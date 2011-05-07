Image 1 of 82 An Italian won the opening stage of this year's Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 82 Leopard Trek (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 82 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 82 Pinotti pulls on the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 82 Lampre trained for the TTT and it paid off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 82 Mario Cipollini rode the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 82 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 82 Garmin-Cervelo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 82 Scarponi at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 82 The UCI were out in force checking bikes at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 82 A good ride from RadioShack was rewarded with second place on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 82 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 82 HTC-Highroad on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 82 Saxo Bank SunGard finished 8th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 82 TTTs are not Euskatel's speciality (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 82 Omega-Pharma Lotto were the first team to race in this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 82 Team BMC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 82 Garmin-Cervelo near the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 82 Rabobank (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 82 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank SunGard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 82 Liquigas reach the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 82 Zipp it up: Contador is going for his second Giro win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 82 Clement leads the Rabobank charge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 82 Euskatel finished last on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 82 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) leads his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 82 Androni will be looking forward to the mountains (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 82 More was perhaps expected of Astana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 82 Katusha lost valuable seconds to the likes of HTC and Liquigas (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 82 Katusha lost valuable seconds to the likes of HTC and Liquigas (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 82 Lang leads Omega-Pharma Lotto (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 82 Bjorn Selander (Team RadioShack) in the white jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 82 Team Sky finished in the top ten (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 82 Geox-TMC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 82 Sastre and Menchov lost time (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 82 Pineau leads Quick Step (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 82 AG2R were one of the last teams to start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 82 Leopard Trek (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 82 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 82 Liquigas rode well for Nibali (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 82 Garmin-Cervelo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 82 Saxo Bank rode well as a team but could only manage 8th (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 82 Team BMC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 82 Farnese Vini - The HTC-Highroad riders proved yet again that they are the fastest and most disciplined team time trial squad in the peloton by dominating the Giro d'Italia's opening 19.3km time trial around Turin.

Italian national time trial champion Marco Pinotti crossed the line first for HTC-Highroad and so pulled on the first maglia rosa of the Giro d'Italia and enjoyed the best moment of his career so far.

With thousands of Italian Alpini military veterans in Turin for their annual get together, and with Pinotti the current Italian national time trial champion, the first stage of the Giro was a very Italian celebration of the 150th anniversary of the unification of the country. Pinotti is also one of the most admired riders in the sport and also so gave Italian cycling something celebrate after weeks of doping scandals and investigations.

HTC-Highroad set the fastest intermediate time of 9:48 at the mid-point of the 19.3km urban course and then kept their speed high, recording a final time of 20:59. They finished with just five riders, but with the time taken on the fifth rider to cross the line, it meant they had got their race strategy exactly right.

RadioShack was also well-drilled and snatched second place with a time of 21: 09. Liquigas-Cannondale was third with a time of 21:21 and Omega Pharma-Lotto fourth, also in 21:21. Garmin-Cervelo finished fifth in 21:23, with Lampre-ISD taking sixth in the same time. Alberto Contador’s Saxo Bank-SunGard team set a time of 21:29 for eighth place.

Pinotti wore the pink jersey for four days during the 2007 Giro d’Italia but was far emotional this time. Modest as ever, he wanted to share the success with his HTC-Highroad teammates and said he would be happy for Mark Cavendish or another rider to pull on the pink jersey after Sunday’s first road race stage to Parma.

“It’s amazing feeling to be in pink. I’m very proud,” he said with a broad smile filling his lean face.

“I have to say thanks to the team (for the pink jersey) because this belongs to the whole team. I didn’t feel under pressure because we’re used of riding team time trials but then when I was told I’d be leading the team home, I started to get nervous. However we knew what we had to do and did it right, with the changes in the right place and with the best riders taking the longest turns on the front. We made sure we kept a steady pace throughout and that's always important."

Pinotti gained a handful of seconds on all the main Giro contenders and joked that all he had to do was stay with them in the mountains and then win the final time trial to Milan. However he knows that he will be fighting for a top ten place overall and said he would be happy for a teammate to take the jersey in the next few days.

“I’m just happy we’ve won the team time trial and to have the pink jersey for a day. Winning the stage was the goal for today. It’ll be difficult to keep it in the sprints but we’ll try and set up Mark (Cavendish) for the sprint and see what happens.”

Precious overall seconds

As HTC-Highroad celebrated on the podium, all the other teams headed back to their hotels to lick their wounds and calculate how much time they had gained or lost on their key overall rivals.

The intense effort over the 19.3km has created some small but still significant time gaps.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gained eight seconds on Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard), with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) also gaining six seconds despite SaxoBank-SunGard riding strongly. Those time gaps are likely to mean little in Milan in three weeks time but the pressure on Contador and Saxo Bank-SunGard is intensifying, with nobody in Italy seemingly wanting him to win for a multitude of reasons.

The time other overall contenders lost was more significant and could prove to be precious in the final overall standings.

No team made a real mess of the team time trial but Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) lost 31 seconds to Nibali as they set a time of 21:52. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha – 22:03) lost 42 seconds and Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi – 22:12) lost 51 seconds. Roman Kreuziger’s Giro d’Italia also started with a slight handicap after his Astana team finished seventeenth of the 23 teams, losing 28 seconds to Nibali.

“We knew that on such a short and fast course there wouldn’t be a huge difference but we took care when we were crossing over the tram lines and taking the corners and so we’re happy with out ride,” Nibali said.

Lampre had travelled to Turin a day early to work on their time trialing and it paid off. Scarponi was pleased to have gained time in the TTT, instead of losing as had happened in previous editions of the Giro.

“I don’t know our position, but we went as well as we could have done,” Scarponi said immediately after his ride. “It was a great route, and my teammates were very strong, so we’re pleased with that.”

Now the Giro heads east with the longest stage of the race from Alba to Parma on Sunday. After the fight for the first maglia rosa, it is time for the first sprint.

Full Results 1 HTC-Highroad 0:20:59 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:10 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:24 6 Lampre-ISD 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:30 9 Sky Procycling 0:00:37 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Movistar Team 0:00:38 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:39 13 BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 14 Leopard Trek 0:00:42 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 17 Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 18 Geox-TMC 0:00:53 19 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:02 20 Katusha Team 0:01:04 21 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 0:01:07 22 Acqua & Sapone 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Super team 1 HTC-Highroad 90 pts 2 Team RadioShack 84 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 35 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Lampre-ISD 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Sky Procycling 11 Movistar Team 12 Androni Giocattoli 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Leopard Trek 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Pro Team Astana 18 Geox-TMC 19 Colnago-CSF Inox 20 Katusha Team 21 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 22 Acqua & Sapone 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 1 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:20:59 2 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 8 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 9 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 10 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 12 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 29 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 39 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 40 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 41 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:30 50 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:32 57 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 59 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 60 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 61 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 62 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 63 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 64 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:38 70 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 71 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 73 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 77 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:39 78 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 79 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 80 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 81 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 83 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 84 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 85 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 87 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 95 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:42 99 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 100 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 101 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 102 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 104 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 105 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 106 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 108 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 114 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 115 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 116 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:46 117 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 118 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 122 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 126 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 127 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 128 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 129 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 130 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 131 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 133 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 134 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:53 135 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 136 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 137 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 138 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 139 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 140 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 141 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:02 142 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 143 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 144 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 145 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 146 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 147 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 148 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 149 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 150 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 151 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 152 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:04 153 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 154 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 155 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 156 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 157 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 158 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:07 159 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 160 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 161 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 162 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 163 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 164 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 165 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 166 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 167 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 168 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 169 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 170 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 171 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 172 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 173 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 174 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:09 175 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13 176 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 177 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 178 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 179 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 180 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 181 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 182 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:16 183 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:01:27 184 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 185 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 186 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:47 187 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:54 188 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:56 189 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 190 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:02 191 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 192 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:27 193 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 194 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:34 195 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:38 196 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:43 197 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:52 198 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:53 199 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:16 200 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 201 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:35 202 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:43 203 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:58 204 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 205 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:04:09 206 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:20 207 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:23

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Young rider classification 1 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:21:09 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 3 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:14 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:16 11 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:29 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 17 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:32 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:36 25 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:40 28 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 30 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:43 32 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 33 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:52 35 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:57 38 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 39 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 40 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:05 41 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:37 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:46 43 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:17 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:03:59 46 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:10 47 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:13

Teams classification 1 HTC-Highroad 0:20:59 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:10 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:24 6 Lampre-ISD 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:30 9 Sky Procycling 0:00:37 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Movistar Team 0:00:38 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:39 13 BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 14 Leopard Trek 0:00:42 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 17 Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 18 Geox-TMC 0:00:53 19 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:02 20 Katusha Team 0:01:04 21 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 0:01:07 22 Acqua & Sapone 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13