Gerrans fractures elbow at Strade Bianche
Orica-GreenEdge rider crashes in first race back after collarbone break
Simon Gerrans will be out of competition for an undetermined amount of time after fracturing his elbow in a crash during Saturday's Strade Bianche in Italy.
The Orica-GreenEdge posted a photo of his x-ray to Instagram, writing, "That would be why my elbow hurts! Little fracture of the radial head. Couple weeks on the ergo ahead of me now. What doesn't kill makes you stronger."
Gerrans was racing for the first time since breaking his collarbone in an off-season mountain biking accident in December.
This year's edition of Strade Bianche was rife with crashes due to high winds that buffeted the peloton. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) won the race in a sprint against Greg Van Avermaet and Alejandro Valverde in Siena.
Ian Stannard (Team Sky), the winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, also crashed out of the race, but according to TeamSky.com he suffered only a bruised knee.
