Giro d'Italia: Kluge wins stage 17 for IAM Cycling
Kruijswijk keeps pink
It was meant to be a day for the sprinters but Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) upset the apple cart with victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. Kluge joined a late attack from Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) before soloing clear.
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint in the bunch for second place with Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) taking third. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished safely within the bunch to retain his race lead.
After catching a break of six riders with just over two kilometres to go, the sprinters teams had been lining themselves up for a bunch gallop to the line. Pozatto had other ideas though and the Italian jumped clear as the race passed through the flamme rouge. It appeared that the veteran rider and former Giro d'Italia stage winner had pulled one over on the peloton as he went into the last hundred metres.
Kluge, who is targeting a medal in the omnium in Rio, used all his sprint knowledge from the track to time his run to perfection. The big German rounded Pozzato and had time to take a few more metres on him for his first ever Grand Tour stage win. Just two days after the announcement that his IAM Cycling team are set to close at the end of the season, it will be a huge boost to Kluge.
How it happened
After a relentless day of racing to kick off the final week, the peloton was gifted with a much less challenging day. The 198 kilometres from Molveno to Casano d'Adda featured just one categorised climb and the few sprinters remaining in the race were on the hunt for their first stage victory. They were treated to a beautiful day of sunshine as they rode by the lake in Molveno.
There were attacks right from the off, and with the peloton more than happy to let them go Daniel Oss (BMC), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) and Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff) formed the day's breakaway soon after the flag dropped. All three have been regular attendees in the school of escapees over the past two weeks.
Trek-Segafredo and Lampre-Merida took up the responsibilities at the head of the peloton, allowing the team of the race leader Kruijswijk take a break ahead of the tougher stages later in the week. They gave the three intrepid escapees plenty of room to manoeuvre, allowing them to take as much as six minutes advantage.
The race always appeared under control by these two sprinters' teams, with Dimension Data also pitching in with a view to helping Kristian Sbaragli to a stage win. By the time that the trio hit the only ascent of the day, they had just 3:30 on the peloton. Such was the calm in the peloton, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) had time to swing out of the bunch and high five a few fans along the road, while Alexander Porsev (Katusha) stopped to say high to some members of his fan club.
Oss lead the escapees over the top of the climb but there was little competition for that honour. He seemed a bit more eager when they got to the first of the intermediate sprints with the red jersey still a slim possibility for the Italian. He took out the first with relative ease, but faced a challenge from Zhupa at the second but still managed top honours. Behind, Nizzolo added a few more points to his tally while Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) saved his efforts for the finish line.
As the gap to the escapees dipped under the minute mark, in the final 30 kilometres, three riders decided to strike out and join the leaders. Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha) doubled the size of the breakaway group and managed to slow the pace of the catch. The break was, ultimately, doomed and the six men were brought back with little more than two kilometres to go.
It seemed that would be it and the sprint was inevitable but Pozzato was otherwise inclined and attacked with a kilometre remaining. The line agonisingly close, the Wilier Triestina-Southeast rider was passed by Kluge en-route to his first Grand Tour stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4:31:29
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|20
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|22
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|27
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|38
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|40
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|47
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|62
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|64
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|65
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|66
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|71
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|74
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|82
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|85
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|86
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|87
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|88
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:38
|93
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|94
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|96
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:56
|102
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|109
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|110
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|111
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|115
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|0:01:07
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|119
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|120
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|121
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|122
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:46
|123
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|124
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|126
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:45
|127
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|130
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|134
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|137
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|138
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|141
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|142
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|144
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|147
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|152
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|155
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|156
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|157
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|158
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|159
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|160
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|161
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:28
|162
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:47
|DNS
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|50
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|24
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|16
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|7
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|14
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|17
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|18
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|19
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|20
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2
|21
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|22
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|2
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|2
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|6
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|11
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:34:27
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|13
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|14
|Tinkoff
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|13:34:45
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:35:02
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|FDJ
|13:35:09
|20
|IAM Cycling
|13:35:23
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|13:36:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|51
|pts
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|39
|3
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|25
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|6
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|17
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Team Katusha
|12
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|6
|12
|Tinkoff
|6
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|4
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68:11:39
|2
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:00
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:50
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:34
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:57
|8
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:05
|10
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:11:03
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:21
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:53
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:47
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:13
|15
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:22:14
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:58
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:06
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:11
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:26
|20
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:36
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:28
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:28
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:49
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:35
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:43:06
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:48:58
|27
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:50:22
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:30
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:36
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:21
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:59:42
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:37
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|1:01:44
|34
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:06:21
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:11:54
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:12:15
|37
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:18:58
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:19:06
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:19:41
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:21:23
|41
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:25:27
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:25:55
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:22
|44
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:28:01
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:28:04
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:28:12
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:46
|48
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:36:41
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:38:19
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:44:29
|51
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|1:44:57
|52
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:25
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:51
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:50:00
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:52:42
|56
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:54:10
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:51
|58
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:55:41
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:59:25
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:00:36
|61
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:48
|62
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:24
|63
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:08:00
|64
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:08:46
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:08:52
|66
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|2:09:11
|67
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:13:06
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:13:38
|69
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:14:15
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2:15:41
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:15:43
|72
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:19:54
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:22:13
|74
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:22:19
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:22:28
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:24:15
|77
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:24:24
|78
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:24:31
|79
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:24:40
|80
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:24:50
|81
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:25:26
|82
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27:46
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:27:49
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:30
|85
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:28:32
|86
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:30:43
|87
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:32:12
|88
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|2:32:57
|89
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:33:49
|90
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:33:50
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:34:06
|92
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:35:02
|93
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:36:00
|94
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:37:02
|95
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:37:10
|96
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|2:37:49
|97
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:38:03
|98
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:38:29
|99
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:38:35
|100
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:43
|101
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:38:49
|102
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:19
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:39:54
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:40:31
|105
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|2:41:27
|106
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:43:33
|107
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2:44:19
|108
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:44:44
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:44:48
|110
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:45:42
|111
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:47:56
|112
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:48:06
|113
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|2:48:36
|114
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2:49:17
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:50:26
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:51:15
|117
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:51:34
|118
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:53:52
|119
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:54:05
|120
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:54:37
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:55:45
|122
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:58:43
|123
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:01:19
|124
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:01:47
|125
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|3:02:57
|126
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:03:08
|127
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:03:51
|128
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:05:11
|129
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3:05:46
|130
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|3:05:58
|131
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:07:23
|132
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:08:22
|133
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:09:53
|134
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|3:11:20
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:11:46
|136
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:12:51
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:13:58
|138
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|139
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:14:00
|140
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:14:58
|141
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:15:05
|142
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:15:38
|143
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:16:01
|144
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:16:07
|145
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:18:12
|146
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:19:44
|147
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:21:20
|148
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:22:20
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:22:46
|150
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:22:58
|151
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:23:30
|152
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3:25:22
|153
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:26:20
|154
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:26:45
|155
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:26:50
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:27:27
|157
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:28:45
|158
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|3:29:41
|159
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:39:07
|160
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:43:24
|161
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:44:45
|162
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:48:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|185
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|137
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|102
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|50
|14
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|15
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|44
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|19
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|22
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|36
|23
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing
|32
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|25
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|31
|26
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|28
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|30
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|28
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|27
|33
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|23
|36
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|20
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|41
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|42
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|43
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|44
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|49
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|16
|50
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|51
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|52
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|53
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|14
|54
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|55
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|56
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|57
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|12
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|59
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|60
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|61
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|63
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|64
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|65
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|66
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|68
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|69
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|71
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|8
|72
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|74
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|7
|75
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|77
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|78
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|79
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|81
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|82
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|85
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|3
|86
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|87
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|89
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2
|91
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|92
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|93
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|94
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|95
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|96
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|97
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|72
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|69
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|41
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|13
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|18
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|22
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing
|15
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|28
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|32
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|34
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|35
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|8
|36
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|39
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|6
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|44
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|47
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|3
|48
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|51
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|52
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|54
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|57
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|27
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|24
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|21
|7
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|11
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing
|13
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|13
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|17
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|19
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|20
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|10
|22
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|24
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|27
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|28
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|30
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|31
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|32
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|5
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|35
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|45
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|50
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|51
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|52
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|10
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|20
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|19
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|23
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|27
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing
|11
|28
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|30
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|31
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|34
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|37
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|38
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|41
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|43
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|6
|46
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|49
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|50
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|6
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|53
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|54
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|55
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|56
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|57
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|58
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|59
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|61
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|62
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|65
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|66
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|69
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|71
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|72
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|2
|73
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|75
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|76
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|77
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|79
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68:19:36
|2
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:17
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:38
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:40
|5
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:03:57
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:11:01
|7
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:20:04
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:30:22
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:36:32
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:42:03
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:46:13
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:47:44
|13
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:51
|14
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:54:27
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:06:18
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:57
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:16:43
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:53
|19
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:17:29
|20
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|2:25:00
|21
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:25:53
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:29:13
|23
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|2:29:52
|24
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:30:06
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:38
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:36:47
|27
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:37:45
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:45:55
|29
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:46:40
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:50:46
|31
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:55:11
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
|2:58:01
|33
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:06:01
|34
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:07:01
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:08:04
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:08:10
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:18:23
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:18:53
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:20:48
|40
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:31:10
|41
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:36:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|205:05:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:07:46
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:23
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:54
|5
|Team Sky
|0:39:44
|6
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:06:07
|7
|Team Katusha
|1:06:42
|8
|Tinkoff
|1:10:35
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|1:49:33
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|1:52:26
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:23:53
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|2:33:25
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|2:40:58
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|3:01:24
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|3:16:13
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|3:22:53
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|3:34:04
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:44:15
|19
|IAM Cycling
|4:42:38
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|5:00:07
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:21:38
|22
|FDJ
|8:06:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|381
|pts
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|357
|3
|Movistar Team
|296
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|271
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|268
|6
|Team Katusha
|224
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|206
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|200
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|193
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|181
|11
|Bmc Racing Team
|170
|12
|IAM Cycling
|163
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|138
|14
|Team Sky
|138
|15
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|127
|16
|Tinkoff
|109
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|105
|18
|FDJ
|99
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|95
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|21
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|73
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|45
