Giro d'Italia stage 10 highlights - Video

Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia was one for the young riders - with 21-year-old Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) taking out the stage win from the breakaway, and 23-year-old Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) inheriting the maglia rosa of race leader from his teammate Gianluca Brambilla.

Movistar's Andrey Amador now sits second overall, gaining five seconds to sit 26 seconds behind Jungels, while his teammate Alejandro Valverde is third at 50 seconds.