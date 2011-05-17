Image 1 of 72 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a win at the end of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 72 The peloton in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 72 David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 72 Denis Menchov (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 72 Davide Malacarne (QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 72 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 72 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 72 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 72 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 72 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone - Caffe' Mokambo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 72 Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 72 Russell Downing (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 72 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) gets some support from his team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 72 Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 72 The presentation of the maglia rosa included its wearer Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 16 of 72 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the podium ceremony (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 17 of 72 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) sprints to a win under the finish banner (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 18 of 72 The Liquigas-Cannondale team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 72 The Lampre-ISD team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 72 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 72 Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 72 Carlos Sastre (Geox - TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 72 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 72 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 72 Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 72 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 72 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 72 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 72 Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 72 A view from the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 72 Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank) goes by in a blur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 72 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 72 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 72 Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 72 Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 72 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 10 (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 37 of 72 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in action (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 38 of 72 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 72 Alessandro Petacchi and Danillo Hondo chat after the stage. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finally took his first sprint victory at the Giro d'Italia, powering his way past rival Alessandro Petacchi of Lampre-ISD on a mild incline to win the tenth stage in Teramo. Movistar's Francisco Ventoso took second, leaving third place for Petacchi. Alberto Contador of Saxo Bank-SunGard easily held on to this overall lead.

The closing sprint came down to the two top names, as expected. Cavendish was on Petacchi's rear wheel, and the Italian was left on his own early when Danilo Hondo peeled off. The approach to the finish line had a four percent gradient - minor but noticeable. It wasn't enough to stop Cavendish, who powered his way past the Italian with 150 meters to go. He won by a clear margin, with Ventoso coming in at the last second to claim second place honours to add to his stage six win.

"The team was incredible today, we did all the work and the finish was perfect," Cavendish said as he still gasped for breath seconds after winning the stage.

"I decided it was better to be behind Petacchi because I know I can pass him when I wanted to. I followed him and then opened my sprint with 150 metres to go."

"I made a mistake today and perhaps both I and Danilo [Hondo] didn't feel great after the rest day," Petacchi admitted. "I made a mistake in the sprint, went too early and virtually gave Cav a perfect lead-out."

Contador will wear the maglia rosa again for tomorrow's medium mountain stage and called today "a nervous finish but there wasn't any problem."

The riders started out from Termoli under gray skies with the odd light shower. 189 riders started the stage, but Adam Blythe of Omega Pharma-Lotto soon abandoned.

Almost from the get-go, within the first kilometre, Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) and Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped and got away. Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R) gave chase and soon joined them.

That was the story for the next 160 kilometers. Beppu was the highest-ranked of the trio, at more than 40 minutes behind maglia rosa Alberto Contador, so the group was allowed to go. They weren't allowed to get too far away, though.

The gap quickly jumped to 6:18, which was too much for Saxo Bank-SunGard. They upped the peloton's tempo and from them on the lead vacillated between three and four minutes.

Beppu, RadioShack's Japanese rider, was the strong man in the break. He took the points at the day's only ranked climb, the category four Vasto early on. He also won the intermediate sprint at km 97.9. A fan jumped out on his bike and rode along with the trio to the sprint line - or tried to. He was unable to keep up and fortunately didn't appear again when the peloton rolled in some three minutes later.

The course ranged from lightly rolling to mostly flat, but followed the shoreline for all but the final 24 km. The wind blowing off the water played a role, helping to keep the speed down.

With 50km to go, the gap was heading down under the three-minute mark, and the peloton was careful not to catch the trio too soon, but also not to wait too long. At the 20 km marker, it had sunk to 1:45, with the sprinters' team sharing the work, as the sun finally came out.

With 11.6km left in the stage, the field finally rolled by Beppu, Cazaux and Krivtsov.

Those last 24km inland were slowly ascending. At a rise from 16 to 245 meters, it was not a great climb, but going into the stage there had been questions as to whether it would be enough to stop the weary sprinters.

David Millar of Garmin-Cervelo attacked with 3km to go. He went into full time trial mode, head down and full-out. HTC-Highroad was still working for Cavendish's first sprint win in this Giro, and turned up the speed, catching the Briton just before the flamme rouge.

Danilo Hondo was doing his usual duty for Lampre-ISD teammate Alessandro Petacchi, but surprisingly pulled out early. That left the Italian on his own with Cavendish. Movistar also worked hard to get Francisco Ventoso into position.

Cavendish let Petacchi open the sprint, and when he moved to the side at 150 meters, the Manxman turned on his speed on the slight incline and charged past to take the win by several bike lengths. Ventoso, who already won the sixth stage, was able to get by Petacchi to claim second place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4:00:49 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 20 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 26 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 31 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 33 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 40 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 46 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 57 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 58 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 59 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 62 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 64 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 66 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 67 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 69 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 70 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 71 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 74 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 78 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 81 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 82 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 84 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 85 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 89 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 91 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 95 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 97 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 100 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 101 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 102 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 103 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 106 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 109 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 111 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 113 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 114 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 116 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 118 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 119 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 122 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 123 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 124 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 125 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 127 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 130 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 132 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 134 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 135 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 136 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 137 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 138 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 139 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 140 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 142 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 143 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 145 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 147 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:27 148 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 149 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 150 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 151 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 152 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 153 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 154 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:56 155 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:09 156 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:10 157 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:13 158 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:19 159 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 160 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:47 161 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 162 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 163 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 166 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 167 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 168 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 169 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 171 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 173 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 174 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 175 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 176 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 177 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 178 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:18 179 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 180 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:43 181 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:47 182 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 183 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 184 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 185 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:03:56 186 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 187 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:04:51 188 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:20 DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 9 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 12 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 18 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 19 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 20 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 21 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain - Vasto, 30.9km, Cat. 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 pts 2 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint - Pescara, 97.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 pts 2 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 3 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 5 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 pts 2 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 3 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 6 pts 2 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 5 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12:02:27 2 Androni Giocattoli 3 Quickstep Cycling Team 4 Colnago - CSF Inox 5 Acqua & Sapone 6 Movistar Team 7 Sky Procycling 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Pro Team Astana 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Lampre - ISD 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Team RadioShack 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 HTC-Highroad 18 Katusha Team 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 Geox-TMC

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 20 pts 2 Movistar Team 19 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 4 Lampre - ISD 18 5 Quickstep Cycling Team 18 6 Androni Giocattoli 17 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 17 8 Sky Procycling 16 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 10 BMC Racing Team 12 11 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 12 AG2R La Mondiale 8 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 14 Acqua & Sapone 6 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 16 Team RadioShack 2 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 18 Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Pro Team Astana 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Katusha Team 22 Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 37:04:40 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:59 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:19 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:21 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:28 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:47 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:21 10 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:30 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:39 14 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:49 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:56 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:03:15 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:17 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:18 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:03:27 22 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:34 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:10 24 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 25 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:04:56 26 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:57 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:51 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:53 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:03 30 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:05 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:06:36 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:42 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:58 34 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:39 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:08:26 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:08:34 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:08:48 38 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:05 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:16 40 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:35 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:45 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:46 43 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:00 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:41 45 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:47 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:07 47 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:36 48 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:07 49 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:35 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:21:37 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:39 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:34 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:44 54 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:07 55 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:26:06 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:20 57 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:27 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:52 59 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:00 60 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:28:29 61 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:28:46 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:03 63 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:29:53 64 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:30:09 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:57 66 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:31:16 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:31:34 68 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:34 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:33:59 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:34:10 71 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:35:05 72 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:36:02 73 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:36:09 74 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:36:23 75 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:38 76 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:43 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:51 78 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:59 79 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:37:06 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:38:25 81 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:02 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:15 83 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:25 84 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:39:46 85 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:40:29 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:40:51 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:29 88 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:40 89 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:43:28 90 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:43:36 91 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:44:05 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:26 93 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:59 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:22 95 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:46:14 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:16 97 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:46:28 98 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:47:42 99 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:48:25 100 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:33 101 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:43 102 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:49:07 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:12 104 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:35 105 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:36 106 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:11 107 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:50:12 108 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:50:19 109 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:50:48 110 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:51:04 111 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:51:28 112 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:51:31 113 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:52:13 114 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:53:16 115 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:18 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:52 117 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:54:15 118 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:26 119 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:56:13 120 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:23 121 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:56:44 122 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:58 123 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:57:15 124 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:20 125 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:32 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:34 127 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:41 128 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:58:56 129 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:28 130 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:35 131 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:59:38 132 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:41 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:59:47 134 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:00:03 135 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:00:19 136 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:00:20 138 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:21 139 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:42 140 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:01:48 142 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:02:38 143 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:02:43 144 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:02:44 145 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:03:24 146 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:04:02 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:59 148 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:05:16 149 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:06:53 150 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:12 151 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:22 152 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:08:41 153 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:11 154 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:45 155 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:05 156 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:10:20 157 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:50 158 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:31 159 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:12:36 160 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:12:39 161 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1:13:04 162 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:13:07 163 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:13:15 164 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:13:19 165 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 1:13:51 166 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:55 167 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:14:55 168 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1:15:54 169 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:04 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:16:40 171 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:16:59 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:17:48 173 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:18:31 174 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:19:53 175 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 176 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:20:16 177 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:20:26 178 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:22:09 179 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:24:36 180 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:24:50 181 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:25:25 182 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:25:46 183 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:26:12 184 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:27:40 185 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 186 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:28:31 187 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:31:45 188 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:34:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 3 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 56 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 53 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 45 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 44 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 10 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 34 13 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 29 14 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 26 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 20 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 17 24 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17 25 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 26 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 15 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 30 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 31 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 13 32 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 34 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 35 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 36 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 38 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 39 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 40 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 41 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 42 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 45 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 46 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 47 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 48 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 49 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 7 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 52 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 53 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 55 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 56 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 57 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 58 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 59 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 60 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 61 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 62 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 63 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 64 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 66 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 4 67 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 68 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 69 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 70 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 71 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 72 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 73 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 74 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 75 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 76 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 77 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 3 78 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 79 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 80 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 81 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 82 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 83 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 84 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 2 85 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 86 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 87 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 10 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 14 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 15 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 20 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 25 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 28 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 29 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 31 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 11 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 12 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 13 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 14 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 15 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 20 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 23 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 24 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 25 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 26 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 28 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 29 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 31 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 32 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 33 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 34 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 3 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 6 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 7 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 10 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 11 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 13 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 296 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 4 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 8 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 11 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 12 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 14 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 17 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 127 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 118 19 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 21 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 22 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 23 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 25 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 26 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 27 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 28 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 31 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 32 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 33 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 34 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 38 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 9 39 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 40 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 41 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 42 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 11 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 14 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 15 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 18 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 22 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 23 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 25 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 28 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 29 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 30 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 31 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 32 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 4 33 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 34 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 35 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 36 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 39 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 42 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 43 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 44 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 45 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 46 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 47 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 48 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 49 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 51 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 54 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 55 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 56 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 57 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 59 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 61 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 62 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 63 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 64 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC - Highroad 2 Liquigas - Cannondale 3 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I. 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 8 Team Garmin - Cervelo 5 pts 9 Pro Team Astana 10 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 11 Lampre - ISD 25 12 Movistar Team 25 13 Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team 25 14 Geox - TMC 25 15 Sky Procycling 25 16 Team Radioshack 25 17 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 30 18 Katusha Team 80 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 103 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 120 21 Acqua & Sapone 125 22 Omega Pharma - Lotto 170

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 37:06:21 2 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:08 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:15 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:01:34 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:10 6 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:22 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:04 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:05 9 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:06 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:19:56 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:58 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:03 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:24:25 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:22 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:16 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:32:29 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:18 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:36:44 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:45 20 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:44:47 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:55 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:49:07 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:11 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:55:03 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:53 26 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:00 27 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:57:15 28 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:47 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:58:39 30 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:40 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:00:07 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:02:21 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:05:12 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:05:31 35 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:11:26 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:16:07 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:35 38 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:20:28 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:22:55 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:23:44 41 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:24:05

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 110:37:47 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:18 3 Movistar Team 0:03:38 4 Geox-TMC 0:07:56 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:06 6 Katusha Team 0:11:53 7 Lampre - ISD 0:12:28 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:51 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:13 10 Acqua & Sapone 0:18:14 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:28 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:04 13 Sky Procycling 0:24:35 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:03 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:55 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:15 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:31:57 18 HTC-Highroad 0:34:57 19 Team RadioShack 0:43:33 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:34 21 BMC Racing Team 1:04:17 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:23:10