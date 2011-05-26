Trending

Capecchi gets one for Liquigas

Pinotti, Seeldraeyers outfoxed by Italian

Image 1 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 53

Mountains leader Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone)

Mountains leader Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 53

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) on the attack

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 53

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) in the breakaway on stage 18

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) in the breakaway on stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 53

The breakaway is led by Quick Step's Jerome Pineau

The breakaway is led by Quick Step's Jerome Pineau
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 53

Katusha's Alberto Losada pushes the pace

Katusha's Alberto Losada pushes the pace
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 53

Eros Capecchi broke Liquigas-Cannondale's winless run in the Giro d'Italia

Eros Capecchi broke Liquigas-Cannondale's winless run in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) is congratulated after his stage win in the Giro

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) is congratulated after his stage win in the Giro
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 53

Marco Pinotti drove the pace in the final kilometer

Marco Pinotti drove the pace in the final kilometer
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Pinotti and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Pinotti and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 53

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) chases the leaders

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) chases the leaders
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 53

Jerome Pineau (Quickstep) in the break on stage 18

Jerome Pineau (Quickstep) in the break on stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 53

Philip Deignan (Radioshack) started the breakaway

Philip Deignan (Radioshack) started the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 53

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 53

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 53

Lampre leads the chase

Lampre leads the chase
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 53

Alberto Contador celebrates his Giro lead

Alberto Contador celebrates his Giro lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) lets the cork fly

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) lets the cork fly
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 53

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was keen to win on home roads near Bergamo.

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was keen to win on home roads near Bergamo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Ganda.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Ganda.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 53

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) on the road to San Pellegrino Terme.

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) on the road to San Pellegrino Terme.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium.

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 53

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF) battled hard but couldn't get back on.

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF) battled hard but couldn't get back on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and the Giro peloton climb towards Bergamo Alta.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and the Giro peloton climb towards Bergamo Alta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 53

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) signs autographs before the start.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) signs autographs before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali and his Liquigas-Cannondale squad wait for the start.

Vincenzo Nibali and his Liquigas-Cannondale squad wait for the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was one of the guests on the Processo Alla Tappa after the stage.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was one of the guests on the Processo Alla Tappa after the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 18.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 18.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 53

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) is in the green jersey.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) is in the green jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 53

With a couple laps to go UnitedHealthcare comes to the front for the lead out.\

With a couple laps to go UnitedHealthcare comes to the front for the lead out.\
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was happy to see the break go clear.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was happy to see the break go clear.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 53

The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team

The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 53

The Katusha team on the podium

The Katusha team on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) rides as number 181

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) rides as number 181
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the podium after his Giro stage win

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the podium after his Giro stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) can't believe he's won

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) can't believe he's won
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 53

Dario Cataldo (Quickstep Cycling Team) on the attack

Dario Cataldo (Quickstep Cycling Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) had a quiet day but there are harder tests to come

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) had a quiet day but there are harder tests to come
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) could ride the Tour de France this year

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) could ride the Tour de France this year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) smiles to the crowd

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) smiles to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) takes the stage win

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 53

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprinted Marco Pinotti to win stage 18

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprinted Marco Pinotti to win stage 18
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 48 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) rides in the safety of the bunch

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) rides in the safety of the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) checks his brakes

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) checks his brakes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 53

Alberto Contador lines up at the start

Alberto Contador lines up at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 53

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the stage

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) before the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 53

Eros Capecchi takes stage 18 of this year's Giro

Eros Capecchi takes stage 18 of this year's Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 53

Eros Capecchi wins Liquigas-Cannondale's first stage in this year's Giro d'Italia

Eros Capecchi wins Liquigas-Cannondale's first stage in this year's Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a tense finish to stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia, it was Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) who held his nerve in San Pellegrino Terme to seal victory in the sprint ahead of local rider Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step).

The win was no more than Capecchi deserved for his generous efforts throughout the stage: it was under his impetus that the trio put daylight between itself and an earlier 20-man breakaway on the slopes of the day’s main obstacle, the Passo di Ganda, and then his lengthy turns on the protracted descent to San Pellegrino ensured that they stayed clear.

Capecchi also showed considerable nous in what was always going to be a tactical sprint between three riders with no discernible finishing speed. While the 24-year-old appeared to be the most nervous of the winning group in the finale, constantly turning to check on the whereabouts of Pinotti, he cleverly manoeuvred himself into the ideal position in the finishing straight.

Pinotti led under the red kite, and decided to take a punt on leading out the sprint, and with Seeldraeyers glued to the Italian’s wheel, Capecchi was in danger of being squeezed out. However, on the final left hand bend 200 metres from home, he nudged his way between Pinotti and Seeldraeyers and into the box seat. From there, it was a formality, and Capecchi careered past Pinotti to take the win.

On crossing the line, Capecchi skidded to a halt and lay flat on the roadside as the emotion of the occasion threatened to overcome him. Back at Liquigas this season after a three-year hiatus with Saunier Duvall and Footon-Servetto, the trusted gregario was keen to soak up his day in the sun.

“It’s been a difficult Giro for me up to now, I haven’t succeeded in going as well as I wanted to, but now this is an uncontrollable joy,” Capecchi said, before dedicating his triumph to his late grandmother and cousin.

Bergamo native Marco Pinotti coveted this stage of the Giro above all others and though disappointed to miss out on glory on his training roads, he consoled himself with having played such a prominent role. He also explained why he chose to lead out the sprint after leading under the red kite.

“I was lucky to get into the right break, because everybody was trying to get clear,” he said. “I knew that after the last bend there was a slight descent, so I led it out and gave everything, but in a finish like that it was always going to be difficult for me.”

While Liquigas-Cannondale were able to celebrate their first success at the Giro thanks to Capecchi, team leader Vincenzo Nibali resisted the temptation to try and put maglia rosa Alberto Contador under pressure on the descent of the Ganda.

On a day marked by searing speeds in the opening hours of the stage, and ultimately run off at an incredible 45.186kph, the main contenders were happy to settle for a truce ahead of the return of the high mountains tomorrow. It was notable, however, that Contador’s Saxo Bank team was once again content to leave the marshalling of the peloton to Liquigas and Lampre-ISD.

Deignan breaks the deadlock in Bergamo

On one of the few apparent transition stages on this Giro, the tired legs in the gruppo would have been bracing themselves for a brisk beginning to proceedings in Morbegno on Thursday, but they could hardly have anticipated that it would take quite so long for the day’s break to establish itself.

The expected flurry of attacking materialised as soon as the flag was dropped, but with so many riders sensing that this was their last chance to shine at the Giro, it proved nigh on impossible for escapees to gain any purchase on their accelerations. Instead, the bunch covered a lung-burning 53km in the first hour and the rapid pace was to continue all the way to Bergamo, almost 100km into the day’s racing.

Eventually, it was a combination of the sharp cobbled climb to the city’s picturesque old quarter Bergamo Alta and the efforts of Philip Deignan (RadioShack) that split the peloton and triggered the events that would lead to Capecchi’s victory.

With the pace already high on the approach to the climb, Deignan picked his way to the front as soon as the road kicked up in earnest, and soon the peloton was strung out in his wake. When the Irishman turned around at the top of the climb, he found that a strong 20-man group had formed on his wheel, and they took advantage of a brief moment of confusion behind to press clear on a descent familiar to tifosi from the Tours of Lombardy of a decade or so ago.

A weary peloton was content to leave them to it, and in spite of its failure to collaborate smoothly, it was soon apparent that the day’s winner would emerge from that group. Among those to survive the ferocity of Deignan’s forcing through the narrow streets of Bergamo were Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF), Russel Downing (Sky), Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), as well as Pinotti, Seeldraeyers and Capecchi.

While one might have expected the sizeable front group to stay together until the Ganda, the attacking continued on the approach to the climb, as they never succeeded in establishing any real rhythm. With 43km to go, a move featuring Pineau, Seeldraeyers, Capecchi, Pinotti, Downing and Brambilla ghosted clear, and with chaos reigning behind, they had a lead of a minute on their erstwhile breakaway companions at the foot of the Ganda, with the peloton a further three minutes back.

Capecchi forces the issue

Once on the slopes of the Ganda, Eros Capecchi was instantly to the fore, and he took responsibility for the lion’s share of the pace-setting on the way up the climb. His pressing quickly dislodged Downing and Pineau, and a kilometre later, Brambilla wilted under that pressure.

Pinotti and Seeldraeyers held firm however, with the former also putting in more and more lengthy turns of his own as the trio approached the summit of the category two climb, with 30km still to race.

Over the top, they had 20 seconds on Brambilla, and 1:20 on lone pursuer Paolo Tiralongo, whose strength on the ascent will have left him balefully rueing the fact that he missed out on the winning move. Back in the peloton, meanwhile, Liquigas were attempted to hinder the chase, although in truth there was precious little urgency in Lampre-ISD’s pursuit in any case, and the gap stretched out beyond six minutes.

While Brambilla and Tiralongo joined forces on the technical early part of the descent, they made no inroads on the gap to the leading trio, and when Capecchi put in a couple of monster turns in the final 10km as the roads became wider and straighter, they must have realised the game was up.

Wisely, the front trio continued their collaboration until the success of their break was assured with 3km to go. From that point on, the anxiety rose and the pace dropped accordingly, as the three non-sprinters faced off.

With Pinotti so keen to impress on home roads, and Capecchi doing little to hide his strength, Seeldraeyers threatened to spring an upset in the streets of San Pellegrino. But it never materialised, and instead it was Capecchi who took out the sprint to add sheen to Liquigas-Cannondale’s solid but uninspired Giro.

Whether his leader Nibali can follow that lead in the coming days remains to be seen, but opportunities are fast running out for the home challengers to derail the Spanish domination of this Giro.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:20:38
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:20
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:49
7Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:46
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:34
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:37
13Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
18Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:40
19Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
20David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
25Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
36Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
40Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
41Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
44Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
45John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
50Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
54Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
55Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
56Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
60David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
61Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
62Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
63Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
65Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
67Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
69Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
74Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
75Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
77Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
78Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
79Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
80Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:33
84Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:07:44
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:16
86Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
89Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
90Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
94Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:56
97Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
99Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
100Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
103Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
104Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
105Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
106Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
107Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
109Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
112Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
115Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
116Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
118Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
120Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
123Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
124Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
125Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
127Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
128Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
132Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
136Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
138Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
139Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
140Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
141Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
142Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
143Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
144Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
146Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
148Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
149Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
150Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
152Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
153Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
154David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
155Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
156Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
157Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
158Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
159Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
160Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:15
161Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
162Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad24
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team16
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox14
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team13
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana12
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team11
9Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
10Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling8
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
12Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard4
13Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack3
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad11pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
5Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana2
9Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1

Intermediate Sprint - Bergamo, km. 91.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad3
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
5Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1

Mountain 1 - Passo Di Ganda (Cat. 2) km 120.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad9pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale48pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad48
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team48
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
5Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling9
6Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team9

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quickstep Cycling Team10:10:47
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:15
3HTC-Highroad
4Pro Team Astana0:04:35
5Colnago - CSF Inox
6Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:25
7Geox-TMC0:06:28
8Katusha Team0:07:01
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:49
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11Sky Procycling
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
13Team RadioShack0:07:52
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Movistar Team
16Lampre - ISD0:09:19
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Androni Giocattoli
19Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Acqua & Sapone
21Euskaltel-Euskadi
22BMC Racing Team0:27:03

Fast teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quickstep Cycling Team33pts
2Liquigas-Cannondale20
3HTC-Highroad19
4Colnago - CSF Inox17
5Pro Team Astana16
6Katusha Team14
7Saxo Bank Sungard14
8Sky Procycling13
9Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
10Omega Pharma-Lotto11
11Rabobank Cycling Team10
12Movistar Team8
13Geox-TMC8
14Team RadioShack7
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
16AG2R La Mondiale2
17Lampre - ISD
18Androni Giocattoli
19Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Acqua & Sapone
22BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard71:45:09
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:58
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:45
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:35
5Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:09:12
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:09:18
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:22
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:09:38
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:09:47
10Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:25
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:58
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:37
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:38
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:48
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:18
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:53
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:23:16
18Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:57
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:37
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:41
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:29:43
22Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:30:14
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:52
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:34:09
25Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:48
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:40:16
27Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:41:25
28Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:42:06
29Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:43:57
30Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:45:12
31Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:46:39
32Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:47:02
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:43
34Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:53:16
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:09
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:09
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:59:31
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:01
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC1:01:56
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:02:37
41Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:55
42Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:05:31
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:06:19
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:07:46
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:08:57
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:02
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:09:28
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:01
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:10:49
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1:17:32
51Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:17:35
52Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:56
53Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:22:01
54Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:24:34
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:26:27
56Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:28:00
57Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:28:53
58Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:30:04
59Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1:30:57
60Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:31:43
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling1:34:30
62Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1:36:13
63Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:37:28
64Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:40:39
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1:40:47
66Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:40:53
67Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1:43:12
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:27
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:43:55
70Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:45:42
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:46:32
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli1:47:05
73Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:50:07
74Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1:50:35
75Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:52:36
76Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team1:53:10
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:54:51
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:54:53
79Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:55:55
80Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:57:10
81Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:58:06
82Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:01:43
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:02:03
84Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:03:46
85Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:04:08
86Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:04
87Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana2:05:08
88Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:05:31
89Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:07:11
90Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana2:07:36
91David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC2:09:40
92Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:12:28
93Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2:13:16
94Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:17:49
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:17:52
96Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team2:18:01
97David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:18:04
98Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:19:27
99Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:21:19
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:21:27
101Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:31
102Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:21:34
103Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:21:37
104Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC2:22:03
105Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:22:48
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:23:02
107Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:24:25
108Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:26:20
109Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:29:05
110Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:30:28
111Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:30:48
112Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:32:17
113Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:35:21
114Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:36:16
115Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:37:03
116Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC2:37:16
117Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:38:20
118Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:39:21
119Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:40:06
120Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:40:14
121Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team2:41:08
122Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:42:38
123Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:44:24
124Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack2:45:27
125Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:47:15
126Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling2:48:27
127Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:48:34
128Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:48:42
129Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:50:02
130Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2:50:29
131Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:51:16
132Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:51:49
133Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:54:00
134Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2:54:12
135Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:54:46
136Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:19
137Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:56:49
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:02:43
139Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3:03:16
140Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:03:51
141Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard3:04:06
142Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:05:10
143Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:06:03
144Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:07:25
145Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:07:51
146Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:08:52
147Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:09:56
148Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:10:10
149Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:10:48
150Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:11:24
151Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:11:36
152Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:19:20
153Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3:20:00
154Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3:22:40
155Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:25:23
156Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:28:41
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:35:11
158Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad3:35:24
159Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:36:07
160Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:37:42
161Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:38:38
162Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:40:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard158pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD103
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale95
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli87
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone77
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana71
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team66
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto63
11Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo61
12Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team59
13Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli50
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi49
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli40
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
18Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC37
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad36
20Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad33
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team31
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
23Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team26
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana25
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
34Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone24
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team22
36David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team19
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team17
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
41Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
42Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team15
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
44Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
45Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard12
46Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling11
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team10
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
50Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
51Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
53Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
55Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
56Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
57Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
60Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
61Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone6
62Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
63Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
64Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
65Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
66Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
67Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
68Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack5
69Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
70Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
71Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
72Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
73Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
76Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
78Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
79Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
80Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
81Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
82Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
83Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team3
84Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad3
85Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
86Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
87Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
88Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
90Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
91Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
92Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
93Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
94Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
95Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
96Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
97Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
99Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
100Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
102Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
103Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone64pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard53
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi39
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli29
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox29
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
10Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team19
11Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana14
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team11
19Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack10
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
21Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad9
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale9
23Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
24Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
25Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
29Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
33Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
34Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
35Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
37John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone3
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
40Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
41Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
43Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
44Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
45David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
46David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
48Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
49Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
50Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
52Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana1
54Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
58Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
59Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
60Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
61Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
62Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
63Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana71:54:56
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:51
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:05
4Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:38
5Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:34:10
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:22
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:52:09
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:56:32
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:59:10
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:00:14
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:07:48
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:16:40
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1:26:26
14Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:40:20
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:06
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:48:19
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:51:56
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:52:16
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:17
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:13:15
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:25:34
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:26:29
23Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:27:16
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:28:33
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:30:27
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:34:37
27Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack2:35:40
28Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:38:55
29Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:52:56
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:57:38
31Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:59:05
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:01:49
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3:12:53
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:15:36
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:25:24
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:28:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto26pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
8Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
13Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
14Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
15Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
17Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
18Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
19Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
20Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
21Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
22Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
25Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad3
26Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
28Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
40Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
41Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
42Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
43Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
44Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
45Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
46Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
47Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
48Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
51Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
52Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
16Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad2
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
19David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack354pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox273
4Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
8Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
10Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
11Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto152
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
17Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
18Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale136
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli133
21Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team126
22Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox117
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
24Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team107
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team106
26Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
27Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
29Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80
32Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone77
33Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli76
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad48
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale48
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
38Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team34
39Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana31
41Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli30
42Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team24
43Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team23
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
45Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18
46Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
47Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
48José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli17
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
50Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
51Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
52Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
54Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
55Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC12
56Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
57Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling9
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
61Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
63Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
64Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
65Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard48pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone35
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team25
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli22
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad11
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
18Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
19Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team9
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
21Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
24Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
26Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
29Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
30Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
32Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
33Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
34Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack6
35Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
37Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
38Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
39Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
41Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
42Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
43Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
44David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
45Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
47Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
48Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
49Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
50Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
51Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
54Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
55Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
56Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
58Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
59Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
60Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
61Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
62Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana2
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
67Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
68Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
70Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
71Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
72Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
73David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
75Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
76Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
79Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
80Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
82Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana215:29:22
2Movistar Team0:07:31
3AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
4Androni Giocattoli0:19:01
5Katusha Team0:21:51
6Geox-TMC0:25:51
7Lampre - ISD0:30:02
8Acqua & Sapone0:30:17
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:16
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:51
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:46:46
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:09
13HTC-Highroad0:58:17
14Team RadioShack1:10:38
15Quickstep Cycling Team1:19:18
16Liquigas-Cannondale1:23:33
17Team Garmin-Cervelo1:25:15
18Sky Procycling1:59:18
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:15:47
20Colnago - CSF Inox2:34:52
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:18:02
22BMC Racing Team3:41:53

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD305pts
2Androni Giocattoli280
3Movistar Team245
4AG2R La Mondiale235
5HTC-Highroad212
6Saxo Bank Sungard207
7Liquigas-Cannondale201
8Pro Team Astana188
9Katusha Team160
10Acqua & Sapone160
11Team Garmin-Cervelo158
12Quickstep Cycling Team153
13Rabobank Cycling Team139
14Sky Procycling131
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli115
16Omega Pharma-Lotto110
17Euskaltel-Euskadi108
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team107
19Geox-TMC104
20Colnago - CSF Inox93
21Team RadioShack68
22BMC Racing Team60

Fair Play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LIQUIGAS - CANNONDALE
2HTC - HIGHROAD
3ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - C.I.P.I.
4QUICKSTEP CYCLING TEAM
5BMC RACING TEAM
6COLNAGO - CSF INOX
7TEAM GARMIN - CERVELO5pts
8PRO TEAM ASTANA10
9RABOBANK CYCLING TEAM20
10LAMPRE - ISD25
11GEOX - TMC25
12MOVISTAR TEAM25
13VACANSOLEIL DCM PRO C.TEAM25
14SKY PROCYCLING25
15TEAM RADIOSHACK25
16AG2R LA MONDIALE38
17KATUSHA TEAM80
18EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI120
19ACQUA & SAPONE145
20OMEGA PHARMA - LOTTO170
21FARNESE VINI - NERI SOTTOLI190
22SAXO BANK SUNGARD1143

