Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins stage 4
Dumoulin moves back into the magila rosa
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia during a dramatic day of racing. The Italian was on the front foot throughout the finale and finally broke free on the last climb of the day with 10 kilometres to go. He held off the chasing pack on the stage from Catanzaro to Praia a Mare to win ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo).
Related Articles
Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) was distanced twice during the stage and eventually relented in his chase to finish several minutes down. Dumoulin – who won stage 1 – finished second in an elite group, five second down on Ulissi and as a result moved back into the race lead.
The majority of the GC contenders finished safely in the main field but Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) lost time.
Dumoulin now leads Bob Jungels (Etixx - QuickStep) by 20 seconds, with Ulissi at the same time in third place. Pre-race favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits in sixth at 26 seconds.
The day, however, belonged to Ulissi who took the fifth Giro d’Italia stage win of his career. He timed his final acceleration perfectly, capping off the work from his Lampre-Merdia team and notably Valerio Conti, who dragged a select group of riders clear and then helped to establish a buffer over the peloton.
“I’m really happy because we did a great job as a team,” Ulissi said at the finish.
“Valerio Conti was exceptional in the way he dragged the attack away. I gave it everything on the climb and was worried I’d be caught on the descent but I hung and got it. When I looked around with 10 metres to go, I realised I’d got it. It’s a special moment.”
Conti pulled over at the foot of the final climb, handing over responsibility to Ulissi, and the Italian, who was arguably the fastest rider in the break, moved to the front to assert control. There was a brief cameo acceleration from breakaway addict Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) but Ulissi held firm, first subduing Pirazzi and then pushing clear of the break at the summit of the climb.
The peloton were locked in their own battle with the GC contenders keen to stretch their legs with the race on Italian soil and the first genuine inclines peppering the stage profile.
It was the diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) who kicked first, his move bringing forward Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Dumoulin. Mikel Landa (Team Sky) was briefly caught out but the Spaniard recovered just as the peloton snapped.
On the descent Astana led the charge, first bringing back the remnants of the break and then setting off in pursuit of Ulissi, who still had designs on pulling on the maglia rosa.
The Italian had a handful of seconds as he went under the one-kilometre to go banner and he was certainly helped by the fact that the chase fell apart in the closing stages but he held on to take the win – Italy’s first in this year’s race.
- Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins stage 4
- Giro d'Italia stage 4: Finish line quotes
- Giro d’Italia stage 4 highlights - Video
Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Highlights Video
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.
How it unfolded
After three days in the Netherlands the race touched down in Italy after Monday’s transfer and rest-day. Marcel Kittel, resplendent in pink, may well have known that his stint as race leader would be coming to abrupt end but his Etixx team controlled the peloton even after Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) Nicola Boem (Bardiani), Matej Mohoric (Lampre Merida) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC) broke clear in the opening kilometres.
The foursome established a lead as the race traversed west and then north, along the coast and when the peloton sprung into life with around 60 kilometres to go the gap held at 3:30.
When the reaction came though it was swift and merciless. Brandle was the first to crack but his companions were soon swallowed up too as the race attacked the third category climb of San Pietro.
After the descent the AG2R La Mondiale pairing of Hubert Dupont and Guillaume Bonnafond attacked in tandem to spark a flurry of activity from behind. The duo were joined by a group of around 15 soon after - among them Ulissi and Conti – as the stage moved into the final 30 kilometres.
With the maglia rosa struggling, the incentive of winning the stage and possibly taking the lead was clear. Tim Wellens, Alessandro De Marchi, Pieter Serry, and GC dark horse Bob Jungels were among the move that held a 20-second advantage as they raced towards the final climb.
In truth, the collaboration was almost non-existent within the group but Conti held it together, and singlehandedly held off the bunch until the lower slopes of the Via del Fontino, where Ulissi, quite frankly, made it look easy.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:46:51
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:05
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|28
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|31
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|45
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|49
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:08
|50
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|53
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|60
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:35
|66
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:45
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:51
|71
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:02:56
|72
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|76
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|79
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|82
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|83
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:07
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:04:12
|87
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|90
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|92
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:04
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:18
|98
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|100
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:05:34
|102
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:00
|103
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|113
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:10
|119
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:06:47
|120
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:10
|122
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|123
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|124
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|125
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|127
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|134
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|136
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|138
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|140
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|141
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|142
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|146
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|148
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|150
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|154
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:09:44
|156
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:16
|159
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:57
|160
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:35
|161
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:12
|162
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|163
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|166
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|168
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|169
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|170
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|172
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|173
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|174
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|175
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|176
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|177
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|178
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|179
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|180
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|181
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|182
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|183
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|184
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|185
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|186
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|187
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|188
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|189
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|190
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|191
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|192
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|193
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|194
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|195
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|pts
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|8
|9
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|14:20:51
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:37
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:35
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|13
|Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:02:28
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:52
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:32
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:31
|17
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:06:40
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:45
|19
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|0:06:56
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:25
|21
|FDJ
|0:11:34
|22
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:00:09
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|10
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:46
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|18
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|23
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|29
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|30
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:34
|32
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|36
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|37
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|38
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:46
|39
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:48
|40
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:52
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:55
|44
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|45
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:59
|46
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:04
|47
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|48
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:19
|49
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:33
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|51
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:43
|52
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:45
|53
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:00
|54
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:14
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:16
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:21
|57
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:29
|59
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:31
|60
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:36
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|62
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:48
|63
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:01
|64
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:03
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:09
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:04:24
|68
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:47
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:52
|70
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|71
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:21
|72
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:25
|73
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:36
|74
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:38
|75
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:55
|76
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:05
|77
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:17
|78
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:44
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:45
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:47
|82
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:51
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:52
|84
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:58
|85
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|86
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:05
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:17
|88
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:18
|89
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:23
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:24
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:25
|92
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:30
|93
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:07:35
|94
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:49
|95
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:02
|96
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:05
|97
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|98
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:36
|99
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:39
|100
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:41
|101
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:53
|102
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:57
|103
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:08:58
|105
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:59
|106
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:04
|107
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:10
|108
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:12
|109
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:20
|110
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:28
|111
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:09:35
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:38
|113
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:41
|114
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:09:44
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:48
|116
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:54
|117
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:56
|118
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:10:01
|119
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:29
|120
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:10:35
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:43
|123
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:49
|124
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:52
|125
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:00
|126
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:17
|127
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:39
|128
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:48
|129
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:06
|130
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:07
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:10
|132
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:30
|133
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:35
|134
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:38
|135
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:39
|136
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:12:42
|137
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:12
|138
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:13:13
|139
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:15
|140
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:16
|141
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:43
|142
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:51
|143
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:08
|144
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:22
|145
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:14:34
|146
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|147
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:01
|148
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:11
|149
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:15
|150
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:28
|151
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:16:05
|152
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:07
|153
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:25
|154
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|155
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:16:27
|156
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:33
|157
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:43
|158
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:47
|159
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:51
|160
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:56
|161
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|162
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:08
|163
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:14
|164
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:22
|166
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:53
|167
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:54
|168
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:18:00
|169
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:10
|170
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:50
|171
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:04
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:15
|173
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:21:12
|174
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:45
|175
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:54
|176
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:59
|177
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:10
|178
|Cheng Ji China Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:27
|179
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:34
|180
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:43
|181
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:52
|182
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:24:04
|183
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:18
|184
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:28
|185
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:34
|186
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:47
|187
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|188
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:05
|189
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:16
|190
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:22
|191
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:28
|192
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:26:06
|193
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:07
|194
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:05
|195
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:31:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|6
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|43
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|29
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|15
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|16
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|19
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|19
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|22
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|24
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|25
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|14
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|28
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|29
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|31
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|32
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|33
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|34
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|8
|35
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|38
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|40
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|42
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|43
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|50
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|51
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|52
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|55
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|56
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|57
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|58
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|1
|59
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|60
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|62
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|5
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|6
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|9
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|10
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|5
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|9
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:00:29
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|3
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|4
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:39
|7
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|8
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:40
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:54
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:56
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:08
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:11
|13
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:41
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:16
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:22
|16
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:45
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:10
|18
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:07:15
|19
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:53
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:16
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|22
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:08:38
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:52
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:08
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:21
|26
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:34
|27
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:09
|28
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:15
|29
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:40
|30
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:28
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:55
|32
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:02
|33
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:14:14
|34
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:41
|35
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:55
|36
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:13
|37
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:36
|38
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:48
|39
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:02
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:50
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:20:52
|42
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:50
|43
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:23:44
|44
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:27
|45
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:56
|46
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:02
|47
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:08
|48
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:47
|49
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:31:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|13
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|16
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|19
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|25
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|32
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|42:01:56
|2
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:13
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:34
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:54
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:01:41
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:56
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:59
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:25
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:39
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:20
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:33
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:10
|18
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|0:08:07
|19
|IAMCycling
|0:08:17
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:12:43
|21
|FDJ
|0:13:39
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy