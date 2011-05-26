Capecchi gets one for Liquigas
Pinotti, Seeldraeyers outfoxed by Italian
In a tense finish to stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia, it was Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) who held his nerve in San Pellegrino Terme to seal victory in the sprint ahead of local rider Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step).
The win was no more than Capecchi deserved for his generous efforts throughout the stage: it was under his impetus that the trio put daylight between itself and an earlier 20-man breakaway on the slopes of the day’s main obstacle, the Passo di Ganda, and then his lengthy turns on the protracted descent to San Pellegrino ensured that they stayed clear.
Capecchi also showed considerable nous in what was always going to be a tactical sprint between three riders with no discernible finishing speed. While the 24-year-old appeared to be the most nervous of the winning group in the finale, constantly turning to check on the whereabouts of Pinotti, he cleverly manoeuvred himself into the ideal position in the finishing straight.
Pinotti led under the red kite, and decided to take a punt on leading out the sprint, and with Seeldraeyers glued to the Italian’s wheel, Capecchi was in danger of being squeezed out. However, on the final left hand bend 200 metres from home, he nudged his way between Pinotti and Seeldraeyers and into the box seat. From there, it was a formality, and Capecchi careered past Pinotti to take the win.
On crossing the line, Capecchi skidded to a halt and lay flat on the roadside as the emotion of the occasion threatened to overcome him. Back at Liquigas this season after a three-year hiatus with Saunier Duvall and Footon-Servetto, the trusted gregario was keen to soak up his day in the sun.
“It’s been a difficult Giro for me up to now, I haven’t succeeded in going as well as I wanted to, but now this is an uncontrollable joy,” Capecchi said, before dedicating his triumph to his late grandmother and cousin.
Bergamo native Marco Pinotti coveted this stage of the Giro above all others and though disappointed to miss out on glory on his training roads, he consoled himself with having played such a prominent role. He also explained why he chose to lead out the sprint after leading under the red kite.
“I was lucky to get into the right break, because everybody was trying to get clear,” he said. “I knew that after the last bend there was a slight descent, so I led it out and gave everything, but in a finish like that it was always going to be difficult for me.”
While Liquigas-Cannondale were able to celebrate their first success at the Giro thanks to Capecchi, team leader Vincenzo Nibali resisted the temptation to try and put maglia rosa Alberto Contador under pressure on the descent of the Ganda.
On a day marked by searing speeds in the opening hours of the stage, and ultimately run off at an incredible 45.186kph, the main contenders were happy to settle for a truce ahead of the return of the high mountains tomorrow. It was notable, however, that Contador’s Saxo Bank team was once again content to leave the marshalling of the peloton to Liquigas and Lampre-ISD.
Deignan breaks the deadlock in Bergamo
On one of the few apparent transition stages on this Giro, the tired legs in the gruppo would have been bracing themselves for a brisk beginning to proceedings in Morbegno on Thursday, but they could hardly have anticipated that it would take quite so long for the day’s break to establish itself.
The expected flurry of attacking materialised as soon as the flag was dropped, but with so many riders sensing that this was their last chance to shine at the Giro, it proved nigh on impossible for escapees to gain any purchase on their accelerations. Instead, the bunch covered a lung-burning 53km in the first hour and the rapid pace was to continue all the way to Bergamo, almost 100km into the day’s racing.
Eventually, it was a combination of the sharp cobbled climb to the city’s picturesque old quarter Bergamo Alta and the efforts of Philip Deignan (RadioShack) that split the peloton and triggered the events that would lead to Capecchi’s victory.
With the pace already high on the approach to the climb, Deignan picked his way to the front as soon as the road kicked up in earnest, and soon the peloton was strung out in his wake. When the Irishman turned around at the top of the climb, he found that a strong 20-man group had formed on his wheel, and they took advantage of a brief moment of confusion behind to press clear on a descent familiar to tifosi from the Tours of Lombardy of a decade or so ago.
A weary peloton was content to leave them to it, and in spite of its failure to collaborate smoothly, it was soon apparent that the day’s winner would emerge from that group. Among those to survive the ferocity of Deignan’s forcing through the narrow streets of Bergamo were Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF), Russel Downing (Sky), Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), as well as Pinotti, Seeldraeyers and Capecchi.
While one might have expected the sizeable front group to stay together until the Ganda, the attacking continued on the approach to the climb, as they never succeeded in establishing any real rhythm. With 43km to go, a move featuring Pineau, Seeldraeyers, Capecchi, Pinotti, Downing and Brambilla ghosted clear, and with chaos reigning behind, they had a lead of a minute on their erstwhile breakaway companions at the foot of the Ganda, with the peloton a further three minutes back.
Capecchi forces the issue
Once on the slopes of the Ganda, Eros Capecchi was instantly to the fore, and he took responsibility for the lion’s share of the pace-setting on the way up the climb. His pressing quickly dislodged Downing and Pineau, and a kilometre later, Brambilla wilted under that pressure.
Pinotti and Seeldraeyers held firm however, with the former also putting in more and more lengthy turns of his own as the trio approached the summit of the category two climb, with 30km still to race.
Over the top, they had 20 seconds on Brambilla, and 1:20 on lone pursuer Paolo Tiralongo, whose strength on the ascent will have left him balefully rueing the fact that he missed out on the winning move. Back in the peloton, meanwhile, Liquigas were attempted to hinder the chase, although in truth there was precious little urgency in Lampre-ISD’s pursuit in any case, and the gap stretched out beyond six minutes.
While Brambilla and Tiralongo joined forces on the technical early part of the descent, they made no inroads on the gap to the leading trio, and when Capecchi put in a couple of monster turns in the final 10km as the roads became wider and straighter, they must have realised the game was up.
Wisely, the front trio continued their collaboration until the success of their break was assured with 3km to go. From that point on, the anxiety rose and the pace dropped accordingly, as the three non-sprinters faced off.
With Pinotti so keen to impress on home roads, and Capecchi doing little to hide his strength, Seeldraeyers threatened to spring an upset in the streets of San Pellegrino. But it never materialised, and instead it was Capecchi who took out the sprint to add sheen to Liquigas-Cannondale’s solid but uninspired Giro.
Whether his leader Nibali can follow that lead in the coming days remains to be seen, but opportunities are fast running out for the home challengers to derail the Spanish domination of this Giro.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:20:38
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:20
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|7
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:34
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:37
|13
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|15
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|18
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:40
|19
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|20
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|36
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|40
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|45
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|50
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|54
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|56
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|60
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|65
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|68
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|74
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|75
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|77
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|80
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|84
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:07:44
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|86
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|92
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:56
|97
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|99
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|100
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|103
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|104
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|105
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|109
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|112
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|116
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|118
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|120
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|125
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|126
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|127
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|134
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|136
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|138
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|139
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|140
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|141
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|143
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|144
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|146
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|148
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|149
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|150
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|154
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|155
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|157
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|158
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|159
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:15
|161
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|162
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|24
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|12
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|9
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|12
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|13
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|3
|15
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|11
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|5
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2
|9
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|3
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|9
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|pts
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|48
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|6
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|10:10:47
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:15
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:35
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:25
|7
|Geox-TMC
|0:06:28
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:07:01
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:49
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:52
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:19
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:27:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|19
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|16
|6
|Katusha Team
|14
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|8
|Sky Procycling
|13
|9
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Geox-TMC
|8
|14
|Team RadioShack
|7
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71:45:09
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:58
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:45
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:35
|5
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:12
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:18
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:22
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:09:38
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:47
|10
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:25
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:58
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:37
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:53
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:16
|18
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:57
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:37
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:43
|22
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:30:14
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:52
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:34:09
|25
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:48
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:16
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:41:25
|28
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:42:06
|29
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:43:57
|30
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:45:12
|31
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:46:39
|32
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:47:02
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:43
|34
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:53:16
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:09
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:09
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:59:31
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:01
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|1:01:56
|40
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:02:37
|41
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:55
|42
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:05:31
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:06:19
|44
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:07:46
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:08:57
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:02
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:09:28
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:01
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:10:49
|50
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1:17:32
|51
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:17:35
|52
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:56
|53
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:22:01
|54
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:24:34
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:26:27
|56
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:28:00
|57
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:28:53
|58
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:30:04
|59
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:30:57
|60
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:31:43
|61
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|1:34:30
|62
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1:36:13
|63
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:37:28
|64
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:40:39
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1:40:47
|66
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:53
|67
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:43:12
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:27
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:43:55
|70
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:45:42
|71
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:46:32
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|1:47:05
|73
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:50:07
|74
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1:50:35
|75
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:52:36
|76
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:53:10
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:54:51
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:53
|79
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:55:55
|80
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:57:10
|81
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:58:06
|82
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:01:43
|83
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:02:03
|84
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:03:46
|85
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:04:08
|86
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:04
|87
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|2:05:08
|88
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:05:31
|89
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:07:11
|90
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|2:07:36
|91
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2:09:40
|92
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:12:28
|93
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:13:16
|94
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:17:49
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:17:52
|96
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|2:18:01
|97
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:18:04
|98
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:19:27
|99
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:19
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:27
|101
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:31
|102
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:21:34
|103
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:21:37
|104
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|2:22:03
|105
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:22:48
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:23:02
|107
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:24:25
|108
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:26:20
|109
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:29:05
|110
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:30:28
|111
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:48
|112
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:32:17
|113
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:35:21
|114
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:36:16
|115
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:37:03
|116
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|2:37:16
|117
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:38:20
|118
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:21
|119
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:40:06
|120
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:40:14
|121
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|2:41:08
|122
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:42:38
|123
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:44:24
|124
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:45:27
|125
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:15
|126
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|2:48:27
|127
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:34
|128
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:48:42
|129
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:50:02
|130
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:50:29
|131
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:51:16
|132
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:51:49
|133
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:54:00
|134
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:54:12
|135
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:54:46
|136
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:19
|137
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:56:49
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:02:43
|139
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:03:16
|140
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:03:51
|141
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:04:06
|142
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:10
|143
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:06:03
|144
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:07:25
|145
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:07:51
|146
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:08:52
|147
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:09:56
|148
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:10:10
|149
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:10:48
|150
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:11:24
|151
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:11:36
|152
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:19:20
|153
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3:20:00
|154
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:22:40
|155
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:25:23
|156
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:28:41
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:35:11
|158
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:35:24
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:36:07
|160
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:37:42
|161
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:38:38
|162
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:40:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|158
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|71
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|11
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|12
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|59
|13
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|18
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|37
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|36
|20
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|33
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|23
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|25
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|34
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|36
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|41
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|42
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|44
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|45
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|46
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|48
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|50
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|51
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|53
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|55
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|56
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|57
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|60
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|61
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|62
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|63
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|64
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|65
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|66
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|67
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|68
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|5
|69
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|70
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|71
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|72
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|73
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|78
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|80
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|81
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|82
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|83
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|84
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|85
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|86
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|87
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|88
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|89
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|90
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|91
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|92
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|93
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|94
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|95
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|96
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|97
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|99
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|100
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|102
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|103
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|10
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|11
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|14
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|19
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|21
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|9
|22
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|23
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|24
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|29
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|33
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|34
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|35
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|37
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|38
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|41
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|43
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|44
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|45
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|46
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|48
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|49
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|50
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|52
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|54
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|58
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|59
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|60
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|61
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|63
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|71:54:56
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:05
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:38
|5
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:10
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:22
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:52:09
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:56:32
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:59:10
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:00:14
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:07:48
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:16:40
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1:26:26
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:40:20
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45:06
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:48:19
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:56
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:52:16
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:17
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:13:15
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:25:34
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:26:29
|23
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:27:16
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:28:33
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:30:27
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:34:37
|27
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:35:40
|28
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:38:55
|29
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:52:56
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:57:38
|31
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:59:05
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:01:49
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:12:53
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:15:36
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:25:24
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:28:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|8
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|9
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|13
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|14
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|15
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|17
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|18
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|19
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|20
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|21
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|22
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|25
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|3
|26
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|31
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|40
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|41
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|42
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|44
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|45
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|46
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|47
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|48
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|51
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|52
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|14
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|2
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|19
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|21
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|354
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|273
|4
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|8
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|10
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|11
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|12
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|16
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|17
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|18
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|133
|21
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|22
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|24
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|26
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|27
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|29
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|32
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|33
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|48
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|38
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|34
|39
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|41
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|42
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|24
|43
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|23
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|45
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|46
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|47
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|48
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|50
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|51
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|52
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|54
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|55
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|56
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|63
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|64
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|4
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|11
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|18
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|19
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|21
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|24
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|26
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|29
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|30
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|32
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|33
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|34
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|6
|35
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|37
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|38
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|39
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|41
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|42
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|43
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|44
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|45
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|47
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|48
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|49
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|50
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|51
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|55
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|56
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|58
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|59
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|60
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|61
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|62
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|67
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|68
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|70
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|71
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|72
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|73
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|75
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|76
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|78
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|79
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|80
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|82
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|215:29:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:07:31
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:01
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:21:51
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:25:51
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:30:02
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:30:17
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:16
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:51
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:46:46
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:09
|13
|HTC-Highroad
|0:58:17
|14
|Team RadioShack
|1:10:38
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:19:18
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:23:33
|17
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:25:15
|18
|Sky Procycling
|1:59:18
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:15:47
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:34:52
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:18:02
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|3:41:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|305
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|280
|3
|Movistar Team
|245
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|235
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|212
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|207
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|201
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|188
|9
|Katusha Team
|160
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|160
|11
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|158
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|153
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|14
|Sky Procycling
|131
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|115
|16
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|19
|Geox-TMC
|104
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|21
|Team RadioShack
|68
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LIQUIGAS - CANNONDALE
|2
|HTC - HIGHROAD
|3
|ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - C.I.P.I.
|4
|QUICKSTEP CYCLING TEAM
|5
|BMC RACING TEAM
|6
|COLNAGO - CSF INOX
|7
|TEAM GARMIN - CERVELO
|5
|pts
|8
|PRO TEAM ASTANA
|10
|9
|RABOBANK CYCLING TEAM
|20
|10
|LAMPRE - ISD
|25
|11
|GEOX - TMC
|25
|12
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|25
|13
|VACANSOLEIL DCM PRO C.TEAM
|25
|14
|SKY PROCYCLING
|25
|15
|TEAM RADIOSHACK
|25
|16
|AG2R LA MONDIALE
|38
|17
|KATUSHA TEAM
|80
|18
|EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI
|120
|19
|ACQUA & SAPONE
|145
|20
|OMEGA PHARMA - LOTTO
|170
|21
|FARNESE VINI - NERI SOTTOLI
|190
|22
|SAXO BANK SUNGARD
|1143
