Giro d'Italia: Roglic wins Chianti time trial
Brambilla saves maglia rosa on rainy stage
Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) took a surprise win in the Giro d’Italia stage 9 time trial after a heavy rain shower hampered the chances of the overall contenders.
Roglic, who finished second in the opening time trial, was the 42nd rider to start the undulating 40-kilometre course and used his speed - as well as the dry roads – to set the fastest time of 45:29.
Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick-Step) pulled off another superb ride, saving his maglia rosa at the death, and holding a one second lead into the rest-day over his young teammate Bob Jungels.
Although the race lead remained on Brambilla’s shoulders the most established GC contenders had varying degrees of success and failure in the race of truth. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) may have finished ahead of his principle rivals but he was only able to put 11 seconds into Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and seven into Mikel Landa (Team Sky), who both rode consistently through the Italian countryside. So too did Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo), who finished three seconds behind Landa.
Rafa Majka lost 43 seconds to Nibali in the fight for pink but he came through relatively unscathed. Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) rode above himself but still lost closer to two minutes.
Worse was to come for Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) who started the day with a strong chance of taking the race lead. He looked on course for at least a strong ride until a crash midway through the stage. He changed bikes soon after but fell again inside the final kilometre, his GC ambitions severely dented on day in which he was expected to shine.
Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) arguably had the worst day of all. The Colombian had been a major force in time trials of this nature for the last few years but he consistently lost time and crumbled completely after a crash, finishing four minutes off the lead and nearly two minutes down on Nibali.
Brambilla leads Jungels by just one second with Andrey Amador (Movistar) in third at 32 seconds. Kruijswijk is fourth at 51 seconds and leads Nibali and Valverde by two and four seconds respectively.
Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) who threatened to run away with the Giro a few days ago had another forgettable performance but his time trialing skills were enough to move him back into the top 10, from 11th to seventh. Landa sits in 8th at 1:18 with Majka and Jakob Fuglsang completing the top 10 overall. Uran, Zakarin and Chaves all dropped out of the top 10.
Video Highlights
How it unfolded
After the early skirmishes of the first week the 40 kilometre time trial provided a major test for the riders aiming for the GC. When the race route was unveiled last year Nibali, Uran and Valverde would have pinpointed the importance of today’s stage but like every Giro d’Italia there were far more angles and plotlines and characters who would play a part in this ever changing show.
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo), riding in his final Giro was aiming to win a stage, while Tom Dumoulin was looking resurrect his Giro ambitions – in the time trials at least – after a surprise capitulation on stage 8. However it was the weather that ultimately played the biggest role on stage 9.
The dry roads saw Roglic confirm his newfound talent at time trialing with a consistent, rapid display over a course that tested riders precision and expertise as well as their brute strength.
He was seventh at the first time check, with Amador starting the strongest. By that point, only 11.6km in Majka has lost 50 seconds and Uran over a minute, while Nibali, Landa and Valverde were all within ten seconds of each other.
At the second split Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) who would ultimately finish second on the stage, posted the fastest time as further down the time gaps began to grow as the weather worsened for the late starters.
Dumoulin and Zakarin were within five seconds of each other, as Valverde opened up a brief gap on Nibali and Landa. Jungels continued to impress and was only 16 seconds off the stage lead.
At the third check, positioned at the top of the last climb and before the sweeping descent Roglic had moved back into the lead. Cancellara was not quite on the level required but for Zakarin and Uran the picture was even bleaker – both of them around three minutes down with almost ten kilometres still to go.
Zarakin’s first crash was not picked up by the television cameras, but his resulting bike change certainly was. He was already limping to the line when, on one of the final bends, he slid out, and came down for a second time.
Through all this the one man who remained the calmest was Brambilla. He finished 17th and ahead of Nibali and only seven seconds down on Dumoulin to keep his fairytale Giro d’Italia alive for at least one more stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:45
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|7
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:08
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:31
|12
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:47
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|16
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:05
|18
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:12
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:20
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:23
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:25
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:33
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:41
|27
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:44
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:47
|30
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:52
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:56
|32
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:58
|34
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:59
|35
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|37
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:03
|38
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:13
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:18
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|42
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:21
|43
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:25
|44
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:29
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:32
|46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|47
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|50
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|51
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:48
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:49
|53
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|54
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:53
|56
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:54
|57
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:55
|58
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:00
|59
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:04
|60
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:07
|61
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:10
|64
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|65
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:16
|66
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:18
|67
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:19
|68
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:22
|69
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:24
|70
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:25
|71
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|72
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:31
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:32
|74
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|75
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:34
|76
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:04:35
|77
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|78
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|79
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:39
|80
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:43
|81
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:04:45
|82
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:48
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:49
|85
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:51
|86
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|87
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:53
|88
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:57
|89
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:59
|90
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:05:07
|92
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:09
|93
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:14
|94
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:16
|95
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:19
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:20
|97
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:22
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:24
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:26
|102
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:27
|103
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:29
|104
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:31
|105
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:05:32
|106
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|108
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|109
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|110
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:37
|111
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:38
|112
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:43
|113
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:44
|114
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:45
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|116
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:48
|117
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:50
|120
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:53
|122
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:55
|123
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:05:59
|124
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:04
|126
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:05
|127
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:09
|128
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:06:10
|129
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:13
|130
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|131
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:15
|132
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:16
|133
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:17
|134
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:20
|135
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:21
|136
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:22
|137
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:06:26
|138
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:28
|139
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|140
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:29
|141
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:36
|142
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|143
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|144
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|145
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:38
|146
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:39
|147
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:43
|148
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:46
|149
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:48
|151
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:06:49
|152
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:50
|153
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:51
|154
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:54
|155
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:55
|156
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:56
|157
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|158
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:01
|159
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:04
|160
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:08
|161
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:07:10
|162
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:11
|163
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|164
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:16
|165
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:17
|166
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|167
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|168
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:20
|169
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|170
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:26
|171
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:27
|172
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|173
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:41
|174
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:46
|175
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:49
|176
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:50
|177
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:52
|178
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:57
|179
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:00
|180
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:01
|181
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:07
|182
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:29
|183
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|184
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:02
|185
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:10
|186
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:09:26
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:37:39
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:13
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:10
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:27
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:04:38
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:12
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:13
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:33
|12
|Team Sky
|0:07:15
|13
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:24
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:18
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:23
|16
|FDJ
|0:08:37
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:10
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:39
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:11:32
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:59
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:00
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:12:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|pts
|2
|IAM Cycling
|60
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|5
|Team Katusha
|14
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|5
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|Dimension Data
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34:33:04
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:45
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:54
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:56
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:29
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:04:08
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:32
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:47
|22
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:48
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:51
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:03
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:22
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|27
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:32
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:06:47
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:07:05
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:20
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:32
|32
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:21
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:25
|35
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:53
|36
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:08
|38
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:12
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:01
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:18
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:03
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:53
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:06
|44
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:29
|45
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:19:21
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:44
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:06
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:15
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:25
|50
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:01
|51
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:08
|52
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:15
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:22:08
|54
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:19
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:12
|56
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:18
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:47
|58
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:11
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:39
|60
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:13
|61
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:19
|62
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:51
|63
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:29:15
|64
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:38
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:58
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:19
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:39
|68
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:31:44
|69
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:52
|70
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:18
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:07
|72
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:33:34
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:31
|74
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:48
|75
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:35:11
|76
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:35:13
|77
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:35:21
|78
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:30
|79
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:43
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:35:57
|81
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:05
|82
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:15
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:33
|84
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:03
|85
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:58
|86
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:21
|87
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:28
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:38:55
|89
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:00
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:17
|91
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:19
|92
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:43
|93
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:20
|94
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:40:57
|95
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:41:20
|96
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:24
|97
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:36
|98
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:46
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:42:12
|100
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:26
|101
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:43:12
|102
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:13
|103
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:14
|104
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:27
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:34
|106
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:02
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:19
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:44:37
|109
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:49
|110
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:44:54
|111
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:45:00
|112
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:45:03
|113
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:45:07
|114
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:28
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:41
|116
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:46:25
|117
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:46:40
|118
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:50
|119
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:54
|120
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:47:02
|121
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:47:38
|122
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:45
|123
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:47:54
|124
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:05
|125
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:22
|126
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:39
|127
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:48:49
|128
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:04
|129
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:49:05
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:49:10
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:20
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:49:57
|133
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:50:17
|134
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:35
|135
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:50:48
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:01
|138
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:51:20
|139
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:51:42
|140
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:52:12
|141
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:18
|142
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:52:33
|143
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:39
|144
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:52:47
|145
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:59
|146
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:23
|147
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:52
|148
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:54:02
|150
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:54:15
|151
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:54:21
|152
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:22
|153
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:55:35
|154
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:56:12
|155
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:53
|156
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:28
|157
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|158
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:45
|159
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:59:08
|160
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:00:00
|161
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:07
|162
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:00:11
|163
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:00:40
|164
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:00:45
|165
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:01:49
|166
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:03:00
|167
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|1:03:46
|168
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:52
|169
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:03:55
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:04:13
|171
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:04:54
|172
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:02
|173
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:11
|174
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:05:15
|175
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:30
|176
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:41
|177
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:28
|178
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:07:04
|179
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:08:45
|180
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:12:22
|181
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:12:46
|182
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:38
|183
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:12
|184
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:16:22
|185
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:17:57
|186
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:31:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|119
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|91
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|56
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|9
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|18
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|21
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|22
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|27
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|21
|29
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|30
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|21
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|32
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|35
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|36
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|37
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|17
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|41
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|42
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|44
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|45
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|48
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|49
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|50
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|51
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|53
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|55
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|58
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|60
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|65
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|66
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|67
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|68
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|69
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|70
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|71
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|72
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|73
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|74
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|76
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|77
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|78
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|80
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|81
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|82
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|83
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|85
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|86
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|87
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|89
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|4
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|5
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|9
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|16
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|19
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|26
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|28
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|35
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|6
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|7
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|11
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|13
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|16
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|17
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|19
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|20
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|26
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|30
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|31
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|33
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|35
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|37
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|14
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|16
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|17
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|19
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|20
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|21
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|30
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|35
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|36
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|37
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|38
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|39
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|40
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|43
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|44
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|47
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|48
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|49
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|52
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|53
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|54
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|56
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|57
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|58
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|59
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|60
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|61
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|62
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|64
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|66
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34:33:05
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:47
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:21
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:52
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:07
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:17
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:05
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:17
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:12
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:18
|11
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:37
|12
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:57
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:06
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:35:20
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:42
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:04
|17
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:14
|18
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:02
|19
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:19
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:23
|21
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:43:11
|22
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:26
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:01
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:48
|25
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:44:53
|26
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:45:06
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:27
|28
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:40
|29
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:46:24
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:47:37
|31
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:21
|32
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:52:11
|33
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:17
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:52:32
|35
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:52:46
|36
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:54:14
|37
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:55:34
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:27
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:59:07
|41
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:59:59
|42
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:02:59
|43
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:51
|44
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:03:54
|45
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:08:44
|46
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:37
|47
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:17:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|Movistar Team
|2:49:00
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4:13:00
|4
|Team Katusha
|5:14:00
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:36:00
|6
|Team Sky
|9:08:00
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10:30:00
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|11:52:00
|9
|Dimension Data
|14:10:00
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:55:00
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|23:45:00
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|25:43:00
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25:55:00
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|31:23:00
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|33:34:00
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|43:32:00
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|50:36:00
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:01:46
|19
|IAM Cycling
|1:04:25
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:04:30
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:30:57
|22
|FDJ
|1:49:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|261
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|230
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|181
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|5
|Team Katusha
|119
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|114
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|98
|8
|FDJ
|85
|9
|IAM Cycling
|84
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|83
|11
|Movistar Team
|81
|12
|Dimension Data
|79
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|78
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|15
|Team Sky
|65
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|51
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|19
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|45
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|28
|22
|Tinkoff Team
|26
