HTC-Highroad triumphs in team time trial
Pinotti assumes maglia rosa
The HTC-Highroad riders proved yet again that they are the fastest and most disciplined team time trial squad in the peloton by dominating the Giro d'Italia's opening 19.3km time trial around Turin.
Italian national time trial champion Marco Pinotti crossed the line first for HTC-Highroad and so pulled on the first maglia rosa of the Giro d'Italia and enjoyed the best moment of his career so far.
With thousands of Italian Alpini military veterans in Turin for their annual get together, and with Pinotti the current Italian national time trial champion, the first stage of the Giro was a very Italian celebration of the 150th anniversary of the unification of the country. Pinotti is also one of the most admired riders in the sport and also so gave Italian cycling something celebrate after weeks of doping scandals and investigations.
HTC-Highroad set the fastest intermediate time of 9:48 at the mid-point of the 19.3km urban course and then kept their speed high, recording a final time of 20:59. They finished with just five riders, but with the time taken on the fifth rider to cross the line, it meant they had got their race strategy exactly right.
RadioShack was also well-drilled and snatched second place with a time of 21: 09. Liquigas-Cannondale was third with a time of 21:21 and Omega Pharma-Lotto fourth, also in 21:21. Garmin-Cervelo finished fifth in 21:23, with Lampre-ISD taking sixth in the same time. Alberto Contador’s Saxo Bank-SunGard team set a time of 21:29 for eighth place.
Pinotti wore the pink jersey for four days during the 2007 Giro d’Italia but was far emotional this time. Modest as ever, he wanted to share the success with his HTC-Highroad teammates and said he would be happy for Mark Cavendish or another rider to pull on the pink jersey after Sunday’s first road race stage to Parma.
“It’s amazing feeling to be in pink. I’m very proud,” he said with a broad smile filling his lean face.
“I have to say thanks to the team (for the pink jersey) because this belongs to the whole team. I didn’t feel under pressure because we’re used of riding team time trials but then when I was told I’d be leading the team home, I started to get nervous. However we knew what we had to do and did it right, with the changes in the right place and with the best riders taking the longest turns on the front. We made sure we kept a steady pace throughout and that's always important."
Pinotti gained a handful of seconds on all the main Giro contenders and joked that all he had to do was stay with them in the mountains and then win the final time trial to Milan. However he knows that he will be fighting for a top ten place overall and said he would be happy for a teammate to take the jersey in the next few days.
“I’m just happy we’ve won the team time trial and to have the pink jersey for a day. Winning the stage was the goal for today. It’ll be difficult to keep it in the sprints but we’ll try and set up Mark (Cavendish) for the sprint and see what happens.”
Precious overall seconds
As HTC-Highroad celebrated on the podium, all the other teams headed back to their hotels to lick their wounds and calculate how much time they had gained or lost on their key overall rivals.
The intense effort over the 19.3km has created some small but still significant time gaps.
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gained eight seconds on Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard), with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) also gaining six seconds despite SaxoBank-SunGard riding strongly. Those time gaps are likely to mean little in Milan in three weeks time but the pressure on Contador and Saxo Bank-SunGard is intensifying, with nobody in Italy seemingly wanting him to win for a multitude of reasons.
The time other overall contenders lost was more significant and could prove to be precious in the final overall standings.
No team made a real mess of the team time trial but Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) lost 31 seconds to Nibali as they set a time of 21:52. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha – 22:03) lost 42 seconds and Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi – 22:12) lost 51 seconds. Roman Kreuziger’s Giro d’Italia also started with a slight handicap after his Astana team finished seventeenth of the 23 teams, losing 28 seconds to Nibali.
“We knew that on such a short and fast course there wouldn’t be a huge difference but we took care when we were crossing over the tram lines and taking the corners and so we’re happy with out ride,” Nibali said.
Lampre had travelled to Turin a day early to work on their time trialing and it paid off. Scarponi was pleased to have gained time in the TTT, instead of losing as had happened in previous editions of the Giro.
“I don’t know our position, but we went as well as we could have done,” Scarponi said immediately after his ride. “It was a great route, and my teammates were very strong, so we’re pleased with that.”
Now the Giro heads east with the longest stage of the race from Alba to Parma on Sunday. After the fight for the first maglia rosa, it is time for the first sprint.
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|0:20:59
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:24
|6
|Lampre-ISD
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:30
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:39
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|14
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:42
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:50
|18
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:53
|19
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|21
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|0:01:07
|22
|Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|1
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|90
|pts
|2
|Team RadioShack
|84
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Lampre-ISD
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Leopard Trek
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|18
|Geox-TMC
|19
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|20
|Katusha Team
|21
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|22
|Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:59
|2
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|9
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|12
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|29
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|41
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:30
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:32
|57
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|59
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|60
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|62
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|63
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|64
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|70
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|71
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|77
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:39
|78
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|87
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:42
|99
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|100
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|101
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|102
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|104
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|105
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|106
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|108
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|114
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|115
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|116
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:46
|117
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|118
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:50
|126
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|128
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|129
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|130
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|131
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|134
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:53
|135
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|136
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|137
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|138
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|139
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|140
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|141
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|142
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|143
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|144
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|145
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|146
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|147
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|148
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|149
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|150
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|151
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|152
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|153
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|154
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|155
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|156
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|157
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|158
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:07
|159
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|160
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|161
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|162
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|163
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|164
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|165
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|166
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|167
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|168
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|169
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|170
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|171
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|172
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|173
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|174
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:09
|175
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|176
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|177
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|178
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|179
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|180
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|181
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|182
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:16
|183
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:27
|184
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|185
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|186
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:47
|187
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:54
|188
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:56
|189
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|190
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:02
|191
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|192
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:27
|193
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|194
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:34
|195
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:38
|196
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:43
|197
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:52
|198
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:53
|199
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:16
|200
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|201
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:35
|202
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:43
|203
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:58
|204
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|205
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:04:09
|206
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:20
|207
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:23
|1
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:21:09
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|3
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:29
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|17
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:36
|25
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:40
|28
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|32
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|33
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:52
|35
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:57
|38
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|39
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:05
|41
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:37
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:46
|43
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:17
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:03:59
|46
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:10
|47
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:13
