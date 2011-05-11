Leopard Trek create donation account to help Weylandt’s family

The Leopard Trek riders on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Leopard Trek has announced the creation of a donation account to help Wouter Weylandt’s family following his tragic death at the Giro d'Italia.

Anyone can make a donation and all the funds will go to the family to help Weylandt’s partner An-Sophie, who is due to give birth in September.

“In these hard times we especially want to think of those who were closest to Wouter: his family,” a message reads on the Leopard Trek Facebook page.

“We have created a donation account to support them financially as much as we can. Everyone of you can donate to this account. All donations will go directly to Wouter's family.

Donations can be made via the Dexia Banque International a Luxembourg, 69, route d'Esch, L-2953 Luxembourg. The name of the account is Leopard SA ‘Wouter Weylandt’. The Bank IBAN code is LU93 0020 6100 0904 0500, BIC: BILLLULL.

A Pay Pal has now been set up.

Safety is a priority

The Giro continued without the Leopard Trek riders on Wednesday for the fifth stage from Piombino to Oriveto.

Race director Angelo Zomegnan praised the riders and has reiterated that safety will always be a priority.

Some riders are worried about the difficult descent of the Crostis climb on stage 14 but Zomegnan confirmed that the technical race director Mauro Vegni will travel to the Friuli region and study the descent to consider extra safety measures.

“The Giro will continue thanks to the responsibility shown by the riders. What has happened has changed them,” Zomegnan told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I noticed a huge reaction by the riders and their leaders. An example is David Millar. He has come back from his own problems during his career. He wore the maglia rosa and coordinated things with the other riders. Everybody was very composed and respectful.”

“The riders are the most important part of our race. We know they have to race in safe conditions.”

