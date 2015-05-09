Image 1 of 67 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 Oleg Tinkov and Stefano Feltrin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 67 Orica-GreenEdge come in for the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 67 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 67 Simon Gerrans and the next generation of Orica-GreenEdge riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Bardiani-CSF take off for their TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 67 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 67 Ryder Hesjedal leads the Cannondale-Garmin team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 67 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 67 CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 67 Alberto Contador celebrates with his Tinkoff-Saxo Orica GreenEdge stormed to victory on the opening stage of this year's Giro d'Italia with an impressive and disciplined ride in the team time trial.

The Australian WorldTour team scorched over the 17.6 kilometre course between San Lorenzo al Mare and Sanremo in a time of 19:26 to put Simon Gerrans into the first maglia rosa of this year's race. Tinkoff-Saxo fell short by 7 seconds, with Astana in third at 13 seconds.

Orica was second fastest at the intermediate time check at 9.9km behind Tinkoff Saxo, but held their nerve and their line to push Fabio Aru and his Astana team off the top of the leader board with Gerrans leading them home.

"I think technically we can be very happy," Gerrans said at the line. "We set a really fast time, and left it all out there.

"It was planned that I would be the first over the line. It's an enormous honour to wear the Maglia Rosa. This team has built a reputation for Team Time Trials, and we have some real specialists here, so this result is a credit to them."

Alberto Contador's Tinkoff Saxo stormed through the intermediate check to briefly lead and threaten Orica's defence of the TTT crown they won at the Giro last year, but the Russian team faltered in the closing stages, even dropping Contador briefly. They lost Italian veteran Ivan Basso in the closing stages and were down to six riders as they raced through the final kilometre of the stage.

They regrouped with Micahel Rogers marshalling the team, and although they consistently lost time in the closing kilometres, they were able to hang on for second place on the stage

For Gerrans, the win marked an incredible turn around in what has been a difficult season for the former Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Milan-San Remo winner.

He broke a collarbone in December and missed the Tour Down Under, a race he has targeted and won in the past. He also crashed in his first race back, Strade Bianche, breaking his elbow, but he was integral to his team's ride today and duly pulled on the pink jersey, not far from where he won Milan-San Remo.

"Hopefully my season starts again today. It's been very hard so far but hopefully there are really good things to come," Gerrans said.

In the battle for the maglia rosa Alberto Contador took an early advantage over some of his closet rivals with Aru six seconds down and Uran's Etixx-QuickStep team finishing fourth and losing twelve seconds to the Spaniard. However, Richie Porte and Team Sky suffered most, finishing ninth on the stage and losing twenty seconds to the Tinkoff Saxo leader.

Expert Analysis: Bobby Julich

For Richie a 20” head start given up to Alberto will be important. Saying that, I don’t think that there are many people out there that love the sport of cycling, who aren’t happy for Simon Gerrans after all he has been through this year.

With the first week set up like it is, and Simon riding well, GreenEdge could possibly hold onto the jersey for a week. I don’t think that many of the other GC teams would complain.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:26 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 5 Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 7 IAM Cycling 8 FDJ.fr 0:00:26 9 Team Sky 0:00:27 10 Team Katusha 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 14 Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:45 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 18 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:52 19 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:57 21 Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 22 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03

General classification after stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:26 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 23 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 37 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 38 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 39 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 45 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 50 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 51 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 52 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:27 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 59 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 60 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 61 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 62 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 63 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 64 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 68 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 71 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 74 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 75 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 80 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 81 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 82 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 89 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 94 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:39 97 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 98 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 99 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 106 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 107 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 108 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 115 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 121 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:52 122 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 123 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 124 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 125 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 126 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 127 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 128 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 129 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 131 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 132 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 133 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 134 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 135 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:55 136 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:56 137 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:57 138 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 139 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 140 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 143 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 144 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 145 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 146 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 148 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 149 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 150 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:00 151 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 152 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03 153 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 154 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 156 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 157 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 158 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:05 159 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:09 160 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 161 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:12 162 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 163 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:21 164 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 165 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:27 166 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 167 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:41 168 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:48 169 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 170 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 171 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:56 172 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:57 173 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:13 174 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 175 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:15 176 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 177 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:24 178 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:27 179 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 180 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 181 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:33 182 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 183 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:43 184 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:02:45 185 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 186 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 187 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:02 188 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:06 189 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:07 190 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:03:09 191 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:11 192 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:20 193 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:03:21 194 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:28 195 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 196 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:31 197 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:53

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:26 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 5 Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 7 IAM Cycling 8 FDJ.fr 0:00:26 9 Team Sky 0:00:27 10 Team Katusha 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 14 Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:45 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 18 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:52 19 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:57 21 Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 22 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03