Giro d'Italia: Ciccone wins stage 10
Jungels moves into the maglia rosa
Italian neo-pro Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) took victory on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia – his debut Grand Tour – on a day that saw Mikel Landa (Team Sky) abandon and the maglia rosa pass from Gianluca Brambilla to his Etixx-QuickStep teammate Bob Jungels.
Related Articles
Brambilla's sacrifice helps Jungels into pink jersey at Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia: Greipel hoping for more sprint success in Asolo and Bibione
Sky teammates were not told of Landa's illness, says Boswell
Neo-pro Ciccone celebrates first Grand Tour stage win - Giro d'Italia Shorts
Ciccone, 21, joined the breakaway after the two early third-category climbs and formed part of a leading trio on the late first-category Pian del Falco, before going clear on the technical descent and holding his lead up the final third-category climb to the line in Sestola.
Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff) came home second, 42 seconds down, followed by Darwin Atapuma (BMC) a further 40 seconds later, both having been part of the day's break.
Crossing the line, Bardiani-CSF's director stuck his head out of the team car and waved his arms in the air in delight at the team's first win of this Giro, with Ciccone soaking up the magnitude of his achievement.
"Today is the best day of my life," he said. "The emotions are massive. It's a feeling I can't describe – I don't have the words. I would like to thank everyone in my team on what is a really huge day.
"Why not? he replied when asked if he'd hunt for another victory. "We will all try again. We are here for stage wins and we won't be happy with just one win. We won't rest on our laurels; we'll continue to fight."
Amador attacks, Brambilla sacrifices
Brambilla may have lost his pink jersey, but this was a tale of sacrifice. With Andrey Amador (Movistar) going on the rampage, the Italian gave his all to make sure the race lead stayed in-house.
Brambilla was dropped as Astana set a searing pace on the Pian del Falco but he hurtled down the technical descent to regain contact with the vastly reduced group of favourites ahead of the final climb. Amador – third on GC at 26 seconds at the start of the day – had punched clear over the top of the climb and opened up a surprisingly big gap on the descent.
Onto the 7.5km drag to the line, Brambilla immediately hit the front and it became clear that he wasn't going to simply try to hang on to his lead, but rather work for Jungels, who was second overall and just a second behind.
The final climb became a battle between Brambilla and Amador, who caught many of the remnants of the day's break, including a helpful ally in teammate Giovanni Visconti. The gap, however, was diminishing all the time and there was just a second in it as Jungels crossed the line with the group of favourites.
"It's unbelievable," Jungels said of his teammate's sacrifice. "Cycling hasn't seen this many times – this was very special.
"It shows the spirit of this team. We are a great group of friends. Two days ago I was happy for him that he kept the jersey in the time trial and now he worked for me and he's happy I've got it. It's an amazing team."
The 23-year-old now leads the race by 26 seconds from Amador, with fellow Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde moving up to third after a slight split in the closing metres saw him gain four seconds on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had both started the day ahead of the Spaniard.
Giro d'Italia stage 10 – Finish line quotes
Giro d'Italia stage 10 highlights – Video
Landa abandons Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia stage 10 video highlights
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.
Landa abandons
There was action among the GC contenders late on, but perhaps the most significant moment came during the early phases, as Mikel Landa was forced to end his Giro after less than 70km.
The Spaniard had been struggling with illness overnight, suspected to be viral gastroenteritis, and though his team thought he'd be fit enough to get through the stage, it soon became clear he was in real trouble.
Dropped on the first third-category Passo della Collina, 20-odd kilometres in, Landa's deficit grew out to over six minutes as teammates dropped back in a fruitless attempt to regain contact with the peloton. He climbed off his bike and into the team car ahead of the second climb of the day of Pietracolora at kilometre 67.
Giovanni Visconti was the first breakaway hopeful to make a move stick, going clear just shy of the top of the first climb and he was soon joined by Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) and Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-Merida).
Damiano Cungeo (Nippo Vini Fantini), aiming to regain the blue mountain jersey from Tim Wellens, sparked a chase move on the second climb, but was reeled in as several other riders rolled the dice. Visconti again took maximum KOM points before a proper chase group formed on the descent.
Cunego was in it, as were Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Nate Brown (Cannondale), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Egor Sillin (Katusha), Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff), Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Segafredo) and are 1:56 behind as they head towards the feed zone.
It was a long chase of well over 50km and but one-by-one the three leaders dropped away and a hefty lead group of 13 was formed with a gap of around five minutes.
It was Priedler who made the first attack, going clear at the second intermediate sprint point with 40km remaining and quickly opening up a substantial advantage. After that, the breakaway broke to pieces as they began the to climb the 16-kilometre Pian del Falco.
The Bardiani duo of Ciccone and Stefano Pirazzi forged clear with Cungeo, catching Priedler and dropping Atapuma. While the two men in green tried to decide who was going to be the chosen card for the stage win, Cunego stole away towards the top of the climb to regain his KOM jersey.
Meanwhile, after Etixx had tapped it out in the bunch on the climb, Astana hit the front in numbers and really upped the pace, causing many, including Tom Dumoulin, to be dropped. Brambilla hung on for dear life but was distanced 2km shy of the summit.
Ciccone was the most adept on the technical descent and he had a sizeable lead once he started climbing again, by which time it emerged that his closest threat was Rovny at over half a minute. The Italian refused to weaken, setting up a spectacular stage win, while a couple of minutes down the mountain the GC battle was in full swing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5:44:32
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|4
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:53
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:04
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:15
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:20
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|22
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:26
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:57
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:08
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:27
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:29
|34
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:46
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:37
|47
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:09
|49
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:28
|51
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:02
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:33
|53
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:07
|59
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:00
|62
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:51
|73
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:17:02
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:35
|79
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:52
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:20
|83
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|85
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|88
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:32
|95
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:27:33
|96
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|99
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|100
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|101
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|102
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|103
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|105
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|117
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|119
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|120
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|130
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|134
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|136
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|140
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|141
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|143
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|144
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|145
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|146
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|148
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|149
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|150
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:11
|152
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:28
|153
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:37
|154
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|156
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:41
|157
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:22
|158
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:37:35
|159
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|160
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|161
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|167
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|168
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|169
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|170
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|171
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|172
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|173
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|174
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|175
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|176
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|177
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|178
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|179
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|180
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|181
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|182
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|183
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|pts
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|8
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|15
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|2
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|35
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|4
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|9
|5
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|pts
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|6
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|11
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|13
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|106
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|17:19:41
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:06
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:05:08
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:07:48
|9
|Team Sky
|0:12:17
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:48
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:15:41
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:16
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|0:19:35
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:20
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:44
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:52
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:52
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:41
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:51:05
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:53:30
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:57:48
|22
|FDJ
|1:46:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40:19:52
|2
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:11
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:44
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:08
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:53
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:39
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:10
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:04:16
|17
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:42
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:32
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:53
|21
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:01
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:04
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:07:09
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:16
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:40
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:09:00
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:03
|28
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:53
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:42
|30
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:57
|31
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:34
|32
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:38
|33
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:44
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:21
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:25
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:53
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:31
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:16
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:45
|40
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:21
|41
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:26:26
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:56
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:01
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:50
|45
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:01
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:32
|47
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:30:04
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:32
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:50
|50
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:51
|51
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:56
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:03
|53
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:56
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:09
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:18
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:55
|57
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:58
|58
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:38:32
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:25
|60
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:23
|61
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:49
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:22
|63
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:44:38
|64
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:45:40
|65
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:45:44
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:07
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:58
|68
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:59
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:17
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:48:05
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:49:07
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:51:29
|73
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:43
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:08
|75
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:53:22
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:46
|77
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:11
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:36
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:53
|80
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:56:20
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:57:01
|82
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:57:09
|83
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:06
|84
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:24
|85
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:05
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:59:32
|87
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:26
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:00:28
|89
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:00:30
|90
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:00:38
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:00
|92
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:01:14
|93
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:20
|94
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:22
|95
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:02:06
|96
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:02:20
|97
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:03:15
|98
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:03:31
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:04:12
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:04:17
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:36
|102
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:00
|103
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|1:05:17
|104
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:37
|105
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:05:41
|106
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:06:04
|107
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:06:14
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:06:28
|109
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:06:37
|110
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:03
|111
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:08:53
|112
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:09:19
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:29
|114
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:10:11
|115
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:10:20
|116
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:10:24
|117
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:10:58
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:11:01
|120
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:11:57
|121
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:07
|122
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:12:19
|123
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:12:55
|124
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:13:16
|125
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:22
|126
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:43
|127
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:13:47
|128
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:56
|129
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:21
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:14:27
|131
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:15:34
|132
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:16:05
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:16:18
|134
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:37
|135
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:16:43
|136
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:16:55
|137
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:17:16
|138
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:17:45
|139
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:17:50
|140
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:16
|141
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:40
|142
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:19:13
|143
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:19:19
|144
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:19:32
|145
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:39
|146
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:47
|147
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:22:10
|148
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|1:22:13
|149
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1:23:13
|150
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1:24:24
|151
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:25:24
|152
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:25:28
|153
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:25:49
|154
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:25:57
|155
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:26:02
|156
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:27:32
|157
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:27:37
|158
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:28:17
|159
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:29:11
|160
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:29:30
|161
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:29:40
|162
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:30:10
|163
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:30:11
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:30:32
|165
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:47
|166
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:30:54
|167
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:31:53
|168
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:32:21
|169
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:34:02
|170
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:34:27
|171
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:35:19
|172
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|1:39:05
|173
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:39:11
|174
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:39:14
|175
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:39:55
|176
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:40:21
|177
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:40:30
|178
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:42:52
|179
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:47:41
|180
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1:51:31
|181
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:51:41
|182
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:53:16
|183
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:56:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40:19:52
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:32
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:01
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:57
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:21
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:56
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:50
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:30:04
|9
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:51
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:09
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:23
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:49
|13
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:59
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:48:05
|15
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:43
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:11
|17
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:57:09
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:24
|19
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:00:38
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:00
|21
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:22
|22
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:02:20
|23
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:03:31
|24
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|1:05:17
|25
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:37
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:09:19
|27
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:10:11
|28
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:10:24
|29
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:10:58
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:12:55
|31
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:13:16
|32
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:13:47
|33
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:16:43
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:17:50
|35
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:19:32
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:47
|37
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:25:49
|38
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:27:37
|39
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:28:17
|40
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:30:54
|41
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:34:02
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:34:27
|43
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:35:19
|44
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:39:11
|45
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:39:14
|46
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:39:55
|47
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:53:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|119
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|91
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|56
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|9
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|18
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|25
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|27
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|21
|29
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|30
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|21
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|35
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|36
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|38
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|41
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|45
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|46
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|50
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|51
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|52
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|53
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|55
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|9
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|58
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|8
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|60
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|63
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|66
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|67
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|68
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|69
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|70
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|71
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|72
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|73
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|74
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|75
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|76
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|77
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|78
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|79
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|80
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|82
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|83
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|84
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|86
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|87
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|88
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|89
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|90
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|91
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|92
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|7
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|8
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|14
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|20
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|2
|32
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|39
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|40
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|6
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|7
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|9
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|10
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|11
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|14
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|19
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|22
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|27
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|28
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|29
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|32
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|33
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|34
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|36
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|37
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|38
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|39
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|40
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|41
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|6
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|13
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|19
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|21
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|24
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|25
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|6
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|29
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|31
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|39
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|41
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|42
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|43
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|44
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|46
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|50
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|51
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|53
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|55
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|56
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|57
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|60
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|61
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|62
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|64
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|65
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|66
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|69
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|70
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|72
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|73
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|368
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|348
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|225
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|188
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|186
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|179
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|10
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|138
|12
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|138
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|15
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|129
|16
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|127
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|127
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|19
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|117
|20
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|117
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|116
|22
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|24
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|47
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|33
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|34
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|35
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|39
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|40
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|42
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|121:03:59
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:37
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:07:06
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:43
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:08:36
|8
|Team Sky
|0:18:09
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:26:35
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:30:15
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:31
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:40:49
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:55
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:41:55
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:49:53
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:08
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|1:08:04
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:31:11
|19
|IAM Cycling
|1:54:39
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:59:02
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:18:46
|22
|FDJ
|3:33:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy