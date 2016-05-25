Nizzolo vents his anger but keeps smiling after missing out again in Giro d'Italia sprint

Image 1 of 6 Giacomo Nizzolo voices his frustration at being second yet again at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek - Segafredo) wins the field sprint for second during the Giro's stage 17. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) on the stage 3 podium in Croatia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) at the team car. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Giacomo Nizzolo took the bunch sprint for fourth place in stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) took his ninth second place in Giro d'Italia sprints in Cassano d’Adda and understandably let out an angry burst of vitriol in defeat.

The Italian has often been beaten in sprints but this time victory slipped his grasp after first Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina) and then eventual winner Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) attacked to catch the peloton by surprise. Pozzato faded and was caught by the peloton but Nizzolo could only sprint in for second place as Kluge celebrated with an arm in the air.

"I can't deny I let out my anger after the finish line. When you do a good sprint like I did but still finish second, with just a lone attacker ahead of you, it's normal and understandable not to be happy," Nizzolo explained.

The result was Nizzolo's 13th podium finish at the Giro without ever having won. He has been second nine times and has finished third four times. Only Pietro Rimoldi in the 1930s has more podiums with out a win, finishing second five times and third another nine.





The Tuscan fought for points at the intermediate sprint and has a chance of scoring points on Thursday's stage to Pinerolo that includes a tough climb in the finale. If Ulissi wins the stage and scores 50 points, he will take the lead in the points competition by just points. Nizzolo will then have to survive the two big mountain stages in the Alps in the hope of taking enough points in Turin to take back the jersey.





