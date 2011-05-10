Image 1 of 18 Garmin-Cervelo's Tyler Farrar joined Leopard Trek in crossing the line in memory of his best friend. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Leopard Trek was allowed to cross the line first in memory of their fallen teammate Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 The riders roll out (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 18 The jersey leaders after the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 18 A tribute to Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 18 Brothers in arms: Leopard riders and Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 18 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) bows his head (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 18 The bunch cross the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers was a former teammate of Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 18 Fans turned out to show their support for the riders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 18 Leopard Trek decided to stay in the Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 18 David Millar talks to the Leopard Trek team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 18 Brian Nygaard - manager of Leopard Trek (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 18 Leopard Trek lead the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 18 A day when racing wasn't appropriate (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 18 Stage 4 was neutralised so that Leopard Trek could remember their teammate Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 17 of 18 The Leopard Trek riders on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 18 Farrar and the Leopard Trek riders comfort each other. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the aftermath of yesterday's tragic death of Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek) in stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, today's 216km stage from Genova Quarto dei Mille to Livorno was neutralised as the peloton honoured the fallen Belgian.

The bustling port town of Livorno had prepared for a party, and instead it welcomed a funeral cortege, as the Giro d'Italia family mourned the late Wouter Weylandt on stage four.

As was anticipated from the moment his death was confirmed on Monday evening, the stage was neutralised and Weylandt's grieving fellow professionals honoured his memory by riding together along the Tyrrhenian coast, from Genoa south to Livorno.

Fittingly, each team took it in turns to spend 10 kilometres pacing at the head of the bunch. On a day when competition would have been anathema, the peloton stayed together as one single body through the corridor of muted applause that greeted them along the way.

Hosting the Giro is a major honour for towns and villages up and down the peninsula, but the spectators at the roadside were aware that they were observing something that transcended sport. Perhaps cycling's greatest appeal is the accessibility of the riders to their public, and their poignant tribute to Wouter Weylandt on the road to Livorno was a stirring exhibition of human compassion to which all of those looking on could relate.

3km from the line, as the bunch entered the streets of the town, the Garmin-Cervélo team of pink jersey David Millar finished their turn of pace-setting, and Weylandt's Leopard Trek teammates then came to the front and rode 10 metres ahead of the rest of the peloton.

In a touching moment, Weylandt's close friend Tyler Farrar was invited to join the Leopard Trek riders out in front. His grief was apparent and the American understandably left the race immediately after the stage, but he showed considerable courage in riding on Tuesday.

The eight Leopard Trek riders and Farrar crossed the line to warm and respectful applause from the huge crowds gathered at the finish. On finishing, the majority of the bunch made their way dolefully to their team buses, but the organisers invited the Leopard Trek squad as well as the four jersey holders to come to the podium.

Led on stage by pink jersey David Millar, and introduced in a low-key manner, with no fanfare or music, the twelve representatives of the mourning peloton stood before an image of Weylandt winning stage three of the 2010 Giro. A lone bugler then played the Last Call, while the gathered multitudes looked on in perfectly-observed silence

The visibly upset Leopard Trek riders descended quickly from the podium, where team manager Brian Nygaard and his staff were on hand to guide them to the team bus.

Out of a sense of duty, Millar and Alessandro Petacchi lingered a little longer to give their thoughts on a trying day to Italian television. There was no need. The actions of the peloton and the response from the crowds at the roadside had already said far more than mere words could ever hope to express.

Full Results 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 1 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 1 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 1 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 1 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 1 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 9 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 9 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 9 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 9 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 9 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 9 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 9 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 9 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 9 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 9 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 9 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 9 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 9 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 9 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 9 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 9 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 9 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 9 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 9 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 9 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 9 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 9 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 9 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 9 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 9 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 9 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 9 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 9 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 9 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 4 1 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10:04:29 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:07 3 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 5 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:12 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:13 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 9 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:00:19 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 12 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:31 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:33 20 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:35 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:37 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:39 27 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:42 29 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 33 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 34 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 38 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 43 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 44 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 45 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 47 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 48 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 51 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:51 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 57 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 59 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 60 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 62 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 63 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:52 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 66 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:59 70 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 71 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 72 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 74 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 75 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:02 76 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 77 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 78 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 79 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:03 81 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:11 82 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 83 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:13 85 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 86 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 87 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:14 88 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:16 89 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 91 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 92 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 93 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 94 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 95 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 96 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 97 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:21 99 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:22 100 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:01:38 104 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:42 105 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:01:52 106 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:55 107 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:57 108 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 109 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:01 110 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 111 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 112 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 113 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:13 114 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:14 115 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:29 116 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:36 117 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:42 118 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:52 119 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:55 120 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:56 121 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:02:58 122 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:03:02 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:03:08 124 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:03:18 125 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 126 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:30 128 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 129 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:03:32 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 133 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 135 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:50 137 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 138 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 139 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:52 140 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:54 141 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57 142 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:10 144 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 145 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:11 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:13 147 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:15 148 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:04:17 149 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:21 150 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:04:24 151 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:32 152 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:04:35 153 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:41 154 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:51 155 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:04:59 156 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:00 157 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:04 158 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:20 159 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:22 160 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:25 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:05:30 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:36 163 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:42 164 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:45 165 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:48 166 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:52 167 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:06:22 168 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:06:24 169 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:34 170 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:36 171 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:42 172 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:43 173 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:06:49 174 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:54 175 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:06:55 176 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:57 177 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 178 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:01 179 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 180 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 181 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:03 182 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:07:06 183 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:16 184 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:07:24 185 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:33 186 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:35 187 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:14 188 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:08:25 189 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:27 190 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:36 191 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:37 192 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:10 193 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:20 194 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 195 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 196 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:09:35 197 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:41 198 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:10:15 199 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:34 200 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:51 201 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:08 202 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:12 203 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:47 204 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:09 205 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:20:31 206 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22

Points classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 25 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 20 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 16 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 13 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 15 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 16 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 17 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 18 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 20 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 8 21 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 23 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 28 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 29 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 31 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 33 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 34 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 35 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1

Mountains classification 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 9 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 10 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 3 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 6 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 7 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 127 5 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 7 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 9 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 10 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 11 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 12 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 11 14 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 9 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9

Most combative classification 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 4 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 5 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 9 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 17 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 18 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 21 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 22 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Best young rider classification 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10:04:58 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:04 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:22 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:30 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 11 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:33 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 14 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:42 16 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 17 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:47 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:52 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:36 21 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 22 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:07 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 24 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:49 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 26 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:01 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 29 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:21 31 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:25 32 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:41 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:44 35 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:03 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:04:30 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:35 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:16 39 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:06:26 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:32 41 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:08 42 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:41 43 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:08:51 44 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 45 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:39 46 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:20:02 47 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:53

Fair play classification 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 Androni Giocattoli 3 HTC-Highroad 4 Lampre - ISD 5 Movistar Team 6 Team RadioShack 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Sky Procycling 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Leopard Trek 16 Katusha Team 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Pro Team Astana 19 Geox-TMC 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Acqua & Sapone 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams classification 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 29:31:38 2 HTC-Highroad 0:00:18 3 Team RadioShack 0:00:28 4 Movistar Team 0:00:35 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:36 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 8 Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Lampre - ISD 0:00:42 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:48 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:51 12 Sky Procycling 0:00:55 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 15 Leopard Trek 0:01:00 16 Katusha Team 0:01:01 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 18 Pro Team Astana 0:01:08 19 Geox-TMC 0:01:11 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:20 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:25 22 Acqua & Sapone 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:31