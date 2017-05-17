Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 highlights - Video

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) was aggressive all day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 11 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia took the riders on a 161km journey through the Apennines of central Italy, and the medium mountains served up an open and aggressive day of racing. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) took the stage victory from the breakaway.

There were four categorised climbs on the route and it soon became clear race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) was in for a task on his first day in defence of the maglia rosa, with Movistar's Andrey Amador in the break making sure of a tactically nuanced affair throughout.

There were outright GC hostilities courtesy of Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali, while the break chopped and changed all day, with Fraile prominent throughout to claim his first Grand Tour victory in style.

Watch how it all played out in the highlights video above and click here for our full stage report.