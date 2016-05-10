Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins stage 4

Dumoulin moves back into the magila rosa

Image 1 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates with a teammate after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates with a teammate after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 105

The breakaway rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The breakaway rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 105

Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) drives the breakaway.

Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) drives the breakaway.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 105

The peloton is strung out along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton is strung out along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 105

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 105

Nippo - Vini Fantini lead the chase during the Giro's fourth stage.

Nippo - Vini Fantini lead the chase during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 105

The breakaway gains traction during the Giro's fourth stage.

The breakaway gains traction during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 105

A BMC rider chats at the team car during the Giro's fourth stage.

A BMC rider chats at the team car during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 105

Team Katusha in the peloton

Team Katusha in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 105

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 105

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 105

Lampre drives the pace in the break during stage 4.

Lampre drives the pace in the break during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 105

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 105

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 105

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton in action during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 105

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.

The peloton rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 105

AG2R's Guillaume Bonnafond and Axel Domont

AG2R's Guillaume Bonnafond and Axel Domont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 105

AG2R's Guillaume Bonnafond and Axel Domont

AG2R's Guillaume Bonnafond and Axel Domont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 105

Matteo Trentin drives the pace during stage 4.

Matteo Trentin drives the pace during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 105

BMC on the attack during the Giro's fourth stage

BMC on the attack during the Giro's fourth stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 105

BMC on the attack during the Giro's fourth stage

BMC on the attack during the Giro's fourth stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 105

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 105

AG2R's Guillaume Bonnafond and Axel Domont

AG2R's Guillaume Bonnafond and Axel Domont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) solos to the win during the Giro's stage 4.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) solos to the win during the Giro's stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 105

Riders near the future during the Giro's fourth stage.

Riders near the future during the Giro's fourth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) drops his breakaway companions during the Giro's stage 4.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) drops his breakaway companions during the Giro's stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) drops his breakaway companions during the Giro's stage 4.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) drops his breakaway companions during the Giro's stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 105

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line during stage 4 of the Giro

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line during stage 4 of the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 105

Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk finish second and third during stage 4 of the Giro.

Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk finish second and third during stage 4 of the Giro.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 44 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 45 of 105

Tom Dumoulin back in pink following stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin back in pink following stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 46 of 105

Tom Dumoulin back in pink following stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin back in pink following stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 47 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 48 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 49 of 105

Marcel Kittel rides alongside Bob Jungels during stage 4

Marcel Kittel rides alongside Bob Jungels during stage 4
Image 50 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 105

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 105

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the Giro

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the Giro
Image 53 of 105

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the Giro

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the Giro
Image 54 of 105

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the Giro

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the Giro
Image 55 of 105

Team Katusha during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Team Katusha during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 105

Katusha ride to the start line

Katusha ride to the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 105

Etixx-QuickStep head to the start line - Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Etixx-QuickStep head to the start line - Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 105

The peloton racing during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton racing during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 105

BMC Racing ride to the start line

BMC Racing ride to the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 105

Etixx-QuickStep prepared to defend the pink jersey

Etixx-QuickStep prepared to defend the pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 105

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of stage 4

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the start line of stage 4

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the start line of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 105

Fans cheering for local hero Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Fans cheering for local hero Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the field

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 105

The peloton passes over a bridge during stage 4

The peloton passes over a bridge during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) signing on to the start of stage 4

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) signing on to the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 105

The peloton winds through the city

The peloton winds through the city
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 105

Fans taking pictures of the peloton during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Fans taking pictures of the peloton during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 105

Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 105

Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia - the colourful peloton

Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia - the colourful peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 105

Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia - the trophy

Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia - the trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 105

Katusha riding to the sign-in stage

Katusha riding to the sign-in stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 105

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 105

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) signing in for stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) signing in for stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 78 of 105

The crowds of people lining the streets to see the peloton

The crowds of people lining the streets to see the peloton
Image 79 of 105

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with fans at the start of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) shakes hands with fans at the start of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 80 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 4 start line at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 4 start line at the Giro d'Italia
Image 81 of 105

The early attack

The early attack
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 82 of 105

The huge crowds in Catanzaro

The huge crowds in Catanzaro
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 83 of 105

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 84 of 105

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs some autographs

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs some autographs
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 85 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) seems happy in pink

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) seems happy in pink
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 86 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in pink

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in pink
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 87 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls out in the pink jersey

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls out in the pink jersey
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 88 of 105

The stage 4 profile

The stage 4 profile
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 89 of 105

The final climb of stage 4

The final climb of stage 4
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 90 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 105

The field racing through the city

The field racing through the city
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 105

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 105

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 105

Maarten Tjallingii rolls to the start line

Maarten Tjallingii rolls to the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 105

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 105

Etixx-QuickStep set the pace for leader Kittel

Etixx-QuickStep set the pace for leader Kittel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 105

IAM Cycling on the front

IAM Cycling on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 105

Bardiani-CSF take the front of the breakaway

Bardiani-CSF take the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 105

The day's early breakaway

The day's early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 105

Joey Rosskopf leads the breakaway

Joey Rosskopf leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 105

Riders signing in to the start of stage 4

Riders signing in to the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 105

Etixx-QuickStep set the pace at the front of the field

Etixx-QuickStep set the pace at the front of the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 105

Pink balloons at the start of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

Pink balloons at the start of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 105

The peloton heads over bridge

The peloton heads over bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 105

Marcel Kittel has special pink bar tape and bottle cages

Marcel Kittel has special pink bar tape and bottle cages
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia during a dramatic day of racing. The Italian was on the front foot throughout the finale and finally broke free on the last climb of the day with 10 kilometres to go. He held off the chasing pack on the stage from Catanzaro to Praia a Mare to win ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo).

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) was distanced twice during the stage and eventually relented in his chase to finish several minutes down. Dumoulin – who won stage 1 – finished second in an elite group, five second down on Ulissi and as a result moved back into the race lead.

The majority of the GC contenders finished safely in the main field but Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) lost time.

Dumoulin now leads Bob Jungels (Etixx - QuickStep) by 20 seconds, with Ulissi at the same time in third place. Pre-race favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits in sixth at 26 seconds.

The day, however, belonged to Ulissi who took the fifth Giro d’Italia stage win of his career. He timed his final acceleration perfectly, capping off the work from his Lampre-Merdia team and notably Valerio Conti, who dragged a select group of riders clear and then helped to establish a buffer over the peloton.

“I’m really happy because we did a great job as a team,” Ulissi said at the finish.

“Valerio Conti was exceptional in the way he dragged the attack away. I gave it everything on the climb and was worried I’d be caught on the descent but I hung and got it. When I looked around with 10 metres to go, I realised I’d got it. It’s a special moment.”

Conti pulled over at the foot of the final climb, handing over responsibility to Ulissi, and the Italian, who was arguably the fastest rider in the break, moved to the front to assert control. There was a brief cameo acceleration from breakaway addict Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) but Ulissi held firm, first subduing Pirazzi and then pushing clear of the break at the summit of the climb.

The peloton were locked in their own battle with the GC contenders keen to stretch their legs with the race on Italian soil and the first genuine inclines peppering the stage profile.

It was the diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) who kicked first, his move bringing forward Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Dumoulin. Mikel Landa (Team Sky) was briefly caught out but the Spaniard recovered just as the peloton snapped.

On the descent Astana led the charge, first bringing back the remnants of the break and then setting off in pursuit of Ulissi, who still had designs on pulling on the maglia rosa.

The Italian had a handful of seconds as he went under the one-kilometre to go banner and he was certainly helped by the fact that the chase fell apart in the closing stages but he held on to take the win – Italy’s first in this year’s race.

More on this story:

Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Highlights Video

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

How it unfolded

After three days in the Netherlands the race touched down in Italy after Monday’s transfer and rest-day. Marcel Kittel, resplendent in pink, may well have known that his stint as race leader would be coming to abrupt end but his Etixx team controlled the peloton even after Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) Nicola Boem (Bardiani), Matej Mohoric (Lampre Merida) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC) broke clear in the opening kilometres.

The foursome established a lead as the race traversed west and then north, along the coast and when the peloton sprung into life with around 60 kilometres to go the gap held at 3:30.

When the reaction came though it was swift and merciless. Brandle was the first to crack but his companions were soon swallowed up too as the race attacked the third category climb of San Pietro.

After the descent the AG2R La Mondiale pairing of Hubert Dupont and Guillaume Bonnafond attacked in tandem to spark a flurry of activity from behind. The duo were joined by a group of around 15 soon after - among them Ulissi and Conti – as the stage moved into the final 30 kilometres.

With the maglia rosa struggling, the incentive of winning the stage and possibly taking the lead was clear. Tim Wellens, Alessandro De Marchi, Pieter Serry, and GC dark horse Bob Jungels were among the move that held a 20-second advantage as they raced towards the final climb.

In truth, the collaboration was almost non-existent within the group but Conti held it together, and singlehandedly held off the bunch until the lower slopes of the Via del Fontino, where Ulissi, quite frankly, made it look easy.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:46:51
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:05
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
9Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
11Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:42
28Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
30Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:43
31David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
39Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
43Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
44Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
45Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
49Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:08
50Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
53Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
56Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
57Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
60Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
64Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
65Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:35
66Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:45
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:59
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:51
71Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:02:56
72Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
74Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
76Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
78Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
79Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
80Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
82Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
83Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:07
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:12
87Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
88Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
89Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
90Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
92André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
94Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:04
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:18
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
100Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
101Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:05:34
102Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:00
103Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
107Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
109Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
112Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
113Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
115Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:10
119Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela0:06:47
120Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:10
122Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
123Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
124Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
125Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
126Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
127Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
128Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
133Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
134Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
136Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
137Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
139Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
140Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
141Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
142Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
146Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
147Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
148Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
149Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
150Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
152José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
153Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
154Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
155Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:09:44
156Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
157Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
158Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:16
159Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:57
160Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:35
161Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:12
162Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
163Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
165Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
166Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
167Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
168Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
169Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
170Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
171Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
172Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
173Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
174Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
175Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
176Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
177Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
178Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
179Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
180Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
181Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
182Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
183Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
184Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
185Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
186Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
187Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
188Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
189Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
190Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
191Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
192Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
193Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
194Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
195Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ

Mountain 1 - Bonifati, 126km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 - San Pietro, 150km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 1 - Marinella, 35.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - Scalea, 175.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin35
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha10
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela8
9Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
11Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team4
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha14:20:51
2Astana Pro Team
3Team Sky
4Etixx - Quick Step0:00:37
5Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Bardiani CSF
7Tinkoff Team0:01:13
8Movistar Team0:01:14
9Team Dimension Data
10Lampre - Merida0:01:35
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:38
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
13Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:02:28
14Orica-GreenEdge0:03:52
15Trek-Segafredo0:04:32
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:31
17Bmc Racing Team0:06:40
18Lotto Soudal0:06:45
19Wilier Triestina - Southeast0:06:56
20IAM Cycling0:08:25
21FDJ0:11:34
22Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:38

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:00:09
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:37
10Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:46
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:00:47
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
18Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:50
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:56
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:57
23Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:05
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:16
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
29David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
30Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:34
32Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
36Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
37Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
38Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:46
39Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:48
40Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:49
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:52
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:55
44Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
45Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:59
46Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:04
47Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:10
48Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:19
49Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:33
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:43
52Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:45
53Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:03:00
54Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:14
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:16
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:21
57Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
58Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:29
59Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:03:31
60Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:36
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
62Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:48
63Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:01
64Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:03
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:07
66Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:09
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:24
68André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:47
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:04:52
70Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:03
71Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:05:21
72Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:25
73Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:36
74Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:05:38
75Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:55
76Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:05
77Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:17
78Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:42
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:44
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:06:45
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:47
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:51
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:06:52
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:58
85Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
86Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:05
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:17
88Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:18
89Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:23
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:07:24
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:25
92Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:30
93Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela0:07:35
94Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:07:49
95Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:02
96Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:05
97Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:13
98Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:36
99Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:39
100Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:41
101Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:53
102Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:08:57
103Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:58
105Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:59
106Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:04
107Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:10
108Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:12
109Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:20
110Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:28
111Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:09:35
112Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:38
113Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:41
114Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:09:44
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:48
116Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:54
117Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:09:56
118Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:10:01
119Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:29
120Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:10:35
121Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:43
123Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:49
124Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:10:52
125Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:11:00
126Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:11:17
127Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:39
128Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:48
129Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:06
130Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:12:07
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:10
132Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:30
133Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:35
134Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:38
135Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:39
136Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:12:42
137Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:12
138Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:13:13
139Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:15
140Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:13:16
141Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:43
142Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:13:51
143Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:08
144Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:22
145Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:14:34
146Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
147Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:15:01
148Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:15:11
149Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:15
150Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:28
151Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:16:05
152Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:07
153Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:25
154Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
155Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:16:27
156Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:33
157Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:16:43
158José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:47
159Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:51
160Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:56
161Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
162Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:08
163Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:14
164Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:22
166Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:17:53
167Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:54
168Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:18:00
169Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:10
170Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:50
171Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:04
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:15
173Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:21:12
174Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:45
175Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:54
176Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:59
177Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:23:10
178Cheng Ji China Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:27
179Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:34
180Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:43
181Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:52
182Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:24:04
183Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:18
184Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:28
185Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:24:34
186Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:47
187Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
188Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:05
189Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:16
190Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:22
191Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:28
192Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:26:06
193Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:07
194Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:05
195Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:31:39

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step106pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky53
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin50
6Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini44
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ43
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida31
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data29
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo28
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha26
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
15Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
16Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data20
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal19
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
19Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team16
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14
22Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
24Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
25Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela14
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
28Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
29Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha10
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step9
32Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela8
35Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge7
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
37Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
38Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
40Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
42Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
43Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela5
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step4
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team4
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
49Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
50Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
51Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3
52Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha2
55David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
56Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2
57Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
58Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data1
59Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
60Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
62Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
5Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
6Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data3
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
9Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
10Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini21
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
5Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data9
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
9Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step14:00:29
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:37
3Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:14
4Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
6Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:39
7Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:13
8Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:02:40
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:02:54
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:56
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:08
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:03:11
13Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:41
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:16
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:22
16Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:45
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:10
18Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela0:07:15
19Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:53
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:16
21Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
22Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:08:38
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:52
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:08
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:21
26Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:34
27Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:09
28Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:15
29Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:10:40
30Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:28
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:55
32Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:02
33Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:14:14
34Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:14:41
35Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:55
36Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:13
37Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:36
38Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:48
39Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:02
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:50
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:20:52
42Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:22:50
43Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:23:44
44Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:27
45Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:56
46Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:02
47Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:08
48Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:47
49Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:31:19

Combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
7Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data8
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
13Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
15Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
16Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
19Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
31Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
32Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team42:01:56
2Etixx - Quick Step0:00:13
3Team Sky0:00:34
4Team Katusha0:00:36
5Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:54
7Movistar Team0:01:07
8Tinkoff0:01:41
9Bardiani CSF0:01:56
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:59
11Team Dimension Data0:02:25
12Lampre - Merida0:02:39
13Orica GreenEdge0:04:20
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Trek-Segafredo0:04:33
16BMC Racing Team0:06:54
17Lotto Soudal0:07:10
18Wilier Triestina - Southeast0:08:07
19IAMCycling0:08:17
20Gazprom-Rusvelo0:12:43
21FDJ0:13:39
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:43

