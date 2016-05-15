Image 1 of 51 After the pain of losing on stage win, Primoz Roglic gets his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 51 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 51 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 51 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 51 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 51 Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 51 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 51 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 51 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 51 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 51 Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 51 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crashed twice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 51 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 51 Andrey Amador put in a strong performance in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 51 Bob Jungels came so close to taking pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 51 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 51 Andre Greipel leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 51 Gianluca Brambilla stays in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 51 Primoz Roglic sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 51 A happy Primoz Roglic on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 51 Gianluca Brambilla in the pink skin suit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 51 llnur Zakarin (Katusha) had a tough day on the bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 51 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) limited his losses very well (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 51 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 51 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 51 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 51 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) was looking for a stage win but it wasn't to be (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 51 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 51 Alexander Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 51 Phil Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a good time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 51 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 51 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) had his day spoiled by a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 51 Steven Kruijswuijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 51 Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 51 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 51 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 51 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) took a surprise win in the Giro d’Italia stage 9 time trial after a heavy rain shower hampered the chances of the overall contenders.

Roglic, who finished second in the opening time trial, was the 42nd rider to start the undulating 40-kilometre course and used his speed - as well as the dry roads – to set the fastest time of 45:29.

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick-Step) pulled off another superb ride, saving his maglia rosa at the death, and holding a one second lead into the rest-day over his young teammate Bob Jungels.

Although the race lead remained on Brambilla’s shoulders the most established GC contenders had varying degrees of success and failure in the race of truth. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) may have finished ahead of his principle rivals but he was only able to put 11 seconds into Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and seven into Mikel Landa (Team Sky), who both rode consistently through the Italian countryside. So too did Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo), who finished three seconds behind Landa.

Rafa Majka lost 43 seconds to Nibali in the fight for pink but he came through relatively unscathed. Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) rode above himself but still lost closer to two minutes.

Worse was to come for Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) who started the day with a strong chance of taking the race lead. He looked on course for at least a strong ride until a crash midway through the stage. He changed bikes soon after but fell again inside the final kilometre, his GC ambitions severely dented on day in which he was expected to shine.

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) arguably had the worst day of all. The Colombian had been a major force in time trials of this nature for the last few years but he consistently lost time and crumbled completely after a crash, finishing four minutes off the lead and nearly two minutes down on Nibali.

Brambilla leads Jungels by just one second with Andrey Amador (Movistar) in third at 32 seconds. Kruijswijk is fourth at 51 seconds and leads Nibali and Valverde by two and four seconds respectively.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) who threatened to run away with the Giro a few days ago had another forgettable performance but his time trialing skills were enough to move him back into the top 10, from 11th to seventh. Landa sits in 8th at 1:18 with Majka and Jakob Fuglsang completing the top 10 overall. Uran, Zakarin and Chaves all dropped out of the top 10.

How it unfolded

After the early skirmishes of the first week the 40 kilometre time trial provided a major test for the riders aiming for the GC. When the race route was unveiled last year Nibali, Uran and Valverde would have pinpointed the importance of today’s stage but like every Giro d’Italia there were far more angles and plotlines and characters who would play a part in this ever changing show.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo), riding in his final Giro was aiming to win a stage, while Tom Dumoulin was looking resurrect his Giro ambitions – in the time trials at least – after a surprise capitulation on stage 8. However it was the weather that ultimately played the biggest role on stage 9.

The dry roads saw Roglic confirm his newfound talent at time trialing with a consistent, rapid display over a course that tested riders precision and expertise as well as their brute strength.

He was seventh at the first time check, with Amador starting the strongest. By that point, only 11.6km in Majka has lost 50 seconds and Uran over a minute, while Nibali, Landa and Valverde were all within ten seconds of each other.

At the second split Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) who would ultimately finish second on the stage, posted the fastest time as further down the time gaps began to grow as the weather worsened for the late starters.

Dumoulin and Zakarin were within five seconds of each other, as Valverde opened up a brief gap on Nibali and Landa. Jungels continued to impress and was only 16 seconds off the stage lead.

At the third check, positioned at the top of the last climb and before the sweeping descent Roglic had moved back into the lead. Cancellara was not quite on the level required but for Zakarin and Uran the picture was even bleaker – both of them around three minutes down with almost ten kilometres still to go.

Zarakin’s first crash was not picked up by the television cameras, but his resulting bike change certainly was. He was already limping to the line when, on one of the final bends, he slid out, and came down for a second time.

Through all this the one man who remained the calmest was Brambilla. He finished 17th and ahead of Nibali and only seven seconds down on Dumoulin to keep his fairytale Giro d’Italia alive for at least one more stage.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:45 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:10 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:30 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 7 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:08 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:19 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:31 12 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:47 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:56 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:58 16 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:03 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:05 18 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:12 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:20 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:23 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:24 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:25 25 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:33 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:41 27 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:44 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:47 30 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:52 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:56 32 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:58 34 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:59 35 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 36 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:02 37 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:03 38 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:13 40 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:18 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:19 42 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:21 43 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:25 44 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:29 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:32 46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:38 47 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 48 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:40 50 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:41 51 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:48 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:49 53 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 54 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:53 56 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:54 57 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:55 58 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:04:00 59 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:04 60 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:07 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:04:09 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 63 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:10 64 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:12 65 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:16 66 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:18 67 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:19 68 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:22 69 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:04:24 70 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 71 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 72 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:31 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:32 74 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 75 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:34 76 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:04:35 77 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 78 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:38 79 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:39 80 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:43 81 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:04:45 82 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:48 84 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:49 85 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:51 86 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 87 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:53 88 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:57 89 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:59 90 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:05:07 92 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:05:09 93 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:14 94 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:16 95 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:19 96 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:20 97 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:22 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:24 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:26 102 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:27 103 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:05:29 104 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:31 105 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:05:32 106 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 108 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:33 109 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 110 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:37 111 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:38 112 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:43 113 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:44 114 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:45 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 116 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:48 117 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:50 120 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 121 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:53 122 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:55 123 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:05:59 124 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:06:04 126 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:05 127 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:09 128 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:06:10 129 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:06:13 130 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 131 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:15 132 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:16 133 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:17 134 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:20 135 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:06:21 136 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:22 137 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:06:26 138 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:28 139 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 140 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:29 141 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:06:36 142 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 143 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 144 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 145 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:38 146 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:39 147 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:43 148 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:46 149 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 150 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:48 151 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:06:49 152 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:50 153 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:51 154 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:54 155 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:55 156 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:56 157 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 158 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:07:01 159 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:04 160 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:08 161 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:07:10 162 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:11 163 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:14 164 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:16 165 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:17 166 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 167 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 168 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:07:20 169 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 170 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:26 171 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:27 172 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:33 173 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:07:41 174 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:46 175 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:07:49 176 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:50 177 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:52 178 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:57 179 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:00 180 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:01 181 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:07 182 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:29 183 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 184 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:02 185 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:10 186 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:09:26 DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 12 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:37:39 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:36 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:13 4 Movistar Team 0:03:15 5 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:10 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:27 7 Team Katusha 0:04:38 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 9 Tinkoff Team 0:06:12 10 Astana Pro Team 0:06:13 11 Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:33 12 Team Sky 0:07:15 13 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:24 14 Lotto Soudal 0:08:18 15 BMC Racing Team 0:08:23 16 FDJ 0:08:37 17 Lampre - Merida 0:10:10 18 Bardiani CSF 0:10:39 19 Dimension Data 0:11:32 20 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:59 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:00 22 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:12:03

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 65 pts 2 IAM Cycling 60 3 Trek-Segafredo 18 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 15 5 Team Katusha 14 6 BMC Racing Team 10 7 Movistar Team 8 8 Tinkoff Team 5 9 AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 1 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Team Sky 13 Orica-GreenEdge 14 Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 FDJ 16 Lotto Soudal 17 Lampre - Merida 18 Bardiani CSF 19 Dimension Data 20 Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Wilier Triestina-Southeast

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 34:33:04 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:32 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:51 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:58 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:18 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:45 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:09 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:31 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:54 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:56 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:29 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:04:08 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:32 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:47 22 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:48 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:51 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:03 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:22 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 27 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:32 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:06:47 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:05 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:20 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:32 32 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:21 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 34 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:25 35 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:11:53 36 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:08 38 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:12 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:14:01 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:18 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:03 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:53 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:06 44 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:29 45 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:19:21 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:44 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:06 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:15 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:20:25 50 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:01 51 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:08 52 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:15 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:22:08 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:19 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:23:12 56 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:18 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:47 58 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:11 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:25:39 60 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:13 61 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:19 62 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:27:51 63 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:29:15 64 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:38 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:29:58 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:19 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:39 68 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:31:44 69 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:52 70 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:18 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:07 72 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:33:34 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:31 74 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:48 75 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:35:11 76 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:35:13 77 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:35:21 78 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:30 79 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:43 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:35:57 81 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:05 82 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:15 83 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:33 84 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:37:03 85 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:58 86 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:21 87 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:28 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:38:55 89 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:00 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:39:17 91 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:19 92 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:43 93 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:20 94 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:40:57 95 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:41:20 96 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:41:24 97 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:36 98 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:41:46 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:42:12 100 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:26 101 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:43:12 102 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:13 103 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:43:14 104 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:27 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:34 106 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:44:02 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:19 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:44:37 109 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:49 110 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:44:54 111 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:45:00 112 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:45:03 113 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:45:07 114 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:45:28 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:41 116 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:46:25 117 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:46:40 118 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:50 119 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:46:54 120 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:47:02 121 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:47:38 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:47:45 123 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:47:54 124 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:05 125 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:22 126 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:39 127 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:48:49 128 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:49:04 129 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:49:05 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:49:10 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:20 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:49:57 133 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:50:17 134 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:35 135 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:50:48 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:01 138 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:51:20 139 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:51:42 140 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:52:12 141 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:18 142 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:52:33 143 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:39 144 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:52:47 145 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:59 146 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:23 147 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:52 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 149 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:54:02 150 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:54:15 151 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:54:21 152 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:22 153 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:55:35 154 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:56:12 155 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:56:53 156 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:57:28 157 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 158 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:45 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:59:08 160 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:00:00 161 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:00:07 162 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1:00:11 163 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:00:40 164 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:00:45 165 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:49 166 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:03:00 167 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 1:03:46 168 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:03:52 169 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:03:55 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:04:13 171 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:04:54 172 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:02 173 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:11 174 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:05:15 175 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:30 176 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:41 177 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:28 178 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:04 179 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:08:45 180 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:12:22 181 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:12:46 182 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:14:38 183 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:12 184 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:16:22 185 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:17:57 186 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:31:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 91 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 78 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 56 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 9 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 18 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 21 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 28 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 27 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 27 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 29 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 30 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 21 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 32 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 35 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 36 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 37 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 17 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 41 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 44 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 45 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 13 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 48 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 49 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 50 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 51 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 53 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 55 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 10 57 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 58 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 60 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 65 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 66 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 67 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 68 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 69 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 70 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 71 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 72 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 3 73 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 74 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 76 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 77 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 78 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 80 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 81 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 82 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 83 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 85 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 86 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 87 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 89 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 5 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 16 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 19 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 26 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 28 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 1 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 35 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 6 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 7 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 12 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 11 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 13 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 16 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 17 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 19 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 20 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 26 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 27 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 30 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 31 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 33 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 34 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 35 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 37 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 14 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 16 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 17 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 19 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 20 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 21 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 28 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 30 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 35 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 36 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 37 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 38 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 39 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 40 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 43 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 44 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 46 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 48 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 49 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 52 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 53 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 54 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 56 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 58 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 59 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 60 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 61 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 62 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 64 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 34:33:05 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:47 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:21 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:52 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:07 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:17 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:05 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:17 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:12 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:18 11 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:37 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:29:57 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:06 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:35:20 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:42 16 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:04 17 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:14 18 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:37:02 19 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:19 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:41:23 21 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:43:11 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:26 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:44:01 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:48 25 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:44:53 26 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:45:06 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:45:27 28 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:40 29 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:46:24 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:47:37 31 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:21 32 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:52:11 33 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:17 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:52:32 35 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:52:46 36 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:54:14 37 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:55:34 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:57:27 39 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:59:07 41 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:59:59 42 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:02:59 43 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:03:51 44 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:03:54 45 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:08:44 46 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:14:37 47 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:17:56

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 2 Movistar Team 2:49:00 3 Astana Pro Team 4:13:00 4 Team Katusha 5:14:00 5 AG2R La Mondiale 8:36:00 6 Team Sky 9:08:00 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 10:30:00 8 Tinkoff Team 11:52:00 9 Dimension Data 14:10:00 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 15:55:00 11 Orica-GreenEdge 23:45:00 12 Lampre - Merida 25:43:00 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25:55:00 14 Trek-Segafredo 31:23:00 15 Bardiani CSF 33:34:00 16 Lotto Soudal 43:32:00 17 BMC Racing Team 50:36:00 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:01:46 19 IAM Cycling 1:04:25 20 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:04:30 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:30:57 22 FDJ 1:49:38