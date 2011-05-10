Stage neutralised as Giro d'Italia pays tribute to Wouter Weylandt
Leopard Trek squad and Farrar lead peloton across finish line
In the aftermath of yesterday's tragic death of Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek) in stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, today's 216km stage from Genova Quarto dei Mille to Livorno was neutralised as the peloton honoured the fallen Belgian.
The bustling port town of Livorno had prepared for a party, and instead it welcomed a funeral cortege, as the Giro d'Italia family mourned the late Wouter Weylandt on stage four.
As was anticipated from the moment his death was confirmed on Monday evening, the stage was neutralised and Weylandt's grieving fellow professionals honoured his memory by riding together along the Tyrrhenian coast, from Genoa south to Livorno.
Fittingly, each team took it in turns to spend 10 kilometres pacing at the head of the bunch. On a day when competition would have been anathema, the peloton stayed together as one single body through the corridor of muted applause that greeted them along the way.
Hosting the Giro is a major honour for towns and villages up and down the peninsula, but the spectators at the roadside were aware that they were observing something that transcended sport. Perhaps cycling's greatest appeal is the accessibility of the riders to their public, and their poignant tribute to Wouter Weylandt on the road to Livorno was a stirring exhibition of human compassion to which all of those looking on could relate.
3km from the line, as the bunch entered the streets of the town, the Garmin-Cervélo team of pink jersey David Millar finished their turn of pace-setting, and Weylandt's Leopard Trek teammates then came to the front and rode 10 metres ahead of the rest of the peloton.
In a touching moment, Weylandt's close friend Tyler Farrar was invited to join the Leopard Trek riders out in front. His grief was apparent and the American understandably left the race immediately after the stage, but he showed considerable courage in riding on Tuesday.
The eight Leopard Trek riders and Farrar crossed the line to warm and respectful applause from the huge crowds gathered at the finish. On finishing, the majority of the bunch made their way dolefully to their team buses, but the organisers invited the Leopard Trek squad as well as the four jersey holders to come to the podium.
Led on stage by pink jersey David Millar, and introduced in a low-key manner, with no fanfare or music, the twelve representatives of the mourning peloton stood before an image of Weylandt winning stage three of the 2010 Giro. A lone bugler then played the Last Call, while the gathered multitudes looked on in perfectly-observed silence
The visibly upset Leopard Trek riders descended quickly from the podium, where team manager Brian Nygaard and his staff were on hand to guide them to the team bus.
Out of a sense of duty, Millar and Alessandro Petacchi lingered a little longer to give their thoughts on a trying day to Italian television. There was no need. The actions of the peloton and the response from the crowds at the roadside had already said far more than mere words could ever hope to express.
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|1
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|1
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|1
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|9
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|9
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|9
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|9
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|9
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|9
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|9
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|9
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|9
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|9
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10:04:29
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:07
|3
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:12
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:13
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:00:19
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|12
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:31
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:33
|20
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:37
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:39
|27
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|29
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|33
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|34
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|38
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|43
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|44
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|51
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:51
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|59
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|60
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|62
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|63
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:52
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:59
|70
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:02
|76
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|77
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|78
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|79
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:03
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:11
|82
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:13
|85
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|86
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|87
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:14
|88
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:16
|89
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|91
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|93
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|96
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|97
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|98
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|99
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:22
|100
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:01:38
|104
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:42
|105
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:52
|106
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:55
|107
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:57
|108
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|109
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:01
|110
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|111
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|112
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|113
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:13
|114
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:14
|115
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:29
|116
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:36
|117
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:42
|118
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:52
|119
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|120
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:56
|121
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|122
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:08
|124
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:18
|125
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:30
|128
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:32
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|133
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:50
|137
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|138
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|139
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:52
|140
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:54
|141
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:57
|142
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:10
|144
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|145
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:11
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:13
|147
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:15
|148
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:04:17
|149
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:21
|150
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:04:24
|151
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:32
|152
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:35
|153
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:41
|154
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:51
|155
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:04:59
|156
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:00
|157
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:04
|158
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:20
|159
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:22
|160
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:25
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:30
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:36
|163
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:42
|164
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:45
|165
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:48
|166
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:52
|167
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:06:22
|168
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:06:24
|169
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:34
|170
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:36
|171
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:42
|172
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:43
|173
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:06:49
|174
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|175
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:55
|176
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|177
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|178
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:01
|179
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|180
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|181
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:03
|182
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:07:06
|183
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:16
|184
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:07:24
|185
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:33
|186
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|187
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:14
|188
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:25
|189
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:27
|190
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|191
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:37
|192
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:10
|193
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:20
|194
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|195
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|196
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:35
|197
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:41
|198
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:10:15
|199
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:34
|200
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:51
|201
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:08
|202
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:12
|203
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|204
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:09
|205
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:31
|206
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|13
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|15
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|16
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|18
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|20
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|8
|21
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|23
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|28
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|29
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|31
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|33
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|34
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|9
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|10
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|3
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|6
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|7
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|5
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|7
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|10
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|11
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|12
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|14
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|4
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|5
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|9
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|17
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|18
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|21
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|22
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10:04:58
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:04
|4
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:30
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:00:33
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|14
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:42
|16
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:47
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:36
|21
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|22
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:07
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|24
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:49
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|26
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:01
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|29
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|31
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:25
|32
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:41
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:44
|35
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:03
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:04:30
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:35
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:16
|39
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:26
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:32
|41
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:08
|42
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:41
|43
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:51
|44
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|45
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:39
|46
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:02
|47
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:53
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team RadioShack
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Leopard Trek
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|19
|Geox-TMC
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29:31:38
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:18
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:28
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:36
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:40
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:42
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:48
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|15
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:00
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:01:01
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:08
|19
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:11
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:20
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:25
|22
|Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:31
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|49
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|47
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|39
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|6
|Movistar Team
|35
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|10
|Team RadioShack
|32
|11
|Leopard Trek
|31
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|13
|Sky Procycling
|27
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|21
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|18
|Katusha Team
|18
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|20
|Pro Team Astana
|4
|21
|Geox-TMC
|3
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
