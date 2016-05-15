Cancellara abandons Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) was in good spirits on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) warming up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) riding to fourth place before pulling the pin on the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) starts his TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) has abandoned the Giro d’Italia. The Swiss rider failed to make an impression in the stage 9 trial trial. He confirmed that he would not stage 10 on Tuesday after finishing fourth behind Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) in the 40 kilometre time trial.

Cancellara came into the race on the heels of a bout with a stomach virus, and had not regained his previous form.

"Fabian did not fully recover from his fever in the first days because normally on a parcours like this he would be near the level of the top three riders, or podium, and it's clear it is not the case," general manager Luca Guercilena said. "He needs to recover now, or he will compromise the rest of the season. He had been really going à bloc since February so it's time that he takes a breath."

"I leave the Giro now," Cancellara confirmed. "I have to look forward. I think it was quite hard to manage the sickness during the first days and we have to look what comes after and calculate. This is the best situation and best moment to leave and continue for what's next."



