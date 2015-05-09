Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 race video highlights
Orica-GreenEdge beat Tinkoff and Astana as Gerrans picks up pink
Orica-GreenEdge stormed to victory on the opening stage of this year's Giro d'Italia with an impressive and disciplined ride in the team time trial.
The Australian WorldTour team scorched over the 17.6 kilometre course between San Lorenzo al Mare and Sanremo in a time of 19:26 to put Simon Gerrans into the first maglia rosa of this year's race. Tinkoff-Saxo fell short by 7 seconds, with Astana in third at 13 seconds.
