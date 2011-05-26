Video: Pinotti disappointed not to win on home roads
Italian now hopes to win the final time trial in Milan
Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was racing on home roads during stage 18 to San Pellegrino Terme and was would have loved to win the stage. He knew that the peloton would split on the climb to Bergamo Alta and made sure he went with the decisive attack on the Passo di Ganda 30km from the finish.
Related Articles
Pinotti is one of the most admired riders in the peloton but he struggled to find consolation with second place behind Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) or with the other excellent results he has obtained in this year's Giro d'Italia.
Pinotti went deep to try and win the stage but as he explained to Cyclingnews in this video, he hopes to recover for Sunday's final 26km time trial in Milan.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy