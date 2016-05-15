Trending

Giro d'Italia: Roglic wins Chianti time trial

Brambilla saves maglia rosa on rainy stage

Image 1 of 51

After the pain of losing on stage win, Primoz Roglic gets his victory

After the pain of losing on stage win, Primoz Roglic gets his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 51

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 51

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 51

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 51

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 51

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 51

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 51

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 51

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 51

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 51

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 51

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 51

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 51

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 51

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 51

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 51

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 51

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 51

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crashed twice

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crashed twice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 51

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 51

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 51

Andrey Amador put in a strong performance in the time trial

Andrey Amador put in a strong performance in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 51

Bob Jungels came so close to taking pink

Bob Jungels came so close to taking pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 51

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 51

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 51

Andre Greipel leads the points classification

Andre Greipel leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 51

Gianluca Brambilla stays in pink

Gianluca Brambilla stays in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 51

Primoz Roglic sprays the champagne

Primoz Roglic sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 51

A happy Primoz Roglic on the podium

A happy Primoz Roglic on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 51

Gianluca Brambilla in the pink skin suit

Gianluca Brambilla in the pink skin suit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 51

llnur Zakarin (Katusha) had a tough day on the bike

llnur Zakarin (Katusha) had a tough day on the bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 51

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) limited his losses very well

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) limited his losses very well
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 51

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 51

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 51

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 51

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 51

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) was looking for a stage win but it wasn't to be

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) was looking for a stage win but it wasn't to be
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 51

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 51

Alexander Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 51

Phil Deignan (Team Sky)

Phil Deignan (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 51

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a good time trial

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a good time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 51

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 51

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) had his day spoiled by a crash

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) had his day spoiled by a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 51

Steven Kruijswuijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswuijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 51

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 51

Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha

Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 51

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 51

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) took a surprise win in the Giro d’Italia stage 9 time trial after a heavy rain shower hampered the chances of the overall contenders.

Roglic, who finished second in the opening time trial, was the 42nd rider to start the undulating 40-kilometre course and used his speed - as well as the dry roads – to set the fastest time of 45:29.

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick-Step) pulled off another superb ride, saving his maglia rosa at the death, and holding a one second lead into the rest-day over his young teammate Bob Jungels.

Although the race lead remained on Brambilla’s shoulders the most established GC contenders had varying degrees of success and failure in the race of truth. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) may have finished ahead of his principle rivals but he was only able to put 11 seconds into Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and seven into Mikel Landa (Team Sky), who both rode consistently through the Italian countryside. So too did Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo), who finished three seconds behind Landa.

Rafa Majka lost 43 seconds to Nibali in the fight for pink but he came through relatively unscathed. Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) rode above himself but still lost closer to two minutes.

Worse was to come for Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) who started the day with a strong chance of taking the race lead. He looked on course for at least a strong ride until a crash midway through the stage. He changed bikes soon after but fell again inside the final kilometre, his GC ambitions severely dented on day in which he was expected to shine.

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) arguably had the worst day of all. The Colombian had been a major force in time trials of this nature for the last few years but he consistently lost time and crumbled completely after a crash, finishing four minutes off the lead and nearly two minutes down on Nibali.

Brambilla leads Jungels by just one second with Andrey Amador (Movistar) in third at 32 seconds. Kruijswijk is fourth at 51 seconds and leads Nibali and Valverde by two and four seconds respectively.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) who threatened to run away with the Giro a few days ago had another forgettable performance but his time trialing skills were enough to move him back into the top 10, from 11th to seventh. Landa sits in 8th at 1:18 with Majka and Jakob Fuglsang completing the top 10 overall. Uran, Zakarin and Chaves all dropped out of the top 10.

How it unfolded

After the early skirmishes of the first week the 40 kilometre time trial provided a major test for the riders aiming for the GC. When the race route was unveiled last year Nibali, Uran and Valverde would have pinpointed the importance of today’s stage but like every Giro d’Italia there were far more angles and plotlines and characters who would play a part in this ever changing show.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo), riding in his final Giro was aiming to win a stage, while Tom Dumoulin was looking resurrect his Giro ambitions – in the time trials at least – after a surprise capitulation on stage 8. However it was the weather that ultimately played the biggest role on stage 9.

The dry roads saw Roglic confirm his newfound talent at time trialing with a consistent, rapid display over a course that tested riders precision and expertise as well as their brute strength.

He was seventh at the first time check, with Amador starting the strongest. By that point, only 11.6km in Majka has lost 50 seconds and Uran over a minute, while Nibali, Landa and Valverde were all within ten seconds of each other.

At the second split Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) who would ultimately finish second on the stage, posted the fastest time as further down the time gaps began to grow as the weather worsened for the late starters.

Dumoulin and Zakarin were within five seconds of each other, as Valverde opened up a brief gap on Nibali and Landa. Jungels continued to impress and was only 16 seconds off the stage lead.

At the third check, positioned at the top of the last climb and before the sweeping descent Roglic had moved back into the lead. Cancellara was not quite on the level required but for Zakarin and Uran the picture was even bleaker – both of them around three minutes down with almost ten kilometres still to go.

Zarakin’s first crash was not picked up by the television cameras, but his resulting bike change certainly was. He was already limping to the line when, on one of the final bends, he slid out, and came down for a second time.

Through all this the one man who remained the calmest was Brambilla. He finished 17th and ahead of Nibali and only seven seconds down on Dumoulin to keep his fairytale Giro d’Italia alive for at least one more stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:45
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:10
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:17
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
7Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:08
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:19
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:31
12Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:47
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:56
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
16Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:03
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:05
18Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:12
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:02:20
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:23
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:24
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:25
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:33
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:41
27Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:44
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:47
30Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:52
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:56
32Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:02:58
34Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:59
35Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
36Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:02
37Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:03
38Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:13
40Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:18
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:19
42Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:21
43Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:03:25
44Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:29
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:32
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
47Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
48Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
50Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:41
51Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:48
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:49
53Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:51
54Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
55Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:53
56Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:54
57Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:55
58Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:04:00
59Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:04
60Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:07
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:04:09
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
63Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:10
64Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:12
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:16
66Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:04:18
67Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:19
68Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:22
69Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:04:24
70Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:25
71Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
72Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:31
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:32
74Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
75Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:34
76Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:04:35
77Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
78Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:38
79Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:39
80Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:43
81Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:04:45
82José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:48
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:49
85Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:51
86Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
87Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:53
88Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:57
89Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:59
90Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:05:07
92Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:05:09
93Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:14
94Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:16
95Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:19
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:20
97Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:22
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:24
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:05:26
102Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:27
103Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:05:29
104Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:31
105Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:05:32
106Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
108Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:33
109Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:34
110Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:37
111Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:38
112Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:43
113Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:44
114Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:45
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
116Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:48
117Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:50
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
121Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:53
122Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:55
123Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:05:59
124Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:06:04
126Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:05
127Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:09
128Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:06:10
129Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:06:13
130Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
131Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:15
132Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:16
133Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:17
134Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:20
135Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:06:21
136Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:22
137Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:06:26
138Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:06:28
139Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
140Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:29
141Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:06:36
142Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
143Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
145Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:38
146Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:39
147Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:43
148Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:46
149Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
150Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:06:48
151Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:06:49
152Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:50
153Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:51
154Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:54
155Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:55
156Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:56
157Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
158André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:07:01
159Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:04
160Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:08
161Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:07:10
162Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:11
163Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:14
164Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:16
165Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:17
166Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
167Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
168Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:07:20
169Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
170Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:26
171Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:27
172Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:33
173Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:07:41
174Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:46
175Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:07:49
176Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:50
177Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:52
178Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:57
179Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:00
180Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:01
181Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:07
182David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:08:29
183Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
184Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:02
185Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:10
186Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:09:26
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo7
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:37:39
2IAM Cycling0:00:36
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:13
4Movistar Team0:03:15
5Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:10
6Trek-Segafredo0:04:27
7Team Katusha0:04:38
8AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
9Tinkoff Team0:06:12
10Astana Pro Team0:06:13
11Orica-GreenEdge0:06:33
12Team Sky0:07:15
13Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:24
14Lotto Soudal0:08:18
15BMC Racing Team0:08:23
16FDJ0:08:37
17Lampre - Merida0:10:10
18Bardiani CSF0:10:39
19Dimension Data0:11:32
20Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:59
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:00
22Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:12:03

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo65pts
2IAM Cycling60
3Trek-Segafredo18
4Etixx - Quick-Step15
5Team Katusha14
6BMC Racing Team10
7Movistar Team8
8Tinkoff Team5
9AG2R La Mondiale4
10Team Giant-Alpecin1
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Sky
13Orica-GreenEdge
14Gazprom-Rusvelo
15FDJ
16Lotto Soudal
17Lampre - Merida
18Bardiani CSF
19Dimension Data
20Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Wilier Triestina-Southeast

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step34:33:04
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:32
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:51
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:58
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:18
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:45
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:09
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:31
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:54
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:56
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:03:29
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:04:08
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:32
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:40
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:47
22Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:48
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:51
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:03
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:22
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
27David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:32
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:06:47
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:05
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:20
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:32
32Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:21
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
34Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:25
35Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:11:53
36Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:08
38Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:12
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:14:01
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:18
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:03
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:53
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:06
44Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:29
45Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:19:21
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:44
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:06
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:15
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:20:25
50Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:01
51Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:08
52Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:15
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:22:08
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:19
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:23:12
56Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:18
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:47
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:11
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:25:39
60Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:13
61Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:19
62Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:27:51
63Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:29:15
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:38
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:29:58
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:19
67Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:39
68Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:31:44
69Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:52
70Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:18
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:07
72David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:33:34
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:31
74Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:34:48
75Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:35:11
76Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:35:13
77Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:35:21
78Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:30
79Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:43
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:35:57
81Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:05
82Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:15
83Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:36:33
84Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:03
85Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:58
86Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:21
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:28
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:38:55
89Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:00
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:39:17
91Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:39:19
92Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:39:43
93Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:20
94Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:40:57
95Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:41:20
96Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:41:24
97Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:36
98André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:41:46
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:42:12
100Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:26
101Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:43:12
102Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:13
103Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:43:14
104Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:27
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:34
106Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:44:02
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:19
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:44:37
109Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:49
110Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:44:54
111Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:45:00
112Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:45:03
113Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:45:07
114Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:45:28
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:41
116Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:46:25
117Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:46:40
118Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:50
119Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:46:54
120Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:47:02
121Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:47:38
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:47:45
123Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:47:54
124Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:05
125Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:22
126Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:39
127Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:48:49
128Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:49:04
129Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:49:05
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:49:10
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:20
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:49:57
133Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:50:17
134José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:35
135Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:50:48
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:01
138Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:51:20
139Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:51:42
140Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:52:12
141Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:18
142Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:52:33
143Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:39
144Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:52:47
145Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:59
146Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:23
147Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:53:52
148Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
149Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:54:02
150Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:54:15
151Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:54:21
152Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:55:22
153Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:55:35
154Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:56:12
155Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:56:53
156Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:57:28
157Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
158Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:45
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:59:08
160Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:00:00
161Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:00:07
162Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:11
163Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:00:40
164Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:00:45
165Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:49
166Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:03:00
167Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ1:03:46
168Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:03:52
169Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:03:55
170Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:04:13
171Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:04:54
172Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:02
173Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:11
174Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:05:15
175Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:30
176Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:41
177Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:28
178Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:07:04
179Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:08:45
180Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:12:22
181Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:12:46
182Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:38
183Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1:16:12
184Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:16:22
185Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:17:57
186Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:31:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal119pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step106
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ91
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo82
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo78
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida56
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50
9Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge39
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha36
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
18Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team32
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
21Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha28
22Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step27
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha27
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
27Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast21
29Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling21
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
32Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team18
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
35Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling18
37Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team17
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
39Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
41Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14
44Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
45Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge13
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
48Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
49Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
50Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
51Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
53Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
55Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo10
57Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
58Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
60Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data7
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
65Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
66Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
67Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
68Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
69Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
70Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
71Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
72Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky3
73Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
74Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
76Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
77Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3
78Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
80Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
81Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
82Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
83Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
85Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
86Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
87Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
89Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal21pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
4Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
5Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
9Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
16Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
19Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
22Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
23Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
26Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
28Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge1
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
34Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
35Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
6Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
7Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha12
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
11Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
13Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
16Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
17Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
19Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
20Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
26Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
30Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
31Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
33Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
34Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
35Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
37Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
14Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
16Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
17Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha8
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
19Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
20Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
21Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling7
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
29Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
30Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
35Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
36Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
37Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
38Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
39Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step4
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
43Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
44Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
48Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
49Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
52Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
53Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
54Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
56Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
58Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
59Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
60Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
61Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
62Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
64Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
65Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step34:33:05
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:47
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:21
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:52
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:07
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:17
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:05
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:17
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:12
10Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:18
11Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:37
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:29:57
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:06
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:35:20
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:42
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:04
17Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:14
18Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:02
19Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:19
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:41:23
21Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:43:11
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:26
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:44:01
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:48
25Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:44:53
26Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:45:06
27Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:45:27
28Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:40
29Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:46:24
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:47:37
31Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:21
32Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:52:11
33Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:17
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:52:32
35Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:52:46
36Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:54:14
37Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:55:34
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:57:27
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:59:07
41Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:59:59
42Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:02:59
43Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:03:51
44Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:03:54
45Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:08:44
46Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:37
47Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:17:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step
2Movistar Team2:49:00
3Astana Pro Team4:13:00
4Team Katusha5:14:00
5AG2R La Mondiale8:36:00
6Team Sky9:08:00
7Cannondale Pro Cycling10:30:00
8Tinkoff Team11:52:00
9Dimension Data14:10:00
10Team Giant-Alpecin15:55:00
11Orica-GreenEdge23:45:00
12Lampre - Merida25:43:00
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo25:55:00
14Trek-Segafredo31:23:00
15Bardiani CSF33:34:00
16Lotto Soudal43:32:00
17BMC Racing Team50:36:00
18Gazprom-Rusvelo1:01:46
19IAM Cycling1:04:25
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:04:30
21Nippo - Vini Fantini1:30:57
22FDJ1:49:38

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step261pts
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo230
3Lotto Soudal181
4Team Giant-Alpecin146
5Team Katusha119
6Lampre - Merida114
7Trek-Segafredo98
8FDJ85
9IAM Cycling84
10BMC Racing Team83
11Movistar Team81
12Dimension Data79
13Bardiani CSF78
14Orica-GreenEdge70
15Team Sky65
16AG2R La Mondiale64
17Astana Pro Team51
18Cannondale Pro Cycling48
19Wilier Triestina-Southeast45
20Gazprom-Rusvelo30
21Nippo - Vini Fantini28
22Tinkoff Team26

Latest on Cyclingnews