Giro d'Italia: Orica-GreenEdge win team time trial
Porte loses time on GC rivals
Orica GreenEdge stormed to victory on the opening stage of this year's Giro d'Italia with an impressive and disciplined ride in the team time trial.
Related Articles
Gerrans fractures elbow at Strade Bianche
Brailsford outlines 'great opportunity’ for Porte in Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia news shorts: Remembering Wouter Weylandt
Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 race video highlights
Gerrans seizes Giro d’Italia lead after faultless display from Orica-GreenEdge
Giro d'Italia: How long can Orica GreenEdge keep the maglia rosa?
The Australian WorldTour team scorched over the 17.6 kilometre course between San Lorenzo al Mare and Sanremo in a time of 19:26 to put Simon Gerrans into the first maglia rosa of this year's race. Tinkoff-Saxo fell short by 7 seconds, with Astana in third at 13 seconds.
Orica was second fastest at the intermediate time check at 9.9km behind Tinkoff Saxo, but held their nerve and their line to push Fabio Aru and his Astana team off the top of the leader board with Gerrans leading them home.
"I think technically we can be very happy," Gerrans said at the line. "We set a really fast time, and left it all out there.
"It was planned that I would be the first over the line. It's an enormous honour to wear the Maglia Rosa. This team has built a reputation for Team Time Trials, and we have some real specialists here, so this result is a credit to them."
Alberto Contador's Tinkoff Saxo stormed through the intermediate check to briefly lead and threaten Orica's defence of the TTT crown they won at the Giro last year, but the Russian team faltered in the closing stages, even dropping Contador briefly. They lost Italian veteran Ivan Basso in the closing stages and were down to six riders as they raced through the final kilometre of the stage.
They regrouped with Micahel Rogers marshalling the team, and although they consistently lost time in the closing kilometres, they were able to hang on for second place on the stage
For Gerrans, the win marked an incredible turn around in what has been a difficult season for the former Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Milan-San Remo winner.
He broke a collarbone in December and missed the Tour Down Under, a race he has targeted and won in the past. He also crashed in his first race back, Strade Bianche, breaking his elbow, but he was integral to his team's ride today and duly pulled on the pink jersey, not far from where he won Milan-San Remo.
"Hopefully my season starts again today. It's been very hard so far but hopefully there are really good things to come," Gerrans said.
In the battle for the maglia rosa Alberto Contador took an early advantage over some of his closet rivals with Aru six seconds down and Uran's Etixx-QuickStep team finishing fourth and losing twelve seconds to the Spaniard. However, Richie Porte and Team Sky suffered most, finishing ninth on the stage and losing twenty seconds to the Tinkoff Saxo leader.
Expert Analysis: Bobby Julich
For Richie a 20” head start given up to Alberto will be important. Saying that, I don’t think that there are many people out there that love the sport of cycling, who aren’t happy for Simon Gerrans after all he has been through this year.
With the first week set up like it is, and Simon riding well, GreenEdge could possibly hold onto the jersey for a week. I don’t think that many of the other GC teams would complain.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:26
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:27
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|18
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|19
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:57
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|22
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:26
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|23
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|38
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|39
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|51
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|59
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|60
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|61
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|62
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|64
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|68
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|71
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|81
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|82
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|89
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|94
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:39
|97
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|98
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|99
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|106
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|107
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|108
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|115
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|121
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|122
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|123
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|124
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|125
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|126
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|127
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|128
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|129
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:55
|136
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|137
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:57
|138
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|139
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|140
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|143
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|144
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|145
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:00
|151
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|152
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|153
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|154
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|158
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:05
|159
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:09
|160
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|161
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:12
|162
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|163
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:21
|164
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|165
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:27
|166
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|167
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:41
|168
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:48
|169
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|170
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|171
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:56
|172
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:57
|173
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|174
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|175
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:15
|176
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|177
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:24
|178
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:27
|179
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|180
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|181
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:33
|182
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|183
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:43
|184
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:02:45
|185
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|186
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|187
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:02
|188
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|189
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|190
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|191
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:11
|192
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:20
|193
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:21
|194
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:28
|195
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|196
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:31
|197
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:26
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:27
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|18
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|19
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:57
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|22
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|50
|pts
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Movistar Team
|14
|6
|IAM Cycling
|12
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Team Sky
|7
|10
|Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy