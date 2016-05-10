Giro d'Italia stage 4 highlights - Video

Fans wearing pink cheer on the peloton during stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) rode to his fifth career victory at the Giro d'Italia, this time during stage 4 in Praia a Mare. The Italian broke away on the steep slopes of the last climb of the day, with roughly 10 kilometres to go. He held off the chasing pack to win ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo).

An all-day, four-man breakaway that included Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Nicola Boem (Bardiani), Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC) were reeled back in over the third category climb of San Pietro.

Several attacks formed over the last climb of the day but it was Ulissi who cleared the field completely, and held on for the win. Dumoulin, who finished the stage five seconds behind Ulissi, now leads Bob Jungels (Etixx - QuickStep) by 20 seconds in the overall classification, with Ulissi on the same time in third place. Pre-race favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits in sixth at 26 seconds.

