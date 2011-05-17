Cavendish wins into Teramo
HTC-Highroad sprinter opens Giro d'Italia account
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finally took his first sprint victory at the Giro d'Italia, powering his way past rival Alessandro Petacchi of Lampre-ISD on a mild incline to win the tenth stage in Teramo. Movistar's Francisco Ventoso took second, leaving third place for Petacchi. Alberto Contador of Saxo Bank-SunGard easily held on to this overall lead.
Related Articles
The closing sprint came down to the two top names, as expected. Cavendish was on Petacchi's rear wheel, and the Italian was left on his own early when Danilo Hondo peeled off. The approach to the finish line had a four percent gradient - minor but noticeable. It wasn't enough to stop Cavendish, who powered his way past the Italian with 150 meters to go. He won by a clear margin, with Ventoso coming in at the last second to claim second place honours to add to his stage six win.
"The team was incredible today, we did all the work and the finish was perfect," Cavendish said as he still gasped for breath seconds after winning the stage.
"I decided it was better to be behind Petacchi because I know I can pass him when I wanted to. I followed him and then opened my sprint with 150 metres to go."
"I made a mistake today and perhaps both I and Danilo [Hondo] didn't feel great after the rest day," Petacchi admitted. "I made a mistake in the sprint, went too early and virtually gave Cav a perfect lead-out."
Contador will wear the maglia rosa again for tomorrow's medium mountain stage and called today "a nervous finish but there wasn't any problem."
The riders started out from Termoli under gray skies with the odd light shower. 189 riders started the stage, but Adam Blythe of Omega Pharma-Lotto soon abandoned.
Almost from the get-go, within the first kilometre, Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) and Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped and got away. Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R) gave chase and soon joined them.
That was the story for the next 160 kilometers. Beppu was the highest-ranked of the trio, at more than 40 minutes behind maglia rosa Alberto Contador, so the group was allowed to go. They weren't allowed to get too far away, though.
The gap quickly jumped to 6:18, which was too much for Saxo Bank-SunGard. They upped the peloton's tempo and from them on the lead vacillated between three and four minutes.
Beppu, RadioShack's Japanese rider, was the strong man in the break. He took the points at the day's only ranked climb, the category four Vasto early on. He also won the intermediate sprint at km 97.9. A fan jumped out on his bike and rode along with the trio to the sprint line - or tried to. He was unable to keep up and fortunately didn't appear again when the peloton rolled in some three minutes later.
The course ranged from lightly rolling to mostly flat, but followed the shoreline for all but the final 24 km. The wind blowing off the water played a role, helping to keep the speed down.
With 50km to go, the gap was heading down under the three-minute mark, and the peloton was careful not to catch the trio too soon, but also not to wait too long. At the 20 km marker, it had sunk to 1:45, with the sprinters' team sharing the work, as the sun finally came out.
With 11.6km left in the stage, the field finally rolled by Beppu, Cazaux and Krivtsov.
Those last 24km inland were slowly ascending. At a rise from 16 to 245 meters, it was not a great climb, but going into the stage there had been questions as to whether it would be enough to stop the weary sprinters.
David Millar of Garmin-Cervelo attacked with 3km to go. He went into full time trial mode, head down and full-out. HTC-Highroad was still working for Cavendish's first sprint win in this Giro, and turned up the speed, catching the Briton just before the flamme rouge.
Danilo Hondo was doing his usual duty for Lampre-ISD teammate Alessandro Petacchi, but surprisingly pulled out early. That left the Italian on his own with Cavendish. Movistar also worked hard to get Francisco Ventoso into position.
Cavendish let Petacchi open the sprint, and when he moved to the side at 150 meters, the Manxman turned on his speed on the slight incline and charged past to take the win by several bike lengths. Ventoso, who already won the sixth stage, was able to get by Petacchi to claim second place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4:00:49
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|33
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|40
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|46
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|57
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|58
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|62
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|67
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|69
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|70
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|71
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|74
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|78
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|81
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|84
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|85
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|91
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|92
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|97
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|100
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|101
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|102
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|103
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|106
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|109
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|111
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|113
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|114
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|116
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|119
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|123
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|124
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|125
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|130
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|132
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|134
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|135
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|136
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|137
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|138
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|139
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|140
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|143
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|145
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|146
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|147
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:27
|148
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|150
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|151
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|152
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|153
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|154
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:56
|155
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:09
|156
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:10
|157
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:13
|158
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:19
|159
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|160
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:47
|161
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|162
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|163
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|166
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|167
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|168
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|170
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|171
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|173
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|174
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|175
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|176
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|178
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:18
|179
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|180
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:43
|181
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|182
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|183
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|184
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|185
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:56
|186
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|187
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:51
|188
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|9
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|12
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|18
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|19
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|21
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|pts
|2
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|3
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|5
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|pts
|2
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|3
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|pts
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|5
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:02:27
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Team RadioShack
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|Geox-TMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|20
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|19
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|17
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|8
|Sky Procycling
|16
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|6
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Team RadioShack
|2
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Katusha Team
|22
|Geox-TMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37:04:40
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:59
|3
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:19
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:21
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:28
|6
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:47
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|10
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:39
|14
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:49
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:15
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:17
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:18
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:03:27
|22
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:34
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:10
|24
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:23
|25
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:56
|26
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:57
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:51
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:53
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|30
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:05
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:36
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|34
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:39
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:08:26
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:08:34
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:48
|38
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:05
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:16
|40
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:35
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:45
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:46
|43
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:18:00
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:41
|45
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:47
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:07
|47
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:36
|48
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:07
|49
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:35
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:21:37
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:39
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:24:34
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:44
|54
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:07
|55
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:26:06
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:20
|57
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:27
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:52
|59
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:00
|60
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:28:29
|61
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:28:46
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:03
|63
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:29:53
|64
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:30:09
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:57
|66
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:31:16
|67
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:34
|68
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:34
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:33:59
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:34:10
|71
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:35:05
|72
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:36:02
|73
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:36:09
|74
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:36:23
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:38
|76
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:43
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:51
|78
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:59
|79
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:37:06
|80
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:38:25
|81
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:02
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:15
|83
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:25
|84
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:39:46
|85
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:40:29
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:40:51
|87
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:29
|88
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:40
|89
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:43:28
|90
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:43:36
|91
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:44:05
|92
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:26
|93
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:59
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:22
|95
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:46:14
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:16
|97
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:46:28
|98
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:47:42
|99
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:48:25
|100
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:33
|101
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:43
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:49:07
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:12
|104
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:35
|105
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:36
|106
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:11
|107
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:50:12
|108
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:50:19
|109
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:50:48
|110
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:51:04
|111
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:51:28
|112
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:51:31
|113
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:13
|114
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:53:16
|115
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:18
|116
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:52
|117
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:15
|118
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:26
|119
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:56:13
|120
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:23
|121
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:56:44
|122
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:58
|123
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:15
|124
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:20
|125
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:57:32
|126
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:58:34
|127
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:41
|128
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:58:56
|129
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:28
|130
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:35
|131
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:59:38
|132
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:41
|133
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:59:47
|134
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:00:03
|135
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:00:19
|136
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:00:20
|138
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:21
|139
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:42
|140
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:48
|142
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:02:38
|143
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:02:43
|144
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:02:44
|145
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:03:24
|146
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:04:02
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:59
|148
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:05:16
|149
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:53
|150
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:12
|151
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:22
|152
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:08:41
|153
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:11
|154
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:45
|155
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:05
|156
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:10:20
|157
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:50
|158
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:31
|159
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:12:36
|160
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:39
|161
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1:13:04
|162
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:07
|163
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:13:15
|164
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:13:19
|165
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:13:51
|166
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:13:55
|167
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:14:55
|168
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|1:15:54
|169
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:16:04
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:16:40
|171
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:16:59
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:48
|173
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:31
|174
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:19:53
|175
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|176
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:20:16
|177
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:20:26
|178
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:22:09
|179
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:24:36
|180
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:24:50
|181
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:25:25
|182
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:25:46
|183
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:26:12
|184
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:27:40
|185
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|186
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:28:31
|187
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:31:45
|188
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:34:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|3
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|53
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|45
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|44
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|10
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|34
|13
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|14
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|20
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|24
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|30
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|31
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|13
|32
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|34
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|35
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|36
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|38
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|39
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|40
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|42
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|44
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|45
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|47
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|48
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|49
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|7
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|52
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|53
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|55
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|56
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|57
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|58
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|59
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|60
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|61
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|62
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|63
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|64
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|66
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|4
|67
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|68
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|70
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|71
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|72
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|73
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|75
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|76
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|77
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|3
|78
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|79
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|80
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|81
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|82
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|83
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|84
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|85
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|86
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|87
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|10
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|14
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|20
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|25
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|28
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|29
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|31
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|11
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|12
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|13
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|14
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|15
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|17
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|20
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|23
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|24
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|25
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|26
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|28
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|29
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|31
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|3
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|7
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|10
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|13
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|14
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|296
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|4
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|5
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|8
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|11
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|12
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|14
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|19
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|21
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|22
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|23
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|25
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|26
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|27
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|28
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|31
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|32
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|33
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|34
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|38
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|39
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|40
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|41
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|42
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|11
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|14
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|15
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|19
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|22
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|23
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|28
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|29
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|30
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|31
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|32
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|4
|33
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|34
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|35
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|36
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|39
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|41
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|42
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|43
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|44
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|45
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|46
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|47
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|49
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|54
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|55
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|56
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|57
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|59
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|63
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|64
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC - Highroad
|2
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|pts
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|25
|12
|Movistar Team
|25
|13
|Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team
|25
|14
|Geox - TMC
|25
|15
|Sky Procycling
|25
|16
|Team Radioshack
|25
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|18
|Katusha Team
|80
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|125
|22
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|170
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|37:06:21
|2
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:08
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:34
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:10
|6
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:04
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:05
|9
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:06
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:19:56
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:58
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:03
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:24:25
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:22
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:16
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:29
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:18
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:36:44
|19
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:45
|20
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:44:47
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:55
|22
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:49:07
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:11
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:55:03
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:53
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:00
|27
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:57:15
|28
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:47
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:58:39
|30
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:40
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:07
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:02:21
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:05:12
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:05:31
|35
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:26
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:07
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:18:35
|38
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:20:28
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:22:55
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:23:44
|41
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:24:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|110:37:47
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|4
|Geox-TMC
|0:07:56
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:06
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:11:53
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:28
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:51
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:13
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:14
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:28
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:04
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:24:35
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:03
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:55
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:15
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:57
|18
|HTC-Highroad
|0:34:57
|19
|Team RadioShack
|0:43:33
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:34
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|1:04:17
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:23:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|171
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|162
|3
|Movistar Team
|148
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|96
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|8
|Sky Procycling
|91
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|89
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|83
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|82
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|76
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|16
|Katusha Team
|62
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|57
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|47
|20
|Team RadioShack
|41
|21
|Geox-TMC
|35
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy