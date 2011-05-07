Trending

HTC-Highroad triumphs in team time trial

Pinotti assumes maglia rosa

Image 1 of 82

An Italian won the opening stage of this year's Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 82

Leopard Trek

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 82

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 82

Pinotti pulls on the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 82

Lampre trained for the TTT and it paid off

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 82

Mario Cipollini rode the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 82

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 82

Garmin-Cervelo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 82

Scarponi at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 82

The UCI were out in force checking bikes at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 82

A good ride from RadioShack was rewarded with second place on the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 82

Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 82

HTC-Highroad on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 82

Saxo Bank SunGard finished 8th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 82

TTTs are not Euskatel's speciality

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 82

Omega-Pharma Lotto were the first team to race in this year's Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 82

Team BMC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 82

Garmin-Cervelo near the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 82

Rabobank

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 82

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank SunGard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 82

Liquigas reach the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 82

Zipp it up: Contador is going for his second Giro win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 82

Clement leads the Rabobank charge

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 82

Euskatel finished last on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 82

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) leads his team

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 82

Androni will be looking forward to the mountains

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 82

More was perhaps expected of Astana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 82

Katusha lost valuable seconds to the likes of HTC and Liquigas

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 82

Katusha lost valuable seconds to the likes of HTC and Liquigas

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 82

Lang leads Omega-Pharma Lotto

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 82

Bjorn Selander (Team RadioShack) in the white jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 82

Team Sky finished in the top ten

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 82

Geox-TMC

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 82

Sastre and Menchov lost time

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 82

Pineau leads Quick Step

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 82

AG2R were one of the last teams to start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 82

Leopard Trek

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 82

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 82

Liquigas rode well for Nibali

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 82

Garmin-Cervelo

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 82

Saxo Bank rode well as a team but could only manage 8th

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 82

Team BMC

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 82

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 82

Androni Giocattoli will be looking forward to the mountains

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 82

Team Katusha

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 82

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 82

Astana lost out to the likes of Liquigas and HTC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 82

Rabobank had a solid ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 82

Katusha lost over a minute

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 82

Movistar talk tactics

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 82

Contador gets his Giro challenge under way

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 82

As expected huge crowds turned out to watch the start of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 82

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 82

BMC finished 13th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 82

Colnago-CSF Inox finished 19th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 82

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and his team finished 8th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 82

Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli lost over a minute

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 82

The teams in start order

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 82

Garmin-Cervelo, winners of the event in 2008, had to settle for fifth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 82

Lotto started well and set the best time until HTC-Highroad knocked them off top spot

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 82

HTC-Highroad gave everything to put Pinotti in pink

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 82

HTC-Highroad win the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 82

HTC-Highroad win the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 82

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 82

RadioShack on their way to second on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 82

Pinotti leads HTC-Highroad to the win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 82

HTC-Highroad win the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 82

Marco Pinotti delighted the home crowd with his win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 82

Not all Italians have the best fashion sense

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 82

Marco Pinotti in the first maglia rosa of 2011

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 82

Turin was the setting for the start of the 2011 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 82

Garzelli's men had a day to forget

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 82

Astana lose a rider on their way to 17th place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 82

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 82

Pinotti in pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 82

Movistar on their way to 11th, 38 seconds behind HTC-Highroad

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 82

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 82

Liquigas-Cannondale head through the streets of Turin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 82

Marco Pinotti leads his HTC-Highroad teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 82

Liquigas put the hammer down but couldn't beat HTC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 82

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 82

Marco Pinotti pulls on his second maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The HTC-Highroad riders proved yet again that they are the fastest and most disciplined team time trial squad in the peloton by dominating the Giro d'Italia's opening 19.3km time trial around Turin.

Italian national time trial champion Marco Pinotti crossed the line first for HTC-Highroad and so pulled on the first maglia rosa of the Giro d'Italia and enjoyed the best moment of his career so far.

With thousands of Italian Alpini military veterans in Turin for their annual get together, and with Pinotti the current Italian national time trial champion, the first stage of the Giro was a very Italian celebration of the 150th anniversary of the unification of the country. Pinotti is also one of the most admired riders in the sport and also so gave Italian cycling something celebrate after weeks of doping scandals and investigations.

HTC-Highroad set the fastest intermediate time of 9:48 at the mid-point of the 19.3km urban course and then kept their speed high, recording a final time of 20:59. They finished with just five riders, but with the time taken on the fifth rider to cross the line, it meant they had got their race strategy exactly right.

RadioShack was also well-drilled and snatched second place with a time of 21: 09. Liquigas-Cannondale was third with a time of 21:21 and Omega Pharma-Lotto fourth, also in 21:21. Garmin-Cervelo finished fifth in 21:23, with Lampre-ISD taking sixth in the same time. Alberto Contador’s Saxo Bank-SunGard team set a time of 21:29 for eighth place.

Pinotti wore the pink jersey for four days during the 2007 Giro d’Italia but was far emotional this time. Modest as ever, he wanted to share the success with his HTC-Highroad teammates and said he would be happy for Mark Cavendish or another rider to pull on the pink jersey after Sunday’s first road race stage to Parma.

“It’s amazing feeling to be in pink. I’m very proud,” he said with a broad smile filling his lean face.

“I have to say thanks to the team (for the pink jersey) because this belongs to the whole team. I didn’t feel under pressure because we’re used of riding team time trials but then when I was told I’d be leading the team home, I started to get nervous. However we knew what we had to do and did it right, with the changes in the right place and with the best riders taking the longest turns on the front. We made sure we kept a steady pace throughout and that's always important."

Pinotti gained a handful of seconds on all the main Giro contenders and joked that all he had to do was stay with them in the mountains and then win the final time trial to Milan. However he knows that he will be fighting for a top ten place overall and said he would be happy for a teammate to take the jersey in the next few days.

“I’m just happy we’ve won the team time trial and to have the pink jersey for a day. Winning the stage was the goal for today. It’ll be difficult to keep it in the sprints but we’ll try and set up Mark (Cavendish) for the sprint and see what happens.”

Precious overall seconds

As HTC-Highroad celebrated on the podium, all the other teams headed back to their hotels to lick their wounds and calculate how much time they had gained or lost on their key overall rivals.

The intense effort over the 19.3km has created some small but still significant time gaps.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) gained eight seconds on Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard), with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) also gaining six seconds despite SaxoBank-SunGard riding strongly. Those time gaps are likely to mean little in Milan in three weeks time but the pressure on Contador and Saxo Bank-SunGard is intensifying, with nobody in Italy seemingly wanting him to win for a multitude of reasons.

The time other overall contenders lost was more significant and could prove to be precious in the final overall standings.

No team made a real mess of the team time trial but Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) lost 31 seconds to Nibali as they set a time of 21:52. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha – 22:03) lost 42 seconds and Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi – 22:12) lost 51 seconds. Roman Kreuziger’s Giro d’Italia also started with a slight handicap after his Astana team finished seventeenth of the 23 teams, losing 28 seconds to Nibali.

“We knew that on such a short and fast course there wouldn’t be a huge difference but we took care when we were crossing over the tram lines and taking the corners and so we’re happy with out ride,” Nibali said.

Lampre had travelled to Turin a day early to work on their time trialing and it paid off. Scarponi was pleased to have gained time in the TTT, instead of losing as had happened in previous editions of the Giro.

“I don’t know our position, but we went as well as we could have done,” Scarponi said immediately after his ride. “It was a great route, and my teammates were very strong, so we’re pleased with that.”

Now the Giro heads east with the longest stage of the race from Alba to Parma on Sunday. After the fight for the first maglia rosa, it is time for the first sprint.

 

Full Results
1HTC-Highroad0:20:59
2Team RadioShack0:00:10
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:24
6Lampre-ISD
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:30
9Sky Procycling0:00:37
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Movistar Team0:00:38
12Androni Giocattoli0:00:39
13BMC Racing Team0:00:41
14Leopard Trek0:00:42
15Quickstep Cycling Team
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
17Pro Team Astana0:00:50
18Geox-TMC0:00:53
19Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:02
20Katusha Team0:01:04
21Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli0:01:07
22Acqua & Sapone
23Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13

Azzurri d'Italia
1Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Super team
1HTC-Highroad90pts
2Team RadioShack84
3Liquigas-Cannondale35
4Omega Pharma-Lotto1
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Lampre-ISD
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Sky Procycling
11Movistar Team
12Androni Giocattoli
13BMC Racing Team
14Leopard Trek
15Quickstep Cycling Team
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Pro Team Astana
18Geox-TMC
19Colnago-CSF Inox
20Katusha Team
21Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
22Acqua & Sapone
23Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 1
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:20:59
2Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
3Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
5Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
6Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:10
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
8Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
9Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
10Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
11Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
12Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
29Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
35Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
39Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
41Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:30
50Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
51Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:32
57Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:37
59Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
60Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
62Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
63Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
64Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:38
70Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
71Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
72Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
73David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
74Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
75Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
76Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
77Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:39
78Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
79Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
80Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
83José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
84Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
85Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
87Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:42
99Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
100Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
101Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
102Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
103Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
104Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
105Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
106Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
108Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
114Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
115Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
116Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:46
117Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
118Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
122John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
124Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:50
126Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
127Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
128Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
129Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
130Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
131Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
133Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
134Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:53
135Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
136David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
137Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
138Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
139Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
140Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
141Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:02
142Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
143Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
144Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
145Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
146Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
147Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
148Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
149Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
150Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
151Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
152Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:04
153Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
154Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
155Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
156Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
157Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
158Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:07
159Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
160Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
161Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
162Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
163Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
164Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
165Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
166Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
167Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
168Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
169Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
170Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
171Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
172Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
173Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
174Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:09
175Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13
176Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
177Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
178Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
179Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
180Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
181Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
182Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:16
183Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:01:27
184Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
185Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
186Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:47
187Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:54
188Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:56
189Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
190Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:02
191Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:05
192Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:27
193Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
194Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:34
195Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:38
196Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:43
197Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:52
198Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:53
199Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:16
200Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
201Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:35
202Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:43
203Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:58
204Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
205Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:04:09
206Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:20
207Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:23

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Young rider classification
1Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:21:09
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:16
11Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:27
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:29
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
17Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:32
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:36
25Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:40
28Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:43
32Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:52
35Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:57
38Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
39Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
40Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:05
41Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:37
42Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:46
43Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:17
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:03:59
46Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:10
47Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:13

Teams classification
1HTC-Highroad0:20:59
2Team RadioShack0:00:10
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:24
6Lampre-ISD
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:30
9Sky Procycling0:00:37
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Movistar Team0:00:38
12Androni Giocattoli0:00:39
13BMC Racing Team0:00:41
14Leopard Trek0:00:42
15Quickstep Cycling Team
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
17Pro Team Astana0:00:50
18Geox-TMC0:00:53
19Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:02
20Katusha Team0:01:04
21Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli0:01:07
22Acqua & Sapone
23Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13

Super team classification
1HTC-Highroad90pts
2Team RadioShack84
3Liquigas-Cannondale35
4Omega Pharma-Lotto1
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Lampre-ISD
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Sky Procycling
11Movistar Team
12Androni Giocattoli
13BMC Racing Team
14Leopard Trek
15Quickstep Cycling Team
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Pro Team Astana
18Geox-TMC
19Colnago-CSF Inox
20Katusha Team
21Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
22Acqua & Sapone
23Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

