Image 1 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) wins the final stage in Sardegna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez, Peter Sagan and Daimano Cunego on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) wins alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Here Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lets himself go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) stays serious as he celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Geraint Thomas was riding with the Great Britain team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 The riders chase the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Liquigas-Cannondale lead the peloton under bright blue skies (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 The Giro di Sardegna peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Scarponi and Serpa go deep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) makes his move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) smiles for the camera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez's 'tache is as long as his name (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 The final podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Sagan finished fourth to secure overall victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 The stage winner's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the dirt finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) sprints to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 The sun was out in Sardegna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 The peloton crosses a narrow bridge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Here they come (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 The sign on was inthe shadow of a palm tree (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 The riders enjoy the sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Scarponi gets ready to blow his own trumpet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli riders await the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 The Androni Giocattoli team on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 The final podium in Sardegna (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) secured overall victory at the Giro di Sardegna thanks to taking fourth place on the dirt road finish at the end of the fifth stage to Gesturu.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) won the stage with a solo attack. Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) finished second and third but Sagan kept them in check and won overall by three seconds.

The young Slovakian won three of the five stages during the race, confirming he is on form and ready for next week’s Paris-Nice, where he won two stages last year.

“When they went off in the finale, I kept my cool. I was sure I could keep the gap under control. I could feel the tiredness of the previous stages in my legs and increasing the pace would have been risky,” Sagan said in a statement from his team.

“Once again the team was fantastic: Nibali and Capecchi took me up to the finish, and prevented Serpa from gaining those few seconds he needed to pass me.”

“Yesterday’s victory turned out to be fundamental. Securing this win was hard work, also because there was never a quiet day. In addition to bringing me great joy, the Giro di Sardegna has proved to be excellent training in view of my main goal of the season: producing an immense performance at the Paris-Nice. I feel like I’m in good form and I hope these successes are just the beginning.”

Scarponi’s first win for Lampre

Scarponi’s victory was his first in the bright pink Lampre jersey and showed he is on form before Tirreno-Adriatico, where he finished a close second to Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) last year.

Lampre made sure an early break was caught 15km from the finish and the net up Scarponi and Cunego.

Scarponi surged away with two kilometres to go, with only Jose Serpa ale to stay with him. However Scarponi kicked again won alone on the dirt finish.

“I didn’t think I’d win this early in the season but I’m obviously happy. I’ve got to thank all the team, they were vital for this win,” Scarponi said.

“The idea was to go hard on the climb to try and crack Sagan and so help Cunego and overall victory. I won and it’s a pity that Sagan managed to defend his lead because Damiano deserved to win with the form he has.”



Full Results 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4:24:40 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:03 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:08 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:11 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:14 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:21 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:25 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:36 12 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 16 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 17 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:47 18 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 19 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:01 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:12 22 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:14 23 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:02:09 27 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 28 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 30 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 31 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 32 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 34 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:14 35 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 38 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:13 39 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:25 40 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 41 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 43 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 47 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 48 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 49 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 50 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 52 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 53 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 54 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 55 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 59 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 60 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 61 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 62 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 63 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 64 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 65 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 66 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 67 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 68 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 69 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 70 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:08 71 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:04:29 72 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:31 73 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:41 74 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:18 75 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 76 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:42 77 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:44 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:07:10 81 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 82 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:14 83 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:22 84 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 85 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:09:42 86 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:05 87 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:13:28 91 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:13:45 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:46 94 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNS Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli DNF Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10

Sprint 1 - Montevecchio SP 65, 56.7km 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 2 - Villacidro, 84.9km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 3 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1

Sprint 3 - Serramanna, 106.0km 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 pts 2 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Genna e Frangia (Cat. 2) 64.2km 1 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 5 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 3 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 2

Mountain 2 - Gesturi (Cat. 2) 174km 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

Teams 1 Androni Giocattoli 13:15:04 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 3 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:55 4 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:07 5 Lampre - ISD 0:01:13 6 Katusha Team 0:02:08 7 Team RadioShack 0:02:27 8 Pro Team Astana 0:02:38 9 BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 10 Miche - Guerciotti 0:05:46 11 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:10 12 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:11 13 Great Britain National Team 14 Ora Hotels Carrera 0:20:18

Final general classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 22:28:24 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:03 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:07 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:18 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:32 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:43 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:47 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:57 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:02 10 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:26 11 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:34 12 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:53 13 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 14 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:02 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 16 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:13 17 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 18 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:14 19 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:02:28 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:44 21 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:56 22 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:04:06 23 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:04:13 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:19 25 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:04:31 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:04:32 27 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:01 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:05 29 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:21 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:06:04 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:06:43 32 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:56 33 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:07:10 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:07:50 35 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:25 36 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:01 37 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:27 38 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:09:28 39 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:38 40 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:45 41 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:49 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:52 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:09:53 44 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:10:32 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:43 46 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:10:46 47 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:55 48 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:10 49 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:11:11 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:20 51 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:22 52 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:28 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:41 54 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:42 55 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:12:58 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:10 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:15:31 58 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:15:58 59 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:52 60 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:35 61 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:18:36 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:40 63 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:36 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:20:09 65 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:20:54 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:30 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:32 68 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:34 69 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:55 70 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:16 71 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:26:43 72 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:45 73 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:27:01 74 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:27:08 75 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:58 76 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:31:03 77 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:31:20 78 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:31:47 79 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:12 80 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:03 81 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:20 82 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:34:29 83 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:08 85 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:14 86 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:59 87 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:41:02 88 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:41:10 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:15 90 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:42:43 91 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:43:55 92 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:44:26 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:43 94 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:46:15

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 9 7 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 9 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 16 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 23 Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 1

Sprint classification 1 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 28 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 12 3 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 6 5 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 6 6 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 7 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 6 8 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 6 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 10 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 11 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 12 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 14 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 2 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 16 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 17 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountains classification 1 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 3 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 13 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 5 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 6 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 9 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 5 10 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 11 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 5 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 15 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 2 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 17 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 1 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 19 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1