Leopard Trek leaves Giro d'Italia

Leopard Trek was allowed to cross the line first in memory of their fallen teammate Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Leopard Trek team announced it would leave the Giro d’Italia tonight, following the tragic death of Wouter Weylandt in a crash on stage 3.

The team completed the neutralised fourth stage today, with the team's eight riders crossing the line, arm in arm ahead of the field, along with Weylandt's close friend Tyler Farrar of Garmin-Cervelo.

Garmin-Cervelo said today that Farrar would also leave the Giro d'Italia early.

General Manager Brian Nygaard said that the riders made the decision with the full support of the team staff. “The decision needed to be taken by the riders, because they are the ones that participate in the race. We have always said that we would stand behind their choice.

“We wish to thank the other teams, the race organisation RCS, the Italian authorities and all the fans on the road between Genova and Livorno on today’s stage, as the peloton paid tribute to Wouter Weylandt.”

Team Captain Fabian Wegmann said, “We have a lot of respect for the Giro d’Italia and for cycling, but we simply cannot continue racing given the circumstances. We are professional athletes, but we feel this is the right thing to do.”