Cavendish wins into Teramo

HTC-Highroad sprinter opens Giro d'Italia account

Image 1 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a win at the end of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates a win at the end of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 72

The peloton in the Giro d'Italia

The peloton in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 72

David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo)

David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 72

Denis Menchov (Geox - TMC)

Denis Menchov (Geox - TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 72

Davide Malacarne (QuickStep)

Davide Malacarne (QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 72

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 72

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin - Cervelo)

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 72

Peter Kennaugh (Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 72

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone - Caffe' Mokambo)

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone - Caffe' Mokambo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 72

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 72

Russell Downing (Sky)

Russell Downing (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) gets some support from his team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) gets some support from his team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 72

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 72

The presentation of the maglia rosa included its wearer Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

The presentation of the maglia rosa included its wearer Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 16 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the podium ceremony

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the podium ceremony
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 17 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) sprints to a win under the finish banner

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) sprints to a win under the finish banner
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 18 of 72

The Liquigas-Cannondale team

The Liquigas-Cannondale team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 72

The Lampre-ISD team

The Lampre-ISD team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 72

Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sets the pace

Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto) sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 72

Carlos Sastre (Geox - TMC)

Carlos Sastre (Geox - TMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 72

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 72

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Sungard) and Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 72

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar)

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 72

A view from the peloton

A view from the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 72

Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank) goes by in a blur

Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank) goes by in a blur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 72

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 72

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 72

Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 72

Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 10

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 10
(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 37 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in action

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in action
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 38 of 72

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the podium

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 72

Alessandro Petacchi and Danillo Hondo chat after the stage.

Alessandro Petacchi and Danillo Hondo chat after the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 72

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) after a third place finish

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) after a third place finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in his maglia rosa

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in his maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 72

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 72

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese - Neri)

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese - Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 72

The Androni Giocattoli team

The Androni Giocattoli team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 72

The sprinters enjoyed the run-up to the end of stage 10

The sprinters enjoyed the run-up to the end of stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 72

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 49 of 72

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) in the lead

Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) in the lead
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 50 of 72

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 51 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won by a comfortable margin

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won by a comfortable margin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) looked happy in pink

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) looked happy in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) looked happy in pink

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) looked happy in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulls on the maglia rosa

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) pulls on the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 57 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) opens the champagne

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 58 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) raises his arms to celebrate

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) raises his arms to celebrate
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 59 of 72

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 60 of 72

The race for second was very close between Fran Ventoso (Movistar) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The race for second was very close between Fran Ventoso (Movistar) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) heads toward the finish line

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) heads toward the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 72

Congratulations for Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) from a teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Congratulations for Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) from a teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 72

The final dash to the line

The final dash to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 72

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 72

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) is in pink on the podium again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) is in pink on the podium again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) after his stage win

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) after his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gives a teammate a hug

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gives a teammate a hug
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the stage

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) opens up his Giro d'Italia victory account
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) opens up his Giro d'Italia victory account
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the finish

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 72

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) sprints to victory at the end of stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) sprints to victory at the end of stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finally took his first sprint victory at the Giro d'Italia, powering his way past rival Alessandro Petacchi of Lampre-ISD on a mild incline to win the tenth stage in Teramo. Movistar's Francisco Ventoso took second, leaving third place for Petacchi. Alberto Contador of Saxo Bank-SunGard easily held on to this overall lead.

The closing sprint came down to the two top names, as expected. Cavendish was on Petacchi's rear wheel, and the Italian was left on his own early when Danilo Hondo peeled off. The approach to the finish line had a four percent gradient - minor but noticeable. It wasn't enough to stop Cavendish, who powered his way past the Italian with 150 meters to go. He won by a clear margin, with Ventoso coming in at the last second to claim second place honours to add to his stage six win.

"The team was incredible today, we did all the work and the finish was perfect," Cavendish said as he still gasped for breath seconds after winning the stage.

"I decided it was better to be behind Petacchi because I know I can pass him when I wanted to. I followed him and then opened my sprint with 150 metres to go."

"I made a mistake today and perhaps both I and Danilo [Hondo] didn't feel great after the rest day," Petacchi admitted. "I made a mistake in the sprint, went too early and virtually gave Cav a perfect lead-out."

Contador will wear the maglia rosa again for tomorrow's medium mountain stage and called today "a nervous finish but there wasn't any problem."

The riders started out from Termoli under gray skies with the odd light shower. 189 riders started the stage, but Adam Blythe of Omega Pharma-Lotto soon abandoned.

Almost from the get-go, within the first kilometre, Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) and Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped and got away. Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R) gave chase and soon joined them.

That was the story for the next 160 kilometers. Beppu was the highest-ranked of the trio, at more than 40 minutes behind maglia rosa Alberto Contador, so the group was allowed to go. They weren't allowed to get too far away, though.

The gap quickly jumped to 6:18, which was too much for Saxo Bank-SunGard. They upped the peloton's tempo and from them on the lead vacillated between three and four minutes.

Beppu, RadioShack's Japanese rider, was the strong man in the break. He took the points at the day's only ranked climb, the category four Vasto early on. He also won the intermediate sprint at km 97.9. A fan jumped out on his bike and rode along with the trio to the sprint line - or tried to. He was unable to keep up and fortunately didn't appear again when the peloton rolled in some three minutes later.

The course ranged from lightly rolling to mostly flat, but followed the shoreline for all but the final 24 km. The wind blowing off the water played a role, helping to keep the speed down.

With 50km to go, the gap was heading down under the three-minute mark, and the peloton was careful not to catch the trio too soon, but also not to wait too long. At the 20 km marker, it had sunk to 1:45, with the sprinters' team sharing the work, as the sun finally came out.

With 11.6km left in the stage, the field finally rolled by Beppu, Cazaux and Krivtsov.

Those last 24km inland were slowly ascending. At a rise from 16 to 245 meters, it was not a great climb, but going into the stage there had been questions as to whether it would be enough to stop the weary sprinters.

David Millar of Garmin-Cervelo attacked with 3km to go. He went into full time trial mode, head down and full-out. HTC-Highroad was still working for Cavendish's first sprint win in this Giro, and turned up the speed, catching the Briton just before the flamme rouge.

Danilo Hondo was doing his usual duty for Lampre-ISD teammate Alessandro Petacchi, but surprisingly pulled out early. That left the Italian on his own with Cavendish. Movistar also worked hard to get Francisco Ventoso into position.

Cavendish let Petacchi open the sprint, and when he moved to the side at 150 meters, the Manxman turned on his speed on the slight incline and charged past to take the win by several bike lengths. Ventoso, who already won the sixth stage, was able to get by Petacchi to claim second place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4:00:49
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
20Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
31Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
33Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
34Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
40John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
42Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
46Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
49Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
51Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
57Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
58Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
59Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
64Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
66Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
67Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
69Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
70Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
71Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
72Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
74Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
77Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
81Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
82Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
84Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
85Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
91Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
95Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
97Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
100Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
101Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
102Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
103Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
106Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
108Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
109Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
111Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
113Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
114Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
116Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
118Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
119Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
121Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
122Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
123David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
124Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
125Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
126Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
127Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
130Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
132Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
134Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
135Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
136Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
137Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
138Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
139Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
140Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
142Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
143Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
145Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
147Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:27
148Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
149Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
150Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:33
151Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
152Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
153Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
154David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:56
155Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:09
156Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:10
157Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:13
158Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:19
159Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
160Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:47
161Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
162Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
163Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
165Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
166Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
167Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
168Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
169Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
170Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
171Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
173Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
174Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
175Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
176Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
177Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
178Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:18
179Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
180Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:43
181Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:47
182Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
183Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
184Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
185Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:03:56
186Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
187Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:04:51
188Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:20
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling12
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team10
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
12Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
19Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
20Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
21Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain - Vasto, 30.9km, Cat. 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3pts
2Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint - Pescara, 97.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5pts
2Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
3Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
5Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147pts
2Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
3Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale131

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
5Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
7Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:02:27
2Androni Giocattoli
3Quickstep Cycling Team
4Colnago - CSF Inox
5Acqua & Sapone
6Movistar Team
7Sky Procycling
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Pro Team Astana
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Liquigas-Cannondale
12Lampre - ISD
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Team RadioShack
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Team Garmin-Cervelo
17HTC-Highroad
18Katusha Team
19BMC Racing Team
20Saxo Bank Sungard
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
22Geox-TMC

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad20pts
2Movistar Team19
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
4Lampre - ISD18
5Quickstep Cycling Team18
6Androni Giocattoli17
7Colnago - CSF Inox17
8Sky Procycling16
9Omega Pharma-Lotto14
10BMC Racing Team12
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli11
12AG2R La Mondiale8
13Liquigas-Cannondale7
14Acqua & Sapone6
15Rabobank Cycling Team5
16Team RadioShack2
17Euskaltel-Euskadi1
18Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Pro Team Astana
20Saxo Bank Sungard
21Katusha Team
22Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard37:04:40
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:59
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:19
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:21
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:28
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:47
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:21
10Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:30
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:39
14Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:49
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:56
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:03:15
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:17
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:18
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:03:27
22Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:34
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:10
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:23
25Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:04:56
26Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:57
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:51
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:53
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:03
30José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:05
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:06:36
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:42
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:58
34Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:39
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:08:26
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:08:34
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:08:48
38Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:05
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:16
40Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:15:35
41Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:45
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:46
43Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:00
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:41
45Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:18:47
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:07
47Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:36
48Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:07
49Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:35
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:21:37
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:39
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:34
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:44
54Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:25:07
55Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:26:06
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:20
57Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:27
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:52
59Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:00
60Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:28:29
61Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:28:46
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:03
63Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:29:53
64Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:30:09
65Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:57
66David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:31:16
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:31:34
68Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:34
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:33:59
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:34:10
71Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:35:05
72Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:36:02
73Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:36:09
74Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:36:23
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:38
76Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:43
77Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:51
78Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:59
79Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:37:06
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:38:25
81Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:02
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:39:15
83Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:25
84Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:39:46
85Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:40:29
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:40:51
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:29
88Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:40
89Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:43:28
90Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:43:36
91Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:44:05
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:26
93Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:59
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:22
95Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:46:14
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:16
97Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:46:28
98Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:47:42
99Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:48:25
100Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:33
101Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:43
102David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:49:07
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:12
104Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:35
105Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:36
106Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:11
107Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:50:12
108Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:50:19
109Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:50:48
110Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:51:04
111Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:51:28
112Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:51:31
113Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:52:13
114Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:53:16
115Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:18
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:52
117Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:54:15
118Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:26
119Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:56:13
120Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:23
121Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:56:44
122Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:58
123Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:15
124Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:20
125Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:32
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:58:34
127Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:41
128Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:58:56
129Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:28
130Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:35
131Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:59:38
132Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:41
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:59:47
134Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:00:03
135Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:00:19
136Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:00:20
138Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:21
139Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:42
140Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:01:48
142Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:02:38
143Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling1:02:43
144Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:02:44
145Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:03:24
146Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:04:02
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:59
148Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:05:16
149Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:53
150Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:12
151Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:22
152Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:08:41
153Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:11
154Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:45
155Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:05
156Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:10:20
157Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:50
158Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:31
159Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:12:36
160Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:39
161Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1:13:04
162Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:13:07
163Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:13:15
164Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:13:19
165Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack1:13:51
166Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:55
167Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:14:55
168Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1:15:54
169Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:04
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:16:40
171Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:16:59
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:17:48
173Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:31
174Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1:19:53
175Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
176Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:20:16
177Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:20:26
178Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:22:09
179Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:24:36
180Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:24:50
181Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:25:25
182Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:25:46
183Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:26:12
184Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:27:40
185Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
186Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:28:31
187Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:31:45
188Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:34:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD80pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard65
3Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team56
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli56
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo53
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad45
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling44
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli43
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD42
10Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone37
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale36
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana34
13José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli29
14Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team26
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
20David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli17
24Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team15
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team14
30Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
31Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad13
32Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
34Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
35Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team10
36Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
38Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
39Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
40Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
42Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team8
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
45John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
46Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
47Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team8
48Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
49Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team7
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
52Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
53Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
55Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
56Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
57Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
58Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
59Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
60Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
61Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
62Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
63Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad4
64Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
66Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD4
67Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
68Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
70Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
71Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
72Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
73Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
75Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
76Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
77Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad3
78Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
79Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
80Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
81Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
82Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
83Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
84Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2
85Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
86Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
87Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
5Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli9
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
10Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
14Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
15Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
20Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
25Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
28Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1
29Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
11Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
12Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
13Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
14Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
15Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
20Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
23Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
24Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
25Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
26Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
27Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
28Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
29Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
31Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
33Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
34Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
3Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad6
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
7Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
10José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
11David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack296pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
8Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox156
11Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
12Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto134
14Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale131
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team127
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team118
19Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli110
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
21Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox105
22Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
23Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
25Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team92
26Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
27Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
28Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
30Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
31Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
32Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
33Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
34Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
38Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli9
39Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
40Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard7
41José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
42Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad11
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
10Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
14José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
15Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
18Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
22Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
23Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
25Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
28Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
29David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
30Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
31Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
32Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack4
33Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
34Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
35Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
36Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
39Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
41Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
42Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
43Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
44Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
45Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
46Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
47Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
48Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
49Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
51Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
52Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
54Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
55David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
56Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
57Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
59Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
61Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
62Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1
63Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
64Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC - Highroad
2Liquigas - Cannondale
3Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Colnago - CSF Inox
8Team Garmin - Cervelo5pts
9Pro Team Astana10
10Ag2R La Mondiale10
11Lampre - ISD25
12Movistar Team25
13Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team25
14Geox - TMC25
15Sky Procycling25
16Team Radioshack25
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli30
18Katusha Team80
19Saxo Bank Sungard103
20Euskaltel - Euskadi120
21Acqua & Sapone125
22Omega Pharma - Lotto170

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana37:06:21
2Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:08
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:15
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:01:34
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:10
6Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:22
7Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:04
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:05
9Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:17:06
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:19:56
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:58
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:03
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:24:25
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:22
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:16
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:32:29
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:18
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:36:44
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:45
20Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:44:47
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:55
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:49:07
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:11
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:55:03
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:53
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:00
27Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:57:15
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:47
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:58:39
30Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:40
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:00:07
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:02:21
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:05:12
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:05:31
35Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:11:26
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:16:07
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:35
38Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:20:28
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:22:55
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:23:44
41Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:24:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana110:37:47
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:18
3Movistar Team0:03:38
4Geox-TMC0:07:56
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:06
6Katusha Team0:11:53
7Lampre - ISD0:12:28
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:51
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:13
10Acqua & Sapone0:18:14
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:28
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:04
13Sky Procycling0:24:35
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:03
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:55
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:15
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:57
18HTC-Highroad0:34:57
19Team RadioShack0:43:33
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:34
21BMC Racing Team1:04:17
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:23:10

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli171pts
2Lampre - ISD162
3Movistar Team148
4Team Garmin-Cervelo143
5AG2R La Mondiale100
6HTC-Highroad96
7Liquigas-Cannondale91
8Sky Procycling91
9Acqua & Sapone89
10Saxo Bank Sungard83
11Quickstep Cycling Team82
12Rabobank Cycling Team81
13Pro Team Astana76
14Omega Pharma-Lotto69
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team64
16Katusha Team62
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli57
18Colnago - CSF Inox55
19BMC Racing Team47
20Team RadioShack41
21Geox-TMC35
22Euskaltel-Euskadi16

