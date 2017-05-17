Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 highlights - Video
Catch up on an open and aggressive day in the Apennines
Stage 11 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia took the riders on a 161km journey through the Apennines of central Italy, and the medium mountains served up an open and aggressive day of racing. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) took the stage victory from the breakaway.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Fraile cleans up in Bagno di Romagna
Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 finish line quotes
Dumoulin: The team was always in control
Giro d'Italia: Boomerang stage for Landa with long-distance break followed by time loss
Fraile clinches Dimension Data's first Giro d'Italia stage win with long break
Giro d'Italia: Pinot reassured after cameo in the Apennines
Giro d'Italia: Nibali expected a Quintana attack that never came on stage 11
Giro d'Italia: Kangert jumps up GC after aggressive day in the breakaway
There were four categorised climbs on the route and it soon became clear race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) was in for a task on his first day in defence of the maglia rosa, with Movistar's Andrey Amador in the break making sure of a tactically nuanced affair throughout.
There were outright GC hostilities courtesy of Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali, while the break chopped and changed all day, with Fraile prominent throughout to claim his first Grand Tour victory in style.
Watch how it all played out in the highlights video above and click here for our full stage report.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy