8th.
After a chaotic start, Sunweb enjoyed a strong first day in defence of the maglia rosa. They kept things under control on the second and third climbs of the day and found allies on the final climb in Bauke Mollema's Trek-Segafredo and Pinot's FDJ teams, both concerned about Amador. Laurens ten Dam was also in the break and he was called back to guide Dumoulin down the final descent, helping to reel Pinot back.
"The whole team was amazing today. We never got stressed out and we'll do the same day after day to try to keep the pink jersey," said Dumoulin.
"It won't be easy for me to win the Giro but it won't be easy for anyone. For sure it's going to super hard for me too. But I'm happy to get through today's tricky stage. We survived today."
How it unfolded
With just 15 kilometres separating the start line and the fist of the four categorised climbs on the 161km route, many riders were out on the rollers in the Piazza Michelangelo to warm the legs up for a fast start. And it was indeed a fast start, with the peloton all together and led at speed by Movistar onto the 16km second-category Passo della Consuma.
From there, things became chaotic as numerous attacks pinged off and the situation chopped and changed quickly and constantly. The sprinters had been dropped and the peloton was heavily reduced by the time a group of 25 riders moved clear towards the top of the climb.
Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) and Igor Anton (Dimension Data) were alone over the top, with De Plus taking the maximum KOM points, but they were joined by the 23 others on the twisting descent to Stia.
Movistar had three in there in Amador, José Joaquin Rojas and Jesus Herrada, while Sunweb had Laurens ten Dam, Bahrain-Merida Giovanni Visconti, and Sky Landa and Philip Deignan. Cannondale-Drapac had three stage win hopefuls in Rolland, Hugh Carthy and Davide Villella.
Also in there were Kangert and Dario Cataldo of Astana, Hubert Dupont and Matteo Montaguti of AG2R-La Mondiale, Ben Hermans (BMC), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tomasz Marczynski, Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa and Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates), and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF).
Onto the second climb of the day, the third-category Passo della Calla, and Landa attacked almost immediately, dragging Fraile with him. The two would spend the whole 16km climb out in front together, cresting it (Fraile first) with a lead of two minutes over their former companions.
In the peloton behind, Dumoulin's Sunweb team recovered from the first climb and put four men in front of the pink jersey to regain control of proceedings. They led the bunch the whole way up and were five minutes down on the leaders by the top.
A long, gradual descent followed all the way to the foot of the third climb of the day, the shorter third-category Passo del Carnaio. There was action in the second group as Montaguti put in a brief early attack before Amador tested the group further up, with Carthy, Rovny, and Keizer all dropped.
Fraile led Landa and the race over the top, with 58km to go, to pick up more points, with the now 20-man chase group coming over 2:10 in arrears and the peloton 5 minutes back.
A short descent followed and the riders crossed the finish line before heading out on the final climb of the day, the second-category Monte Fumaiolo – a huge 23km long with a gentle first half but steep gradients in the final few kilometres.
Trek-Segafredo and FDJ began to help Sunweb in the bunch as Amador became an increasing GC threat up the road, and the gap quickly started to fall. The pace, though, was lifting, as Tejay Van Garderen's miserable Giro went from bad to worse as he was dropped from the peloton.
The gap between the leading duo and the chase group was also dropping, and they came together with 40km remaining. Landa tried to string it out but as soon as he was caught he was dropped. Herrada continued to set a stiff pace for Movistar, causing Anton and Marczysnki to be dropped, and the Spaniard himself pulled over to hand the baton to Rojas.
Rojas pulled over 4km from the summit, at which point De Plus put in a strong attack before following a counter attack from Rui Costa along with Rolland. The gradients then stiffened dramatically and the trio opened up a decent gap, but Amador attacked and riders came back. Rolland pressed on alone before being joined by Fraile, who again collected maximum KOM points over the top.
Back in the peloton, Franco Pelizotti hit the front on the steep gradients, teeing up Nibali, and the sparks began to fly as the group thinned and Dumoulin was stripped of teammates. Nibali's surge soon came and while Pinot, Quintana, and Dumoulin followed, Thomas and Kruijswijk were dropped. Pinot had a teammate with him and put him to the front before going on the attack himself, taking a handful of seconds over the top.
Ten Dam dropped back to help guide Dumoulin down the descent, and Pinot was reeled in around 8km down, while later on Deignan was called back to help Thomas try and make it back to the pink jersey group.
A short incline half-way down the descent saw Rui Costa set off in pursuit of Fraile and Rolland, making it a trio out front with 9km to go. They had 10 seconds by the time they hit the flat, whereupon Kangert jumped from the chase group to make it four under the flamme rouge.
As the quartet started to soft-pedal in preparation for the sprint, the chasers came into view but there was just enough of a gap, and there was certainly no pulling back Fraile as he opened his sprint and claimed the biggest scalp of his career to date.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4:23:14
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:01:37
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:25
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|33
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|40
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|44
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|55
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:06
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:26
|64
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|65
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|70
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|71
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|72
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:22
|75
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:56
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:26
|81
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|83
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:25
|85
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:39
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|90
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|91
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|92
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:57
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:18
|94
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|96
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|102
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:27
|107
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:18
|108
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:20
|109
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|111
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|114
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|116
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:25:58
|120
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|121
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|124
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|126
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|133
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|139
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|141
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|142
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|143
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|144
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|145
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|146
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|147
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|149
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|150
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|152
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|153
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|155
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|156
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|157
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|158
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|162
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|163
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|164
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|165
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|166
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|167
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|168
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|169
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|171
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|173
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:31:03
|174
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|175
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|176
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|177
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|178
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|179
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|180
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|181
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|182
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|183
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|184
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|185
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|186
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNS
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|19
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|5
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|7
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|7
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|7
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|7
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:12:07
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:39
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:42
|8
|FDJ
|0:05:16
|9
|Orica-Scott
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:21
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:06:29
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:55
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:08
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:31
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:45
|16
|Team Sky
|0:11:51
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:05
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:23
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Wilier Triestina
|0:44:18
|21
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|1:10:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data
|63
|pts
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|43
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|28
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|14
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|7
|Movistar Team
|11
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Team Sky
|8
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|12
|Orica-Scott
|3
|13
|FDJ
|2
|14
|Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47:22:07
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:38
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:40
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:47
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:17
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:19
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:07
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:19
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:21
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:29
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:06:58
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:22
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:39
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:12
|20
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:23
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:16:49
|22
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:55
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:25
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:46
|25
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:46
|26
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:20:27
|27
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:34
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:03
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:16
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:35
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:43
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:24
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:24:52
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:07
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:25
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:05
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:42
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:33
|39
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:33:25
|40
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:33
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:32
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:50
|43
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:08
|44
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:09
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:41
|46
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:13
|47
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:12
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:40:15
|49
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:40:27
|50
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:01
|51
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:42:24
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:12
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:43:19
|54
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:18
|55
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:45:09
|56
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:45:11
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:00
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:47:06
|59
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:34
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:48:09
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:22
|62
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:37
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:02
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:51:31
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:52:21
|66
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:22
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:53:58
|68
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:28
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:44
|70
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:57
|71
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:09
|72
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:34
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:58:00
|74
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:58:16
|75
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:08
|76
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:00:48
|77
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:00:54
|78
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:02
|79
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:50
|80
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:04:11
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:04:18
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:02
|83
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:59
|84
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:44
|85
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:46
|86
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:07:25
|87
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:08:15
|88
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:43
|89
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:13
|90
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:09
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:14:35
|92
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:38
|93
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:15:36
|94
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:17:35
|95
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:38
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:15
|97
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|1:20:03
|98
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:54
|99
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:21:39
|100
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:24:13
|101
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|1:24:49
|102
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:24:58
|104
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:00
|105
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:25:10
|106
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:39
|107
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:25:47
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:26:38
|109
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:26:40
|110
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:13
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:27:25
|112
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:27:59
|113
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|1:28:33
|114
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:28:49
|115
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:29:33
|116
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:29:42
|117
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:29:51
|118
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:31:30
|119
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:32:18
|120
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:33:07
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:34:25
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:35:13
|123
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:42
|124
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:36:19
|125
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:36:44
|126
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:36:58
|127
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:46
|128
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:37:51
|129
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:38:46
|130
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:38:47
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:39:00
|132
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:39:41
|133
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:40:05
|134
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:40:24
|135
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:40:46
|136
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:40:55
|137
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:41:23
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:41:33
|139
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:41:38
|140
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:42:02
|141
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:27
|142
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:42:34
|143
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:45
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:44:00
|145
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:08
|146
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:44:29
|147
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:51
|148
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|1:45:33
|149
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:46:31
|150
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:46:32
|151
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:47:44
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:47:56
|153
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|1:48:48
|154
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1:49:20
|155
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:49:26
|156
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:50:39
|157
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:50:45
|158
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:51:31
|159
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:52:15
|160
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:52:24
|161
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:52:51
|162
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:52:58
|163
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:53:11
|164
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:54:42
|165
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:55:34
|166
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:57:18
|167
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:35
|168
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:57:57
|169
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:00:05
|170
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:00:16
|171
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2:00:29
|172
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:02:07
|173
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|2:03:56
|174
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:04:19
|175
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:04:30
|176
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:06:39
|177
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:07:11
|178
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:31
|179
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:10:34
|180
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:25
|181
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:11:55
|182
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:12:27
|183
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:12:54
|184
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:16:13
|185
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|2:18:18
|186
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:29:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|191
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|129
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|100
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|6
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|78
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|76
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|60
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|14
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|16
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|20
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|36
|21
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|35
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|26
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|27
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|27
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|30
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|32
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|22
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|39
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|20
|40
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|19
|41
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|43
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|44
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|45
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|48
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|50
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|52
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|55
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|57
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|59
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|60
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|62
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|67
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|69
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|70
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|71
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|75
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|76
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|77
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|2
|78
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|2
|79
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|80
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|81
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|82
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|83
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|84
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|85
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|86
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|87
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|88
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|89
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|90
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|92
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|93
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|94
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|-5
|95
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|44
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|11
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|12
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|16
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|19
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|20
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|21
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|24
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|26
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|6
|27
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|29
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|30
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|31
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|32
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|33
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|34
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|41
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|44
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|45
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|46
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|29
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|28
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|6
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|8
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|17
|9
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|10
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|12
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|14
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|15
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|18
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|19
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|21
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|22
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|25
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|26
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|27
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|29
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|33
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|34
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|38
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|42
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|43
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|44
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|45
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|47
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|48
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|26
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|6
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|8
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|10
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|17
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|17
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|15
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|23
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|25
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|26
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|28
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|30
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|31
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|7
|32
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|33
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|34
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|35
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|38
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|39
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|40
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|41
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|44
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|45
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|47
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|49
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|49
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|51
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|55
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|56
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|58
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|59
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|64
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|65
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|66
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|67
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|69
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|70
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|72
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|73
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|75
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|47:26:03
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:23
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:03:02
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:27
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:16:31
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:38
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:36:31
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:16
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:04
|11
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:43:38
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:44:13
|13
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:26
|14
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:32
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:56:58
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:58:54
|17
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:02:48
|18
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:03:29
|19
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:47
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:42
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:42
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:58
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:53
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:17
|25
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|1:24:37
|26
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:53
|27
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:11
|28
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:46
|29
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:32:48
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:09
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:36:28
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:36:50
|33
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:12
|34
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:48:55
|35
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:50:46
|36
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:51:38
|37
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:54:01
|38
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:56:09
|39
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:58:11
|40
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|2:00:00
|41
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:00:34
|42
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:02:43
|43
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:06:38
|44
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:07:59
|45
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:08:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|142:20:40
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:42
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:05
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:25
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:30
|7
|FDJ
|0:22:35
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:17
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:09
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:33
|11
|Team Sky
|0:41:33
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:14
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:50:42
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:57:11
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:57:19
|16
|Orica-Scott
|1:07:02
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:57
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:25:07
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:26:14
|20
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:22:12
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|2:44:28
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|4:08:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|265
|pts
|2
|Dimension Data
|218
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|203
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|197
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|194
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|140
|7
|Team Sunweb
|139
|8
|Orica-Scott
|138
|9
|Movistar Team
|136
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|120
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|112
|12
|Team Sky
|111
|13
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|82
|14
|Wilier Triestina
|80
|15
|FDJ
|74
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|70
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy