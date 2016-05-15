Giro d'Italia stage 9: Video highlights
Roglic takes his biggest win, Brambilla holds onto maglia rosa
Rain during the latter half of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia, a 40.5km hilly, technical test, pushed the advantage for the stage win to the early starters, and it was Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) who won the day after coming second in the opening stage in the Netherlands.
The Slovenian won by 10 seconds over Mathias Brändle (IAM Cycling), with his teammate Norwegian Vergard Stake Laengen getting the better of Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo).
The overall race contenders all faced wet and treacherous conditions, and they would not battle for the stage. Of the GC men, Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) suffered the most, dropping eight and 10 spots, respectively, on the general classification.
Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) were the big winners on the day, moving into second and third overall behind race leader Gianluca Brambilla.
GC contenders after stage 9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34:33:04
|2 (-12)
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3 (-10)
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4 (+1)
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|6 (+2)
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|7 (-4)
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|8 (-2)
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9 (+1)
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:45
|10 (-2)
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|11 (+10)
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|12 (+3)
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|13 (+7)
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|14 (-2)
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:54
|15 (+8)
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:56
|16 (-6)
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:29
