Video: Pinotti disappointed not to win on home roads

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprinted Marco Pinotti to win stage 18 (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) was racing on home roads during stage 18 to San Pellegrino Terme and was would have loved to win the stage. He knew that the peloton would split on the climb to Bergamo Alta and made sure he went with the decisive attack on the Passo di Ganda 30km from the finish.

Pinotti is one of the most admired riders in the peloton but he struggled to find consolation with second place behind Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) or with the other excellent results he has obtained in this year's Giro d'Italia.

Pinotti went deep to try and win the stage but as he explained to Cyclingnews in this video, he hopes to recover for Sunday's final 26km time trial in Milan.