Petacchi wins the sprint in Parma

Cavendish beaten but pulls on the maglia rosa

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) takes the win ahead of Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petacchi was happy but Mark Cavendish was left somewhat frustraed by the finish

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Alessandro Petacchi finishes just ahead of Mark Cavendish in Parma

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) roars with delight having crossed the finish line first

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Marco Pinotti with the Giro's organiser

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A dangerous break was reeled in close to the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 2

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 2

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Pinotti was in pink but worked for his team

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Marco Pinotti enjoying his day in pink

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sella back with the team car

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Garzelli at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 2

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Katusha moved to the front on the only climb of the day

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A dangerous break was reeled in close to the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Marco Pinotti with the Giro's organiser

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish in pink for the first time since 2009

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) about to hit the deck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) crashed out of the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) crashing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank SunGard) on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lang was rewarded with the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Selander (RadioShack) kept the white jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petacchi on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Liquigas take responsibility and work on the front

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nibali in conversation with a teammate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rodriguez (Katusha) keeps out of trouble

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) grabs a bottle from a teammate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) had to settle for second on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cavendish in the second pink jersey of his career

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in pink

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sebastian Lang (Omega-Pharma Lotto) went on a long solo break

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sebastian Lang (Omega-Pharma Lotto) attacked after 3km

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Team RadioShack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish and his team did a lot of work

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Saxo Bank taking care of Contador

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) and a teammate at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) can't believe he's won

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) shakes the hand of one of his teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petacchi (Lampre) took the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petacchi won the stage while Cavendish took pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Petacchi and Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) chats in the bunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Di Luca (Katusha) kept out of trouble

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint into Parma was thrilling and controversial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi wins but Cavendish isn't happy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi crosses the line first but was his sprint fair?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi takes the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cavendish tells Petacchi just how he feels

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi takes the stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nibali makes his way to the start line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton leave the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) in pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Selander in the best young rider's

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador signs on at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador is looking for his second Giro win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scarponi and Garzelli catch up at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Visconti has a special number with it being 150 years since Italy's unification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Pinotti enjoying his day in pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) let the Giro d'Italia peloton know he's still a force to be reckoned with on sprint stages as the 37-year-old Italian triumphed in Parma. Petacchi edged Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in the field sprint finale, with Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) rounding out the top three after 244km in the saddle.

Cavendish, however, was irate with Petacchi as they crossed the finish line and angrily gesticulated his arm at the Italian. The Manxman felt that Petacchi didn't hold his line in the final 200m, but the race jury upheld the finishing order.

Petacchi dismissed Cavendish's complaints that he changed direction three times during the sprint.

"I don't think I did anything wrong in the sprint. When you see someone coming up you go looking for him and I moved a bit, but I didn't do anything wrong. But I apologise if I did," Petacchi said.

"To be honest, the only thing that I noticed is that when I saw him coming up before the sprint, I let him pass along the barriers. I could have closed the door but I didn't."

The record books show that this was Petacchi's 22nd Giro stage victory but he insisted this was his 27th win.

"They took five wins off me in 2007 (when he later tested positive for an excessive use of asthma medication). But I won them, so I count them. This win is for my son (Alessandro Junior). It's his third birthday on Tuesday and I'm sure he was watching me sprint today.

"I also want to thank Danilo Hondo. He's a great pro and showed it again. He's got an extra gear in the lead-outs."

While Cavendish missed out on the stage win, he was rewarded with the maglia rosa as the Manxman took over the general classification lead from HTC-Highroad teammate Marco Pinotti. Cavendish began the day tied on time with Pinotti following their triumph in stage one's team time trial and time bonuses at the finish line moved him into the overall lead. Cavendish now leads teammates Kanstantsin Sivtsov and Craig Lewis, second and third respecively overall, by 12 seconds. Pinotti drops to fourth, also 12 seconds off the pace.

Talking on Italian television after the stage, Cavendish insisted he was happy to have pulled on the maglia rosa but was not happy with the way Petacchi changed his line in the sprint.

"I'm happy to have the maglia rosa after a hard stage for the team. Petacchi is a good guy but in the last 200 metres he moved three times. The judges usually relegate someone when they do that."

Petacchi and Cavendish shook hands but Petacchi insisted he hadn't done anything wrong.

"I don't understand what I've done wrong," Petacchi said. "I went on the left and he went on the right. I moved slightly but he wasn't next to me. I didn't put him into the barriers because I was ahead of him."

Lang goes long

The man of the day, however, was Sebastian Lang of Omega Pharma-Lotto as the German time trial specialist took off on a lengthy solo break on the longest stage of this year's race. Lang attacked after only three kilometres and on this sunny, warm day built up a lead of nearly 20 minutes.

Lang, 31, came into the second stage only 22 seconds behind maglia rosa wearer Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad), but the peloton was happy enough to let him go and took it a bit easy on the day's 244km trek.

Inevitably, though, the hours of solitary effort in the race lead wore on the German as the peloton ground its way in pursuit. With 50km to go, the gap had dropped to approximately four minutes.

Pinotti flatted just before the day's only intermediate sprint, but was easily able to catch back up. Lang crossed the sprint line in Salsomaggiore Terme first, with Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) battling it out over the bonus seconds for second and third.

The gap continued to come down as Lang and the field took on the day's only climb, a category four ascent at Tabiano Castello with 33.6km remaining. The German crested the summit with a 1:32 advantage over the peloton and for his efforts would claim the mountains classification lead.

At this point Lang simply wanted his extended solo jaunt to come to an end as he soft-pedaled and tried to shake the cramps out of his legs. That end came with 26.2km to go, after the Omega Pharma-Lotto German had tallied 215km on his own.

Final push to Parma

Immediately after Lang's capture, Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) launched an attack and was soon joined by Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto). A few minutes later Ruggero Marzoli (Acqua & Sapone), Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Daniele Righi (Lampre-ISD), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Ivan Rovny (RadioShack) bridged to the lead trio to form an eight-man escape.

The break pushed out a lead of 30 seconds, but were no match for a peloton hungry for a field sprint finale to the day's action. Vorganov crashed out of the break with 10km remaining which seemed to disrupt their rhythm, and the catch was made with 8.3km to go.

Various sprinters' teams contributed to the pace-making until the Garmin-Cervélo squad took the reins 1.5km from the finish line. The US team's sprinter, Tyler Farrar, was positioned behind three teammates with Brazil's Murilo Fischer, in his national champion's jersey, tasked as the final lead-out rider.

As the peloton took a sweeping right hand turn with 700m to go, Lampre-ISD overtook Garmin-Cervélo at the head of the peloton with Alessandro Petacchi glued to the wheel of his German lead-out man Danilo Hondo.

HTC-Highroad's Mark Renshaw soon passed the Lampre-ISD duo with teammate Mark Cavendish in tow setting up the drag race to the line from 200m out. As Renshaw completed his lead-out of Cavendish, Petacchi jumped to the right to pass Cavendish and a fading Renshaw. Cavendish accelerated to the left and closed on Petacchi but fell several centimetres shy of topping the Italian at the finish.

Full Results
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5:45:40
2Mark Cavendish (Gbr) HTC-Highroad
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
10Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
12Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Cervelo
19Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
29Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
34Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
37Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Russell Downing (Gbr) Sky Procycling
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
42Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
43Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
44Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
47Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
49Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
51Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
52Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
54Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
55Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
56Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
58Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
59Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
65Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
66Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
71Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
72Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
73Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
74Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
75Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
76Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
78Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
80Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
84Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
87Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
88Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
90Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
91Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
92Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
93Aleksandr Kuhchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
95Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
96Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
97Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
98Jose' Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
99Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Team Astana
100Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
101Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
105Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
108Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
111Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
113Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
115Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
117Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
122Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
125Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
127Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
128Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
129Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
132Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
133Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
136Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
137Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
138Christian Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Sky Procycling
140Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
141Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
142Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
145Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
146Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
150David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
151Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
152Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
153Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
154Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
155Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
157Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
158Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
159Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
160Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
161Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
162Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
163Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
164Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
165Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
166Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
167Bart De Clerq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
169Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
170Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
171Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
172Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:30
173Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:33
174Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:38
175Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:41
176Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
177Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
178Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
179Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
180Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
181Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
182Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
183Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
184Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
185Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
186Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
187Francisco De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:30
188Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:42
189Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
190Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
191Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
192Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
193Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
194Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
195Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
196Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
197Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
198Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
199Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
200Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
201Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
202Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:01
203Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:02:14
204Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
205Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
206Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:20
207Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad

Points
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad20
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek13
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
9Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack8
10Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
16Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
17Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
20Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 1 - Tabiano Costello (Cat. 4) 210.4km
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 1 - Salsomaggiore Terme, 202.6km
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek4
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
6Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard

Azzurri d'Italia
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Combativity
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek4
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1Leopard Trek17:17:00
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3HTC-Highroad
4Sky Procycling
5Movistar Team
6Team RadioShack
7Lampre-ISD
8Acqua & Sapone
9Quickstep Cycling Team
10Androni Giocattoli
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Team Garmin-Cervelo
14BMC Racing Team
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Pro Team Astana
17Colnago-CSF Inox
18Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Katusha Team
20Geox-TMC
21Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
22Saxo Bank Sungard
23Euskaltel-Euskadi

Super team
1Lampre-ISD24pts
2HTC-Highroad19
3Colnago-CSF Inox18
4Androni Giocattoli17
5Team Garmin-Cervelo17
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
7Sky Procycling15
8Leopard Trek14
9Team RadioShack13
10AG2R La Mondiale11
11BMC Racing Team10
12Acqua & Sapone9
13Liquigas-Cannondale8
14Movistar Team7
15Rabobank Cycling Team6
16Quickstep Cycling Team5
17Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli1
18Pro Team Astana
19Saxo Bank Sungard
20Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Katusha Team
22Geox-TMC
23Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 2
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad6:06:27
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:12
3Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:16
7Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:22
8Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
9Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
11Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
12Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
13Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Bart De Clerq (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:36
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
31Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
33David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:38
35Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:42
42Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:44
48Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
49Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
50Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
51Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
53Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
54Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
57Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
58Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:50
60Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
61David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
62Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
63Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
64Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
65Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
66Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
68Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
69Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
71Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
72Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Jose' Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
74Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
75Carlos Ochoa (Ven)Androni Giocattoli
76Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
77Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:54
87Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
90Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
92Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep CyclingTeam
93Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
94Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
95Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek)
96Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
98Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
99Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
100Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:58
102Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
103Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
106Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:01:02
110Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
111Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Katusha Team
112Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
113Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
114Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
115Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
116Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:05
117Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
118Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
119Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
120David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
121Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
122Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
123Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:06
124Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:14
125Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
126Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
127Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
129Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
130Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:15
131Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:16
132Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
133Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
135Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
136Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
138Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
139Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:19
140Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
141Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
142Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
143Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
144Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
145Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
146Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
147Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
148Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
149Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
150Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:21
152Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:24
153Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
154Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
159Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:28
160Russell Downing (Gbr) Sky Procycling0:01:39
161Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
162Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:45
163Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:55
164Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
165Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:59
166Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:00
167Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
168Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:04
169Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:02:06
170Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:08
171Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
172Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
173Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:16
174Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:17
175Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:18
176Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:24
177Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:26
178Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:29
179Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:36
180Cayetano Sarimento (Col) Aqua & Sapone0:02:39
181Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:46
182Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:49
183Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:55
184Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:56
185Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
186Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:58
187Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:01
188Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
189Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
190Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:03
191Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:03:16
192Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:28
193Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
194Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:37
195Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:46
196Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:47
197Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:55
198Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:56
199Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:04:10
200Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
201Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:32
202Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:35
203Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:05:02
204Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:14
205Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
206Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:13
207Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:11:22

Points classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad20
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek13
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
9Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
10Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack8
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
14Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
16Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
20Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountains classification
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint classification
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek4
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Combativity classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6pts
2Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek4
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Young rider classification
1Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack6:06:49
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
3Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:16
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:27
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
14Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:32
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:36
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:40
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
24Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
25Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:43
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
27Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:52
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:55
32Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:57
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:02
35Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:37
36Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:46
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:56
38Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:17
39Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:27
40Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:39
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
43Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:13
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:04:40
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:52
46Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:11:00

Teams classification
1HTC-Highroad17:37:59
2Team RadioShack0:00:10
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:24
6Lampre-ISD
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:30
9Sky Procycling0:00:37
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Movistar Team0:00:38
12Androni Giocattoli0:00:39
13BMC Racing Team0:00:41
14Leopard Trek0:00:42
15Quickstep Cycling Team
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
17Pro Team Astana0:00:50
18Geox-TMC0:00:53
19Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:02
20Katusha Team0:01:04
21Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli0:01:07
22Acqua & Sapone
23Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13

Super team classification
1HTC-Highroad39pts
2Lampre-ISD39
3Team Garmin-Cervelo33
4Team RadioShack32
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
6Sky Procycling27
7Liquigas-Cannondale26
8Androni Giocattoli26
9Leopard Trek21
10Rabobank Cycling Team20
11Colnago-CSF Inox20
12BMC Racing Team18
13Omega Pharma-Lotto17
14Movistar Team17
15AG2R La Mondiale16
16Saxo Bank Sungard13
17Quickstep Cycling Team11
18Acqua & Sapone9
19Pro Team Astana4
20Geox-TMC3
21Katusha Team1
22Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli1
23Euskaltel-Euskadi

