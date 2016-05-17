Image 1 of 35 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Team Sky helps Mikel Landa before he abandoned (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates with teammate Bob Jungels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) hit the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) is riding his first Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa Image 13 of 35 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa Image 14 of 35 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa Image 15 of 35 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa Image 16 of 35 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Tim Wellens in the blue mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Bob Jungels of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 20 of 35 Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 21 of 35 Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali of Astana Pro team is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 22 of 35 Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step is pictured before the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 23 of 35 Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa (C) of team Sky boards the team's car during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 24 of 35 Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla (R) and Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Quick Step team compete during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 25 of 35 Spanish cyclist Mikel Landa speaks with his sport director Italian Dario David Ciono prior to abandon during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 26 of 35 Team Ettix-Quick Step (R) leads the peloton during the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 27 of 35 Mikel Landa climbs off on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Mountains classification leader Tim Wellens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Mikel Landa abandons the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 A forlorn looking Mikel Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Team Sky tries to pace Mikel Landa back to the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Mikel Landa is dropped (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Caleb Ewan gets into his aero position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Race leader Gianluca Brambilla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Italian neo-pro Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) took victory on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia – his debut Grand Tour – on a day that saw Mikel Landa (Team Sky) abandon and the maglia rosa pass from Gianluca Brambilla to his Etixx-QuickStep teammate Bob Jungels.

Ciccone, 21, joined the breakaway after the two early third-category climbs and formed part of a leading trio on the late first-category Pian del Falco, before going clear on the technical descent and holding his lead up the final third-category climb to the line in Sestola.

Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff) came home second, 42 seconds down, followed by Darwin Atapuma (BMC) a further 40 seconds later, both having been part of the day's break.

Crossing the line, Bardiani-CSF's director stuck his head out of the team car and waved his arms in the air in delight at the team's first win of this Giro, with Ciccone soaking up the magnitude of his achievement.

"Today is the best day of my life," he said. "The emotions are massive. It's a feeling I can't describe – I don't have the words. I would like to thank everyone in my team on what is a really huge day.

"Why not? he replied when asked if he'd hunt for another victory. "We will all try again. We are here for stage wins and we won't be happy with just one win. We won't rest on our laurels; we'll continue to fight."

Amador attacks, Brambilla sacrifices

Brambilla may have lost his pink jersey, but this was a tale of sacrifice. With Andrey Amador (Movistar) going on the rampage, the Italian gave his all to make sure the race lead stayed in-house.

Brambilla was dropped as Astana set a searing pace on the Pian del Falco but he hurtled down the technical descent to regain contact with the vastly reduced group of favourites ahead of the final climb. Amador – third on GC at 26 seconds at the start of the day – had punched clear over the top of the climb and opened up a surprisingly big gap on the descent.

Onto the 7.5km drag to the line, Brambilla immediately hit the front and it became clear that he wasn't going to simply try to hang on to his lead, but rather work for Jungels, who was second overall and just a second behind.

The final climb became a battle between Brambilla and Amador, who caught many of the remnants of the day's break, including a helpful ally in teammate Giovanni Visconti. The gap, however, was diminishing all the time and there was just a second in it as Jungels crossed the line with the group of favourites.

"It's unbelievable," Jungels said of his teammate's sacrifice. "Cycling hasn't seen this many times – this was very special.

"It shows the spirit of this team. We are a great group of friends. Two days ago I was happy for him that he kept the jersey in the time trial and now he worked for me and he's happy I've got it. It's an amazing team."

The 23-year-old now leads the race by 26 seconds from Amador, with fellow Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde moving up to third after a slight split in the closing metres saw him gain four seconds on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had both started the day ahead of the Spaniard.

Landa abandons

There was action among the GC contenders late on, but perhaps the most significant moment came during the early phases, as Mikel Landa was forced to end his Giro after less than 70km.

The Spaniard had been struggling with illness overnight, suspected to be viral gastroenteritis, and though his team thought he'd be fit enough to get through the stage, it soon became clear he was in real trouble.

Dropped on the first third-category Passo della Collina, 20-odd kilometres in, Landa's deficit grew out to over six minutes as teammates dropped back in a fruitless attempt to regain contact with the peloton. He climbed off his bike and into the team car ahead of the second climb of the day of Pietracolora at kilometre 67.

Giovanni Visconti was the first breakaway hopeful to make a move stick, going clear just shy of the top of the first climb and he was soon joined by Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-Merida).

Damiano Cungeo (Nippo Vini Fantini), aiming to regain the blue mountain jersey from Tim Wellens, sparked a chase move on the second climb, but was reeled in as several other riders rolled the dice. Visconti again took maximum KOM points before a proper chase group formed on the descent.

Cunego was in it, as were Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Nate Brown (Cannondale), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Egor Sillin (Katusha), Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff), Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Segafredo) and are 1:56 behind as they head towards the feed zone.

It was a long chase of well over 50km and but one-by-one the three leaders dropped away and a hefty lead group of 13 was formed with a gap of around five minutes.

It was Priedler who made the first attack, going clear at the second intermediate sprint point with 40km remaining and quickly opening up a substantial advantage. After that, the breakaway broke to pieces as they began the to climb the 16-kilometre Pian del Falco.

The Bardiani duo of Ciccone and Stefano Pirazzi forged clear with Cungeo, catching Priedler and dropping Atapuma. While the two men in green tried to decide who was going to be the chosen card for the stage win, Cunego stole away towards the top of the climb to regain his KOM jersey.

Meanwhile, after Etixx had tapped it out in the bunch on the climb, Astana hit the front in numbers and really upped the pace, causing many, including Tom Dumoulin, to be dropped. Brambilla hung on for dear life but was distanced 2km shy of the summit.

Ciccone was the most adept on the technical descent and he had a sizeable lead once he started climbing again, by which time it emerged that his closest threat was Rovny at over half a minute. The Italian refused to weaken, setting up a spectacular stage win, while a couple of minutes down the mountain the GC battle was in full swing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5:44:32 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:42 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:53 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:04 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:10 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:11 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:15 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 19 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:20 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 22 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:02:24 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:26 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:57 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:27 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:29 34 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 42 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:46 46 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:37 47 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:07:09 49 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:28 51 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:02 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:33 53 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:07 59 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:00 62 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 68 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 70 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:15:51 73 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:17:02 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 75 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 77 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:35 79 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 80 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:52 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:23:20 83 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 85 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 88 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 89 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 91 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:23:32 95 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:27:33 96 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 97 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 99 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 100 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 101 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 102 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 103 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 105 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 107 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 112 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 117 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 119 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 120 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 121 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 122 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 125 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 129 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 130 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 134 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 136 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 139 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 140 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 141 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 143 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 144 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 145 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 146 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 147 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 148 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 149 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 150 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:11 152 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:28 153 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:37 154 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 156 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:41 157 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:22 158 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:37:35 159 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 160 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 161 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 162 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 163 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 167 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 168 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 169 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 170 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 171 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 172 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 173 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 174 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 175 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 176 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 177 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 178 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 179 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 180 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 181 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 182 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 183 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ DNS Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo DNF Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 pts 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 8 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 2 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 15 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 1 - Passo della Collina, 37km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 2 - Pietracolora, 75km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 2 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountain 3 - Pian del Falco, 203km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 35 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 4 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 9 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 4 - Sestola, 219km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 pts 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Pavullo nel Frignano, 146km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 10 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Lama Mocagno, 178km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 6 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 11 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 13 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 117 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 106 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff Team 17:19:41 2 Movistar Team 0:00:27 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:29 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:06 7 Team Katusha 0:05:08 8 Lampre - Merida 0:07:48 9 Team Sky 0:12:17 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:12:48 11 Dimension Data 0:15:41 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:16 13 Bardiani CSF 0:19:35 14 Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:20 15 BMC Racing Team 0:20:44 16 Lotto Soudal 0:20:52 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:52 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:41 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:51:05 20 IAM Cycling 0:53:30 21 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:57:48 22 FDJ 1:46:40

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 40:19:52 2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:26 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:11 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:44 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:08 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:26 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:53 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:55 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:39 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:10 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:04:16 17 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:42 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:32 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:53 21 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:01 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:04 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:09 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:16 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:40 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:09:00 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:03 28 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:10:53 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:42 30 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:57 31 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:34 32 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:38 33 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:44 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:21 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:25 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:14:53 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:31 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:16 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:18:45 40 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:21 41 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:26:26 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:56 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:27:01 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:50 45 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:01 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:32 47 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:30:04 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:32 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:50 50 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:51 51 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:56 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:03 53 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:33:56 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:09 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:18 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:55 57 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:58 58 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:38:32 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:40:25 60 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:23 61 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:49 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:22 63 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:44:38 64 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:45:40 65 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:45:44 66 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:07 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:58 68 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:59 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:17 70 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:48:05 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:49:07 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:51:29 73 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:43 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:08 75 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:53:22 76 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:46 77 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:11 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:36 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:55:53 80 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:56:20 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:57:01 82 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:57:09 83 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:06 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:24 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:59:05 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:59:32 87 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:26 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:00:28 89 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:00:30 90 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:00:38 91 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:00 92 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:01:14 93 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:01:20 94 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:22 95 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:02:06 96 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:02:20 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:03:15 98 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:03:31 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:04:12 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:04:17 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:36 102 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:00 103 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 1:05:17 104 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:37 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:05:41 106 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:06:04 107 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:06:14 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:06:28 109 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:06:37 110 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:07:03 111 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:08:53 112 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:09:19 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:09:29 114 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:10:11 115 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:10:20 116 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:10:24 117 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:10:58 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:11:01 120 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:11:57 121 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:12:07 122 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:12:19 123 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:12:55 124 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:13:16 125 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:22 126 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:13:43 127 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:13:47 128 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:56 129 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:14:21 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:14:27 131 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:15:34 132 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:16:05 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:16:18 134 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:37 135 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:16:43 136 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1:16:55 137 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:17:16 138 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:17:45 139 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:17:50 140 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:18:16 141 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:40 142 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:19:13 143 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:19:19 144 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:32 145 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:39 146 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:20:47 147 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:22:10 148 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 1:22:13 149 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1:23:13 150 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1:24:24 151 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:25:24 152 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1:25:28 153 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:25:49 154 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:25:57 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:26:02 156 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:27:32 157 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:27:37 158 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:28:17 159 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:29:11 160 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:29:30 161 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:29:40 162 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:30:10 163 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:30:11 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:30:32 165 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:47 166 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:30:54 167 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:31:53 168 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:32:21 169 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:34:02 170 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:34:27 171 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:35:19 172 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 1:39:05 173 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:39:11 174 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:39:14 175 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:39:55 176 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:40:21 177 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:40:30 178 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:42:52 179 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:47:41 180 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1:51:31 181 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:51:41 182 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:53:16 183 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:56:35

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 40:19:52 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:32 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:01 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:57 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:21 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:56 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:50 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:30:04 9 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:51 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:09 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:23 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:49 13 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:59 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:48:05 15 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:43 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:11 17 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:57:09 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:24 19 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:00:38 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:00 21 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:22 22 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:02:20 23 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:03:31 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 1:05:17 25 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:37 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:09:19 27 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:10:11 28 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:10:24 29 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:10:58 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:12:55 31 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:13:16 32 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:13:47 33 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:16:43 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:17:50 35 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:32 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:20:47 37 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:25:49 38 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:27:37 39 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:28:17 40 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:30:54 41 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:34:02 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:34:27 43 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:35:19 44 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:39:11 45 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:39:14 46 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:39:55 47 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:53:16

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 91 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 78 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 56 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 9 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 18 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 27 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 25 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 22 27 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 29 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 30 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 21 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 35 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 36 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 38 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 15 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 45 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 46 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 50 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 51 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 52 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 53 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 55 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 9 57 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 8 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 60 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 63 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 66 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 67 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 68 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 69 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 70 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 71 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 72 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 73 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 74 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 75 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 76 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 77 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 78 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 79 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 80 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 82 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 83 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 84 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 86 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 87 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 88 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 89 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 90 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 91 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 92 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 7 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 8 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 15 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 14 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 2 32 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 1 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 39 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 40 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 6 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 7 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 9 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 10 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 11 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 14 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 22 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 28 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 29 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 32 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 33 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 34 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 36 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 37 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 38 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 40 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 41 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 6 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 13 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 19 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 21 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 25 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 6 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 29 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 31 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 41 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 42 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 43 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 44 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 46 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 49 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 50 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 51 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 52 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 53 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 55 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 56 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 57 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 58 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 60 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 61 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 62 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 64 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 65 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 66 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 69 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 70 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 72 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 73 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 368 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 348 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 225 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 188 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 186 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 179 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 10 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 138 12 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 138 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 15 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 129 16 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 127 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 127 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 117 19 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 117 20 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 117 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 116 22 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 24 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 47 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 29 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 21 30 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 21 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 33 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 34 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 35 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 37 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 39 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 40 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 42 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5