Sagan secures Sardegna success
Scarponi takes final stage victory in Gesturu
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) secured overall victory at the Giro di Sardegna thanks to taking fourth place on the dirt road finish at the end of the fifth stage to Gesturu.
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) won the stage with a solo attack. Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) finished second and third but Sagan kept them in check and won overall by three seconds.
The young Slovakian won three of the five stages during the race, confirming he is on form and ready for next week’s Paris-Nice, where he won two stages last year.
“When they went off in the finale, I kept my cool. I was sure I could keep the gap under control. I could feel the tiredness of the previous stages in my legs and increasing the pace would have been risky,” Sagan said in a statement from his team.
“Once again the team was fantastic: Nibali and Capecchi took me up to the finish, and prevented Serpa from gaining those few seconds he needed to pass me.”
“Yesterday’s victory turned out to be fundamental. Securing this win was hard work, also because there was never a quiet day. In addition to bringing me great joy, the Giro di Sardegna has proved to be excellent training in view of my main goal of the season: producing an immense performance at the Paris-Nice. I feel like I’m in good form and I hope these successes are just the beginning.”
Scarponi’s first win for Lampre
Scarponi’s victory was his first in the bright pink Lampre jersey and showed he is on form before Tirreno-Adriatico, where he finished a close second to Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) last year.
Lampre made sure an early break was caught 15km from the finish and the net up Scarponi and Cunego.
Scarponi surged away with two kilometres to go, with only Jose Serpa ale to stay with him. However Scarponi kicked again won alone on the dirt finish.
“I didn’t think I’d win this early in the season but I’m obviously happy. I’ve got to thank all the team, they were vital for this win,” Scarponi said.
“The idea was to go hard on the climb to try and crack Sagan and so help Cunego and overall victory. I won and it’s a pity that Sagan managed to defend his lead because Damiano deserved to win with the form he has.”
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:24:40
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:03
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:08
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:11
|5
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:14
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:21
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:25
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:36
|12
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|17
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:47
|18
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:01
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:12
|22
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:14
|23
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:09
|27
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|28
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|30
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|32
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|34
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:14
|35
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|38
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:13
|39
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:25
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|41
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|43
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|52
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|54
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|55
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|59
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|60
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|61
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|62
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|63
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|64
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|67
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|68
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|69
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|70
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:08
|71
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:04:29
|72
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:31
|73
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:41
|74
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:18
|75
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|76
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:42
|77
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:44
|79
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:07:10
|81
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|82
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:14
|83
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:22
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|85
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:09:42
|86
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:05
|87
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:13:28
|91
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:13:45
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:46
|94
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNS
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|pts
|2
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|3
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|13:15:04
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|3
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:55
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:07
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:13
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:02:08
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:27
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:38
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|10
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:05:46
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:10
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:11
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:20:18
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22:28:24
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:03
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:07
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:18
|5
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:32
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:43
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:47
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:57
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:02
|10
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:26
|11
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:34
|12
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:53
|13
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|14
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:02
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|16
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:13
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|18
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:14
|19
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:02:28
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:44
|21
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:56
|22
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:04:06
|23
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:13
|24
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:19
|25
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:04:31
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:04:32
|27
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:01
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|29
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:21
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:06:04
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:06:43
|32
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:56
|33
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:07:10
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:07:50
|35
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:25
|36
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:01
|37
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:27
|38
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:28
|39
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:38
|40
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:45
|41
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:49
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:52
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:53
|44
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:10:32
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:43
|46
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:46
|47
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:55
|48
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:10
|49
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:11:11
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:20
|51
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:22
|52
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:28
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:41
|54
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:42
|55
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:58
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:10
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:31
|58
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:15:58
|59
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:52
|60
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:35
|61
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:18:36
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:40
|63
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:36
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:20:09
|65
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:54
|66
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:30
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:32
|68
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:34
|69
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:55
|70
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:16
|71
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:26:43
|72
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:26:45
|73
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:27:01
|74
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:08
|75
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:58
|76
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:31:03
|77
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:31:20
|78
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:31:47
|79
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:12
|80
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:03
|81
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:20
|82
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:34:29
|83
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:08
|85
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:14
|86
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:59
|87
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:41:02
|88
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:41:10
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:15
|90
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:42:43
|91
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:43:55
|92
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:44:26
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:43
|94
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:46:15
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|5
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|9
|7
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|9
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|16
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|23
|Luca Fioretti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|1
|1
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|6
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|6
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|7
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|8
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|6
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|10
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|11
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|12
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|14
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|2
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|16
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|17
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|3
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|5
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|6
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|9
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|5
|10
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|11
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|5
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|15
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|19
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|67:27:43
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:18
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:54
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:04
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:20
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:35
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:45
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:05:57
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:47
|10
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:10:01
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:20
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:23:27
|13
|Great Britain National Team
|0:41:50
|14
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|1:45:14
