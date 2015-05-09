Trending

Giro d'Italia: Orica-GreenEdge win team time trial

Porte loses time on GC rivals

Image 1 of 67

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 67

Oleg Tinkov and Stefano Feltrin

Oleg Tinkov and Stefano Feltrin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge come in for the win

Orica-GreenEdge come in for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 67

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 67

Simon Gerrans and the next generation of Orica-GreenEdge riders

Simon Gerrans and the next generation of Orica-GreenEdge riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 67

Bardiani-CSF take off for their TTT

Bardiani-CSF take off for their TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 67

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal leads the Cannondale-Garmin team

Ryder Hesjedal leads the Cannondale-Garmin team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 67

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 67

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

CCC Sprandi Polkowice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 67

Alberto Contador celebrates with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates

Alberto Contador celebrates with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 67

Alberto Contador celebrates with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates

Alberto Contador celebrates with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 67

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 67

Orica GreenEdge celebrate

Orica GreenEdge celebrate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge in the TTT

Orica-GreenEdge in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 67

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 67

Simon Gerrans in pink

Simon Gerrans in pink
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 67

Androni Giocattoli

Androni Giocattoli
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 67

AG2R La Mondiale emerge from the tunnel

AG2R La Mondiale emerge from the tunnel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 67

Richie Porte leads Team Sky

Richie Porte leads Team Sky
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 67

Fabio Aru (Astana) awaits the start

Fabio Aru (Astana) awaits the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 67

A few last minute adjustments for BMC

A few last minute adjustments for BMC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 67

BMC gets ready to go

BMC gets ready to go
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 67

The BMC team sets off

The BMC team sets off
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 67

The Movistar team in the TTT

The Movistar team in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 67

Simon Gerrans is the first maglia rosa holder of the Giro d'Italia

Simon Gerrans is the first maglia rosa holder of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: ANSA/Dal Zennaro-Zennaro-Peri)
Image 30 of 67

Astana in the stage 1 TTT

Astana in the stage 1 TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 67

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 67

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 67

Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 67

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 67

Michael Matthews claimed the best young rider's jersey

Michael Matthews claimed the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 67

The LottoNL-Jumbo in the stage 1 TTT

The LottoNL-Jumbo in the stage 1 TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 67

Movistar in the stage 1 TTT

Movistar in the stage 1 TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 67

Tinkoff-Saxo in the stage 1 TTT

Tinkoff-Saxo in the stage 1 TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 67

Giant-Alpecin in the stage 1 TTT

Giant-Alpecin in the stage 1 TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge in the stage 1 TTT

Orica-GreenEdge in the stage 1 TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 67

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 67

The Orica-GreenEdge team victorious in the TTT of the Giro d'Italia

The Orica-GreenEdge team victorious in the TTT of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 67

Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 67

Team Sky faltered and Porte lost a few seconds on his rivals

Team Sky faltered and Porte lost a few seconds on his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 67

Etixx-Quickstep came in fourth place

Etixx-Quickstep came in fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 67

Etixx-Quickstep

Etixx-Quickstep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 67

Giant-Alpecin

Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 67

IAM Cycling

IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 67

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 67

Alessandro Petacchi leads the Southeast team

Alessandro Petacchi leads the Southeast team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 67

Orica-GreenEdge en route to victory

Orica-GreenEdge en route to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 67

The LottoNL-Jumbo team

The LottoNL-Jumbo team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 67

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 67

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 67

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 67

Astana set the fastest time until Orica-GreenEdge came through

Astana set the fastest time until Orica-GreenEdge came through
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 67

Lampre-Merida were the first team off for the 2015 Giro d'Italia TTT

Lampre-Merida were the first team off for the 2015 Giro d'Italia TTT
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 67

The start of the TTT

The start of the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 67

Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 67

The TTT went through a tunnel on a bike path

The TTT went through a tunnel on a bike path
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 67

Nippo-Vini Fantini

Nippo-Vini Fantini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 67

Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 67

Bardiani-CSF

Bardiani-CSF
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 67

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica GreenEdge stormed to victory on the opening stage of this year's Giro d'Italia with an impressive and disciplined ride in the team time trial.

Related Articles

Gerrans fractures elbow at Strade Bianche

Brailsford outlines 'great opportunity’ for Porte in Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia news shorts: Remembering Wouter Weylandt

Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 race video highlights

Gerrans seizes Giro d’Italia lead after faultless display from Orica-GreenEdge

Giro d'Italia: How long can Orica GreenEdge keep the maglia rosa?

The Australian WorldTour team scorched over the 17.6 kilometre course between San Lorenzo al Mare and Sanremo in a time of 19:26 to put Simon Gerrans into the first maglia rosa of this year's race. Tinkoff-Saxo fell short by 7 seconds, with Astana in third at 13 seconds.

Orica was second fastest at the intermediate time check at 9.9km behind Tinkoff Saxo, but held their nerve and their line to push Fabio Aru and his Astana team off the top of the leader board with Gerrans leading them home.

"I think technically we can be very happy," Gerrans said at the line. "We set a really fast time, and left it all out there.

"It was planned that I would be the first over the line. It's an enormous honour to wear the Maglia Rosa. This team has built a reputation for Team Time Trials, and we have some real specialists here, so this result is a credit to them."

Alberto Contador's Tinkoff Saxo stormed through the intermediate check to briefly lead and threaten Orica's defence of the TTT crown they won at the Giro last year, but the Russian team faltered in the closing stages, even dropping Contador briefly. They lost Italian veteran Ivan Basso in the closing stages and were down to six riders as they raced through the final kilometre of the stage.

They regrouped with Micahel Rogers marshalling the team, and although they consistently lost time in the closing kilometres, they were able to hang on for second place on the stage

For Gerrans, the win marked an incredible turn around in what has been a difficult season for the former Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Milan-San Remo winner.

He broke a collarbone in December and missed the Tour Down Under, a race he has targeted and won in the past. He also crashed in his first race back, Strade Bianche, breaking his elbow, but he was integral to his team's ride today and duly pulled on the pink jersey, not far from where he won Milan-San Remo.

"Hopefully my season starts again today. It's been very hard so far but hopefully there are really good things to come," Gerrans said.

In the battle for the maglia rosa Alberto Contador took an early advantage over some of his closet rivals with Aru six seconds down and Uran's Etixx-QuickStep team finishing fourth and losing twelve seconds to the Spaniard. However, Richie Porte and Team Sky suffered most, finishing ninth on the stage and losing twenty seconds to the Tinkoff Saxo leader.

Expert Analysis: Bobby Julich

For Richie a 20” head start given up to Alberto will be important. Saying that, I don’t think that there are many people out there that love the sport of cycling, who aren’t happy for Simon Gerrans after all he has been through this year.

With the first week set up like it is, and Simon riding well, GreenEdge could possibly hold onto the jersey for a week. I don’t think that many of the other GC teams would complain.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge0:19:26
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
3Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
5Movistar Team0:00:21
6BMC Racing Team0:00:25
7IAM Cycling
8FDJ.fr0:00:26
9Team Sky0:00:27
10Team Katusha
11Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
12Lotto Soudal
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
14Bardiani CSF0:00:37
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
18Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:52
19Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
20Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:57
21Lampre-Merida0:00:59
22Androni Giocattoli0:01:03

General classification after stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:26
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
23Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
30Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
32Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
34Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
35Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:25
37Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
38Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
39Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
45Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
50Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
51Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
52Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:27
57Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
59Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
60Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
61Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
62Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
63Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
64Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
66Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
68Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
69Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
70Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
71Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
74Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
75Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
79Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
80Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:34
81Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
82Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
86Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
89Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
97Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:43
98Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
99Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
106Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
108Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
109Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
111Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
112Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
114Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
115Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
121Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:52
122Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
123Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
124Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
125Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
126Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
127Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
128Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
129Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
132Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
133Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
134Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
135Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:55
136Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:56
137Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:57
138Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
139Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
140Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
143Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
144Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:59
145Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
146Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
148Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
149Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
150Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
151Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
152Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:03
153Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
154Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
156Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
157Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
158Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:05
159Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:09
160Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
161Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:12
162Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
163Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:21
164Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
165David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:27
166Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
167Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:41
168Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
169Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
170Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
171Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:56
172Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:57
173Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:13
174Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
175Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:15
176Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
177Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:24
178Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:27
179Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
180Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:32
181Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:33
182Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
183Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:43
184Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:02:45
185Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
186Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
187Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:02
188Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
189Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:07
190Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:03:09
191Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:11
192Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:03:20
193Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:03:21
194Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:28
195Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
196Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:31
197Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge0:19:26
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
3Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
5Movistar Team0:00:21
6BMC Racing Team0:00:25
7IAM Cycling
8FDJ.fr0:00:26
9Team Sky0:00:27
10Team Katusha
11Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
12Lotto Soudal
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
14Bardiani CSF0:00:37
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
18Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:52
19Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
20Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:57
21Lampre-Merida0:00:59
22Androni Giocattoli0:01:03

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge50pts
2Tinkoff-Saxo35
3Astana Pro Team25
4Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Movistar Team14
6IAM Cycling12
7BMC Racing Team10
8FDJ.fr8
9Team Sky7
10Team Katusha6
11Trek Factory Racing5
12Lotto Soudal4
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
14Bardiani CSF2
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews