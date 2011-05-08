Image 1 of 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) takes the win ahead of Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 75 Petacchi was happy but Mark Cavendish was left somewhat frustraed by the finish (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 75 Alessandro Petacchi finishes just ahead of Mark Cavendish in Parma (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) roars with delight having crossed the finish line first (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 75 Marco Pinotti with the Giro's organiser (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 75 A dangerous break was reeled in close to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 75 The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 75 The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 75 Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 75 Pinotti was in pink but worked for his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 75 Marco Pinotti enjoying his day in pink (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 75 Sella back with the team car (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 75 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 75 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) at the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 75 Garzelli at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 75 The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 75 Katusha moved to the front on the only climb of the day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 75 A dangerous break was reeled in close to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 75 Marco Pinotti with the Giro's organiser (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 75 Mark Cavendish in pink for the first time since 2009 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 75 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) about to hit the deck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 75 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) crashed out of the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 75 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) crashing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 75 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank SunGard) on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 75 Lang was rewarded with the KOM jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 75 Selander (RadioShack) kept the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 75 Petacchi on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 75 Liquigas take responsibility and work on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 75 Nibali in conversation with a teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 75 Rodriguez (Katusha) keeps out of trouble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 75 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) grabs a bottle from a teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 75 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) let the Giro d'Italia peloton know he's still a force to be reckoned with on sprint stages as the 37-year-old Italian triumphed in Parma. Petacchi edged Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in the field sprint finale, with Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) rounding out the top three after 244km in the saddle.

Cavendish, however, was irate with Petacchi as they crossed the finish line and angrily gesticulated his arm at the Italian. The Manxman felt that Petacchi didn't hold his line in the final 200m, but the race jury upheld the finishing order.

Petacchi dismissed Cavendish's complaints that he changed direction three times during the sprint.

"I don't think I did anything wrong in the sprint. When you see someone coming up you go looking for him and I moved a bit, but I didn't do anything wrong. But I apologise if I did," Petacchi said.

"To be honest, the only thing that I noticed is that when I saw him coming up before the sprint, I let him pass along the barriers. I could have closed the door but I didn't."

The record books show that this was Petacchi's 22nd Giro stage victory but he insisted this was his 27th win.

"They took five wins off me in 2007 (when he later tested positive for an excessive use of asthma medication). But I won them, so I count them. This win is for my son (Alessandro Junior). It's his third birthday on Tuesday and I'm sure he was watching me sprint today.

"I also want to thank Danilo Hondo. He's a great pro and showed it again. He's got an extra gear in the lead-outs."

While Cavendish missed out on the stage win, he was rewarded with the maglia rosa as the Manxman took over the general classification lead from HTC-Highroad teammate Marco Pinotti. Cavendish began the day tied on time with Pinotti following their triumph in stage one's team time trial and time bonuses at the finish line moved him into the overall lead. Cavendish now leads teammates Kanstantsin Sivtsov and Craig Lewis, second and third respecively overall, by 12 seconds. Pinotti drops to fourth, also 12 seconds off the pace.

Talking on Italian television after the stage, Cavendish insisted he was happy to have pulled on the maglia rosa but was not happy with the way Petacchi changed his line in the sprint.

"I'm happy to have the maglia rosa after a hard stage for the team. Petacchi is a good guy but in the last 200 metres he moved three times. The judges usually relegate someone when they do that."

Petacchi and Cavendish shook hands but Petacchi insisted he hadn't done anything wrong.

"I don't understand what I've done wrong," Petacchi said. "I went on the left and he went on the right. I moved slightly but he wasn't next to me. I didn't put him into the barriers because I was ahead of him."

Lang goes long

The man of the day, however, was Sebastian Lang of Omega Pharma-Lotto as the German time trial specialist took off on a lengthy solo break on the longest stage of this year's race. Lang attacked after only three kilometres and on this sunny, warm day built up a lead of nearly 20 minutes.

Lang, 31, came into the second stage only 22 seconds behind maglia rosa wearer Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad), but the peloton was happy enough to let him go and took it a bit easy on the day's 244km trek.

Inevitably, though, the hours of solitary effort in the race lead wore on the German as the peloton ground its way in pursuit. With 50km to go, the gap had dropped to approximately four minutes.

Pinotti flatted just before the day's only intermediate sprint, but was easily able to catch back up. Lang crossed the sprint line in Salsomaggiore Terme first, with Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) battling it out over the bonus seconds for second and third.

The gap continued to come down as Lang and the field took on the day's only climb, a category four ascent at Tabiano Castello with 33.6km remaining. The German crested the summit with a 1:32 advantage over the peloton and for his efforts would claim the mountains classification lead.

At this point Lang simply wanted his extended solo jaunt to come to an end as he soft-pedaled and tried to shake the cramps out of his legs. That end came with 26.2km to go, after the Omega Pharma-Lotto German had tallied 215km on his own.

Final push to Parma

Immediately after Lang's capture, Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) launched an attack and was soon joined by Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto). A few minutes later Ruggero Marzoli (Acqua & Sapone), Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Daniele Righi (Lampre-ISD), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Ivan Rovny (RadioShack) bridged to the lead trio to form an eight-man escape.

The break pushed out a lead of 30 seconds, but were no match for a peloton hungry for a field sprint finale to the day's action. Vorganov crashed out of the break with 10km remaining which seemed to disrupt their rhythm, and the catch was made with 8.3km to go.

Various sprinters' teams contributed to the pace-making until the Garmin-Cervélo squad took the reins 1.5km from the finish line. The US team's sprinter, Tyler Farrar, was positioned behind three teammates with Brazil's Murilo Fischer, in his national champion's jersey, tasked as the final lead-out rider.

As the peloton took a sweeping right hand turn with 700m to go, Lampre-ISD overtook Garmin-Cervélo at the head of the peloton with Alessandro Petacchi glued to the wheel of his German lead-out man Danilo Hondo.

HTC-Highroad's Mark Renshaw soon passed the Lampre-ISD duo with teammate Mark Cavendish in tow setting up the drag race to the line from 200m out. As Renshaw completed his lead-out of Cavendish, Petacchi jumped to the right to pass Cavendish and a fading Renshaw. Cavendish accelerated to the left and closed on Petacchi but fell several centimetres shy of topping the Italian at the finish.

Full Results 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5:45:40 2 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) HTC-Highroad 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 10 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin-Cervelo 19 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 20 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 21 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 29 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 37 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Russell Downing (Gbr) Sky Procycling 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 40 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 42 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 43 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 44 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 47 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 49 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 51 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 52 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 54 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 55 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 56 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 58 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 59 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 65 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 66 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 71 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 73 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 74 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 76 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 78 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 80 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 84 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 87 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 88 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 90 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 91 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 92 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 93 Aleksandr Kuhchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 95 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 96 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 97 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 98 Jose' Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 99 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Team Astana 100 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 101 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 105 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 108 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 111 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 113 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 115 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 117 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 122 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 125 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 127 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 128 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 129 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 132 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 133 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 136 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 137 Manuel Antonio Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 138 Christian Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Sky Procycling 140 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 141 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 142 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 145 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 146 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 150 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 151 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 152 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 153 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 154 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 155 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 157 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 158 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 159 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 160 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 161 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 162 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 163 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 164 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 165 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 166 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 167 Bart De Clerq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 170 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:24 171 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 172 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:30 173 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:33 174 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:38 175 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:41 176 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 177 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 178 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 179 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 180 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 181 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 182 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 183 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 184 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 186 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 187 Francisco De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:30 188 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:42 189 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 190 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 191 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 192 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 193 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 194 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 195 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 196 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 197 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 198 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 199 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 200 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 201 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 202 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:01 203 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:02:14 204 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 205 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 206 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:20 207 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad

Points 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 20 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 5 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 13 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 9 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 8 10 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 16 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 17 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 20 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 1 - Tabiano Costello (Cat. 4) 210.4km 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 1 - Salsomaggiore Terme, 202.6km 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 6 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Combativity 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 5 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 Leopard Trek 17:17:00 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 HTC-Highroad 4 Sky Procycling 5 Movistar Team 6 Team RadioShack 7 Lampre-ISD 8 Acqua & Sapone 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Androni Giocattoli 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 BMC Racing Team 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Pro Team Astana 17 Colnago-CSF Inox 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Katusha Team 20 Geox-TMC 21 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 22 Saxo Bank Sungard 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi

Super team 1 Lampre-ISD 24 pts 2 HTC-Highroad 19 3 Colnago-CSF Inox 18 4 Androni Giocattoli 17 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 6 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Sky Procycling 15 8 Leopard Trek 14 9 Team RadioShack 13 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 BMC Racing Team 10 12 Acqua & Sapone 9 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 8 14 Movistar Team 7 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 17 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 1 18 Pro Team Astana 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 20 Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Katusha Team 22 Geox-TMC 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi

General classification after stage 2 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 6:06:27 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:12 3 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:16 7 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 8 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 9 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 11 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 12 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Bart De Clerq (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:36 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 31 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 33 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:38 35 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:42 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 43 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:44 48 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 49 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 50 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 51 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 53 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 54 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 57 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 58 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:50 60 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 61 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 66 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 68 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 69 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 71 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 72 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Jose' Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 74 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 75 Carlos Ochoa (Ven)Androni Giocattoli 76 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 77 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:54 87 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 90 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 91 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 92 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep CyclingTeam 93 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 94 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 95 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek) 96 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 98 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 99 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 100 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:58 102 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 103 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:01:02 110 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 111 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Katusha Team 112 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 113 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 114 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 115 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 116 Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:05 117 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 118 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 119 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 120 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 121 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 122 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 123 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:06 124 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:14 125 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 126 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 129 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 130 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:15 131 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:16 132 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 133 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 135 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 137 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 138 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 139 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:19 140 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 141 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 142 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 143 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 144 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 145 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 146 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 147 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 148 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 149 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 150 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:21 152 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:24 153 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 154 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:28 160 Russell Downing (Gbr) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 161 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 162 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:45 163 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:55 164 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 165 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:59 166 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:00 167 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 168 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:04 169 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:02:06 170 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:08 171 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 172 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 173 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:16 174 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:17 175 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:18 176 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:24 177 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:26 178 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:29 179 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:36 180 Cayetano Sarimento (Col) Aqua & Sapone 0:02:39 181 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:46 182 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:49 183 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:55 184 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:56 185 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 186 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:58 187 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:01 188 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 189 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 190 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:03 191 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:03:16 192 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:28 193 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 194 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:37 195 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:46 196 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:47 197 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:55 198 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:56 199 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:04:10 200 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 201 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:32 202 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:35 203 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:05:02 204 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:14 205 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 206 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:13 207 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:11:22

Points classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 20 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 5 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 13 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 9 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 10 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 8 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 14 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 16 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 18 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 20 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountains classification 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint classification 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Combativity classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 pts 2 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Young rider classification 1 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 6:06:49 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:10 3 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 4 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:16 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 14 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:32 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:36 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:40 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 24 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 25 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:43 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 27 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 28 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:52 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:55 32 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:57 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:02 35 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:37 36 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:46 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:56 38 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:17 39 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:27 40 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:39 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 43 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:13 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:04:40 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:52 46 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:11:00

Teams classification 1 HTC-Highroad 17:37:59 2 Team RadioShack 0:00:10 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:24 6 Lampre-ISD 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:30 9 Sky Procycling 0:00:37 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Movistar Team 0:00:38 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:39 13 BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 14 Leopard Trek 0:00:42 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 17 Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 18 Geox-TMC 0:00:53 19 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:02 20 Katusha Team 0:01:04 21 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 0:01:07 22 Acqua & Sapone 23 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13