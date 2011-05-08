Petacchi wins the sprint in Parma
Cavendish beaten but pulls on the maglia rosa
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) let the Giro d'Italia peloton know he's still a force to be reckoned with on sprint stages as the 37-year-old Italian triumphed in Parma. Petacchi edged Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in the field sprint finale, with Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) rounding out the top three after 244km in the saddle.
Cavendish, however, was irate with Petacchi as they crossed the finish line and angrily gesticulated his arm at the Italian. The Manxman felt that Petacchi didn't hold his line in the final 200m, but the race jury upheld the finishing order.
Petacchi dismissed Cavendish's complaints that he changed direction three times during the sprint.
"I don't think I did anything wrong in the sprint. When you see someone coming up you go looking for him and I moved a bit, but I didn't do anything wrong. But I apologise if I did," Petacchi said.
"To be honest, the only thing that I noticed is that when I saw him coming up before the sprint, I let him pass along the barriers. I could have closed the door but I didn't."
The record books show that this was Petacchi's 22nd Giro stage victory but he insisted this was his 27th win.
"They took five wins off me in 2007 (when he later tested positive for an excessive use of asthma medication). But I won them, so I count them. This win is for my son (Alessandro Junior). It's his third birthday on Tuesday and I'm sure he was watching me sprint today.
"I also want to thank Danilo Hondo. He's a great pro and showed it again. He's got an extra gear in the lead-outs."
While Cavendish missed out on the stage win, he was rewarded with the maglia rosa as the Manxman took over the general classification lead from HTC-Highroad teammate Marco Pinotti. Cavendish began the day tied on time with Pinotti following their triumph in stage one's team time trial and time bonuses at the finish line moved him into the overall lead. Cavendish now leads teammates Kanstantsin Sivtsov and Craig Lewis, second and third respecively overall, by 12 seconds. Pinotti drops to fourth, also 12 seconds off the pace.
Talking on Italian television after the stage, Cavendish insisted he was happy to have pulled on the maglia rosa but was not happy with the way Petacchi changed his line in the sprint.
"I'm happy to have the maglia rosa after a hard stage for the team. Petacchi is a good guy but in the last 200 metres he moved three times. The judges usually relegate someone when they do that."
Petacchi and Cavendish shook hands but Petacchi insisted he hadn't done anything wrong.
"I don't understand what I've done wrong," Petacchi said. "I went on the left and he went on the right. I moved slightly but he wasn't next to me. I didn't put him into the barriers because I was ahead of him."
Lang goes long
The man of the day, however, was Sebastian Lang of Omega Pharma-Lotto as the German time trial specialist took off on a lengthy solo break on the longest stage of this year's race. Lang attacked after only three kilometres and on this sunny, warm day built up a lead of nearly 20 minutes.
Lang, 31, came into the second stage only 22 seconds behind maglia rosa wearer Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad), but the peloton was happy enough to let him go and took it a bit easy on the day's 244km trek.
Inevitably, though, the hours of solitary effort in the race lead wore on the German as the peloton ground its way in pursuit. With 50km to go, the gap had dropped to approximately four minutes.
Pinotti flatted just before the day's only intermediate sprint, but was easily able to catch back up. Lang crossed the sprint line in Salsomaggiore Terme first, with Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) battling it out over the bonus seconds for second and third.
The gap continued to come down as Lang and the field took on the day's only climb, a category four ascent at Tabiano Castello with 33.6km remaining. The German crested the summit with a 1:32 advantage over the peloton and for his efforts would claim the mountains classification lead.
At this point Lang simply wanted his extended solo jaunt to come to an end as he soft-pedaled and tried to shake the cramps out of his legs. That end came with 26.2km to go, after the Omega Pharma-Lotto German had tallied 215km on his own.
Final push to Parma
Immediately after Lang's capture, Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) launched an attack and was soon joined by Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto). A few minutes later Ruggero Marzoli (Acqua & Sapone), Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Daniele Righi (Lampre-ISD), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Ivan Rovny (RadioShack) bridged to the lead trio to form an eight-man escape.
The break pushed out a lead of 30 seconds, but were no match for a peloton hungry for a field sprint finale to the day's action. Vorganov crashed out of the break with 10km remaining which seemed to disrupt their rhythm, and the catch was made with 8.3km to go.
Various sprinters' teams contributed to the pace-making until the Garmin-Cervélo squad took the reins 1.5km from the finish line. The US team's sprinter, Tyler Farrar, was positioned behind three teammates with Brazil's Murilo Fischer, in his national champion's jersey, tasked as the final lead-out rider.
As the peloton took a sweeping right hand turn with 700m to go, Lampre-ISD overtook Garmin-Cervélo at the head of the peloton with Alessandro Petacchi glued to the wheel of his German lead-out man Danilo Hondo.
HTC-Highroad's Mark Renshaw soon passed the Lampre-ISD duo with teammate Mark Cavendish in tow setting up the drag race to the line from 200m out. As Renshaw completed his lead-out of Cavendish, Petacchi jumped to the right to pass Cavendish and a fading Renshaw. Cavendish accelerated to the left and closed on Petacchi but fell several centimetres shy of topping the Italian at the finish.
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5:45:40
|2
|Mark Cavendish (Gbr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|10
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|20
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|21
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|29
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|37
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Russell Downing (Gbr) Sky Procycling
|39
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|42
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|49
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|51
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|52
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|54
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|55
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|56
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|58
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|60
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|65
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|66
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|71
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|73
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|74
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|76
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|87
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|88
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|90
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|91
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|92
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|93
|Aleksandr Kuhchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|96
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|97
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Jose' Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Team Astana
|100
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|105
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|108
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|111
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|113
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|122
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|125
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|126
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|127
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|129
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|132
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|133
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|136
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|137
|Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|138
|Christian Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|141
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|145
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|146
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|150
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|152
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|153
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|154
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|155
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|157
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|158
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|159
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|160
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|161
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|162
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|163
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|164
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|165
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|167
|Bart De Clerq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|171
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|172
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|173
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:33
|174
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|175
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:41
|176
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|177
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|178
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|179
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|180
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|181
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|182
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|183
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|184
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|186
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|187
|Francisco De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:30
|188
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:42
|189
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|190
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|191
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|192
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|193
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|194
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|195
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|196
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|197
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|198
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|199
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|200
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|201
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|202
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:01
|203
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:14
|204
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|205
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|206
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:20
|207
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|13
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|9
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|8
|10
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|16
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|17
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|4
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|6
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Leopard Trek
|17:17:00
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team RadioShack
|7
|Lampre-ISD
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Katusha Team
|20
|Geox-TMC
|21
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Lampre-ISD
|24
|pts
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|19
|3
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|18
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|17
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Sky Procycling
|15
|8
|Leopard Trek
|14
|9
|Team RadioShack
|13
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|9
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|14
|Movistar Team
|7
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|1
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Katusha Team
|22
|Geox-TMC
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|6:06:27
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:12
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:16
|7
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:22
|8
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|9
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|11
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|12
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Bart De Clerq (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:36
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|33
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|35
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:42
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:44
|48
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|49
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|50
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|53
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|54
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|58
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:50
|60
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|66
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|67
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|68
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|69
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jose' Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven)Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|77
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|87
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|90
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|91
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|92
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep CyclingTeam
|93
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|94
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|95
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek)
|96
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|97
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|98
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|99
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|100
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:58
|102
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:02
|110
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Katusha Team
|112
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|113
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|114
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:05
|117
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|118
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|119
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|120
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|121
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|122
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|123
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:06
|124
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:14
|125
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|126
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|129
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|130
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:15
|131
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:16
|132
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|133
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|135
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|136
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|138
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:19
|140
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|141
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|142
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|143
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|144
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|145
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|146
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|147
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|148
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|149
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|150
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:21
|152
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|153
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|154
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|159
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:28
|160
|Russell Downing (Gbr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|161
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|162
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:45
|163
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:55
|164
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|165
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:59
|166
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:00
|167
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|168
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:04
|169
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:06
|170
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:08
|171
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|172
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|173
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:16
|174
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:17
|175
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:18
|176
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:24
|177
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:26
|178
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:29
|179
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|180
|Cayetano Sarimento (Col) Aqua & Sapone
|0:02:39
|181
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:46
|182
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:49
|183
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:55
|184
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:56
|185
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|186
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:58
|187
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:01
|188
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|189
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|190
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:03
|191
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:16
|192
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:28
|193
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|194
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:37
|195
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:46
|196
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:47
|197
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:55
|198
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:56
|199
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:04:10
|200
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|201
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:32
|202
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:35
|203
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:05:02
|204
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:14
|205
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|206
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:13
|207
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:22
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|13
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|9
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|10
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|8
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|14
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|16
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|17
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|4
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|6:06:49
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|3
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|4
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|14
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:36
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:40
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|27
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:52
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:55
|32
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:57
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|35
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:37
|36
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:46
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:56
|38
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:17
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:27
|40
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:39
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|43
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:13
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:04:40
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:52
|46
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:00
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|17:37:59
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:24
|6
|Lampre-ISD
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:30
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:39
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|14
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:42
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:50
|18
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:53
|19
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|21
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|0:01:07
|22
|Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|39
|pts
|2
|Lampre-ISD
|39
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|4
|Team RadioShack
|32
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|6
|Sky Procycling
|27
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|26
|9
|Leopard Trek
|21
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|20
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|14
|Movistar Team
|17
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|9
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|4
|20
|Geox-TMC
|3
|21
|Katusha Team
|1
|22
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|1
|23
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
