Sagan secures Sardegna success

Scarponi takes final stage victory in Gesturu

Image 1 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) wins the final stage in Sardegna

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) wins the final stage in Sardegna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 33

Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez, Peter Sagan and Daimano Cunego on the podium

Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez, Peter Sagan and Daimano Cunego on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) wins alone

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) wins alone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulls on the leader's jersey

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Here Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lets himself go

Here Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lets himself go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) stays serious as he celebrates

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) stays serious as he celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

Geraint Thomas was riding with the Great Britain team

Geraint Thomas was riding with the Great Britain team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

The riders chase the early break

The riders chase the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Liquigas-Cannondale lead the peloton under bright blue skies

Liquigas-Cannondale lead the peloton under bright blue skies
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

The Giro di Sardegna peloton

The Giro di Sardegna peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Scarponi and Serpa go deep

Scarponi and Serpa go deep
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) makes his move

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) makes his move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) smiles for the camera

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) smiles for the camera
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 33

Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez's 'tache is as long as his name

Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez's 'tache is as long as his name
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

The final podium

The final podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Sagan finished fourth to secure overall victory

Sagan finished fourth to secure overall victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

The stage winner's podium

The stage winner's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the dirt finish

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the dirt finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 33

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) sprints to the finish

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) sprints to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

The sun was out in Sardegna

The sun was out in Sardegna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

The peloton crosses a narrow bridge

The peloton crosses a narrow bridge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

Here they come

Here they come
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

The sign on was inthe shadow of a palm tree

The sign on was inthe shadow of a palm tree
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

The riders enjoy the sun

The riders enjoy the sun
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 33

Scarponi gets ready to blow his own trumpet

Scarponi gets ready to blow his own trumpet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 33

The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli riders await the start

The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli riders await the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 33

The Androni Giocattoli team on the podium

The Androni Giocattoli team on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs on

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

The final podium in Sardegna

The final podium in Sardegna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) secured overall victory at the Giro di Sardegna thanks to taking fourth place on the dirt road finish at the end of the fifth stage to Gesturu.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) won the stage with a solo attack. Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) finished second and third but Sagan kept them in check and won overall by three seconds.

The young Slovakian won three of the five stages during the race, confirming he is on form and ready for next week’s Paris-Nice, where he won two stages last year.

“When they went off in the finale, I kept my cool. I was sure I could keep the gap under control. I could feel the tiredness of the previous stages in my legs and increasing the pace would have been risky,” Sagan said in a statement from his team.

“Once again the team was fantastic: Nibali and Capecchi took me up to the finish, and prevented Serpa from gaining those few seconds he needed to pass me.”

“Yesterday’s victory turned out to be fundamental. Securing this win was hard work, also because there was never a quiet day. In addition to bringing me great joy, the Giro di Sardegna has proved to be excellent training in view of my main goal of the season: producing an immense performance at the Paris-Nice. I feel like I’m in good form and I hope these successes are just the beginning.”

Scarponi’s first win for Lampre

Scarponi’s victory was his first in the bright pink Lampre jersey and showed he is on form before Tirreno-Adriatico, where he finished a close second to Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) last year.

Lampre made sure an early break was caught 15km from the finish and the net up Scarponi and Cunego.

Scarponi surged away with two kilometres to go, with only Jose Serpa ale to stay with him. However Scarponi kicked again won alone on the dirt finish.

“I didn’t think I’d win this early in the season but I’m obviously happy. I’ve got to thank all the team, they were vital for this win,” Scarponi said.

“The idea was to go hard on the climb to try and crack Sagan and so help Cunego and overall victory. I won and it’s a pity that Sagan managed to defend his lead because Damiano deserved to win with the form he has.”
 

Full Results
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:24:40
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:03
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:08
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:11
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:14
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:21
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:25
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:36
12Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
15Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
16Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
17Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:47
18Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
19Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:01
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:12
22Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:14
23Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:02:09
27Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
28Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
30Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
31Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
32Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
33Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
34Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:14
35Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
38Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:13
39Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:25
40Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
41Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
42Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
43Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
44Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
47Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
48Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
49Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
50Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
52Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
53Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
54Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
55Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
59Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
60Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
61Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
62David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
63Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
64Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
65Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
66Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
67Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
68Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
69Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
70Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:08
71Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:04:29
72Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:31
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:41
74Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:18
75Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
76Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:42
77Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:44
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
80Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:07:10
81Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
82Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:14
83Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:22
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
85Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:09:42
86Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:05
87Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:13:28
91Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:13:45
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:46
94Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNSOscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFEdward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFWill Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFKevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10

Sprint 1 - Montevecchio SP 65, 56.7km
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 2 - Villacidro, 84.9km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana3
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1

Sprint 3 - Serramanna, 106.0km
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5pts
2Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 1 - Passo Genna e Frangia (Cat. 2) 64.2km
1Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti5pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team3
3Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana2

Mountain 2 - Gesturi (Cat. 2) 174km
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

Teams
1Androni Giocattoli13:15:04
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
3Acqua & Sapone0:00:55
4Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:07
5Lampre - ISD0:01:13
6Katusha Team0:02:08
7Team RadioShack0:02:27
8Pro Team Astana0:02:38
9BMC Racing Team0:03:25
10Miche - Guerciotti0:05:46
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:10
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:11
13Great Britain National Team
14Ora Hotels Carrera0:20:18

Final general classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale22:28:24
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:03
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:07
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:18
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:32
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:43
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:47
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:57
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:02
10Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:26
11Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:01:34
12Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:53
13Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
14Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:02
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
16Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:13
17Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
18Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:14
19Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:02:28
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:44
21Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:56
22Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:04:06
23Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:04:13
24Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:19
25Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:04:31
26Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:04:32
27Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:01
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
29Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:21
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:06:04
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:06:43
32Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:56
33Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:07:10
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:07:50
35Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:08:25
36Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:01
37Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:27
38Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:28
39Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:38
40Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:45
41Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:49
42Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:52
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:09:53
44Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:10:32
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:43
46Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:10:46
47Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:55
48Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:10
49Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:11
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:20
51Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:11:22
52Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:28
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:41
54Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:11:42
55Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:12:58
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:10
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:15:31
58Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:15:58
59Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:16:52
60Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:35
61Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:18:36
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:40
63Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:36
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:20:09
65Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:20:54
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:30
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:32
68Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:34
69Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:55
70David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:16
71Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:26:43
72Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:26:45
73Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:27:01
74Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:27:08
75Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:58
76Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:31:03
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:31:20
78Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:31:47
79Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:12
80Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:03
81Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:20
82Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:34:29
83Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:08
85Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:14
86Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:59
87Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:41:02
88Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:41:10
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:15
90Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:42:43
91Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:43:55
92Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:44:26
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:43
94Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:46:15

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale40pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack9
7Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
9Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
12Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team5
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
16Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli3
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team3
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
23Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera1

Sprint classification
1Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team28pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
4Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana6
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack6
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
7Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C106
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera6
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
10David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
11Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
12Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
14Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti2
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1
16Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
17Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountains classification
1David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1013
3Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team13
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
5Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli11
6Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
9Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti5
10Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
11Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera5
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
14Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team3
15Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana2
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
17Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack1
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1
19Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli67:27:43
2Lampre - ISD0:01:18
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:54
4Team RadioShack0:04:04
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:20
6BMC Racing Team0:05:35
7Acqua & Sapone0:05:45
8Katusha Team0:05:57
9Pro Team Astana0:07:47
10Miche - Guerciotti0:10:01
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:20
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:23:27
13Great Britain National Team0:41:50
14Ora Hotels Carrera1:45:14

 

