Giro d'Italia: Kluge wins stage 17 for IAM Cycling

Kruijswijk keeps pink

It was meant to be a day for the sprinters but Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) upset the apple cart with victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. Kluge joined a late attack from Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) before soloing clear.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) won the sprint in the bunch for second place with Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) taking third. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished safely within the bunch to retain his race lead.

After catching a break of six riders with just over two kilometres to go, the sprinters teams had been lining themselves up for a bunch gallop to the line. Pozatto had other ideas though and the Italian jumped clear as the race passed through the flamme rouge. It appeared that the veteran rider and former Giro d'Italia stage winner had pulled one over on the peloton as he went into the last hundred metres.

Kluge, who is targeting a medal in the omnium in Rio, used all his sprint knowledge from the track to time his run to perfection. The big German rounded Pozzato and had time to take a few more metres on him for his first ever Grand Tour stage win. Just two days after the announcement that his IAM Cycling team are set to close at the end of the season, it will be a huge boost to Kluge.

Watch stage 17 video highlights

How it happened

After a relentless day of racing to kick off the final week, the peloton was gifted with a much less challenging day. The 198 kilometres from Molveno to Casano d'Adda featured just one categorised climb and the few sprinters remaining in the race were on the hunt for their first stage victory. They were treated to a beautiful day of sunshine as they rode by the lake in Molveno.

There were attacks right from the off, and with the peloton more than happy to let them go Daniel Oss (BMC), Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) and Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff) formed the day's breakaway soon after the flag dropped. All three have been regular attendees in the school of escapees over the past two weeks.

Trek-Segafredo and Lampre-Merida took up the responsibilities at the head of the peloton, allowing the team of the race leader Kruijswijk take a break ahead of the tougher stages later in the week. They gave the three intrepid escapees plenty of room to manoeuvre, allowing them to take as much as six minutes advantage.

The race always appeared under control by these two sprinters' teams, with Dimension Data also pitching in with a view to helping Kristian Sbaragli to a stage win. By the time that the trio hit the only ascent of the day, they had just 3:30 on the peloton. Such was the calm in the peloton, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) had time to swing out of the bunch and high five a few fans along the road, while Alexander Porsev (Katusha) stopped to say high to some members of his fan club.

Oss lead the escapees over the top of the climb but there was little competition for that honour. He seemed a bit more eager when they got to the first of the intermediate sprints with the red jersey still a slim possibility for the Italian. He took out the first with relative ease, but faced a challenge from Zhupa at the second but still managed top honours. Behind, Nizzolo added a few more points to his tally while Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) saved his efforts for the finish line.

As the gap to the escapees dipped under the minute mark, in the final 30 kilometres, three riders decided to strike out and join the leaders. Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Ignatas Konovalovas (FDJ) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha) doubled the size of the breakaway group and managed to slow the pace of the catch. The break was, ultimately, doomed and the six men were brought back with little more than two kilometres to go.

It seemed that would be it and the sprint was inevitable but Pozzato was otherwise inclined and attacked with a kilometre remaining. The line agonisingly close, the Wilier Triestina-Southeast rider was passed by Kluge en-route to his first Grand Tour stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4:31:29
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
14Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
18Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
20Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
27Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
34Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
38Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
40Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
44Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
47Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
56Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
62Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
63Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
64Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
65Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
66Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
69Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
71Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
74Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
75Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
76Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
81Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
82Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:27
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
85Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
86Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
87Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
88Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
89Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
90Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
91Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
92Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:38
93Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
94Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:00:42
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:50
96Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
101Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:56
102Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
105Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
109Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
110Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
111Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
113Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
115Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina - Southeast0:01:07
116Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:17
119Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:20
120Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
121Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:40
122Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:46
123Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:59
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
126David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:02:45
127Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
128Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
129Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
130Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
134Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
137Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
138Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
139Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
141Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
142Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
144Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
145Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
146Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
147Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
149José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
150Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
151Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
152Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
154Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
155Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
157Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
158Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
159Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast
160Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
161Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:03:28
162Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:47
DNSLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling50pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo47
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin25
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast24
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step21
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team16
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha12
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast7
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data4
17Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
18Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
19Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
20Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2
21Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1
22Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

KOM - Passo Sant Eusebio, 99.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast2
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Brescia, 120km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast2
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1

Intermediate Sprint 2 Calcio, 162km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast6
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast11
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team8
5Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling6
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step13:34:27
2Team Katusha
3Wilier Triestina - Southeast
4Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
5Lotto Soudal
6Bardiani CSF
7BMC Racing Team
8Team Dimension Data
9Team Sky
10Movistar Team
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
13Gazprom - Rusvelo
14Tinkoff
15Astana Pro Team
16Team Giant - Alpecin13:34:45
17Trek - Segafredo13:35:02
18Lampre - Merida
19FDJ13:35:09
20IAM Cycling13:35:23
21Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Orica GreenEdge13:36:07

Team Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling51pts
2Trek - Segafredo39
3Team Giant - Alpecin25
4Lampre - Merida19
5Etixx - Quick-Step17
6Wilier Triestina - Southeast17
7BMC Racing Team16
8Lotto Soudal15
9Team Katusha12
10Cannondale Pro Cycling Team8
11Bardiani CSF6
12Tinkoff6
13Team Dimension Data4
14Nippo - Vini Fantini3
15FDJ
16Team Sky
17Movistar Team
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Astana Pro Team
21Orica GreenEdge
22Gazprom - Rusvelo

General Classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo68:11:39
2Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:00
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:23
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:50
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:05:34
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:57
8Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:08:53
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:05
10Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:11:03
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:11:21
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:53
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:20:47
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:13
15Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:22:14
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:58
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:06
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:11
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:26
20Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:36
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:28
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:38:28
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:40:49
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:35
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:43:06
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:48:58
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:50:22
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:50:30
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:36
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:21
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:59:42
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:01:37
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky1:01:44
34Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:06:21
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:11:54
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:12:15
37Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:58
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:19:06
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:19:41
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:21:23
41Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:25:27
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:25:55
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:22
44Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data1:28:01
45Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:04
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:28:12
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:46
48Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:36:41
49Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:38:19
50Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:44:29
51Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast1:44:57
52Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:46:25
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:51
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:50:00
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:52:42
56Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:54:10
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:54:51
58Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:55:41
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1:59:25
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:00:36
61Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:00:48
62Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:02:24
63Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:08:00
64Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:08:46
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:08:52
66Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team2:09:11
67José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:13:06
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:13:38
69Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:14:15
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2:15:41
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:15:43
72Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:19:54
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:22:13
74Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:22:19
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:22:28
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:24:15
77Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:24:24
78Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:24:31
79Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:24:40
80Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:24:50
81Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:25:26
82Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:27:46
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:27:49
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:28:30
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:28:32
86Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:30:43
87Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:32:12
88Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast2:32:57
89Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:33:49
90Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:33:50
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:34:06
92Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:35:02
93Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:36:00
94Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:37:02
95Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:37:10
96Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast2:37:49
97Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:38:03
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:38:29
99Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:38:35
100Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:38:43
101Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:38:49
102Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:39:19
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:39:54
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:40:31
105Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast2:41:27
106Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:43:33
107Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2:44:19
108Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:44:44
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:44:48
110Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:45:42
111Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:47:56
112Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:48:06
113Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina - Southeast2:48:36
114Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:49:17
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:50:26
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:51:15
117Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2:51:34
118Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:53:52
119Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:54:05
120Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:54:37
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:55:45
122Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:58:43
123Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:01:19
124Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:01:47
125Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina - Southeast3:02:57
126Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:03:08
127Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:03:51
128Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:05:11
129Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3:05:46
130Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast3:05:58
131Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:07:23
132Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:08:22
133Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha3:09:53
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ3:11:20
135Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:11:46
136Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:12:51
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:13:58
138Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
139Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge3:14:00
140Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3:14:58
141Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:15:05
142Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:15:38
143Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:16:01
144Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:16:07
145Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:18:12
146Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data3:19:44
147Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3:21:20
148Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:22:20
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3:22:46
150Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:22:58
151Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:23:30
152Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3:25:22
153Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:26:20
154Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3:26:45
155Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:26:50
156Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:27:27
157Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:28:45
158Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ3:29:41
159Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:39:07
160Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin3:43:24
161Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:44:45
162Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3:48:33

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo185pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida137
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team123
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step107
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida102
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team83
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo83
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo76
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha62
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step61
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha51
13Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling50
14Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF47
15Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data44
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
19Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo39
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge38
22Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast36
23Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing32
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin32
25Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast31
26Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
28Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin28
30Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team28
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal27
33Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling23
36Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team20
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
41Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
42Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
43Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
44Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
49Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida16
50Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15
51Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
52Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
53Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast14
54Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
55Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
56Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
57Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data12
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
59Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
60Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
61Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky11
63Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
64Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
65Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
66Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling9
68Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
69Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
71Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast8
72Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
74Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast7
75Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
77Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
78Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
79Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
80Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
81Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
82Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
83Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
85Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ3
86Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
87Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
89Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2
91Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
92Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
93Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
95Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
96Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
97Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini134pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling72
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team69
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team61
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky54
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky50
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo41
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data36
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
13Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge23
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin21
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha18
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
18Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
22Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing15
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge14
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida13
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky12
28Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
32Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
34Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
35Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast8
36Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
37Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
39Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast6
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
46Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
47Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast3
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
51Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
52Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
54Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1
57Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team63pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo43
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida27
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast24
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal21
7Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
11Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing13
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
13Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
17Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
19Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
20Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team10
22Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
24Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
27David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
28Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
30Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
31Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
32Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast5
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
35Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
44Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
45Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step1
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
48Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
50Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
51Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
52Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast1

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team37pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo36
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida30
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step29
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team26
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast20
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo18
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling17
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida17
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky16
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal14
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky13
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
23Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step12
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
27Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing11
28Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha11
30Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
34Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
37Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
38Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge7
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
41Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
43Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
45Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling6
46Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
49Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
50Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast6
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha6
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
53Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
54Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
55Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
56Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
57Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
58Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
59Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
61Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
62Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
65Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
66Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
69Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
71Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
72Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast2
73Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
75Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
76Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
77Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
78Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step68:19:36
2Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:14:17
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:38
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:53:40
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:03:57
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:11:01
7Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data1:20:04
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:30:22
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:36:32
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:42:03
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:46:13
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:47:44
13Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:52:51
14Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:54:27
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:06:18
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:11:57
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:16:43
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:16:53
19Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:17:29
20Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast2:25:00
21Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:25:53
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:29:13
23Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Trestina - Southeast2:29:52
24Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:30:06
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:30:38
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:36:47
27Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:37:45
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:55
29Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:46:40
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:50:46
31Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:55:11
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina - Southeast2:58:01
33Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:06:01
34Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3:07:01
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:08:04
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:08:10
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:18:23
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:18:53
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:20:48
40Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:31:10
41Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:36:48

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team205:05:14
2Movistar Team0:07:46
3AG2R La Mondiale0:23:23
4Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:24:54
5Team Sky0:39:44
6Etixx - Quick Step1:06:07
7Team Katusha1:06:42
8Tinkoff1:10:35
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo1:49:33
10Team Dimension Data1:52:26
11Orica GreenEdge2:23:53
12Lampre - Merida2:33:25
13BMC Racing Team2:40:58
14Trek Factory Racing3:01:24
15Bardiani CSF3:16:13
16Team Giant - Alpecin3:22:53
17Lotto Soudal3:34:04
18Gazprom-Rusvelo3:44:15
19IAM Cycling4:42:38
20Wilier Triestina - Southeast5:00:07
21Nippo - Vini Fantini5:21:38
22FDJ8:06:51

Team Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo381pts
2Etixx - Quick-Step357
3Movistar Team296
4Lampre - Merida271
5Lotto Soudal268
6Team Katusha224
7Team Giant - Alpecin206
8Trek - Segafredo200
9Orica GreenEdge193
10Bardiani CSF181
11Bmc Racing Team170
12IAM Cycling163
13Astana Pro Team138
14Team Sky138
15Gazprom - Rusvelo127
16Tinkoff109
17Cannondale Pro Cycling Team105
18FDJ99
19Team Dimension Data95
20AG2R La Mondiale93
21Wilier Triestina - Southeast73
22Nippo - Vini Fantini45

