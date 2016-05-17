Giro d'Italia stage 10 - Finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 4 of 5 Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ian Boswell (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) - new race leader

"This is a jersey for the whole team; everybody worked like hell today. We were attacked from all the other teams. We had three guys controlling the breakaway and then pulled on the second last climb. When Astana went I was able to stay there. Luca is in pink and he was pulling for me on the last climb.

"I really can't believe it. This is definitely one of the best days of my race. We don't normally see this in cycling where a leader of the race is pulling. I think we are all really honest with each other, a big group of friends and I think we showed that today.

"We've had three guys now in the pink jersey. If someone told me that I had to go home tomorrow, I would say, 'OK, it's fine with me'. We have showed that we have a strong team but we have a few hard days ahead of us and we will try to control this, but we have achieved way, way more than we ever expected. I just want to enjoy this."

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) - stage winner

"Today is the best day of my life. It's a massive emotion. I don't know how to describe it, I don't have any words. I would just like to thank everybody, my team on what was an important day.

"It was interesting that Pirazzi was in the break as well. I understood that he was in the right move and that it was the right break to be in. He helped me a lot, he calmed me, because we had to help and support him. I'm just happy to win.

"I could never have imagined winning a stage here because it is my first year as a professional, it comes as a big surprise. This is a fantastic victory, and thanks to everyone, and to my whole team.

"[Will you try again?] Yes of course, why not. We'll all try again the whole team. We're here for stage wins, we're here to fight and we're not going to be happy with just one win. We'll try again, we won't rest on our laurels and we'll continue to fight."

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) - former race leader

"The team hasn't lost the pink jersey so that is a good day for us. I'm very happy I'm just very sorry that I couldn't take the pink jersey back home for my family.

"It was very hard, extremely tough. My last job was to work for Bob. It was great to have guys like [Matteo] Trentin working hard for us early on. They probably had the hardest job."

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) - third overall at 0:50

"[On teammate Andrey Amador's attack] Yes, he had a go. He fought all the way. I think we could have done it a bit better but we can be happy.

"We're really good. Of course, when Andrey went down I tried to slow things down but we're really happy with how things are going."

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) - former race leader

"It was a hard day and it was a little bit too much for me.

"After six hours everyone is tired. My saddle sore was not too good today. In the beginning it was a bit worse but in the end it was a little bit better. I had hoped to recover a bit more after the rest day."

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

"We wanted to go into the break to maybe try and take this jersey and a stage win but in the end I didn't have energy. It was hard to get everybody to do their turns. Ciccone was so strong. I had a bit of help but I couldn't take too many risks. Of course, the younger riders can take more risks. I'll try again.

"I want the jersey but I want the stage win as well. Ok, it didn't work today but I'll try again, maybe when there are bigger climbs. I want a stage win."

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

"[On Mikel Landa's sudden exit] No he didn't mention anything before the race. I saw him on the bus and he didn't look too well. At one point he got pretty cold on the bus and it was really hot on the bus. Nobody said anything, hoping. You know, just after a rest day sometimes you’re not feeling too hot and then you get back on the bike and you're feeling fine. We didn’t mention anything before the race and we didn't know how bad he was. Once we got into the race it was pretty evident early on that he wasn’t himself.

"It's unfortunate that he is out the race and I think it's hard for us as a team. Over stages 8 and 9 he really showed that he was here to race and to perform and we were right behind him. I think, tonight we will go back and reassess what we will do in the coming stages."