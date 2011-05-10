Trending

Stage neutralised as Giro d'Italia pays tribute to Wouter Weylandt

Leopard Trek squad and Farrar lead peloton across finish line

Image 1 of 18

Garmin-Cervelo's Tyler Farrar joined Leopard Trek in crossing the line in memory of his best friend.

Garmin-Cervelo's Tyler Farrar joined Leopard Trek in crossing the line in memory of his best friend.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Leopard Trek was allowed to cross the line first in memory of their fallen teammate Wouter Weylandt.

Leopard Trek was allowed to cross the line first in memory of their fallen teammate Wouter Weylandt.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

The riders roll out

The riders roll out
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 18

The jersey leaders after the stage

The jersey leaders after the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 18

A tribute to Wouter Weylandt

A tribute to Wouter Weylandt
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 18

Brothers in arms: Leopard riders and Tyler Farrar

Brothers in arms: Leopard riders and Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 18

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) bows his head

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) bows his head
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 18

The bunch cross the line

The bunch cross the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 18

Kevin Seeldraeyers was a former teammate of Wouter Weylandt

Kevin Seeldraeyers was a former teammate of Wouter Weylandt
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 18

Fans turned out to show their support for the riders

Fans turned out to show their support for the riders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 18

Leopard Trek decided to stay in the Giro

Leopard Trek decided to stay in the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 18

David Millar talks to the Leopard Trek team

David Millar talks to the Leopard Trek team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 18

Brian Nygaard - manager of Leopard Trek

Brian Nygaard - manager of Leopard Trek
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 18

Leopard Trek lead the bunch

Leopard Trek lead the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 18

A day when racing wasn't appropriate

A day when racing wasn't appropriate
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 18

Stage 4 was neutralised so that Leopard Trek could remember their teammate Wouter Weylandt.

Stage 4 was neutralised so that Leopard Trek could remember their teammate Wouter Weylandt.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 17 of 18

The Leopard Trek riders on the podium

The Leopard Trek riders on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 18

Farrar and the Leopard Trek riders comfort each other.

Farrar and the Leopard Trek riders comfort each other.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the aftermath of yesterday's tragic death of Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek) in stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, today's 216km stage from Genova Quarto dei Mille to Livorno was neutralised as the peloton honoured the fallen Belgian.

The bustling port town of Livorno had prepared for a party, and instead it welcomed a funeral cortege, as the Giro d'Italia family mourned the late Wouter Weylandt on stage four.

As was anticipated from the moment his death was confirmed on Monday evening, the stage was neutralised and Weylandt's grieving fellow professionals honoured his memory by riding together along the Tyrrhenian coast, from Genoa south to Livorno.

Fittingly, each team took it in turns to spend 10 kilometres pacing at the head of the bunch. On a day when competition would have been anathema, the peloton stayed together as one single body through the corridor of muted applause that greeted them along the way.

Hosting the Giro is a major honour for towns and villages up and down the peninsula, but the spectators at the roadside were aware that they were observing something that transcended sport. Perhaps cycling's greatest appeal is the accessibility of the riders to their public, and their poignant tribute to Wouter Weylandt on the road to Livorno was a stirring exhibition of human compassion to which all of those looking on could relate.

3km from the line, as the bunch entered the streets of the town, the Garmin-Cervélo team of pink jersey David Millar finished their turn of pace-setting, and Weylandt's Leopard Trek teammates then came to the front and rode 10 metres ahead of the rest of the peloton.

In a touching moment, Weylandt's close friend Tyler Farrar was invited to join the Leopard Trek riders out in front. His grief was apparent and the American understandably left the race immediately after the stage, but he showed considerable courage in riding on Tuesday.

The eight Leopard Trek riders and Farrar crossed the line to warm and respectful applause from the huge crowds gathered at the finish. On finishing, the majority of the bunch made their way dolefully to their team buses, but the organisers invited the Leopard Trek squad as well as the four jersey holders to come to the podium.

Led on stage by pink jersey David Millar, and introduced in a low-key manner, with no fanfare or music, the twelve representatives of the mourning peloton stood before an image of Weylandt winning stage three of the 2010 Giro. A lone bugler then played the Last Call, while the gathered multitudes looked on in perfectly-observed silence

The visibly upset Leopard Trek riders descended quickly from the podium, where team manager Brian Nygaard and his staff were on hand to guide them to the team bus.

Out of a sense of duty, Millar and Alessandro Petacchi lingered a little longer to give their thoughts on a trying day to Italian television. There was no need. The actions of the peloton and the response from the crowds at the roadside had already said far more than mere words could ever hope to express.

Full Results
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
1Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
1Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
1Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
1Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
1Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
1Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
9Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
9Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
9Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
9Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
9David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
9Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
9Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
9Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
9Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
9Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
9Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
9Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
9Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
9Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
9Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
9Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
9Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
9Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
9Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
9Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
9Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
9Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
9Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
9Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
9Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
9Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
9Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
9Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
9Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
9Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
9Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
9Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
9Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
9Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
9Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
9Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
9Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 4
1David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo10:04:29
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:00:07
3Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
5Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:12
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:13
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:00:19
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
11Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
12Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:31
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:33
20Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:35
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:37
26Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:39
27Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:42
29Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
33Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
34Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
38David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
39Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
40Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
41Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
43Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
44Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
45Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
47Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
48Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
51Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:51
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
59Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
60Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
62Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
63Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:52
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:59
70Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
71Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
72Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
74Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
75Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:02
76Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
77Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
78David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
79Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:03
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:11
82Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:13
85Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
86Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
87Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:14
88Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:16
89Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
91Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
92Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
93Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
94Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
96Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
97Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:21
99Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:22
100Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
102Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:01:38
104Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:42
105Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:01:52
106Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:55
107Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:57
108Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
109Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:01
110Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:05
111Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
112Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
113Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:13
114Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:14
115Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:29
116Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:36
117Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:42
118Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:52
119Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:55
120Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:02:56
121Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:02:58
122Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:03:02
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:03:08
124Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:03:18
125Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:30
128Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:03:32
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
133Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
135Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:50
137Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
138Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
139Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:52
140Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:54
141Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:57
142Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:10
144Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
145Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:11
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:13
147Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:15
148Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:04:17
149Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:21
150Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:04:24
151Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:32
152Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:04:35
153Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:41
154Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:51
155Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:04:59
156Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:00
157Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:04
158Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:20
159Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:22
160Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:25
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:05:30
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:36
163Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:42
164Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:45
165Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:48
166Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:52
167Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:06:22
168Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:06:24
169Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:34
170Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:36
171Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:42
172Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:43
173Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:06:49
174Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:54
175Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:06:55
176Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:57
177Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
178Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:01
179Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
180Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
181Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:03
182Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:07:06
183Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:16
184Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:07:24
185Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:33
186Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:35
187Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:14
188Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:08:25
189Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:27
190Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:36
191Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:37
192Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:10
193Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:20
194Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
195Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
196Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:09:35
197Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:41
198Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:10:15
199Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:34
200Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:51
201Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:08
202Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:12
203Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:47
204Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:09
205Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:20:31
206Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:22

Points classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD28pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli25
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad20
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team16
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team14
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone11
13Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
15Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
16Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team9
17Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
18Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
20Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack8
21Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
23Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek5
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard4
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
28Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
29Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
31Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
33Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
34Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
35Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1

Mountains classification
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
9Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
10Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
3Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
6Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
7Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto127
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team127
5Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli110
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
7Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team15
8Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
9Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
10Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
11Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
12Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team11
14Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli9
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9

Most combative classification
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
4Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
5David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
9Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
17Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
18Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling1
22Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1

Best young rider classification
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10:04:58
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:04
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:17
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:22
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:30
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
11Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:33
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
14Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:42
16Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
17Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:47
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:52
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:36
21Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
22Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:07
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
24Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:49
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:01
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
29Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:21
31Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:25
32Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:41
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:44
35Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:03
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:04:30
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:35
38Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:16
39Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:06:26
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:32
41Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:08
42Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:41
43Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:51
44Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
45Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:39
46Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:20:02
47Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:53

Fair play classification
1Team Garmin-Cervelo
2Androni Giocattoli
3HTC-Highroad
4Lampre - ISD
5Movistar Team
6Team RadioShack
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10Saxo Bank Sungard
11Quickstep Cycling Team
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Sky Procycling
14BMC Racing Team
15Leopard Trek
16Katusha Team
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Pro Team Astana
19Geox-TMC
20Colnago - CSF Inox
21Acqua & Sapone
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
23Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams classification
1Team Garmin-Cervelo29:31:38
2HTC-Highroad0:00:18
3Team RadioShack0:00:28
4Movistar Team0:00:35
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Androni Giocattoli0:00:36
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
8Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Lampre - ISD0:00:42
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:48
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:51
12Sky Procycling0:00:55
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14BMC Racing Team0:00:59
15Leopard Trek0:01:00
16Katusha Team0:01:01
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
18Pro Team Astana0:01:08
19Geox-TMC0:01:11
20Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:20
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:25
22Acqua & Sapone
23Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:31

Super teams classification
1Team Garmin-Cervelo73pts
2Androni Giocattoli49
3Lampre - ISD47
4HTC-Highroad39
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
6Movistar Team35
7Rabobank Cycling Team35
8AG2R La Mondiale34
9Colnago - CSF Inox33
10Team RadioShack32
11Leopard Trek31
12Quickstep Cycling Team29
13Sky Procycling27
14Liquigas-Cannondale26
15Omega Pharma-Lotto23
16Acqua & Sapone21
17BMC Racing Team18
18Katusha Team18
19Saxo Bank Sungard13
20Pro Team Astana4
21Geox-TMC3
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
23Euskaltel-Euskadi1

 

