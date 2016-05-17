Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ciccone wins stage 10

Jungels moves into the maglia rosa

Image 1 of 35

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

Team Sky helps Mikel Landa before he abandoned

Team Sky helps Mikel Landa before he abandoned
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates with teammate Bob Jungels

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates with teammate Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) hit the line

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) hit the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) is riding his first Giro

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) is riding his first Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 35

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa
Image 13 of 35

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa
Image 14 of 35

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa
Image 15 of 35

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa
Image 16 of 35

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Tim Wellens in the blue mountains jersey

Tim Wellens in the blue mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Bob Jungels of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 20 of 35

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 21 of 35

Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali of Astana Pro team is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali of Astana Pro team is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 22 of 35

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 23 of 35

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa (C) of team Sky boards the team's car during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa (C) of team Sky boards the team's car during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 24 of 35

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla (R) and Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Quick Step team compete during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla (R) and Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Quick Step team compete during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 25 of 35

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa speaks with his sport director Italian Dario David Ciono prior to abandon during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa speaks with his sport director Italian Dario David Ciono prior to abandon during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 26 of 35

Team Ettix-Quick Step (R) leads the peloton during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Team Ettix-Quick Step (R) leads the peloton during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 27 of 35

Mikel Landa climbs off on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Landa climbs off on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Mountains classification leader Tim Wellens

Mountains classification leader Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

Mikel Landa abandons the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Landa abandons the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

A forlorn looking Mikel Landa

A forlorn looking Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Team Sky tries to pace Mikel Landa back to the peloton

Team Sky tries to pace Mikel Landa back to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Mikel Landa is dropped

Mikel Landa is dropped
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Caleb Ewan gets into his aero position

Caleb Ewan gets into his aero position
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Race leader Gianluca Brambilla

Race leader Gianluca Brambilla
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Italian neo-pro Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) took victory on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia – his debut Grand Tour – on a day that saw Mikel Landa (Team Sky) abandon and the maglia rosa pass from Gianluca Brambilla to his Etixx-QuickStep teammate Bob Jungels.

Ciccone, 21, joined the breakaway after the two early third-category climbs and formed part of a leading trio on the late first-category Pian del Falco, before going clear on the technical descent and holding his lead up the final third-category climb to the line in Sestola.

Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff) came home second, 42 seconds down, followed by Darwin Atapuma (BMC) a further 40 seconds later, both having been part of the day's break.

Crossing the line, Bardiani-CSF's director stuck his head out of the team car and waved his arms in the air in delight at the team's first win of this Giro, with Ciccone soaking up the magnitude of his achievement.

"Today is the best day of my life," he said. "The emotions are massive. It's a feeling I can't describe – I don't have the words. I would like to thank everyone in my team on what is a really huge day.

"Why not? he replied when asked if he'd hunt for another victory. "We will all try again. We are here for stage wins and we won't be happy with just one win. We won't rest on our laurels; we'll continue to fight."

Amador attacks, Brambilla sacrifices

Brambilla may have lost his pink jersey, but this was a tale of sacrifice. With Andrey Amador (Movistar) going on the rampage, the Italian gave his all to make sure the race lead stayed in-house.

Brambilla was dropped as Astana set a searing pace on the Pian del Falco but he hurtled down the technical descent to regain contact with the vastly reduced group of favourites ahead of the final climb. Amador – third on GC at 26 seconds at the start of the day – had punched clear over the top of the climb and opened up a surprisingly big gap on the descent.

Onto the 7.5km drag to the line, Brambilla immediately hit the front and it became clear that he wasn't going to simply try to hang on to his lead, but rather work for Jungels, who was second overall and just a second behind.

The final climb became a battle between Brambilla and Amador, who caught many of the remnants of the day's break, including a helpful ally in teammate Giovanni Visconti. The gap, however, was diminishing all the time and there was just a second in it as Jungels crossed the line with the group of favourites.

"It's unbelievable," Jungels said of his teammate's sacrifice. "Cycling hasn't seen this many times – this was very special.

"It shows the spirit of this team. We are a great group of friends. Two days ago I was happy for him that he kept the jersey in the time trial and now he worked for me and he's happy I've got it. It's an amazing team."

The 23-year-old now leads the race by 26 seconds from Amador, with fellow Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde moving up to third after a slight split in the closing metres saw him gain four seconds on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had both started the day ahead of the Spaniard.

Landa abandons

There was action among the GC contenders late on, but perhaps the most significant moment came during the early phases, as Mikel Landa was forced to end his Giro after less than 70km.

The Spaniard had been struggling with illness overnight, suspected to be viral gastroenteritis, and though his team thought he'd be fit enough to get through the stage, it soon became clear he was in real trouble.

Dropped on the first third-category Passo della Collina, 20-odd kilometres in, Landa's deficit grew out to over six minutes as teammates dropped back in a fruitless attempt to regain contact with the peloton. He climbed off his bike and into the team car ahead of the second climb of the day of Pietracolora at kilometre 67.

Giovanni Visconti was the first breakaway hopeful to make a move stick, going clear just shy of the top of the first climb and he was soon joined by Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-Merida).

Damiano Cungeo (Nippo Vini Fantini), aiming to regain the blue mountain jersey from Tim Wellens, sparked a chase move on the second climb, but was reeled in as several other riders rolled the dice. Visconti again took maximum KOM points before a proper chase group formed on the descent.

Cunego was in it, as were Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Nate Brown (Cannondale), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Egor Sillin (Katusha), Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff), Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Segafredo) and are 1:56 behind as they head towards the feed zone.

It was a long chase of well over 50km and but one-by-one the three leaders dropped away and a hefty lead group of 13 was formed with a gap of around five minutes.

It was Priedler who made the first attack, going clear at the second intermediate sprint point with 40km remaining and quickly opening up a substantial advantage. After that, the breakaway broke to pieces as they began the to climb the 16-kilometre Pian del Falco.

The Bardiani duo of Ciccone and Stefano Pirazzi forged clear with Cungeo, catching Priedler and dropping Atapuma. While the two men in green tried to decide who was going to be the chosen card for the stage win, Cunego stole away towards the top of the climb to regain his KOM jersey.

Meanwhile, after Etixx had tapped it out in the bunch on the climb, Astana hit the front in numbers and really upped the pace, causing many, including Tom Dumoulin, to be dropped. Brambilla hung on for dear life but was distanced 2km shy of the summit.

Ciccone was the most adept on the technical descent and he had a sizeable lead once he started climbing again, by which time it emerged that his closest threat was Rovny at over half a minute. The Italian refused to weaken, setting up a spectacular stage win, while a couple of minutes down the mountain the GC battle was in full swing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:44:32
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:42
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
4Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:53
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:04
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:10
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:11
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:15
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:20
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
22Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:02:24
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:26
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:57
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:08
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:27
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:04:29
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:46
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:37
47Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:07:09
49Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
50David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:28
51Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:02
52Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:33
53Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:07
59José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
60Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:00
62Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
68Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
70Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:15:51
73Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:17:02
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
75Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
77Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
78Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:35
79Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
80Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:52
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:23:20
83Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
84Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
85Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
88Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:23:32
95Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:27:33
96Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
97Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
99Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
100Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
101Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
102Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
103Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
105Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
112Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
114Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
117Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
119Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
120Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
121André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
122Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
125Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
129Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
130Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
131Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
133Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
134Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
135Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
136Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
139Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
140Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
141Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
143Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
144Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
145Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
147Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
148Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
149Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
150Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:11
152Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:28
153Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:37
154Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
156Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:41
157Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:22
158Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:37:35
159Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
160Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
161Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
162Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
163Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
164Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
165Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
167Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
168Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
169Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
170Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
171David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
172Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
173Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
174Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
175Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
176Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
177Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
178Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
179Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
180Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
181Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
182Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
183Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNSAleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF15pts
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team9
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin8
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida8
7Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge2
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
14Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
15Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 1 - Passo della Collina, 37km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team7pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 2 - Pietracolora, 75km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team7pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida2
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountain 3 - Pian del Falco, 203km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini35pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
4Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team9
5Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team4
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 4 - Sestola, 219km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF7pts
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
4Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Pavullo nel Frignano, 146km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida10pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Lama Mocagno, 178km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin10pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
4Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF13pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida6
6Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin5
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team4
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
11Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
13Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team117pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida106
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF87
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin24
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF5

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff Team17:19:41
2Movistar Team0:00:27
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:29
4Astana Pro Team0:00:57
5AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:06
7Team Katusha0:05:08
8Lampre - Merida0:07:48
9Team Sky0:12:17
10Trek-Segafredo0:12:48
11Dimension Data0:15:41
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:16
13Bardiani CSF0:19:35
14Orica-GreenEdge0:20:20
15BMC Racing Team0:20:44
16Lotto Soudal0:20:52
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:52
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:41
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:51:05
20IAM Cycling0:53:30
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:57:48
22FDJ1:46:40

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step40:19:52
2Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:26
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:11
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:44
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:08
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:26
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:53
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:55
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:10
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:04:16
17Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:42
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:32
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:53
21Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:01
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:04
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:09
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:16
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:40
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:09:00
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:03
28Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:10:53
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:42
30Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:57
31Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:34
32Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:38
33David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:44
34Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:21
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:25
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:14:53
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:31
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:16
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:18:45
40Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:21
41Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:26:26
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:56
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:27:01
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:50
45Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:01
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:32
47Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:30:04
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:32
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:50
50Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:51
51Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:56
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:03
53Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:33:56
54Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:09
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:18
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:55
57Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:35:58
58Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:38:32
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:40:25
60Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:23
61Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:49
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:22
63Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:44:38
64Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:45:40
65Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:45:44
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:07
67Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:58
68Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:59
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:47:17
70Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:48:05
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:49:07
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:51:29
73Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:43
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:08
75Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:53:22
76Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:46
77Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:11
78Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:36
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:55:53
80Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:56:20
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:57:01
82Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:57:09
83Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:06
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:24
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:05
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:59:32
87José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:26
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:00:28
89Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:30
90Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:00:38
91Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:00
92Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:01:14
93Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:01:20
94Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:22
95Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:02:06
96Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:02:20
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:03:15
98Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:03:31
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:04:12
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:04:17
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:04:36
102Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:05:00
103Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team1:05:17
104Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:37
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:05:41
106Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:06:04
107Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:06:14
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:06:28
109Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:06:37
110André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:07:03
111David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:08:53
112Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:09:19
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:09:29
114Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:10:11
115Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling1:10:20
116Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:10:24
117Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
118Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:10:58
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:11:01
120Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:11:57
121Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:12:07
122Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:12:19
123Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:12:55
124Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:13:16
125Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:22
126Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:13:43
127Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:13:47
128Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:56
129Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:14:21
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:14:27
131Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1:15:34
132Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:16:05
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:16:18
134Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:37
135Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:16:43
136Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1:16:55
137Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:17:16
138Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1:17:45
139Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:17:50
140Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:18:16
141Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:40
142Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:19:13
143Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:19:19
144Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:32
145Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:20:39
146Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:20:47
147Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:22:10
148Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ1:22:13
149Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1:23:13
150Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1:24:24
151Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:25:24
152Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:25:28
153Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:25:49
154Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:25:57
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:26:02
156Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:27:32
157Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:27:37
158Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:28:17
159Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1:29:11
160Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:29:30
161Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:29:40
162Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:30:10
163Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:30:11
164Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:30:32
165Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:47
166Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:30:54
167Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:31:53
168Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:32:21
169Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:34:02
170Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:34:27
171Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:35:19
172Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ1:39:05
173Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:39:11
174Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:39:14
175Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:39:55
176Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:40:21
177Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:40:30
178Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:42:52
179Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:47:41
180Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1:51:31
181Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:51:41
182Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:53:16
183Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:56:35

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step40:19:52
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:32
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:01
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:57
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:21
6Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:56
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:50
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:30:04
9Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:51
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:09
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:23
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:49
13Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:59
14Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:48:05
15Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:43
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:11
17Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:57:09
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:24
19Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:00:38
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:00
21Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:22
22Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:02:20
23Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:03:31
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team1:05:17
25Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:37
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:09:19
27Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:10:11
28Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:10:24
29Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:10:58
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:12:55
31Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:13:16
32Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:13:47
33Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:16:43
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:17:50
35Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:32
36Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:20:47
37Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:25:49
38Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:27:37
39Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:28:17
40Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:30:54
41Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:34:02
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:34:27
43Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:35:19
44Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:39:11
45Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:39:14
46Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:39:55
47Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:53:16

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal119pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ91
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo82
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo78
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida56
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF47
9Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge39
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha36
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
18Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team32
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team30
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step27
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha27
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
25Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team22
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast21
29Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling21
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin19
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
35Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling18
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
38Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge15
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
45Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
46Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
50Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
51Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
52Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
53Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
55Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team9
57Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
58Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida8
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
60Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data7
63Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
66Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
67Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
68Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
69Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
70Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
71Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
72Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
73Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
74Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
75Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
76Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
77Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
78Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
79Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3
80Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
82David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
83Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
84Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
86Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
87Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
88Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
89Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
90Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
91Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
92Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini56pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
7Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
8Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
14Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
16Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
19Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
28Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida2
32Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge1
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
38Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
39Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
40Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
6Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
7Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
9Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida11
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin10
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
14Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
22Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
27Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
29Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
32Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
33Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
34Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
36Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
37Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
38Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
39Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
40Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
41Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
6Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
13Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
19Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
21Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
24Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
25Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling7
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida6
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
29Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
31Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin5
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
41Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
42Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
43Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
44Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step4
46Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
49Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team4
50Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
51Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
53Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
55Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
56Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
57Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
61Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
62Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
64Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
65Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2
66Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
69Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
70Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
72Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini368pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo348
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF225
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data188
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team186
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team179
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
10Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida138
12Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team138
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF135
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
15Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast129
16Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast127
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling127
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team117
19Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida117
20Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling117
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida116
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal69
24Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal47
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin30
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team21
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale21
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
33Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
34Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
35Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
36Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
39David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
40Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
42Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team121:03:59
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
3Astana Pro Team0:01:54
4AG2R La Mondiale0:06:37
5Team Katusha0:07:06
6Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:43
7Tinkoff Team0:08:36
8Team Sky0:18:09
9Dimension Data0:26:35
10Lampre - Merida0:30:15
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:31
12Orica-GreenEdge0:40:49
13Trek-Segafredo0:40:55
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:41:55
15Bardiani CSF0:49:53
16Lotto Soudal1:01:08
17BMC Racing Team1:08:04
18Gazprom-Rusvelo1:31:11
19IAM Cycling1:54:39
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:59:02
21Nippo - Vini Fantini2:18:46
22FDJ3:33:02

 

