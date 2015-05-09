Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 race video highlights

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 Simon Gerrans and the next generation of Orica-GreenEdge riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Simon Gerrans is the first maglia rosa holder of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: ANSA/Dal Zennaro-Zennaro-Peri)

Orica-GreenEdge stormed to victory on the opening stage of this year's Giro d'Italia with an impressive and disciplined ride in the team time trial.

The Australian WorldTour team scorched over the 17.6 kilometre course between San Lorenzo al Mare and Sanremo in a time of 19:26 to put Simon Gerrans into the first maglia rosa of this year's race. Tinkoff-Saxo fell short by 7 seconds, with Astana in third at 13 seconds.

