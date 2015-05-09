Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 race video highlights

Orica-GreenEdge beat Tinkoff and Astana as Gerrans picks up pink

Image 1 of 4

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 4

Simon Gerrans and the next generation of Orica-GreenEdge riders

Simon Gerrans and the next generation of Orica-GreenEdge riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Simon Gerrans is the first maglia rosa holder of the Giro d'Italia

Simon Gerrans is the first maglia rosa holder of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: ANSA/Dal Zennaro-Zennaro-Peri)

Orica-GreenEdge stormed to victory on the opening stage of this year's Giro d'Italia with an impressive and disciplined ride in the team time trial.

Related Articles

Crashes continue for Gerrans at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Giro d'Italia: Orica-GreenEdge win team time trial

Video: Richie Porte's Team Sky Pinarello Bolide TT bike

Gerrans seizes Giro d’Italia lead after faultless display from Orica-GreenEdge

Video: Matthews looking to trade white jersey for pink on stage 2 of Giro d'Italia

The Australian WorldTour team scorched over the 17.6 kilometre course between San Lorenzo al Mare and Sanremo in a time of 19:26 to put Simon Gerrans into the first maglia rosa of this year's race. Tinkoff-Saxo fell short by 7 seconds, with Astana in third at 13 seconds.

Click here for the full race report.