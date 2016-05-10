Image 1 of 105 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 105 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates with a teammate after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 105 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 105 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 105 The breakaway rides along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 105 Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) drives the breakaway. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 105 The peloton is strung out along the coast during the Giro's fourth stage. Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia during a dramatic day of racing. The Italian was on the front foot throughout the finale and finally broke free on the last climb of the day with 10 kilometres to go. He held off the chasing pack on the stage from Catanzaro to Praia a Mare to win ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo).

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) was distanced twice during the stage and eventually relented in his chase to finish several minutes down. Dumoulin – who won stage 1 – finished second in an elite group, five second down on Ulissi and as a result moved back into the race lead.

The majority of the GC contenders finished safely in the main field but Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) lost time.

Dumoulin now leads Bob Jungels (Etixx - QuickStep) by 20 seconds, with Ulissi at the same time in third place. Pre-race favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits in sixth at 26 seconds.

The day, however, belonged to Ulissi who took the fifth Giro d’Italia stage win of his career. He timed his final acceleration perfectly, capping off the work from his Lampre-Merdia team and notably Valerio Conti, who dragged a select group of riders clear and then helped to establish a buffer over the peloton.

“I’m really happy because we did a great job as a team,” Ulissi said at the finish.

“Valerio Conti was exceptional in the way he dragged the attack away. I gave it everything on the climb and was worried I’d be caught on the descent but I hung and got it. When I looked around with 10 metres to go, I realised I’d got it. It’s a special moment.”

Conti pulled over at the foot of the final climb, handing over responsibility to Ulissi, and the Italian, who was arguably the fastest rider in the break, moved to the front to assert control. There was a brief cameo acceleration from breakaway addict Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) but Ulissi held firm, first subduing Pirazzi and then pushing clear of the break at the summit of the climb.

The peloton were locked in their own battle with the GC contenders keen to stretch their legs with the race on Italian soil and the first genuine inclines peppering the stage profile.

It was the diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) who kicked first, his move bringing forward Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Dumoulin. Mikel Landa (Team Sky) was briefly caught out but the Spaniard recovered just as the peloton snapped.

On the descent Astana led the charge, first bringing back the remnants of the break and then setting off in pursuit of Ulissi, who still had designs on pulling on the maglia rosa.

The Italian had a handful of seconds as he went under the one-kilometre to go banner and he was certainly helped by the fact that the chase fell apart in the closing stages but he held on to take the win – Italy’s first in this year’s race.

How it unfolded

After three days in the Netherlands the race touched down in Italy after Monday’s transfer and rest-day. Marcel Kittel, resplendent in pink, may well have known that his stint as race leader would be coming to abrupt end but his Etixx team controlled the peloton even after Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) Nicola Boem (Bardiani), Matej Mohoric (Lampre Merida) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC) broke clear in the opening kilometres.

The foursome established a lead as the race traversed west and then north, along the coast and when the peloton sprung into life with around 60 kilometres to go the gap held at 3:30.

When the reaction came though it was swift and merciless. Brandle was the first to crack but his companions were soon swallowed up too as the race attacked the third category climb of San Pietro.

After the descent the AG2R La Mondiale pairing of Hubert Dupont and Guillaume Bonnafond attacked in tandem to spark a flurry of activity from behind. The duo were joined by a group of around 15 soon after - among them Ulissi and Conti – as the stage moved into the final 30 kilometres.

With the maglia rosa struggling, the incentive of winning the stage and possibly taking the lead was clear. Tim Wellens, Alessandro De Marchi, Pieter Serry, and GC dark horse Bob Jungels were among the move that held a 20-second advantage as they raced towards the final climb.

In truth, the collaboration was almost non-existent within the group but Conti held it together, and singlehandedly held off the bunch until the lower slopes of the Via del Fontino, where Ulissi, quite frankly, made it look easy.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:46:51 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:05 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 9 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 11 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 18 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:42 28 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 29 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 30 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:43 31 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 39 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 43 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 44 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 45 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 49 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:08 50 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 53 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 57 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 60 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 64 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:35 66 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:45 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:59 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 70 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:51 71 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:02:56 72 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 76 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 78 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 79 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 80 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 82 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 83 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:07 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:04:12 87 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 90 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 92 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 94 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:04 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:18 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 100 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:05:34 102 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:00 103 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 104 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 107 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 113 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 115 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:10 119 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 0:06:47 120 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:10 122 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 123 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 124 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 125 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 127 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 128 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 129 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 133 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 134 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 136 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 137 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 138 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 139 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 140 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 141 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 142 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 146 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 148 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 150 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 152 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 153 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 154 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:09:44 156 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 158 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:16 159 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:57 160 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:35 161 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:12 162 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 163 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 165 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 166 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 167 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 168 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 169 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 170 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 171 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 172 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 173 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 174 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 175 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 176 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 177 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 178 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 179 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 180 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 181 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 182 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 183 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 184 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 185 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 186 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 187 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 188 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 189 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 190 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 191 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 192 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 193 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 194 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 195 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ

Mountain 1 - Bonifati, 126km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - San Pietro, 150km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1 - Marinella, 35.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - Scalea, 175.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 8 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 8 9 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 11 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 14:20:51 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Team Sky 4 Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:37 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Bardiani CSF 7 Tinkoff Team 0:01:13 8 Movistar Team 0:01:14 9 Team Dimension Data 10 Lampre - Merida 0:01:35 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:38 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 13 Team Lottonl-Jumbo 0:02:28 14 Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:52 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:32 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:31 17 Bmc Racing Team 0:06:40 18 Lotto Soudal 0:06:45 19 Wilier Triestina - Southeast 0:06:56 20 IAM Cycling 0:08:25 21 FDJ 0:11:34 22 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:38

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14:00:09 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:24 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:37 10 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:40 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:46 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:47 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 18 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:50 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:56 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:57 23 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:05 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:16 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 29 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 30 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:34 32 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 36 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 37 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:43 38 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:46 39 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:48 40 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:49 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:52 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:55 44 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 45 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:59 46 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:04 47 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:10 48 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:19 49 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:33 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:34 51 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:43 52 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:45 53 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:00 54 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:14 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:16 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:21 57 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:29 59 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:03:31 60 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:36 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 62 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:48 63 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:01 64 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:03 65 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:07 66 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:09 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:04:24 68 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:47 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:52 70 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:03 71 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:21 72 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:25 73 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:36 74 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:05:38 75 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:55 76 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:05 77 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:17 78 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:42 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:44 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:06:45 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:47 82 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:51 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:52 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:58 85 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 86 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:05 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:17 88 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:18 89 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:23 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:07:24 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:25 92 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:30 93 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 0:07:35 94 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:07:49 95 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:02 96 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:05 97 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:13 98 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:36 99 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:39 100 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:41 101 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:53 102 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:57 103 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:08:58 105 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:59 106 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:04 107 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:10 108 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:12 109 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:20 110 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:28 111 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:09:35 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:38 113 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:41 114 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:09:44 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:48 116 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:54 117 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:56 118 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:10:01 119 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:29 120 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:10:35 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:43 123 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:49 124 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:10:52 125 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:11:00 126 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:11:17 127 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:39 128 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:48 129 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:06 130 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:12:07 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:10 132 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:30 133 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:35 134 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:38 135 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:39 136 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:12:42 137 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:12 138 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:13:13 139 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:15 140 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:13:16 141 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:43 142 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:13:51 143 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:08 144 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:22 145 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:14:34 146 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 147 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:15:01 148 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:15:11 149 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:15 150 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:28 151 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:16:05 152 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:07 153 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:25 154 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 155 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:16:27 156 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:33 157 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:43 158 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:47 159 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:51 160 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:56 161 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 162 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:08 163 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:14 164 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:22 166 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:53 167 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:54 168 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:18:00 169 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:10 170 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:50 171 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:04 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:15 173 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:21:12 174 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:45 175 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:54 176 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:59 177 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:23:10 178 Cheng Ji China Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:27 179 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:34 180 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:43 181 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:52 182 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:24:04 183 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:18 184 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:28 185 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:34 186 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:47 187 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 188 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:05 189 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:16 190 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:22 191 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:28 192 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:26:06 193 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:07 194 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:05 195 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:31:39

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 53 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 6 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 44 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 43 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 29 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 15 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 16 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 20 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 19 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 16 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 22 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 24 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 25 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 14 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 28 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 29 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 32 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 33 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 34 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 8 35 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 7 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 37 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 38 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 40 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 42 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 43 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 5 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 50 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 51 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 52 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 55 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 56 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2 57 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 58 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 1 59 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 60 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 62 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 5 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 6 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 3 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 9 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 10 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 5 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 9 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 9 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 14:00:29 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:37 3 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:01:14 4 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:23 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:39 7 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:13 8 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:40 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:02:54 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:56 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:08 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:03:11 13 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:41 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:16 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:22 16 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:45 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:10 18 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 0:07:15 19 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:53 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:16 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 22 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:08:38 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:52 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:08 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:21 26 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:34 27 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:09 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:15 29 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:10:40 30 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:28 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:55 32 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:02 33 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:14:14 34 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:14:41 35 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:55 36 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:13 37 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:36 38 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:48 39 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:02 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:50 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:20:52 42 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:22:50 43 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:23:44 44 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:27 45 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:24:56 46 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:02 47 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:08 48 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:47 49 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:31:19

Combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 7 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 8 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 13 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 14 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 16 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 19 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 25 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 32 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1