Image 1 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 53 Mountains leader Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 53 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 53 Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) in the breakaway on stage 18 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 53 The breakaway is led by Quick Step's Jerome Pineau (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 53 Katusha's Alberto Losada pushes the pace (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 53 Eros Capecchi broke Liquigas-Cannondale's winless run in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) is congratulated after his stage win in the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 53 Marco Pinotti drove the pace in the final kilometer (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Pinotti and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) chases the leaders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 53 Jerome Pineau (Quickstep) in the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 53 Philip Deignan (Radioshack) started the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 53 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 53 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 53 Lampre leads the chase (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 53 Alberto Contador celebrates his Giro lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) lets the cork fly (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 53 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was keen to win on home roads near Bergamo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Ganda. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 53 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) on the road to San Pellegrino Terme. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF) battled hard but couldn't get back on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and the Giro peloton climb towards Bergamo Alta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 53 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) signs autographs before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali and his Liquigas-Cannondale squad wait for the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was one of the guests on the Processo Alla Tappa after the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 18. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 53 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) is in the green jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 53 With a couple laps to go UnitedHealthcare comes to the front for the lead out.\ (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was happy to see the break go clear. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 53 The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 53 The Katusha team on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) rides as number 181 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the podium after his Giro stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) can't believe he's won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 53 Dario Cataldo (Quickstep Cycling Team) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) had a quiet day but there are harder tests to come (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) could ride the Tour de France this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) smiles to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) takes the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprinted Marco Pinotti to win stage 18 (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 48 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) rides in the safety of the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) checks his brakes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 53 Alberto Contador lines up at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 53 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 53 Eros Capecchi takes stage 18 of this year's Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 53 Eros Capecchi wins Liquigas-Cannondale's first stage in this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a tense finish to stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia, it was Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) who held his nerve in San Pellegrino Terme to seal victory in the sprint ahead of local rider Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step).

Related Articles Video: Pinotti disappointed not to win on home roads

The win was no more than Capecchi deserved for his generous efforts throughout the stage: it was under his impetus that the trio put daylight between itself and an earlier 20-man breakaway on the slopes of the day’s main obstacle, the Passo di Ganda, and then his lengthy turns on the protracted descent to San Pellegrino ensured that they stayed clear.

Capecchi also showed considerable nous in what was always going to be a tactical sprint between three riders with no discernible finishing speed. While the 24-year-old appeared to be the most nervous of the winning group in the finale, constantly turning to check on the whereabouts of Pinotti, he cleverly manoeuvred himself into the ideal position in the finishing straight.

Pinotti led under the red kite, and decided to take a punt on leading out the sprint, and with Seeldraeyers glued to the Italian’s wheel, Capecchi was in danger of being squeezed out. However, on the final left hand bend 200 metres from home, he nudged his way between Pinotti and Seeldraeyers and into the box seat. From there, it was a formality, and Capecchi careered past Pinotti to take the win.

On crossing the line, Capecchi skidded to a halt and lay flat on the roadside as the emotion of the occasion threatened to overcome him. Back at Liquigas this season after a three-year hiatus with Saunier Duvall and Footon-Servetto, the trusted gregario was keen to soak up his day in the sun.

“It’s been a difficult Giro for me up to now, I haven’t succeeded in going as well as I wanted to, but now this is an uncontrollable joy,” Capecchi said, before dedicating his triumph to his late grandmother and cousin.

Bergamo native Marco Pinotti coveted this stage of the Giro above all others and though disappointed to miss out on glory on his training roads, he consoled himself with having played such a prominent role. He also explained why he chose to lead out the sprint after leading under the red kite.

“I was lucky to get into the right break, because everybody was trying to get clear,” he said. “I knew that after the last bend there was a slight descent, so I led it out and gave everything, but in a finish like that it was always going to be difficult for me.”

While Liquigas-Cannondale were able to celebrate their first success at the Giro thanks to Capecchi, team leader Vincenzo Nibali resisted the temptation to try and put maglia rosa Alberto Contador under pressure on the descent of the Ganda.

On a day marked by searing speeds in the opening hours of the stage, and ultimately run off at an incredible 45.186kph, the main contenders were happy to settle for a truce ahead of the return of the high mountains tomorrow. It was notable, however, that Contador’s Saxo Bank team was once again content to leave the marshalling of the peloton to Liquigas and Lampre-ISD.

Deignan breaks the deadlock in Bergamo

On one of the few apparent transition stages on this Giro, the tired legs in the gruppo would have been bracing themselves for a brisk beginning to proceedings in Morbegno on Thursday, but they could hardly have anticipated that it would take quite so long for the day’s break to establish itself.

The expected flurry of attacking materialised as soon as the flag was dropped, but with so many riders sensing that this was their last chance to shine at the Giro, it proved nigh on impossible for escapees to gain any purchase on their accelerations. Instead, the bunch covered a lung-burning 53km in the first hour and the rapid pace was to continue all the way to Bergamo, almost 100km into the day’s racing.

Eventually, it was a combination of the sharp cobbled climb to the city’s picturesque old quarter Bergamo Alta and the efforts of Philip Deignan (RadioShack) that split the peloton and triggered the events that would lead to Capecchi’s victory.

With the pace already high on the approach to the climb, Deignan picked his way to the front as soon as the road kicked up in earnest, and soon the peloton was strung out in his wake. When the Irishman turned around at the top of the climb, he found that a strong 20-man group had formed on his wheel, and they took advantage of a brief moment of confusion behind to press clear on a descent familiar to tifosi from the Tours of Lombardy of a decade or so ago.

A weary peloton was content to leave them to it, and in spite of its failure to collaborate smoothly, it was soon apparent that the day’s winner would emerge from that group. Among those to survive the ferocity of Deignan’s forcing through the narrow streets of Bergamo were Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF), Russel Downing (Sky), Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), as well as Pinotti, Seeldraeyers and Capecchi.

While one might have expected the sizeable front group to stay together until the Ganda, the attacking continued on the approach to the climb, as they never succeeded in establishing any real rhythm. With 43km to go, a move featuring Pineau, Seeldraeyers, Capecchi, Pinotti, Downing and Brambilla ghosted clear, and with chaos reigning behind, they had a lead of a minute on their erstwhile breakaway companions at the foot of the Ganda, with the peloton a further three minutes back.

Capecchi forces the issue

Once on the slopes of the Ganda, Eros Capecchi was instantly to the fore, and he took responsibility for the lion’s share of the pace-setting on the way up the climb. His pressing quickly dislodged Downing and Pineau, and a kilometre later, Brambilla wilted under that pressure.

Pinotti and Seeldraeyers held firm however, with the former also putting in more and more lengthy turns of his own as the trio approached the summit of the category two climb, with 30km still to race.

Over the top, they had 20 seconds on Brambilla, and 1:20 on lone pursuer Paolo Tiralongo, whose strength on the ascent will have left him balefully rueing the fact that he missed out on the winning move. Back in the peloton, meanwhile, Liquigas were attempted to hinder the chase, although in truth there was precious little urgency in Lampre-ISD’s pursuit in any case, and the gap stretched out beyond six minutes.

While Brambilla and Tiralongo joined forces on the technical early part of the descent, they made no inroads on the gap to the leading trio, and when Capecchi put in a couple of monster turns in the final 10km as the roads became wider and straighter, they must have realised the game was up.

Wisely, the front trio continued their collaboration until the success of their break was assured with 3km to go. From that point on, the anxiety rose and the pace dropped accordingly, as the three non-sprinters faced off.

With Pinotti so keen to impress on home roads, and Capecchi doing little to hide his strength, Seeldraeyers threatened to spring an upset in the streets of San Pellegrino. But it never materialised, and instead it was Capecchi who took out the sprint to add sheen to Liquigas-Cannondale’s solid but uninspired Giro.

Whether his leader Nibali can follow that lead in the coming days remains to be seen, but opportunities are fast running out for the home challengers to derail the Spanish domination of this Giro.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:20:38 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:20 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:49 7 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:46 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:34 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:37 13 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 15 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 18 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:40 19 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 20 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 25 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 36 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 40 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 41 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 44 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 45 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 50 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 54 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 56 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 60 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 62 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 65 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 67 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 68 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 69 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 74 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 75 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 76 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 77 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 78 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 79 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 80 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:33 84 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:07:44 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:16 86 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 87 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 90 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 94 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:56 97 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 99 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 100 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 103 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 104 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 105 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 106 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 109 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 110 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 112 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 116 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 118 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 120 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 123 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 124 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 125 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 127 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 128 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 129 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 132 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 136 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 138 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 139 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 140 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 141 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 142 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 143 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 144 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 146 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 148 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 149 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 150 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 151 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 152 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 154 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 155 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 156 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 157 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 158 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 159 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 160 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:15 161 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 24 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 12 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 11 9 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 10 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 12 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 13 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 3 15 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 11 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 5 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2 9 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Intermediate Sprint - Bergamo, km. 91.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 3 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 5 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Di Ganda (Cat. 2) km 120.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 9 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 48 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 6 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 9

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quickstep Cycling Team 10:10:47 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:15 3 HTC-Highroad 4 Pro Team Astana 0:04:35 5 Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:25 7 Geox-TMC 0:06:28 8 Katusha Team 0:07:01 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:49 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Sky Procycling 12 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 Team RadioShack 0:07:52 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Movistar Team 16 Lampre - ISD 0:09:19 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Androni Giocattoli 19 Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Acqua & Sapone 21 Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 BMC Racing Team 0:27:03

Fast teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quickstep Cycling Team 33 pts 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 HTC-Highroad 19 4 Colnago - CSF Inox 17 5 Pro Team Astana 16 6 Katusha Team 14 7 Saxo Bank Sungard 14 8 Sky Procycling 13 9 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 12 Movistar Team 8 13 Geox-TMC 8 14 Team RadioShack 7 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 16 AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Androni Giocattoli 19 Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Acqua & Sapone 22 BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 71:45:09 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:58 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:45 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:35 5 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:09:12 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:18 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:22 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:09:38 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:09:47 10 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:25 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:58 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:37 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:38 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:48 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:53 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:23:16 18 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:57 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:37 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:41 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:29:43 22 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:30:14 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:52 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:34:09 25 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:48 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:40:16 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:41:25 28 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:42:06 29 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:43:57 30 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:45:12 31 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:46:39 32 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:47:02 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:43 34 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:53:16 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:09 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:09 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:59:31 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:00:01 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 1:01:56 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:02:37 41 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:55 42 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:05:31 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1:06:19 44 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:07:46 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:08:57 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:02 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:09:28 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:01 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:10:49 50 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1:17:32 51 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:17:35 52 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:56 53 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:22:01 54 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:24:34 55 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:26:27 56 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:00 57 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:28:53 58 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:30:04 59 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:30:57 60 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:31:43 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 1:34:30 62 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1:36:13 63 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:37:28 64 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:40:39 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1:40:47 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:40:53 67 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:43:12 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:27 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:43:55 70 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:45:42 71 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:46:32 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 1:47:05 73 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:50:07 74 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1:50:35 75 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:52:36 76 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 1:53:10 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:54:51 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:54:53 79 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:55:55 80 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:57:10 81 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:58:06 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:01:43 83 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:02:03 84 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:03:46 85 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:04:08 86 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:04 87 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 2:05:08 88 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:05:31 89 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:07:11 90 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 2:07:36 91 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 2:09:40 92 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:12:28 93 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:13:16 94 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:17:49 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:17:52 96 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 2:18:01 97 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:18:04 98 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:19:27 99 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:21:19 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:21:27 101 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:31 102 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:21:34 103 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:21:37 104 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 2:22:03 105 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:22:48 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:23:02 107 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:24:25 108 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:26:20 109 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:29:05 110 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:30:28 111 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:30:48 112 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:32:17 113 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:35:21 114 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:36:16 115 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:37:03 116 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 2:37:16 117 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:38:20 118 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:39:21 119 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:40:06 120 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:40:14 121 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 2:41:08 122 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:42:38 123 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:44:24 124 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 2:45:27 125 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:47:15 126 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 2:48:27 127 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:48:34 128 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:48:42 129 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:50:02 130 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:50:29 131 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:51:16 132 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:51:49 133 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:54:00 134 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:54:12 135 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:54:46 136 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:19 137 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:56:49 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:02:43 139 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:03:16 140 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:03:51 141 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:04:06 142 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:05:10 143 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:06:03 144 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:07:25 145 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:07:51 146 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:08:52 147 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:09:56 148 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:10:10 149 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:10:48 150 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3:11:24 151 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:11:36 152 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:19:20 153 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3:20:00 154 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:22:40 155 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:25:23 156 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:28:41 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:35:11 158 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:35:24 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:36:07 160 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:37:42 161 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:38:38 162 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:40:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 158 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 87 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 71 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 66 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 11 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 12 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 59 13 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 18 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 37 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 36 20 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 33 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 23 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 26 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 25 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 34 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 36 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 17 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 41 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 42 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 15 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 44 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 45 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 46 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 10 49 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 50 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 51 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 53 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 55 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 56 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 60 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 61 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 6 62 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 63 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 64 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 65 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 66 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 67 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 68 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 5 69 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 71 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 72 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 73 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 76 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 78 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 80 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 81 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 82 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 83 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 84 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 85 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 86 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 87 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 88 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 89 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 90 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 91 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 92 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 93 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 94 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 95 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 96 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 97 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 98 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 99 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 100 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 102 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 103 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 64 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 29 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 29 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 10 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 19 11 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 14 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 19 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 10 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 21 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 9 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9 23 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 24 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 29 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 33 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 34 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 35 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 37 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 40 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 41 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 43 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 2 44 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 45 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 46 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 48 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 49 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 50 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 52 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1 54 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 58 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 59 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 60 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 61 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 63 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 71:54:56 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:51 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:05 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:38 5 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:10 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:22 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:52:09 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:56:32 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:59:10 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:00:14 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:07:48 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:16:40 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1:26:26 14 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:40:20 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:06 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:48:19 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:51:56 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:52:16 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:17 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:13:15 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:25:34 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:26:29 23 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:27:16 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:28:33 25 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:30:27 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:34:37 27 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 2:35:40 28 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:38:55 29 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:52:56 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:57:38 31 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:59:05 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:01:49 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:12:53 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:15:36 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:25:24 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:28:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 4 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 8 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 9 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 10 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 13 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 14 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 15 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 17 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 18 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 19 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 20 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 21 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 22 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 23 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 25 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 3 26 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 31 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 40 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 41 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 42 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 43 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 44 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 45 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 46 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 47 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 48 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 51 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 52 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 16 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 2 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 19 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 23 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 354 pts 2 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 275 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 273 4 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 8 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 10 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 11 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 16 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 17 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 18 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 133 21 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 22 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 24 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 26 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 27 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 29 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 32 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 33 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 48 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 38 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 34 39 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 31 41 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 30 42 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 24 43 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 45 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 46 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 47 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 48 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 17 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 50 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 51 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 52 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 53 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 54 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 55 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 56 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 57 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 59 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 61 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 63 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 64 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 65 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 25 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 22 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 12 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 11 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 18 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 19 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 9 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 21 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 24 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 26 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 29 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 30 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 32 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 33 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 34 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 6 35 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 37 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 38 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 39 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 41 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 42 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 43 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 44 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 45 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 47 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 48 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 49 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 50 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 51 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 55 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 58 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 59 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 60 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 61 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 62 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 67 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 68 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 70 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 71 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 72 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 73 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 75 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 76 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 79 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 80 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 82 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 215:29:22 2 Movistar Team 0:07:31 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:51 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:19:01 5 Katusha Team 0:21:51 6 Geox-TMC 0:25:51 7 Lampre - ISD 0:30:02 8 Acqua & Sapone 0:30:17 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:16 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:51 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:46:46 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:09 13 HTC-Highroad 0:58:17 14 Team RadioShack 1:10:38 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 1:19:18 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 1:23:33 17 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:25:15 18 Sky Procycling 1:59:18 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:15:47 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 2:34:52 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:18:02 22 BMC Racing Team 3:41:53

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - ISD 305 pts 2 Androni Giocattoli 280 3 Movistar Team 245 4 AG2R La Mondiale 235 5 HTC-Highroad 212 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 207 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 201 8 Pro Team Astana 188 9 Katusha Team 160 10 Acqua & Sapone 160 11 Team Garmin-Cervelo 158 12 Quickstep Cycling Team 153 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 139 14 Sky Procycling 131 15 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 115 16 Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 19 Geox-TMC 104 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 93 21 Team RadioShack 68 22 BMC Racing Team 60