It was meant to be a day for the sprinters but Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) upset the apple cart with victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. Kluge joined a late attack from Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) before soloing clear.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint in the bunch for second place with Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) taking third. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished safely within the bunch to retain his race lead.

After catching a break of six riders with just over two kilometres to go, the sprinters teams had been lining themselves up for a bunch gallop to the line. Pozatto had other ideas though and the Italian jumped clear as the race passed through the flamme rouge. It appeared that the veteran rider and former Giro d'Italia stage winner had pulled one over on the peloton as he went into the last hundred metres.

Kluge, who is targeting a medal in the omnium in Rio, used all his sprint knowledge from the track to time his run to perfection. The big German rounded Pozzato and had time to take a few more metres on him for his first ever Grand Tour stage win. Just two days after the announcement that his IAM Cycling team are set to close at the end of the season, it will be a huge boost to Kluge.

How it happened

After a relentless day of racing to kick off the final week, the peloton was gifted with a much less challenging day. The 198 kilometres from Molveno to Casano d'Adda featured just one categorised climb and the few sprinters remaining in the race were on the hunt for their first stage victory. They were treated to a beautiful day of sunshine as they rode by the lake in Molveno.

There were attacks right from the off, and with the peloton more than happy to let them go Daniel Oss (BMC), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) and Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff) formed the day's breakaway soon after the flag dropped. All three have been regular attendees in the school of escapees over the past two weeks.

Trek-Segafredo and Lampre-Merida took up the responsibilities at the head of the peloton, allowing the team of the race leader Kruijswijk take a break ahead of the tougher stages later in the week. They gave the three intrepid escapees plenty of room to manoeuvre, allowing them to take as much as six minutes advantage.

The race always appeared under control by these two sprinters' teams, with Dimension Data also pitching in with a view to helping Kristian Sbaragli to a stage win. By the time that the trio hit the only ascent of the day, they had just 3:30 on the peloton. Such was the calm in the peloton, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) had time to swing out of the bunch and high five a few fans along the road, while Alexander Porsev (Katusha) stopped to say high to some members of his fan club.

Oss lead the escapees over the top of the climb but there was little competition for that honour. He seemed a bit more eager when they got to the first of the intermediate sprints with the red jersey still a slim possibility for the Italian. He took out the first with relative ease, but faced a challenge from Zhupa at the second but still managed top honours. Behind, Nizzolo added a few more points to his tally while Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) saved his efforts for the finish line.

As the gap to the escapees dipped under the minute mark, in the final 30 kilometres, three riders decided to strike out and join the leaders. Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha) doubled the size of the breakaway group and managed to slow the pace of the catch. The break was, ultimately, doomed and the six men were brought back with little more than two kilometres to go.

It seemed that would be it and the sprint was inevitable but Pozzato was otherwise inclined and attacked with a kilometre remaining. The line agonisingly close, the Wilier Triestina-Southeast rider was passed by Kluge en-route to his first Grand Tour stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4:31:29 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 18 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 20 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 27 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 38 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 40 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 47 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 56 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 62 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 63 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 64 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 65 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 66 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 69 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 71 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 74 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 75 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 76 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 81 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 82 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:27 84 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:30 85 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 86 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 87 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 88 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 89 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 92 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:38 93 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 94 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:00:42 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:50 96 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 101 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:56 102 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 109 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 110 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 111 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 113 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 115 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 0:01:07 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:17 119 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:20 120 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 121 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:40 122 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:46 123 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 126 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:45 127 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 128 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 130 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 134 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 137 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 138 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 141 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 142 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 144 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 145 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 147 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 149 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 152 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 154 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 155 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 156 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 157 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 158 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 159 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 160 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 161 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:03:28 162 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:47 DNS Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 50 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 47 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 24 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 16 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 7 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 4 17 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 18 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 19 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 20 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2 21 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1 22 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

KOM - Passo Sant Eusebio, 99.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 2 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Brescia, 120km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 2 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 Calcio, 162km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 6 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 11 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 8 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 6 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 13:34:27 2 Team Katusha 3 Wilier Triestina - Southeast 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Bardiani CSF 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Team Dimension Data 9 Team Sky 10 Movistar Team 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 13 Gazprom - Rusvelo 14 Tinkoff 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Team Giant - Alpecin 13:34:45 17 Trek - Segafredo 13:35:02 18 Lampre - Merida 19 FDJ 13:35:09 20 IAM Cycling 13:35:23 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Orica GreenEdge 13:36:07

Team Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 51 pts 2 Trek - Segafredo 39 3 Team Giant - Alpecin 25 4 Lampre - Merida 19 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 17 6 Wilier Triestina - Southeast 17 7 BMC Racing Team 16 8 Lotto Soudal 15 9 Team Katusha 12 10 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 8 11 Bardiani CSF 6 12 Tinkoff 6 13 Team Dimension Data 4 14 Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 15 FDJ 16 Team Sky 17 Movistar Team 18 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Orica GreenEdge 22 Gazprom - Rusvelo

General Classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68:11:39 2 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:00 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:50 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:05:34 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:57 8 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:53 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:05 10 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:11:03 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:21 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:53 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:20:47 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:13 15 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:22:14 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:58 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:06 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:11 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:26 20 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:36 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:28 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:38:28 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:40:49 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:35 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:43:06 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:48:58 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:50:22 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:50:30 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:36 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:21 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:59:42 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:01:37 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 1:01:44 34 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:06:21 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:11:54 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:12:15 37 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:58 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:19:06 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:19:41 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:21:23 41 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:27 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:25:55 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:22 44 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 1:28:01 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:04 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:28:12 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:46 48 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:36:41 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:38:19 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:44:29 51 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 1:44:57 52 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:46:25 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:51 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:50:00 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:52:42 56 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:54:10 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:54:51 58 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:55:41 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:59:25 60 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:00:36 61 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:00:48 62 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:02:24 63 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:08:00 64 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:08:46 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:08:52 66 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 2:09:11 67 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:06 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:13:38 69 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:14:15 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:15:41 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:15:43 72 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:19:54 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:22:13 74 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:22:19 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:22:28 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:24:15 77 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:24:24 78 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:24:31 79 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:24:40 80 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:24:50 81 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:25:26 82 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:46 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:27:49 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:28:30 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:28:32 86 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:30:43 87 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:32:12 88 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 2:32:57 89 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:33:49 90 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:33:50 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:34:06 92 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:35:02 93 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:36:00 94 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:37:02 95 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:37:10 96 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 2:37:49 97 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:38:03 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:38:29 99 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:38:35 100 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:38:43 101 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:38:49 102 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:39:19 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:39:54 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:40:31 105 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 2:41:27 106 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:43:33 107 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2:44:19 108 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:44:44 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:44:48 110 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:45:42 111 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:47:56 112 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:48:06 113 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 2:48:36 114 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:49:17 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:50:26 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:51:15 117 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:51:34 118 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:53:52 119 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:54:05 120 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:54:37 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:55:45 122 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:58:43 123 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:01:19 124 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:01:47 125 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 3:02:57 126 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:03:08 127 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:03:51 128 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:05:11 129 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3:05:46 130 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 3:05:58 131 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:07:23 132 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:08:22 133 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:09:53 134 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 3:11:20 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:11:46 136 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:12:51 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:13:58 138 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 139 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 3:14:00 140 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:14:58 141 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:15:05 142 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:15:38 143 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:16:01 144 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:16:07 145 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:18:12 146 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 3:19:44 147 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:21:20 148 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:22:20 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3:22:46 150 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:22:58 151 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:23:30 152 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3:25:22 153 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:26:20 154 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3:26:45 155 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:26:50 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:27:27 157 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:28:45 158 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 3:29:41 159 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:39:07 160 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:43:24 161 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:44:45 162 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:33

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 185 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 137 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 102 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 83 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 50 14 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 15 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 44 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 19 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 38 22 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 36 23 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing 32 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 25 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 31 26 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 28 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 30 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 28 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 27 33 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 23 36 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 20 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 41 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 42 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 43 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 44 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 49 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 16 50 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 51 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 52 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 53 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 14 54 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 55 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 56 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 57 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 12 58 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 59 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 60 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 61 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 11 63 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 64 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 65 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 66 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 68 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 69 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 71 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 8 72 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 74 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 7 75 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 76 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 77 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 78 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 79 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 81 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 82 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 83 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 85 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 3 86 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 87 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 89 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2 91 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 92 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 93 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 94 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 95 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 96 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 97 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 72 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 69 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 61 5 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 54 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 50 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 41 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 13 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 23 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 18 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 22 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing 15 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 15 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 14 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 12 28 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 30 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 32 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 34 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 35 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 8 36 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 37 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 6 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 47 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 3 48 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 51 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 52 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 54 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1 57 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 27 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 24 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 21 7 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 11 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing 13 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 13 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 17 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 19 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 20 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 10 22 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 24 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 27 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 28 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 30 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 31 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 32 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 33 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 5 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 35 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 41 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 44 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 45 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 50 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 51 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 52 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 1

Combativity Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 36 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 30 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 20 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 17 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 16 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 14 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 23 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 27 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing 11 28 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 30 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 34 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 37 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 38 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 7 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 41 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 43 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 45 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 6 46 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 49 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 50 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 6 51 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 53 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 54 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 55 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 56 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 57 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 58 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 59 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 61 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 62 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 65 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 66 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 69 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 71 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 72 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 2 73 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 75 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 76 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 77 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 68:19:36 2 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:14:17 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:38 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:53:40 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:03:57 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:11:01 7 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 1:20:04 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:30:22 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:36:32 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:42:03 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:46:13 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:47:44 13 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:52:51 14 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:54:27 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:06:18 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:11:57 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:16:43 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:53 19 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:17:29 20 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 2:25:00 21 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:25:53 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:29:13 23 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 2:29:52 24 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:30:06 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:30:38 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:36:47 27 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:37:45 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:55 29 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:46:40 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:50:46 31 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:55:11 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast 2:58:01 33 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:06:01 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:07:01 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:08:04 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:08:10 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:18:23 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:18:53 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:20:48 40 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:31:10 41 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:36:48

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 205:05:14 2 Movistar Team 0:07:46 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:23 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:24:54 5 Team Sky 0:39:44 6 Etixx - Quick Step 1:06:07 7 Team Katusha 1:06:42 8 Tinkoff 1:10:35 9 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 1:49:33 10 Team Dimension Data 1:52:26 11 Orica GreenEdge 2:23:53 12 Lampre - Merida 2:33:25 13 BMC Racing Team 2:40:58 14 Trek Factory Racing 3:01:24 15 Bardiani CSF 3:16:13 16 Team Giant - Alpecin 3:22:53 17 Lotto Soudal 3:34:04 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:44:15 19 IAM Cycling 4:42:38 20 Wilier Triestina - Southeast 5:00:07 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:21:38 22 FDJ 8:06:51