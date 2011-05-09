Tributes pour in for Wouter Weylandt

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) (Image credit: Tom De Meyer)

Walter Planckaert, Topsport Vlaanderen: Wouter was the best friend of Fred Nolf, who died in his sleep during the Tour of Qatar in 2009. I had just now the father of Frederiek on the line. That man is really broken. These are two friends who really tragically died.

Vincenzo Nibali: I can't find any words to complain my feeling about Wouter death.it's surreal. all my thought for his wife, family and friends. Ciao Wouter.

Ivan Basso: It's incredibile how much destiny could be tragic. My condolences and a hug to family and friends. Rest in peace, Wouter

Andrei Tchmil and Team Katusha: In the face of this terrible tragedy, that will leave its indelible scar on this Giro d´Italia story, we can only express our sympathy to his family of this guy, to the trainers and the riders of Leopard Trek, hit by this mourning. The Giro should be, as always, a big sporting celebration. But, from tomorrow on, riding a bike will be much more difficult for everybody.

Johan Museeuw: When I saw him fall, I knew immediately it was serious. The resemblance to Casartelli was striking. We're all grieving. Weylandt was a young rider who had all his life before him.

Brian Nygaard (Leopard Trek): All our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Wouter. The team in Italy will decide on our further race participation tonight.

Bjarne Riis (Saxo Bank): On a day like this, all thoughts about results are irrelevant. It's a devastating tragedy for Wouter's family, friends, teammates and team. Our condolences go to all who knew Wouter.

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin Cervelo): Peace be with you, Wouter.

Theo Bos (Rabobank): Geen woorden voor, verschrikkelijk. (No words, terrible.):

TeamRadioShack: On a day like today we are all teammates. We send our best thoughts to Wouter Weylandt and his team, friends and family.

Koen De Kort (Skil-Shimano): Unbelievable horrible news. Thoughts go out to Wouter's family and wife.

C.J. Sutton (Sky): I'm speechless. My thoughts go out 2 wouter weylandt's family and friends. Such sad news. He was a good friend. RIP wouter. U will be missed

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad): Things like this shouldn't happen. Absolutely sick to the stomach. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Wouter Weylandt.

Richie Porte: Today really puts everything in perspective, such a tragedy. RIP Wouter and thoughts with his family, friends and team mates.

Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step): What a terrible news! This can't be true!

Lars Boom (Rabobank): RIP Wouter Weylandt.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack): Devastated. Wouter Weylandt

John LeLangue (BMC Racing Team): RIP Wouter @wouterweylandt; all my prayers are going for him and his family

Viatcheslav Ekimov (RadioShack): Its numbing! RIP Wouter Weylandt. All thoughts to his family his friends and his team mates.

Russell Downing (Team Sky): after seeing that i feel sick inside...Rip wouter .. u will be sadly missed . lost for words

Johan Bruyneel (RadioShack): Such a sad day for our sport. RIP Wouter Weylandt. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. I'm shocked.

Greg Henderson (Team Sky): Such a sad sad day. RIP Woulter. Thoughts are with family. Speechless.

Allan Davis (Astana): Just got home from 6hrs 30min training to the deverstating news of my old teammate Wouter Weylantd, R.I.P mate.

Jesse Sergent (RadioShack): Such a sad day for cycling, really unbelievable! RIP Wouter Weylandt. Thoughts go out to all his family, friends and teammates.

Manuel Quinziato (BMC): Rest in peace Wouter! I can't believe it's really happened!

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank): Speechless.

Geraint Thomas (Sky): Horrible news about Wouter!! Thoughts with his family, friends and team mates!! RIP mate

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank): Just read the news. My thoughts go out to family and friends of Wouter Weylandt. Hoped I had seen the worst Giro crash ever in 2009!

Bradley Wiggins (Sky): Days like this put this great sport we love into perspective, Wouter rest in peace now mate, thoughts are now with the family and freinds!

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad): Shocking to hear the news after the stage. Nobody wants this in cycling. Thoughts go out to his family and.friends. RIP Wouter Weylantd

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale): Prayers going where they need to go. Go tell someone you love them and mean it.

Steven De Jongh (Former Quick Step): No words , just tears. My thoughts go out to his family

Ben Swift (Sky): RIP Wouter Weylandt. Very sad day things like these shouldn't happen. Very shocked.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervélo): Rest in peace, Wouter. And to his family, friends and teammates, I am deeply sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Movistar Team: Our thoughts are with the family and teammates of Wouter Weylandt, who passed away during today's Giro stage. Rest in peace.

UCI: The UCI has learn the tragic death of Wouter Weylandt during the stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia.

On behalf of the whole cycling family, the UCI President M. Pat McQuaid wish to extend his deepest sympathies to all members of Weylandt’s family, all his friends and teammates, but also to all his colleagues on the Giro, who will have to overcome their grief to continue in the race.



